February 23rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #400

There you go folks! Proof that VSGPOTUS not onky believes in gun control,
but also training and practice to maintain excellent gun control skills!
Why not hire those already trained in need of jobs, like ex-vets, for this function? Teachers already have a hard job.
Well, that is a good idea, but a trained and licensed teacher does not have to teach while defending the students….They can still teach in the meantime…
Just sayin..👍
Many good teachers are ex- military.
Yep…gun control….let out half your breath….concentrate on the front site, and just aim and squeeze the trigger…..next target…
Gun Control…
Fixed it for ya..😎
I’m sorry but if he raises the age to buy a gun to 21 we will lose in 2018 and he will lose in 2020. This is not a small issue to take away the constitutional rights of millions of people!
What? You can’t buy a beer until your 21! Screw that….if you need a parent to buy the gun it’s not a big deal. Trump has to do something about the insanity and having a minimum age of 21 is sound, reasonable and won’t hurt us in 2018.
Yeah, because whatever Dem is running will be so much better. /s
Its one more chip off of the second amendment and one more way to divide the coalition which voted POTUS into office. No matter which way you slice it, this will pull people away from him.
If Trump raises the age to 21 I will NOT vote for him. I expect to see national reciprocity, not the further erosion of our rights.
I think the “raise the age to 21” statement by Trump is another one of Trump’s statements that trolls commie dems, like the DACA amnesty he proposed. He knows and we know a 21 y.o. requirement for gun purchases will never pass congress. Then later when the commie dems start whining about gun control in a future news cycle he can tell them “I tried”. Trump is using the commie dem tactic of saying one thing and meaning another. Trump is being two-faced for the right reasons. This is ethically wrong, but Trump’s real intentions are noble despite the duplicity..
I have had the unfortunate opportunities of killing several rattlesnakes on my property over the years (I had horses at the time). The rattlesnake gives its fiercest fight when faced with mortality. The commie dems are doing the same thing with their massive push for amnesty and gun control as their power wanes. The higher up bolsheviks realistically know they are on the way down the drain for this historical cycle and are giving it their all despite the futility..
The vote you DON’T give to President Trump is like giving the Dems an extra vote. The President cannot win with just a narrow constituency, he’ll need some Dems to cross over along with GOPe and independents. No show Republicans, like you’re threatening to be, are what cost President Trump a solid Republican Senate seat in Alabama.
You already have to be 21 to own a handgun.
Gun rights are a big deal period. Once it is taken away we will never get it back.
Yep, so we might as well put a Dem in so they can take away all our rights. /s
With dems you lose your gun rights fast. With republicans slow. Either way you lose your gun rights
Pay attention…he said RIFLES not guns in general.
I don’t fully understand the rationale for people to own an AR-15. Anyone who tries to break into my home will have a problem with a 4 shot shotgun or my pistol. What more do I need? No need to “be the first on my block to buy a fad”.
Could be more than a fad. People like them because they are easy to shoot, light, effective at close range AND dtance. Can be fired with one hand. Like to see you rack that shotgun with one arm if the other is injured. Large capacity mags in case there is more than one intruder….or they are shooting back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Got my Mossberg ready for intruders, with a couple of back-up Glocks. I like the scatter pattern of the Mossberg .
You don’t need to understand the rationale for people to own an AR-15, if you don’t want one fine but don’t tell me what I should have.
ARs, AKs and the Mosin are just plain fun to shoot. Well, maybe my shoulder doesn’t appreciate the Mosin too much.
Plain Jane,
The key is hold it real tight into your shoulder as tight as you can and keep a good stance..You can then shoot all day with that…
For pistols….always concentrate on the front site…your eyes can only concentrate on one thing at a time…you are aiming your pistol at the target…not the target at the pistol. Seems unnatural at first, but that is it. Taught many women to be expert piston shooters..
