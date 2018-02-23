February 23rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #400

Posted on February 23, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

92 Responses to February 23rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #400

  1. citizen817 says:
    February 23, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    February 23, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    February 23, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Montana says:
      February 23, 2018 at 12:38 am

      I’m sorry but if he raises the age to buy a gun to 21 we will lose in 2018 and he will lose in 2020. This is not a small issue to take away the constitutional rights of millions of people!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • William F Buckley's Ghost says:
        February 23, 2018 at 12:44 am

        What? You can’t buy a beer until your 21! Screw that….if you need a parent to buy the gun it’s not a big deal. Trump has to do something about the insanity and having a minimum age of 21 is sound, reasonable and won’t hurt us in 2018.

        Like

        Reply
      • joeknuckles says:
        February 23, 2018 at 12:45 am

        Yeah, because whatever Dem is running will be so much better. /s

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • conservativeinny says:
          February 23, 2018 at 12:48 am

          Its one more chip off of the second amendment and one more way to divide the coalition which voted POTUS into office. No matter which way you slice it, this will pull people away from him.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • Bastiat says:
            February 23, 2018 at 1:21 am

            If Trump raises the age to 21 I will NOT vote for him. I expect to see national reciprocity, not the further erosion of our rights.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • Thomas_Pain-1961 says:
              February 23, 2018 at 1:40 am

              I think the “raise the age to 21” statement by Trump is another one of Trump’s statements that trolls commie dems, like the DACA amnesty he proposed. He knows and we know a 21 y.o. requirement for gun purchases will never pass congress. Then later when the commie dems start whining about gun control in a future news cycle he can tell them “I tried”. Trump is using the commie dem tactic of saying one thing and meaning another. Trump is being two-faced for the right reasons. This is ethically wrong, but Trump’s real intentions are noble despite the duplicity..

              I have had the unfortunate opportunities of killing several rattlesnakes on my property over the years (I had horses at the time). The rattlesnake gives its fiercest fight when faced with mortality. The commie dems are doing the same thing with their massive push for amnesty and gun control as their power wanes. The higher up bolsheviks realistically know they are on the way down the drain for this historical cycle and are giving it their all despite the futility..

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
            • boogywstew says:
              February 23, 2018 at 1:49 am

              The vote you DON’T give to President Trump is like giving the Dems an extra vote. The President cannot win with just a narrow constituency, he’ll need some Dems to cross over along with GOPe and independents. No show Republicans, like you’re threatening to be, are what cost President Trump a solid Republican Senate seat in Alabama.

              Like

              Reply
          • Donzo says:
            February 23, 2018 at 2:06 am

            You already have to be 21 to own a handgun.

            Like

            Reply
        • Montana says:
          February 23, 2018 at 12:53 am

          Gun rights are a big deal period. Once it is taken away we will never get it back.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
      • Wiggyky says:
        February 23, 2018 at 12:56 am

        Pay attention…he said RIFLES not guns in general.

        I don’t fully understand the rationale for people to own an AR-15. Anyone who tries to break into my home will have a problem with a 4 shot shotgun or my pistol. What more do I need? No need to “be the first on my block to buy a fad”.

        Like

        Reply
        • Remington..... says:
          February 23, 2018 at 1:12 am

          Could be more than a fad. People like them because they are easy to shoot, light, effective at close range AND dtance. Can be fired with one hand. Like to see you rack that shotgun with one arm if the other is injured. Large capacity mags in case there is more than one intruder….or they are shooting back.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • Montana says:
          February 23, 2018 at 1:12 am

          You don’t need to understand the rationale for people to own an AR-15, if you don’t want one fine but don’t tell me what I should have.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • Plain Jane says:
          February 23, 2018 at 1:29 am

          ARs, AKs and the Mosin are just plain fun to shoot. Well, maybe my shoulder doesn’t appreciate the Mosin too much.

          Like

          Reply
          • 🍺Gunny says:
            February 23, 2018 at 1:44 am

            Plain Jane,
            The key is hold it real tight into your shoulder as tight as you can and keep a good stance..You can then shoot all day with that…

            For pistols….always concentrate on the front site…your eyes can only concentrate on one thing at a time…you are aiming your pistol at the target…not the target at the pistol. Seems unnatural at first, but that is it. Taught many women to be expert piston shooters..

