81 Responses to February 21st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #398

  1. citizen817 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:22 am

  4. phoenixRising says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:22 am

    https://aclj.org/government-corruption/aclj-files-2-new-lawsuits-against-deep-state-doj-and-fbi-over-comeys-sham-investigation-and-uranium-one-scandal

    We’re once again taking on the deep state over both the sham Clinton investigation and the Uranium One scandal.

    Yesterday, in response to what has become an all-too-familiar pattern and practice of failure by several federal bureaucratic agencies to comply with Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requirements and answer the ACLJ’s FOIA requests as the law requires, we filed two new FOIA lawsuits in which we are asking a federal court to order the agencies to issue determinations and produce documents responsive to the ACLJ’s FOIA request.

    The first lawsuit is against four agencies: the Department of State, Department of Justice (DOJ), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and U.S. Treasury Department. In this suit, we are seeking to obtain documents concerning a decision by the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States (CFIUS) to transfer the U.S.’s controlling interest in Uranium One to the Russian state-owned ARMZ – a wholly owned subsidiary of the Russian nuclear giant, Rosatom.

    more at link

  5. citizen817 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:24 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:24 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:25 am

  9. MaineCoon says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Here is VachelLindsay f/k/a Imperator_Rex’s explanation about Mulehead’s indictment of the lawyer Alex van der Zwaan. The whole connection goes right back to the Clintons, CFN, Tony Podesta.

  10. citizen817 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:25 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:26 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:27 am

  13. treehouseron says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:27 am

    I live in Charlotte, and Robert Pittinger is running commercials here fully embracing President Trump.

    They must have some sort of inside polling showing the President is verrrrry popular, the ad is like a full on love fest. He says he supports Trump fully, he helped pass the Tax Cut bill, and slams his opponent as someone who tried to stop President Trump from getting elected.

    Now, I know Pittinger is a swamper but my point is… they must all KNOW that President Trump is hugely popular, he’s whole on embracing him and trying to act like he supported him 97% of the time so far.

    BTW, Charlotte like any big city is liberal, President Trump lost our county. The ad SPECIFICALLY mentioned Charlotte. So it’s a local ad, in a blue county… fully embracing Trump.

    L-A-N-D-S-L-I-D-E Imminent

  14. citizen817 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:27 am

  16. Thomas_Pain-1961 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:42 am

    I get a lot of flack for opining Mueller is working for the white hats while not a member of the club. Can a person run an investigation who is being investigated? Did Mueller cut a deal with prosecutors to lessen his impending legal jeopardy of his Uranium One activities by investigating Uranium One of which Mueller was a primary bad actor? I bring this up because of this twitter thread by Vachel Lindsey aka Emperator Rex. It shines a whole new light on the “ridiculous and specious” indictment from Mueller of Alex van der Zwaan.

  17. thinkthinkthink says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:44 am

    The cultural wars have hit a speed bump as #metoo backfires on the socialists.

    “After the last few months, rational men will be lawyering up before mentoring, training, or sitting next to female employees at the conference table.

    Women may also find themselves out of the bedroom, as well as the boardroom. With men facing false accusations after a sexual encounter, casual hook-ups are too risky.”

    https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/02/metoo_movement_backfires.html

  18. Garrison Hall says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:53 am

    The substantial majority of the 100,000 people commenting on the proposed bump-fire ban were adamantly against further erosion of our 2nd amendment rights. Gun owners and 2nd amendment supporters make up a core demographic in the conservative-populist insurgency that elected the president and still remains loyal to him. That loyalty could evaporate overnight if President Trump is seen to be embracing gun-control.

    The NRA has tacitly and wisely supported a bump-fire ban so long as it doesn’t further undermine 2nd amendment rights. Simply put, the president must come up with a way of banning the bump-fire adapter without further degrading firearm design. Gun controllers, on the other hand, see regulating the bump-fire adapter as leading to more federal control of how firearms are designed with the result that firearms will be made so difficult and unsatisfactory to use that they become intentionally unusable. The president has set himself a very difficult task. The decision he makes will be a signal to gun owners and 2nd amendment supporters whether his promise to always respect and protect 2nd amendment rights was truthful. A lot is going to ride on this decision.

    • Cisco says:
      February 21, 2018 at 1:33 am

      While the final decision will be Trumps, he has asked the ATF to review bump stock controversies.
      While I’m not fond of the ATF, they have people with the technical knowledge to handle this, then advise Trump.

  19. phoenixRising says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:54 am

    • distracted2 says:
      February 21, 2018 at 2:23 am

      I’ve seen three of these videos today – interviews with three different kids, all saying the same thing. They were told there would be a roll-playing drill. One of the girls couldn’t stop crying because she said everyone thought it was fake until it wasn’t.