Rifle and Pistol Marksmanship Instructor for the Marines. Qualified Expert for years on many weapons….Love my 1911 45 caliber…takes care of the big uns
And, I’m only here for the beer….Enjoy
Cheers….😎
Because AR 15s have been used in home defense more often than tactical shotguns because of the simple fact that they are much easier to shoot. The man who engaged the Texas church shooter did so with an AR 15. Any tactical shooter will tell you that it’s the tactical shotgun that the fad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Handguns already set at 21—put semi automatics there too. But keep rifles (hunting) as is. He can suggest but unlikely congress will do. Removing gun free status from schools will do more. Let the Dens run on banning guns. THEY will lose.
Please correct me if I am wrong, but doesn’t the legislature create laws?
How do they come to this conclusion that POTUS is going to “raises the age to buy a gun to 21?” By executive order???
LikeLike
As I read the replies to that tweet, it sometimes it blows my mind that live in the same country as those mis-informed, holier than thou people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All three are the same company.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Geez, my husband has an Enterprise car sitting in the driveway right now to be turned back in tomorrow morning from his business trip.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Look at the goalie kicking up her leg on “land of the free” !!! Great point made, Mr. President ! Happy gals SINGING the anthem !
LikeLiked by 1 person
This game was so exciting to watch ! I was cheering like a girl gone crazy !
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
President Trump Retweets:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good job for Pence…. in charge of Space Exploration…
Trump replaced treason with reason. It’s still a work in progress because the Deep State expected ‘their’ candidate, an outright criminal, to win. Now they’re doing their best to impeach Trump because he’s not one of them. Their coup must not be allowed to succeed.
The Bushes and Clintons and then Obama allowed the bubbling swamp to grow vast, deep and powerful. It will take time to drain it, but we have a president who is capable of doing it. He can start by waking up Jeff Sessions.
—Ben Garrison
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bam! Talk about being on target!
They are now infiltrating at the state and local level, pouring money into it. We must all be vigilant. Also, it’s not just colleges but they are turning our local schools into Leftist cesspools, starting in elementary. Now they have our youth speaking for them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 8 people
Last weekend 21 people were shot, 4 killed in Chicago ( Chiraq) and nary a peep
LikeLiked by 1 person
Add blaming Pres Trump, too, instead of the local authorities that let this happen, seemingly now on purpose.
Dana Loesch was right, they don’t say anything about Chicago’s minority mothers crying about their children getting killed almost every day, now this outrage to get our attention because it’s white middle class mostly.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I don’t know, Dana. Those are tiny, tiny little bits of information. How do you expect law enforcement officials with mere decades of training and experience to piece things together from those scraps? Do you expect them to be mind readers. Next, you’ll be telling us the Coward county deputy should have entered the building and confronted the shooter.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She’s the NRA spokeperson.
“YET FBI DID NOTHING” waiting . . .
What about the Local Law that received 39 complaints? They were closer to the scene than the FBI.
Did you see Loesch’s cpac speech? She was on fire!
LikeLiked by 1 person
New post -Q !UW.yye1fxo 02/22/18 (Thu) 21:05:01
Clowns revealed in China/other.
2010.
[187]
Sold intel?
HRC open source server?
[Missing emails]
[CrowdStrike]
Granted access.
Betrayed.
Only the tip.
This will be made public [soon].
Q
PRESIDENT TRUMP EMPOWERS AMERICANS TO STOP SCHOOL SHOOTERS
A voice of reason in the midst of the media hysteria.
February 23, 2018 – Daniel Greenfield
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/269404/president-trump-empowers-americans-stop-school-daniel-greenfield
“New footage has appeared overnight showing FBI related ‘crisis actor’ rehearsing his script prior to the mass shooting interview. Along with a portfolio of news stories featuring David Hogg, former classmates have come forward with yearbook photos showing that Hogg graduated from a California high school years ago. Linda Traitz has posted the yearbook picture from Redondo Shores High School in California.”
https://conservativedailypost.com/outspoken-florida-student-may-alternative-agenda/
I’ve read several stories on his graduating from HS in California but why has there been no proof provided that indicates he was or was not a student at the Fla school?
Because it’s fake… He is a student at the FLA school
I just looked him up, he is already pre-registered to vote Democrat at his age of 17. I haven’t heard of such a thing. Another way of voter fraud, taking under age votes?
