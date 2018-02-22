Thursday February 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Thanks, Citizen, for the lovely photo. Mt. Hood is so beautiful from every angle…the shape of it is wonderful. There are days when you can see it so clearly that it takes your breath away.
A couple more shots…
Click on the photos to enlarge.
“THE WALL”
Billy Boy
Oh, where have you been,
Billy Boy, Billy Boy?
Oh, where have you been,
My young Billy?
I’ve been out spreading God’s Word,
Until everyone has heard.
For His word is Truth,
And there can be no other.
Oh, where did you go,
Billy Boy, Billy Boy?
Oh, where did you go,
My young Billy?
I’ve been talking to the poor,
Of Christ crucified, nothing more.
For His word is Truth,
And there can be no other.
Did they ask Christ to come in
Billy Boy, Billy Boy?
Oh, did they ask Christ in,
My young Billy?
They came down at Christ’s call,
In His arms He welcomed all.
For His word is Truth,
And there can be no other.
But why do you go
Billy Boy, Billy Boy?
Oh, why do you go,
My young Billy?
It’s a burden on my heart,
To offer new life, a fresh start.
For His word is Truth,
And there can be no other.
What do you want in life,
Billy Boy, Billy Boy?
Want do you want in life,
My young Billy?
There is naught for me but Christ,
Only Him, the Pearl of great price.
For His word is Truth,
And there can be no other.
But what of the world,
Billy Boy, Billy Boy?
What of the world,
My young Billy?
The world is sin, full of strife,
Christ is love for my whole life.
For His word is Truth,
And there can be no other.
Why do you lie there so still,
Billy Boy, Billy Boy?
Why are you so still,
Darling Billy?
What you see was just a tent
That I used while I was sent.
For His word is Truth,
And there can be no other.
And where are you now,
Billy Boy, Billy Boy.
Where are you now,
Darling Billy?
I’m in heaven with my God,
My eyes open, truly awed.
For His word is Truth,
And there can be no other.
What do you see,
Billy Boy, Billy Boy?
What do you see,
Darling Billy?
What I see words can’t describe,
As I’m overwhelmed inside.
For His word is Truth,
And there can be no other.
What did Christ say,
Billy Boy, Billy Boy?
What did He say,
Darling Billy?
“Good, faithful servant you have been,”
“Now come. Enter. Walk right in.”
For His word is Truth,
And there can be no other.
What’s left for you now,
Billy Boy, Billy Boy?
What’s left for you,
Darling Billy?
While on earth Christ was with me,
Now with Him forever I’ll be.
For His word is Truth,
And there can be no other.
I’ll be with you soon,
Billy Boy, Billy Boy.
I’ll be with you soon,
Darling Billy.
Christ died for my sins as well,
And there’s no sting in death’s knell.
For His word is Truth,
And there can be no other.
Beautiful.
He’s with his beloved wife and Jesus now.
Teens and kids, yesterday and today.
I have been viewing and sometimes commenting on the situation for a few days now. I thought I would put together a small expression to put it all together…maybe not…and actually not provide recommendations, merely my thoughts thru my experience in my life, as to maybe why. Interesting or not…I’ll give it a try..
Why is the country falling apart? Why are kids killing each other? America has become a country of fascination all over the world, massacres, school shootings, and thousands of dead in Chicago and Baltimore. Burning cities and riots. Modern countries don’t do this. Or, are not suppose to.
America once did not do this either until recently. Something has changed, or some things. What? People under forty have never seen the country when it was calm and mentally comfortable. I may point out things that have changed, at risk of sounding like an old guy.
“When I was a boy, we could please ourselves for hours with just a couple of sticks and some crab apples.” Compare today with the Fifties and Sixties. I mean this as sociology.
A combination of social changes led to enormous burdens on today’s children that my generation did not undergo.
In my rural Pennsylvania school, there wasn’t any racial tension. We were all white: teachers, students, parents.
The black kids went to their own school, West Jeannette. We had essentially no contact with each other. There was no hatred, just no contact. The educational gap didn’t exist in the lack of contact. Integration would be vicious when it came. and the blacks went to the bottom. The causes can be disputed, not the facts.
There wasn’t any black crime, as far as I remember no black crime. Blacks did not shoot each other, or anybody. Neither did we.
Divorce was exceedingly rare. We all had parents. Whether it is better that unhappy men and women stayed together or divorce, can be talked about, but they stayed together. Welfare programs of the Great Society had not yet destroyed the black family, which I think accounted somewhat for low crime rates.
Drugs did not exist. The drugs appeared with the Sixties. Some of us had heard of marijuana. That was it. We drank a lot of beer.
In the entire school I don’t even remember a fat kid. Why? Because, we were very physically active. The school had PE classes, football and basketball teams. In summer we spent our days at the public swimming pool, Oakford Park, or swimming in the creeks of the Laurel Mountains. Riding our bicycles in the country. The farmer kids, which I was one, chopped wood for winter, baled hay. There was ice skating for hours in winter. Karen, my girlfriend, got up at four a.m. to help her father milk the cows before she caught the bus for school. She was teased relentlessly for sometimes smelling like cow manure after she got on the bus. I just adored her. She was feminine, but she could have kicked probably 70% of the boys asses today. I just say this not as sentimentality but as biological fact.
I think the lack of physical fitness has. psychological consequences. For example, ADHD did not exist.
Boys are competitive, physical animals full of wild energy and need to work it off. Boredom and imposed idleness are gruesome for them. Two or three hours daily of pick-up football or basketball did this. If you force boys to sit fixedly in school, with no recess or only limited exercise, they will be tormented. If you then forced to take Ritalin, a basic amphetamine, they will be miserable with altered brain functioning. This is / was not a good idea.
