February 22nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #399

That tweet doesn’t mean what some people might think it means. Read between the lines. Trump is signaling these things ARE being investigated.
Great prosecutors don’t talk much, if at all, and Session’s didn’t earn the nickname “The Silent Executioner” as a US Attorney in AL for nothing.
Here….have some Sundance…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/09/big-picture-question-how-do-we-know/
Yeah I know. Why some people think that we should, or would, be getting a blow by blow from Sessions or anyone else is beyond me.
It would be beyond stupid for them to be advertising what they are up to.
Exactly.
Can’t believe there are still many who cannot, or choose not to, understand the meaning of President Trump’s tweets.
What’s there not to understand?
He wants us to ask Sessions why Dems crimes are not under investigation. A very simple question, really. No need to twist yourself into a pretzel desperately trying to decipher something that is not there.
No, he is not asking AG Sessions that. With respect, that is precisely what you cannot; or choose not to; understand. Sundance has explained repeatedly, with examples, of the nuance of President’s tweets.
But opinions are subjective, and neither you nor I need to convince each other. We are aligned in our desired outcome of justice & reform.
“Why aren’t Dem crimes under investigation? Ask Jeff Sessions!”
This is not a matter of opinion. It’s a matter of basic grammar and reading comprehension. Either VSGPDJT is telling us to ask Sessions why demonrat crimes aren’t under investigation or his tweet doesn’t say what he means. Doesn’t matter a whole lot to me, since time will tell and I’m trusting VSGPDJT regardless–keeping that cold anger for the swamp!
That was my immediate interpretation of the tweet, also. President is saying that Sessions now has the answers to these questions because he has been investigating this stuff. Put out there in a tweet to put fear into the hearts and minds of those involved. Just like POTUS loves to do. Kind of surprised so many have taken it as a rebuke against Sessions.
If Trump is such a plain speaking, strait talking person,, should we expect the need to interpret his words? J/S
Hmmmm, well, anytime you hear or read the words from another person – plain talking or otherwise – you have to – using heart and or mind – decide what those words mean. And that is pretty much what interpretation means.
That even applies to all the comments here in the Treehouse.
Not sure what your J/S means ??
You don’t need to interpret words. You need to be informed as to his goals, and his communications methods for reaching them, including understanding who his audience is for specific tweets. Sundance has given us multiple opportunities to learn how to do that.
It is nothing more than pattern recognition; based on President Trump’s objective. Here’s a clue: his objective with this tweet is NOT to put AGSessions on the spot in public. That is clearly NOT a pattern we have seen POTUS employ with his Cabinet.
PDJT is in a better position than any of us to know exactly what is going on. When he asks twice “why aren’t” something happening then I think it’s fair to read it as it is written, that for whatever reason these things are not at the moment happening.
Admittedly grammar is not my strong point, but when a sentence ends with an exclamation point I read it as a shouted or abruptly blunt statement.
https://mobile.twitter.com/iamjasonbailey/status/966504403367792640
Well deserved. Graham is, and forever will be, a national icon.
Yep. Pretty wonderful that our Prez would do this to honor Billy Graham and his message.
This past two years, between President Trump coming into office and the many religious leaders who have lifted him up, has been such a renewal of faith for me. Today has been an overflow of tears, appreciating all that Rev. Graham accomplished in his time with us. Great Glory in his passing into Heaven. ✝️
President Trump honoring Rev Billy Graham……Liberal spaz out to begin in 5.4.3.2.1
If people are actually wondering why the left is so hateful towards the passing of Billy Graham, the reason is very simple. They are loveless,soulless people who are lost beyond words, that is why the concept of a man that spent his whole life teaching people around the world about the LOVE of God is so angering. People hate what they do not have or understand.
It angers them even more that Christ said “But I say to you, love your enemies and bless the one who curses you, and do what is beautiful to the one who hates you, and pray over those who take you by force and persecute you.”
A tough as it is to pray for those that make it their mission to cause fear, misery and chaos, that is what we are asked to do by the creator of infinite LOVE.
Have a great day everyone !