“Also as part of the agreement, Buckingham admitted to the charge that he lobbied his former Peace Corps colleagues to help his employer, Seed Global Health, secure a $6.4 million State Department-funded contract extension around September 2015.
Buckingham also helped Seed – a nonprofit founded and run by Kerry’s daughter Vanessa Kerry – secure it’s original nearly $3 million contract, which was also funded with State Department money, in September 2012. Buckingham soon left the Peace Corps while under investigation for improperly hiring an employee and subsequently sending the official lewd emails.”
Oops.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/21/john-kerry-daughter-fbi-investigation/
CA. has what could be a very good candidate to vote in as Governor this year.
As a CA resident, Scott Adams comments,
LikeLike
China is reportedly investigating the illegal (per UN sanctions) oil transfers by sea to NK. Seems like a bit of window dressing.
The Japanese have made another report on violations of sanctions between China and NK
“Japan spots another suspicious transfer to North Korean tanker on East China Sea”
http://www.worldtribune.com/japan-spots-another-suspicious-transfer-between-two-ships-on-east-china-sea/?utm_content=bufferbf679&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer
How is that working out for you China. Oh, of course lets get into a conflict over the Maldives, by sending warships there all to confront India your nemesis. What did you say? Oh, yes, the Indian Ocean is not Indian, but the the southern ocean (your traditional term) is the Western named in the 19th century, the “South CHINA sea”.
I guess the nine dash line isn’t enough, have to get that belt and road operative. You are already on the hook to give loans to Pakistan, virtually free to counter the Japanese offer of low-interest infrastructure loans that you pressured Pakistan to reject.
Play by the international rules you signed up to, or expose yourself and your NWO with Chinese characteristics as a sham. Your call Chairman XI. We are listening.
Ouch! A2 has been weaponized. Excellent!!! 🙂
jmc, I am just getting started.
This gadget this kid designed is quite innovative. The video at bottom of article shows how it works. Smart kid. Hope he gets a patent.
FTA: One high schooler has come up with a device to prevent active shooters from getting inside classrooms – and to keep students safe.
He calls it the “JustinKase.” It’s a product made of steel that latches to a door frame to bar entry.
“Unlike other products, JustinKase does not allow a door to open even a crack which means students & staff can remain safe while emergency personnel race to the scene,” creator Justin Rivard, a student at Somerset High School in Wisconsin, explains on his website.
Rivard came up with the idea for the safety product, which he sells online for $95, two years ago – when he was just 15. He spent months refining it.
“You can lock a door with a lock, it can get shot out,” Rivard told KARE. “You can lock a door with this, it can’t get shot out. You can’t get around it.”
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/02/20/wisconsin-teen-invents-device-to-protect-students-during-shooting.html
Wow, I hope he gets or has already gotten a patent before some corporation nabs that design. Great kid.
I see CNN is doubling down on saying thery didn’t “script” the questions…Said they never have… Right…..
I wish the kids would have kept what they wrote or a copy and showed a comparison to how CNN changed it to their script.
Beenie finally speaks. Too little. Too late. You took the money, Bernie. Now tou’re going to have a conscience? SPIT.
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:22 PM PT — Thurs. February 22, 2018
Bernie Sanders slams Hillary Clinton for not doing more to prevent Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign.
Senate Banking Committee ranking member Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., asks a question of Budget Director Mick Mulvaney as he testifies before the Senate Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, on President Donald Trump’s fiscal year 2019 budget proposal. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
During a radio interview on Wednesday, the Vermont senator denied any specific knowledge of Russian actors promoting his campaign.
Sanders said he and his staff only became suspicious in September while he was helping Clinton.
http://www.oann.com/bernie-sanders-slams-hillary-clinton-for-keeping-silent-on-russian-meddling/
I think the Broward County gun control sheriff should be required to relinquish any and all of his personal firearms. He should only be allowed to be armed while on duty. All firearms need to be left at the station. If he’s worried about his personal safety, a “special resource officer” can be assigned to watch his house.