            Rifle and Pistol Marksmanship Instructor for the Marines. Qualified Expert for years on many weapons….Love my 1911 45 caliber…takes care of the big uns

            And, I’m only here for the beer….Enjoy

            Cheers….😎

            Like

            Reply
        • Tripp Fields says:
          February 23, 2018 at 1:44 am

          Because AR 15s have been used in home defense more often than tactical shotguns because of the simple fact that they are much easier to shoot. The man who engaged the Texas church shooter did so with an AR 15. Any tactical shooter will tell you that it’s the tactical shotgun that the fad.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • NC PATRIOT says:
        February 23, 2018 at 12:59 am

        Handguns already set at 21—put semi automatics there too. But keep rifles (hunting) as is. He can suggest but unlikely congress will do. Removing gun free status from schools will do more. Let the Dens run on banning guns. THEY will lose.

        Like

        Reply
      • jmc says:
        February 23, 2018 at 1:02 am

        Please correct me if I am wrong, but doesn’t the legislature create laws?
        How do they come to this conclusion that POTUS is going to “raises the age to buy a gun to 21?” By executive order???

        Like

        Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    February 23, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Joe S says:
    February 23, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    February 23, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    February 23, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    February 23, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    February 23, 2018 at 12:24 am

    President Trump Retweets:

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    February 23, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Trump replaced treason with reason. It’s still a work in progress because the Deep State expected ‘their’ candidate, an outright criminal, to win. Now they’re doing their best to impeach Trump because he’s not one of them. Their coup must not be allowed to succeed.

    The Bushes and Clintons and then Obama allowed the bubbling swamp to grow vast, deep and powerful. It will take time to drain it, but we have a president who is capable of doing it. He can start by waking up Jeff Sessions.

    —Ben Garrison

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 23, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Artist says:
      February 23, 2018 at 1:32 am

      Last weekend 21 people were shot, 4 killed in Chicago ( Chiraq) and nary a peep

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Kaco says:
      February 23, 2018 at 1:37 am

      Add blaming Pres Trump, too, instead of the local authorities that let this happen, seemingly now on purpose.

      Dana Loesch was right, they don’t say anything about Chicago’s minority mothers crying about their children getting killed almost every day, now this outrage to get our attention because it’s white middle class mostly.

      Like

      Reply
  12. MaineCoon says:
    February 23, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  13. Michaele Clarke says:
    February 23, 2018 at 12:30 am

    New post -Q !UW.yye1fxo 02/22/18 (Thu) 21:05:01
    Clowns revealed in China/other.
    2010.
    [187]
    Sold intel?
    HRC open source server?
    [Missing emails]
    [CrowdStrike]
    Granted access.
    Betrayed.
    Only the tip.
    This will be made public [soon].
    Q

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    February 23, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. Lucille says:
    February 23, 2018 at 12:36 am

    PRESIDENT TRUMP EMPOWERS AMERICANS TO STOP SCHOOL SHOOTERS
    A voice of reason in the midst of the media hysteria.
    February 23, 2018 – Daniel Greenfield
    https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/269404/president-trump-empowers-americans-stop-school-daniel-greenfield

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. WSB says:
    February 23, 2018 at 12:36 am

    “New footage has appeared overnight showing FBI related ‘crisis actor’ rehearsing his script prior to the mass shooting interview. Along with a portfolio of news stories featuring David Hogg, former classmates have come forward with yearbook photos showing that Hogg graduated from a California high school years ago. Linda Traitz has posted the yearbook picture from Redondo Shores High School in California.”

    https://conservativedailypost.com/outspoken-florida-student-may-alternative-agenda/

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. MaineCoon says:
    February 23, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. WSB says:
    February 23, 2018 at 12:41 am

    “Also as part of the agreement, Buckingham admitted to the charge that he lobbied his former Peace Corps colleagues to help his employer, Seed Global Health, secure a $6.4 million State Department-funded contract extension around September 2015.

    Buckingham also helped Seed – a nonprofit founded and run by Kerry’s daughter Vanessa Kerry – secure it’s original nearly $3 million contract, which was also funded with State Department money, in September 2012. Buckingham soon left the Peace Corps while under investigation for improperly hiring an employee and subsequently sending the official lewd emails.”