Speaking of spazzing out, this vid of Nikki Haley seems to have them in conniptions, too. jewish freind of mine called yesterday to say how much she loved it:
Hey Sunny is that the right link ?
I *think* so. But now you mention it, the titles are different. I’m signing off soon so can’t check around…..too tired!
Sweet dreams…..; )
Thanks, Sayit. Ok. Now I’m *really* off!
Perfectly said. Thank you for posting this.
A few choice Graham quotes:
“Our society strives to avoid any possibility of offending anyone – except God.”
“World events are moving very rapidly now. I pick up the Bible in one hand, and I pick up the newspaper in the other. And I read almost the same words in the newspaper as I read in the Bible. It’s being fulfilled every day round about us.”
“The only time my prayers are never answered is on the golf course.”
Believers, look up – take courage. The angels are nearer than you think.”
https://www.brainyquote.com/authors/billy_graham
I remember going to a Billy Graham crusade when I was 9 yrs old & when they sang “Just As I Am”, I felt the tug at my heart & I headed toward the stage not caring that I was alone in a massive crowd of people.
God’s anointing was on him that day & it flowed over the crowd.
That’s what scares the scoffers. They can’t comprehend the power of God so they try to hide from it & ridicule it.
The Guardian has topped even the WP for nastiness, with an Op-Ed written by an American of course. Hard to believe, but that’s the Left.
Otherwise, many international tributes to a great Christian and preacher of the word.
What I found interesting was a tweet from the Truman Library with a facsimile of a telegram Rev Graham sent to President Truman in 1951 about the Korean war. He urged him to protect Christians against the atheist Commies (Graham’s wife was a missionary in what is now NK and it use to be called, the ‘Jerusalem of the East’ as there were so many Christians there). Truman never responded, but later came to appreciate the Reverend. Graham later became an envoy and impressed Kim Sung-il and allow some charitable activity and succor to that body in Christ.
She should have told them they’re gonna need to put some ice on that.
Juanita has a great sense of humor, that is funny stuff.
I love that she’s been given recognition & validation she deserved so many years ago. She is one tough women & I admire her for fighting back as she has, in spite of vitrioloic backlash from typical vile women. Those women showed courage & dignity when they attended that debate. Very proud, karmic moment.
I feel a lot of “I do not recall” being sent back
Is this another false Flag or ???
Video: Shooting Survivor Says Police Firing Blanks For Drill Before Rampage
https://www.teaparty.org/video-shooting-survivor-says-police-firing-blanks-drill-rampage-292889/
It’s TOTALLY SICK! These demons must crawl back under their rocks and go away…
Trade and Immigration…REAL NEWS…A new false flags may return due to Parkland Shooter exposure! Fake News Media can’t turn blind eye from the very real contradictions inherent in the false flag think tank narrative…FBI failed to intervene though identified twice as person of interest…Local POLICE failed to intervene though called over 30 Times…lived with Intelligence Officer…less than 60 minutes from Winter White House…in Congressional District where Agents turn up dead and votes magically appear…expect public transit…Airport/Train…Globalists have no other alternative to MAGA…they are trying terror but the BLOWBACK will be even more severe because the American People have seen this with Sandy Hook, Orlando, Charlottesville, Las Vegas…Remember the shooting on “live TV”…100% dropped…
I didn’t watch the CNN anti gun town hall, but it sounds like they had a hostile audience.
At some point, there’ll be a vid of the whole segment with Dana Loesch.
She did Very.Well. speaking with these peeps. Even got one of the younger girls to semi – “listen”.
The rest of it’s kinda a trainwreck tho, the parts that I saw minus Dana, anyway. Couldn’t stick with the whole thing.
I was so tired of these gun grabbers today that I joined the NRA just to make a statement..
Bet you’re not alone in that, MM.
A crowd of screaming High Schoolers and MSM “journalists” can have that effect.
MM, I just joined yesterday myself. Same reason that you did.
Should have purchased some ammo instead.
I let my membership lapse. Told DH today I’m renewing it tomorrow. He always keeps his membership up.
I bet many people are joining NRA this week…
The 2nd only applies to muskets?