Sex and, its psychological ramifications were different. We all were aware of sex. “I wasn’t aware of anything else.” But the atmosphere was that, young girls, middle school, were sexually, severely, off limits. When barely mature girls are taken advantage of by boys of seventeen or of thirty-five, the emotional effects are disastrous. But, boys did, back then hoped fiercely to be taken advantage of.
The traditional social norm was that girls should remain virgins until married. I don’t think many really believed this, and for sure many girls did not. But, the necessity of pretending, and the fear of pregnancy in those days, allowed girls to say “no.” if they chose.
The Pill, backed up by abortion, made girls into objects. If Debbie said no, Alice wouldn’t, and teen boys, over charged hormones, would go with Mary. Thus girls lost control of the sexual austerity and respect went with it.
Uncertainty is a formidable source of stress. We had little uncertainty as our futures in the young do today. We assumed, correctly, that jobs would be available for us. For kids who were not going on in school, there were jobs at the Steel Plants, the local coal mines, as secretaries or teachers. More remotely, Pittsburgh was paying what seemed to us rich man’ swages. Those in the college track, those whose parents were graduates and those who had high SATs, knew we could work in whatever field chosen.
Starbucks and living in our parents’ basements never crossed our minds.
Social mobility existed, and girls had not yet been taught they were victims.
Of my graduating class of forty seven, one girl became a physicist and my buddy, Buddy, yes, Buddy’s parents never went to college, became a chemist for Pittsburgh Steel and actually invented the paint for the Apollo Capsule. He actually painted a piece of steel with his paint and put it in our hog pen manure to see if it would withstand the rigors of space. He stated if the paint could stand the effects of being in hog manure, it would endure space travel. Real Story. Mary a year behind me, became a Marine Lt. Col.
Most important, was that my school was not political. We didn’t know that it was. School was where you learned algebra, history, and geography, or at least tried to learn. The teachers, both men and women, assumed this. The white kids were not told that they were bad because they were white and caused all of the world’s problems. The boys were not told that masculinity was poisonous. Craziness over imaginary rape was non existent. Boys were not dragged from school by the cops for drawing a man with a rifle. The idea of having police in a school would seem insane when it first appeared.
Feminism plays a large part in the collapse of society in general and specifically in pushing boys over the edge. In my school years boys were allowed to be boys. Neither sex was put down. Doing so would have occurred to nobody. Then came a prejudice against boys.
All of this affected the entire society, but especially white boys. They are constantly told that being white is offensive, that any macho interest is malignant, they are rapists in waiting. They are subjected to agonizing monotony and inactivity, and drugged when they respond poorly. They go to schools that do not like them and that precontrive against them. Many are fatherless. All have access to hallucinatory drugs.
If you put it all together, this is where we are today….and myself…remembering the good old days…when Mom and Dad seen me run out the door in the morning and yelled, as I was running down the street: “Be back before the street lights comes on.” And, I knew if I wasn’t there would be trouble, for me..
Gunny, I’m right with you, and my experience was much the same. Born just a bit later and did go to integrated schools from 1966 on, but in a small town in North Carolina. We had just two fist fights/rumbles: one in the 8th grade, one in the 10th grade, but that was it.
I live up north in a leftwing city now, and the natives sometimes say, “Who ever grew up like ‘Leave It to Beaver’?” and I always grin and raise my hand: “I did!”
God knows we were lucky. I feel bad for the kids coming up nowadays: ‘young skulls filled with mush’ indeed, and truly the victims of the hateful, really demonic Left.
Blues anthem—Muddy Waters and Johnny Winters . . .
LOVE me some McKinley Morganfield and John Dawson Winter III
TY Garrison you’re the best
All 2120 S. Michigan Ave
How and why soda cans are designed the way they are:
I know, I know, it sounds super boring but trust me on this, it’s actually pretty neat.
“Incredible Surgery in the Womb Corrects Baby’s Spina Bifida After Her Parents Reject Abortion”
By Micaiah Bilger – February 21, 2018 | WASHINGTON, DC
http://www.lifenews.com/2018/02/21/incredible-surgery-in-the-womb-corrects-babys-spina-bifida-after-her-parents-reject-abortion/
Happy Cursday…
Why is there so much weird stuff associated with this shooting?
https://8ch.net/pol/res/11293350.html
CNN, Communist “News” Network, continues its lynching of American patriots. They tracked down an old lady in Florida and did an ambush interview of her, then published her FULL NAME, exposing the poor lady to online assaults and DEATH THREATS: because she’d supported a pro-Trump rally that the Russians secretly were involved in in some stupid way.
Now her life is in danger.
“See, slaves? This is what we do to any of you peasants who step out of line.” –CNN Thugs
http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/02/21/woman-receives-abuse-violent-threats-after-cnn-tracks-down-publicly-shames-her-for-sharing-russian-event-on-facebook/
IB Prayin.
Sen Jim Risch, junior Senator from Idaho (R), will be accompanying Ivanka Trump to the Closing Ceremonies. Sen Risch is Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia, and Counterterrorism.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/21/nafta-watch-twitch-1-close-emissary-to-meet-moon-jae-in/
Sen Risch is also the guy who disagreed with Sen Mark Warner – and nearly everyone else in the room – at the Senate Intelligence Cmte mtg 13 Feb 2018.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/13/crowd-sourcing-request-fbi-cia-and-nsa-leadership-testify-before-congress/
Sen. Jim Risch pointed out that the American people “realize that there’s people attempting to manipulate them.”
“With all due respect to my friend from Virginia (Sen Mark Warner), I think the American people are ready for this,” Risch said. “The American people are smart people, they realize there are people attempting to manipulate them, both domestically and foreign. And I agree with everyone on the panel this is going to go on. This is the way the Russians have done business, this is no surprise to us.”
Coincidence, no doubt. One twitch only?
