Wednesday February 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

8 Responses to Wednesday February 21st – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:15 am

  2. Garrison Hall says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Have a great Wednesday, Treepers.

  3. czarowniczy says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Good Lord, have I fallen through a wormhole into an alternate universe? I just saw yet another article where a sanctuary city in a blue state claims the right to ignore Federal law due to STATES’ RIGHTS!

  4. Lucille says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:45 am

    New York State Attorney General’s Office Complicit in Fake Facebook Profile to Persecute Pro-Life Sidewalk Counselors
    February 20, 2018
    https://www.thomasmore.org/press-releases/new-york-state-attorney-generals-office-complicit-fake-facebook-profile-persecute-pro-life-sidewalk-counselors/

  5. Harry Lime says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:41 am

    Will Ring For Food

  6. thinkthinkthink says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:55 am

    Please pray for @tracybeanz as she continues research into some seriously troubling darkness. May the Good Lord hold her close to His heart as she seeks to bring light to that which must be seen. May she find moments of respite to refresh her spirit along the way. Much grace, In Christ’s Name.