Rifles had already been invented by that time and the “founders” were well aware of the latest in technology. They intentionally chose NOT to limit what an individual could own.
Iron furnaces at the time began to pour cannons and make shot.
Foundries and black smiths made gun barrels, triggers and such.
Shot towers were invented vs hand made molds for ammunition.
http://www.oldindustry.org/shot_tower.html
Interesting thread
You’re right, it is interesting. And how pathetic is it that he has to begin by stating he’s not a bot?
This country’s gone straight up insane over the past few decades.
Thank God we’ve got Trump and not Hillary so we can see the light at the end of the tunnel and turn the ship around.
Just in the Nick of Time.
I found it chilling that he stopped an active shooter and no one wanted it reported. Yet, this shooter got immediate coverage.
That’s interesting, but I can’t find any verification that the USSS was at the school except for one student on Alex Jones’ show….
So likely a hoax.
So just on one point, you’re calling it a hoax? Seems hasty.
We should march on Washington to demand that Muler investigate Mexicans interfering in our elections.
Pretty sure there were more than thirteen.
This could have been President again !!!!!! https://thehornnews.com/bill-clinton-murder-accusation/
This was retweeted by Sundance….
It now seems clear what a major part of the 2018 democrat strategy is going to be…
…disrupting, shutting down, blocking, and otherwise obstructing conservative messaging on Twitter, Facebook, et al.
We cannot be complacent about this.
Pretty sure the Dems are also going to run with gun restrictions/Laws… I hope so It will make it easier for me to keep the men motivated to get out and vote..
How is it even possible for a public or privately held social media company to censure/moderate/disable conservative users? Isn’t this akin to bakeries who don’t want to do business with certain identity groups being forced to accomodate customers with different sexual preferences or religious preferences? Certainly ideological preferences – in the form of free speech – would be a violation of civil rights, regardless of company policy legalese.
Seems a class action suit is in order after twitter’s latest shutdown of conservative groups en masse.
A coordinated operation has begun at Twitter & Medium to censor independent voices:
https://criminalsandliars.wordpress.com/2018/02/21/twitter-allied-platform-medium-silences-free-
speech-rights-of-independent-journalists/
Also, these selectively picked snot-nosed brats do not reflect the majority of the shooting survivors. They do not represent the school.
Seems like they are from the high school drama club.
Breaking: Australian Labor Party Sent Operatives to Work Against Trump During 2016 Campaign …When Will They Be Indicted?
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/breaking-australian-labor-party-sent-operatives-work-trump-2016-campaign-will-indicted/
& with that lot, you know damned well that they would have been using taxpayers money to do it.
These people continue to disgust me.
DHS report ordered by Trump due in March on this and other democrat electoral illegalities, including illegal alien voting.
Rumor is that it is going to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that millions of illegals voted nationwide for Hillary in the ’16 election, showing that she did NOT win the “popular vote”. among other things.
Snowflakes everywhere will go berzerk, but the pushback is easy….
“According to the DNC’s own former chairwoman, Donna Brazille, Hitlery and the DNC rigged the dim primary election against Bernie Sanders, Why can’t you believe she worked to rig the general, too?!”
You can add the Swedes to that list. My family was in Europe in mid-October 2016 and we made arrangements to meet a very distant Swedish cousin for the first time. His daughter, he explained, couldn’t join us because she and many other Swedes were being flown to NYC to be trained to knock on doors to convince people not to vote for Trump. After her training, she was being assigned to work in Florida. I believe the group she was involved with was a Soros-sponsored group (surprise, surprise).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did you at least get a good meal out of them?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Funny you should ask, prenanny. Short answer is no. And he tried to worm his way into a documentary being filmed about my mom but my sister grabbed him by the arm, pulling him out of scene being filmed and asked, ‘ What do you think you’re doing? This is not about you.’ Otherwise, he was a delight. Not.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Teens and kids, yesterday and today.