  20. phoenixRising says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:58 am

    • nigella says:
      February 21, 2018 at 1:02 am

      Lots of false info out there…

    • phoenixRising says:
      February 21, 2018 at 1:20 am

      the page in the tweet above… I am reading the book called
      ‘Behold A Pale Horse’ written in 1991 –
      Q recommended few days ago…
      you can get pdf online – here’s the link

      https://wrathoftheawakenedsaxon.files.wordpress.com/2016/09/behold-a-palehorse-william-cooper.pdf

      and here’s text displayed in tweet above:

      “For many years the Secret Government has been importing drugs and selling them to the people, mainly the poor and minorities. Social welfare

      Chapter Twelve The Secret Government • 225

      programs were put into place to create a dependent, nonworking element in our society. The government then began to remove these programs to force people into a criminal class that did not exist in the ’50s and ’60s. The government encouraged the manufacture and importation of
      military firearms for the criminals to use. This is intended to foster a feeling of insecurity, which would lead the American people to voluntarily disarm themselves by passing laws against firearms. Using drugs and hypnosis on mental patients in a process called Orion, the CIA inculcated
      the desire in these people to open fire on schoolyards and thus inflame the antigun lobby. This plan is well under way, and so far is working perfectly. The middle class is begging the government to do away with the 2nd amendment.

      Author’s Note: I have found that these events have indeed happened all over the country. In every instance that I have investigated — the incident at the women’s school in Canada, the shopping center incident in Canada, the Stockton, California, massacre, and the murder of Rabbi Meir Kahane — the shooters were all ex-mental patients or were current mental patients who were
      ALL ON THE DRUG PROZAC! This drug, when taken in certain doses, increases the serotonin level in the patient, causing extreme violence. Couple that with a posthypnotic suggestion or control through an electronic brain implant or microwave or E.L.F. intrusion and you get mass murder, ending in every case with the suicide of the perpetrator. Exhume the bodies of the murderers and check for a brain implant. I think you are going to be surprised. In every case the name of the murderer’s doctor or mental treatment facility has been withheld. I believe we will be able to establish intelligence-community connections and/or connections to known CIA experimental mindcontrol programs when we finally discover who these doctors of death really are.”

  21. sunnydaze says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:00 am

    Frankly, I think Propaganda orgs. like CNN need to be called out for this stuff more than they currently are.

  22. Michaele Clarke says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:05 am

  23. sunnydaze says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:06 am

  24. sunnydaze says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:21 am

    This is an hour long vid and I haven’t listened to the whole thing. But he’s doing 5 Presidents this week in honor of President’s Day. Jefferson was yesterday.

  25. nigella says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:33 am

    We’ve got to be careful of all the fake stuff being spread about the shooting….

  26. joeknuckles says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:43 am

    Wait a minute, didn’t tough guy Obama tell Putin to “knock it off” before the 2016 election? Then why is it that Russia continued through the election and after the election?

  27. thinkthinkthink says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:49 am

    Uplifting twitter thread by @drawandstrike about Mueller/Russia status:

  28. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:58 am

  29. Sylvia Avery says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:09 am

    The US Census is coming up in two years. Kris Kobach explains on Tucker Carlson that the census hasn’t asked since the 1950s whether or not you are a US citizen, and yet the census is how US Representatives are apportioned. PDJT wants the questions on the census; the Left is having a tantrum about it.

    If this is an Executive Branch function/decision I sure hope he goes ahead with it. If only US citizens are counted, states with high illegal populations are likely to lose the number of representatives they send to Congress. And when you think about it, why should illegal aliens have representation in the US government?

  30. phoenixRising says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:11 am

  31. Sylvia Avery says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:12 am

    Well, this seems like a really good idea. Who could find fault with this?

    “Rep. Lee Zeldin (R., N.Y.) on Tuesday introduced legislation to revoke the citizenship of naturalized immigrants who are involved in gang-related crimes.

    The Protecting Our Communities from Gang Violence Act would allow the U.S. government to revoke the citizenship of individuals who came to the country as immigrants and got involved in gang activity either prior to or within 10 years of becoming a naturalized citizen. The act seems to be the direct result of an increase in the numbers of crimes being committed by MS-13 gang members in Zeldin’s congressional district and the state of New York as a whole….”

    http://freebeacon.com/issues/gop-rep-introduces-legislation-revoke-citizenship-ms-13-gang-members/

  32. winky says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:19 am

    To my fellow Californians…do you know about this….please help California PTrump

    https://www.yahoo.com/news/california-weighs-permanent-restrictions-water-wasters-063141536.html

  33. phoenixRising says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:22 am

  34. deqwik2 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 2:22 am

    More dossier news or should I say Odd News.
    Sergei Millian was named in a WaPo article as a source in the dossier & a friend of George Papadopoulos.
    According to new details, they can’t find him to question him. (See tweet thread below)

    According to his twitter & FB page, he was looking for a defamation attorney.
    Sergei Millian was looking for recommendations.
    January 9 ·
    I am looking for recommendations for reputable defamation lawyers in USA, UK and Russia. 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇷🇺 Big case

    Millian did an interview with BYT that is very interesting as it relates to the dossier & I will post some of it in new reply.

    Like