    Oops.

    http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/21/john-kerry-daughter-fbi-investigation/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. sunnydaze says:
    February 23, 2018 at 12:45 am

    CA. has what could be a very good candidate to vote in as Governor this year.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. A2 says:
    February 23, 2018 at 12:56 am

    China is reportedly investigating the illegal (per UN sanctions) oil transfers by sea to NK. Seems like a bit of window dressing.

    The Japanese have made another report on violations of sanctions between China and NK

    “Japan spots another suspicious transfer to North Korean tanker on East China Sea”

    http://www.worldtribune.com/japan-spots-another-suspicious-transfer-between-two-ships-on-east-china-sea/?utm_content=bufferbf679&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer

    How is that working out for you China. Oh, of course lets get into a conflict over the Maldives, by sending warships there all to confront India your nemesis. What did you say? Oh, yes, the Indian Ocean is not Indian, but the the southern ocean (your traditional term) is the Western named in the 19th century, the “South CHINA sea”.

    I guess the nine dash line isn’t enough, have to get that belt and road operative. You are already on the hook to give loans to Pakistan, virtually free to counter the Japanese offer of low-interest infrastructure loans that you pressured Pakistan to reject.

    Play by the international rules you signed up to, or expose yourself and your NWO with Chinese characteristics as a sham. Your call Chairman XI. We are listening.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. MaineCoon says:
    February 23, 2018 at 1:05 am

    This gadget this kid designed is quite innovative. The video at bottom of article shows how it works. Smart kid. Hope he gets a patent.

    FTA: One high schooler has come up with a device to prevent active shooters from getting inside classrooms – and to keep students safe.
    He calls it the “JustinKase.” It’s a product made of steel that latches to a door frame to bar entry.

    “Unlike other products, JustinKase does not allow a door to open even a crack which means students & staff can remain safe while emergency personnel race to the scene,” creator Justin Rivard, a student at Somerset High School in Wisconsin, explains on his website.

    Rivard came up with the idea for the safety product, which he sells online for $95, two years ago – when he was just 15. He spent months refining it.

    “You can lock a door with a lock, it can get shot out,” Rivard told KARE. “You can lock a door with this, it can’t get shot out. You can’t get around it.”

    http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/02/20/wisconsin-teen-invents-device-to-protect-students-during-shooting.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. nigella says:
    February 23, 2018 at 1:16 am

    I see CNN is doubling down on saying thery didn’t “script” the questions…Said they never have… Right…..

    Like

    Reply
  23. MaineCoon says:
    February 23, 2018 at 1:21 am

    Beenie finally speaks. Too little. Too late. You took the money, Bernie. Now tou’re going to have a conscience? SPIT.

    OAN Newsroom
    UPDATED 1:22 PM PT — Thurs. February 22, 2018

    Bernie Sanders slams Hillary Clinton for not doing more to prevent Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign.

    Senate Banking Committee ranking member Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., asks a question of Budget Director Mick Mulvaney as he testifies before the Senate Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, on President Donald Trump’s fiscal year 2019 budget proposal. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

    During a radio interview on Wednesday, the Vermont senator denied any specific knowledge of Russian actors promoting his campaign.

    Sanders said he and his staff only became suspicious in September while he was helping Clinton.

    http://www.oann.com/bernie-sanders-slams-hillary-clinton-for-keeping-silent-on-russian-meddling/

    Like

    Reply
  24. joeknuckles says:
    February 23, 2018 at 1:31 am

    I think the Broward County gun control sheriff should be required to relinquish any and all of his personal firearms. He should only be allowed to be armed while on duty. All firearms need to be left at the station. If he’s worried about his personal safety, a “special resource officer” can be assigned to watch his house.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. A2 says:
    February 23, 2018 at 1:33 am

    I know someone, vicariously, a Brit who had properties and investments in the UK, who sold them, parked the dosh into Bermuda off-shore, to evade UK tax laws. Also bought US properties under a LLC arrangement. As long as you do not reside in the UK, you are not taxed. If you are not a US green-card holder ditto.

    He resides in the US during his visa-free stay (also not taxable by US law), then takes off on his yacht, to check on his investments in Bermuda, then returns to the US for another 6 month visa free stay.

    He likes to post on websites about how he supports President Trump, at the same time undermining his agenda, by posting conspiracy stuff, touting Russian propaganda, and generally trying to endear himself with what he sees, as the gullible. “I like your post very much’, and quoting American icons.

