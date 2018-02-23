Friday February 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
As long as we’re visiting electric blues I thought it might be fitting to listen to ZZ Top’s tribute to Delta Blues men like Muddy and John Lee . . .
I posted this on the wrong thread so am re-posting it here.
Not sure if any television stations will be covering it so here is a link to Right Side Broadcasting’s live coverage of President Trump’s 9 A.M. (Eastern time) speech at CPAC.
http://rsbn.tv/watch-live-president-trump-major-speech-at-cpac-2018/
ICR’s “Days of Praise.” Blessings on all who read.
Have a blessed Friday…
Still working through today’s gut punch of an adult refusing to step into the arena. 17 dead…one man visiting the beach collecting monthly retirement check while parents visit their child’s grave.
I smell parents filing civil suits for failure to perform due diligence in the near future of that deputy. Even if he finds a jury that he’s not liable the lawyer costs will severely cut into his spare money. NYC lawyers who made a career suing NYPD and are now practicing in Miami are probably tripping all over themselves trying to get to those parents.
I can see probable cause for suits against the school board and school to for policies that made this possible. FBI’s just admitted they didn’t follow policy when they were warned about the shooter a month before the killings, a dummy move as they’ve just admitted to a level of liability. The government is immune to suits to a degree BUT there’s always the possibility of going after individuals under the Federal Tort Claims Act. Let the circus begin.
God bless us everyone. 🌷🌸🌷🌸🌷
1 Samuel 2New King James Version (NKJV)
Hannah’s Prayer
2 And Hannah prayed and said:
“My heart rejoices in the Lord;
My horn[a] is exalted in the Lord.
I smile at my enemies,
Because I rejoice in Your salvation.
Truth. Amen.
Revelations 21:3-4
Revelation 21:3-4 New American Standard Bible (NASB)
3 And I heard a loud voice from the throne, saying, “Behold, the tabernacle of God is among men, and He will [a]dwell among them, and they shall be His people, and God Himself will be among them[b], 4 and He will wipe away every tear from their eyes; and there will no longer be any death; there will no longer be any mourning, or crying, or pain; the first things have passed away.”
Revelation 19:11-16 New American Standard Bible (NASB)
The Coming of Christ
11 And I saw heaven opened, and behold, a white horse, and He who sat on it is called Faithful and True, and in righteousness He judges and wages war. 12 His eyes are a flame of fire, and on His head are many diadems; and He has a name written on Him which no one knows except Himself. 13 He is clothed with a robe dipped in blood, and His name is called The Word of God. 14 And the armies which are in heaven, clothed in fine linen, white and clean, were following Him on white horses. 15 From His mouth comes a sharp sword, so that with it He may strike down the nations, and He will [a]rule them with a rod of iron; and He treads the [b]wine press of the fierce wrath of God, the Almighty. 16 And on His robe and on His thigh He has a name written, “KING OF KINGS, AND LORD OF LORDS.”
🌸🌷🌸🌷🌸🌷🌹
Behold, the Cheese Chasing Competition in Britain. https://imgur.com/gallery/o4Ygd