I put this on the Open Thread, but again, with a larger, diverse, audience here, and the variety of subjects, I have been viewing and sometimes commenting on regarding the situation for a few days, I thought I would put together a small expression to put it all together…maybe not…and actually not provide recommendations, but merely my thoughts thru my experience as to maybe why, interesting or not…these various things are happening in America, and in our schools. If it does not belong here, again, I do ask for patience with me, in that, sometimes relating to experiences, provides others with ideas for solutions..’ll give it a try.. Again, if you feel it does not belong just pass it by.
Why is the country falling apart? Why are kids killing each other? America has become a country of fascination all over the world, massacres, school shootings, and thousands of dead in Chicago and Baltimore. Burning cities and riots. Modern countries don’t do this.
Or, are not suppose to.
America once did not do this either until recently. Something has changed, or some things. What? People under forty have never seen the country when it was calm and mentally comfortable. I may point out things that have changed, at risk of sounding like an old guy.
“When I was a boy, we could please ourselves for hours with just a couple of sticks and some crab apples.” Compare today with the Fifties and Sixties. I mean this as sociology.
A combination of social changes led to enormous burdens on today’s children that my generation did not undergo.
In my rural Pennsylvania school, there wasn’t any racial tension. We were all white: teachers, students, parents.
The black kids went to their own school, West Jeannette. We had essentially no contact with each other. There was no hatred, just no contact. The educational gap didn’t exist in the lack of contact. Integration was vicious when it came. and the blacks went to the bottom. The causes can be disputed, not the facts.
There wasn’t any black crime, as far as I remember no black crime. Blacks did not shoot each other, or anybody. Neither did we.
Divorce was exceedingly rare. We all had parents. Whether it is better that unhappy men and women stayed together or divorce, can be talked about, but they stayed together. Welfare programs of the Great Society had not yet destroyed the black family, which I think accounted somewhat for low crime rates.
Drugs did not exist. The drugs appeared with the Sixties. Some of us had heard of marijuana. That was it. We drank a lot of beer.
In the entire school I don’t even remember a fat kid. Why? Because, we were very physically active. The school had PE classes, football and basketball teams. In summer we spent our days at the public swimming pool, Oakford Park, or swimming in the creeks of the Laurel Mountains. Riding our bicycles in the country. The farmer kids, which I was one, chopped wood for winter, baled hay. There was ice skating for hours in winter. Karen, my girlfriend, got up at four a.m. to help her father milk the cows before she caught the bus for school. She was teased relentlessly for sometimes smelling like cow manure after she got on the bus. I just adored her. She was feminine, but she could have kicked probably 70% of the boys asses today. I just say this not as sentimentality but as biological fact.
I think the lack of physical fitness has. psychological consequences. For example, ADHD did not exist.
Boys are competitive, physical animals full of wild energy and need to work it off. Boredom and imposed idleness are gruesome for them. Two or three hours daily of pick-up football or basketball did this. If you force boys to sit fixedly in school, with no recess or only limited exercise, they will be tormented. If you then forced to take Ritalin, a basic amphetamine, they will be miserable with altered brain functioning. This is / was not a good idea.
Sex and, its psychological ramifications were different. We all were aware of sex. “I wasn’t aware of anything else.” But the atmosphere was that, young girls, middle school, were sexually, severely, off limits. When barely mature girls are taken advantage of by boys of seventeen or of thirty-five, the emotional effects are disastrous. But, boys did, back then hoped fiercely to be taken advantage of.
The traditional social norm was that girls should remain virgins until married. I don’t think many really believed this, and for sure many girls did not. But, the necessity of pretending, and the fear of pregnancy in those days, allowed girls to say “no.” if they chose.
The Pill, backed up by abortion, made girls into objects. If Debbie said no, Alice wouldn’t, and teen boys, over charged hormones, would go with Mary. Thus girls lost control of the sexual austerity and respect went with it.
Uncertainty is a formidable source of stress. We had little uncertainty as our futures in the young do today. We assumed, correctly, that jobs would be available for us. For kids who were not going on in school, there were jobs at the Steel Plants, the local coal mines, as secretaries or teachers. More remotely, Pittsburgh was paying what seemed to us rich man’s wages. Those in the college track, those whose parents were graduates and those who had high SATs, knew they could work in whatever field chosen.