    He is having a laugh, it tickles his sense of superiority at the expense of Americans, who quite innocently buy into his faux sincerity.

    He is not an American, though he implies as much, never actually saying he has become one, it is all dissembling, and great sport in the great game of undermining what America stands for.

    Caveat Emptor, Treepers.

    Like

    Reply
    • Alison says:
      February 23, 2018 at 1:50 am

      What are you drinking tonight A2?

      First your bizarre rant at Bull late in yesterday’s thread (you are not a moderator) and now this inane sideswipe at Lawrence. Two longtime Treepers who many here enjoy as people and commenters. The only one I see exhibiting a sense of superiority is you.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  26. Honest Abbey says:
    February 23, 2018 at 1:34 am

    We are making some progress and it’s about time!

    I’ve always resented America being promoted as “A Nation of Immigrants” because it diminishes the contributions and the many sacrifices made by generations of American born citizens.

    America is a fully established country and we are being sustained by our citizens, not by the immigrants flooding our shores or crossing our borders.

    U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES WILL REMOVE “NATION OF IMMIGRANTS” FROM MISSION STATEMENT

    https://static.theintercept.com/amp/u-s-citizenship-and-immigration-services-will-remove-nation-of-immigrants-from-mission-statement.html

    Like

    Reply
    • Alison says:
      February 23, 2018 at 1:56 am

      This is encouraging. So much is in the messaging, and these changes re-establish USA is a nation that respects itself & expects immigrants to do likewise!

      Like

      Reply
  27. Sayit2016 says:
    February 23, 2018 at 1:44 am

    CNN- is a corpse rotting from the head down… the loss of the kids and faculty is just gut wrenching-I have not been able to watch it. All of those beautiful kids and staff stopped cold from living their lives because of HATE. Does CNN stop for a minute ? The nano-second this event happened CNN is recruiting kids for their own sick narrative.

    Leave it to liberals to weaponize children………

    Dear Lord– please come soon…..

    Like

    Reply
    • joeknuckles says:
      February 23, 2018 at 2:06 am

      Hard core leftists want more school massacres. They believe it will help their goal of gun confiscation and they hate kids anyway, so they don’t see a downside. These killings are just past due abortions to them. This is precisely why we need to harden our schools. They are a target of the left.
      On another note, every individual tasked with protecting school children needs to take an oath to lay down their lives for the children, if necessary. That will at least force them to think about what they would do if and when the unthinkable happens.

      Like

      Reply
    • 🍺Gunny says:
      February 23, 2018 at 2:07 am

      👍

      Like

      Reply
  28. Nchadwick says:
    February 23, 2018 at 1:47 am

    https://nypost.com/2018/02/22/deputy-who-didnt-stop-florida-shooting-thinks-he-did-a-good-job/

    The sheriff’s deputy who failed to engage the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School “believed he did a good job” because he called in the location of the massacre and gave a description of the shooter, a top union official said Thursday.

    School resource officer Scot Peterson, who resigned in disgrace from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, was “distraught” about the shooting that killed 17 people — but believed he did his duty, according to the president of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association.

    “He believed he did a good job calling in the location, setting up the perimeter and calling in the description (of Cruz),” said the union official, Jim Bell.

    During a press conference, Peterson was lambasted by his sheriff, Scott Israel for not engaging shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz last week as he slaughtered students and staff at Douglas High School in Parkland.

    The union head said he didn’t want to second-guess Peterson — but strongly suggested that failing to take on Cruz was a mistake.

    “You’re listening to an execution every time you hear the rifle shot.”

    Broward County sheriff Israel suspended Peterson without pay before the 33-year vet abruptly retired.

    Peterson was not an association member, but sheriff’s brass asked Bell to contact him with the bad news.

    Peterson had been the resource officer at Douglas High School since 2009 and made a base annual salary of $75,673.72 as of 2016, according to sheriff’s office records cited by the Sun-Sentinel newspaper.

    That base salary, however, doesn’t include longevity and first- responder bonuses that probably brought Peterson’s non-overtime pay closer to $80,000, according to Bell.

    Peterson’s pension will be 75 percent of the average of his top five earning years while on the job, the union head said.

    ——–
    I give up *Throwing my hand up*

    Like

    Reply
  29. Michaele Clarke says:
    February 23, 2018 at 1:51 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s