Yeah…the one who hid at the school while kids were being killed..
I know someone, vicariously, a Brit who had properties and investments in the UK, who sold them, parked the dosh into Bermuda off-shore, to evade UK tax laws. Also bought US properties under a LLC arrangement. As long as you do not reside in the UK, you are not taxed. If you are not a US green-card holder ditto.
He resides in the US during his visa-free stay (also not taxable by US law), then takes off on his yacht, to check on his investments in Bermuda, then returns to the US for another 6 month visa free stay.
He likes to post on websites about how he supports President Trump, at the same time undermining his agenda, by posting conspiracy stuff, touting Russian propaganda, and generally trying to endear himself with what he sees, as the gullible. “I like your post very much’, and quoting American icons.
He is having a laugh, it tickles his sense of superiority at the expense of Americans, who quite innocently buy into his faux sincerity.
He is not an American, though he implies as much, never actually saying he has become one, it is all dissembling, and great sport in the great game of undermining what America stands for.
Caveat Emptor, Treepers.
We are making some progress and it’s about time!
I’ve always resented America being promoted as “A Nation of Immigrants” because it diminishes the contributions and the many sacrifices made by generations of American born citizens.
America is a fully established country and we are being sustained by our citizens, not by the immigrants flooding our shores or crossing our borders.
U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES WILL REMOVE “NATION OF IMMIGRANTS” FROM MISSION STATEMENT
https://static.theintercept.com/amp/u-s-citizenship-and-immigration-services-will-remove-nation-of-immigrants-from-mission-statement.html
This is encouraging. So much is in the messaging, and these changes re-establish USA is a nation that respects itself & expects immigrants to do likewise!
CNN- is a corpse rotting from the head down… the loss of the kids and faculty is just gut wrenching-I have not been able to watch it. All of those beautiful kids and staff stopped cold from living their lives because of HATE. Does CNN stop for a minute ? The nano-second this event happened CNN is recruiting kids for their own sick narrative.
Leave it to liberals to weaponize children………
Dear Lord– please come soon…..
Hard core leftists want more school massacres. They believe it will help their goal of gun confiscation and they hate kids anyway, so they don’t see a downside. These killings are just past due abortions to them. This is precisely why we need to harden our schools. They are a target of the left.
On another note, every individual tasked with protecting school children needs to take an oath to lay down their lives for the children, if necessary. That will at least force them to think about what they would do if and when the unthinkable happens.
https://nypost.com/2018/02/22/deputy-who-didnt-stop-florida-shooting-thinks-he-did-a-good-job/
The sheriff’s deputy who failed to engage the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School “believed he did a good job” because he called in the location of the massacre and gave a description of the shooter, a top union official said Thursday.
School resource officer Scot Peterson, who resigned in disgrace from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, was “distraught” about the shooting that killed 17 people — but believed he did his duty, according to the president of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association.
“He believed he did a good job calling in the location, setting up the perimeter and calling in the description (of Cruz),” said the union official, Jim Bell.
During a press conference, Peterson was lambasted by his sheriff, Scott Israel for not engaging shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz last week as he slaughtered students and staff at Douglas High School in Parkland.
The union head said he didn’t want to second-guess Peterson — but strongly suggested that failing to take on Cruz was a mistake.
“You’re listening to an execution every time you hear the rifle shot.”
Broward County sheriff Israel suspended Peterson without pay before the 33-year vet abruptly retired.
Peterson was not an association member, but sheriff’s brass asked Bell to contact him with the bad news.
Peterson had been the resource officer at Douglas High School since 2009 and made a base annual salary of $75,673.72 as of 2016, according to sheriff’s office records cited by the Sun-Sentinel newspaper.
That base salary, however, doesn’t include longevity and first- responder bonuses that probably brought Peterson’s non-overtime pay closer to $80,000, according to Bell.
Peterson’s pension will be 75 percent of the average of his top five earning years while on the job, the union head said.
——–
I give up *Throwing my hand up*
May will be spat upon everywhere he goes for the rest of his miserable life.