Starbucks and living in our parents’ basements never crossed our minds.
Social mobility existed, and girls had not yet been taught they were victims.
Of my graduating class of forty seven, one girl became a physicist and my buddy, Buddy, yes, Buddy’s parents never went to college, became a chemist for Pittsburgh Steel and actually invented the paint for the Apollo Capsule. He actually painted a piece of steel with his paint and put it in our hog pen manure to see if it would withstand the rigors of space. He stated if the paint could stand the effects of being in hog manure, it would endure space travel. Real Story. Mary a year behind me, became a Marine Lt. Col.
Most important, was that my school was not political. We didn’t know that it was. School was where you learned algebra, history, and geography, or at least tried to learn. The teachers, both men and women, assumed this. The white kids were not told that they were bad because they were white and caused all of the world’s problems. The boys were not told that masculinity was poisonous. Craziness over imaginary rape was non existent. Boys were not dragged from school by the cops for drawing a man with a rifle. The idea of having police in a school would seem insane when it first appeared.
Feminism plays a large part in the collapse of society in general and specifically in pushing boys over the edge. In my school years boys were allowed to be boys. Neither sex was put down. Doing so would have occurred to nobody. Then came a prejudice against boys.
All of this affected the entire society, but especially white boys. They are constantly told that being white is offensive, that any macho interest is malignant, they are rapists in waiting. They are subjected to agonizing monotony and inactivity, and drugged when they respond poorly. They go to schools that do not like them and that precontrive against them. Many are fatherless. All have access to hallucinatory drugs.
If you put it all together, this is where we are today….and myself…remembering the good old days…when Mom and Dad seen me run out the door in the morning and yelled, as I was running down the street: “Be back before the street lights comes on.” And, I knew if I wasn’t, there would be trouble, for me..
Gunny,
Thanks for taking the time to put down your thoughts. You covered just about all the ills we’re facing. Great read, albeit very sobering.
Tossing you a cold one for that post Gunnie.
thanks prenanny…street lights on….9 o’clock….never had a watch..take care you also EV22 😎
We knew our neighbors well, far beyond just a few blocks. If we kids got out of line in some way, we could count on our parents finding out about it, which meant we had to mind ourselves because otherwise it would be just like we did whatever wrong right in front of my parents…except it was in front of the neighbors, which was even worse as far as our parents were concerned.
It used to be common for people to drop by for whatever reason, no call ahead necessary. And you were excited and pleased when they did.
We didn’t lock the front door, or the car doors either. Once unlocked in the AM, they stayed that way until nightfall.
LOTS more social gatherings of every kind, because TV was limited and there was no internet. People gathered together far more often than today, with all the attendant benefits.
TV was 3 or 5 channels (depending on signal quality), the kids were the “remote”, and they went off the air at midnight.
Cartoons were funny, smart, relevant, and fun for all ages.
Hollywood was, for all intents and purposes, the exact opposite of what it is today….at least on screen. The Andy Griffith Show was massive, and deservedly so. Comedians could make you bust your gut without speaking a single curse word.
We didn’t have video games, so we had to use our own imaginations to play, and it was far more fun to be outside playing with friends than to be inside all alone.
No “smart” phones…everyone used to have dozens of phone numbers memorized.
Baseball was king. Still is, though many don’t know it anymore.
No one had to worry about “conceal carry” nor the need to. If you didn’t own a gun, you were considered an idiot. And don’t believe anyone who tells you otherwise.
There weren’t as many “social safety nets”, so everyone had to work hard…there was no sponging off the gov’t and politicians couldn’t buy votes with taxpayers money so easily.
The dollar was backed up by gold.
“Special interest groups” was an unknown phrase. Everyone was in the same boat. We called them “Americans”. Either you were one, or you weren’t.
Everyone stood for the flag and took off their hats for the national anthem, and everyone spoke the Pledge of Allegiance with pride. Hollywood revered America, was patriotic, and served up true classics that didn’t hide our dirty laundry but didn’t engage in unsufferable virtue-signaling 24/7.
Democrats loved America just as much as Republicans, everyone believed in the excellence of our nation….the only people making war or wanting to make war on America lived outside of the country.
Grandparents and the elderly were respected, and woe unto anyone who did otherwise, especially the young.
God was revered. No one mocked God, and those who did were fringe, not mainstream.
So much more.
It was the golden time of America, even better than the Roaring 20’s. The Apollo 13 mission an everlasting symbol of the age, it’s finest hour…the Vietnam war a sign of the times to come. It didn’t end abruptly, just as the present age didn’t begin abruptly.
But if you weren’t a part of it, I feel for you, because you’ll never know how great it really was. And not knowing, there is no way to fully appreciate just what in the heck I’m talking about.
This what this song is all about…
There’s a third Chorus to that song, you know.
When we did not have air conditioning, the whole neighrhood spent evenings on the front or back porch because it was cooler outdoors than indoors. We worked in the garden; relaxed over conversation; or rounded up a badminton or croquet match.
Now, people drive into their garage; close the door; and don’t leave the airconditioning. Sad really.
New Q drop and it’s a doozy. I’ve read one document, working on the other. Think we’ll see more onion layers revealed about our lying press and their See Eye Ay associations? Feb 22 2018 00:47:02
Q
!UW.yye1fxo
ID: 403fc2
458430
NEW
https://www.archives.gov/files/research/jfk/releases/docid-32403785.pdf
https://www.intelligence.senate.gov/sites/default/files/hearings/ciasuseofjournal00unit.pdf
Why are the above [public declassified docs] highly protected?
Q
Feb 22 2018 00:53:06
Q
!UW.yye1fxo
ID: 403fc2
458475
NEW
>>458430
Scroll through both docs.
Q
Some of the documents are so smudged they’re hard to decipher.
TY for posting, I do enjoy Q post…
Why is there so much weird stuff associated with this shooting?
https://8ch.net/pol/res/11293350.html
It appears John Kerry has taken a page out of the Clinton Foundation’s playbook.
Oh good grief, now idiotic atheist George Will has written a snarky negative column on Billy Graham. Loathsome toad. No one respects giving the family a moment to grieve any more it is just attack, attack, attack.
I know, I know, I should pray for him but right at this minute all I can think is if I found that varmint in my garden he’d be no match for The Shovel.
I’ve never understood why he was ever considered a conservative. Never ever read a column of his I agreed with.
I don’t think he is even half as smart as he thinks he is. He has always annoyed me.
People change sometimes. 35 years ago he was a very different person. Personal relationship problems usually cause people to change.
I’m feeling the same Sylvia at my wits end and trying so hard not to wish Ill will upon these people…
Niles Crane with less humor.
This picture is a good visual of these evil bastards laughing at us:
http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/21/exclusive-zero-registered-republicans-mueller-lawyer/
Oh, how I’d love the chance to wipe the laughs off their evil faces.
Smack with the Shovel…….
Brennan just said, “hey guys I just farted” they laughed and said ‘out of which end”.
Just wanted to thank President Trump for all he has done. He is a Godsend.
I so agree
CNN refused to allow conservative JROTC student to participate unless he agreed to scripted question during town hall segment.
In Charlotte, they ran news stories about Billy Graham all day… and believe it or not, President Trump must be a pretty close friend of his. They showed a video from the 95th Birthday party that Sarah Palin spoke at, and Reverend Graham was sitting in the audience with President Trump and Melania. They brought the cake out, and he was sitting on one side with President Trump sitting on the other, and Melania sitting behind the cake! They interviewed President Trump in the hallway (from 4 years ago), and he said his father was a big fan of Billy Graham, so I guess that was the connection.
I mean I knew they had met each other but apparently they were a lot closer than I knew….
Can border wall be built with private investment joining with Federal money? That is can crowdsourcing funds be used as matching private investment for border wall? Congress can limit Federal portion but can they foil private investment money?
This use of teenagers as a focus to press for major gun restrictions is not going to work. No right minded adult will in the end listen to a teenager lecture them. Teenagers that aren’t respectful are ignored, not encouraged. CNN is making a mistake. Overplaying there hand. Unfortunately we have people like Rubio that are likely to sell us out.
