Tuesday February 20th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
looks like a fake to me, but don’t doubt such an alignment occurs or was designed on construction…..
,,Orion’s Belt….
love you Folks,
John Lee Hooker perfectly captures one of those cold, solitary moments most people would rather forget.
Time-Lapse: Watch Flowers Bloom Before Your Eyes | Short Film Showcase
I Miss You…
Sometimes, it’s so very sad to see our nation so torn apart and our people so divided. Please Lord – help heal our country…………
Prayer for the Nation:
God our Father, Thou guidest everything in wisdom and love. Accept the prayers we offer for our nation; by the wisdom of our leaders and integrity of our citizens, may harmony and justice be secured and may there be lasting prosperity and peace. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.
An old man by a seashore
At the end of day
Gazes the horizon
With seawinds in his face
Tempest-tossed island
Seasons all the same
Anchorage unpainted
And a ship without a name
Sea without a shore for the banished one unheard
He lightens the beacon, light at the end of world
Showing the way lighting hope in their hearts
The ones on their travels homeward from afar
This is for long-forgotten
Light at the end of the world
Horizon crying
The tears he left behind long ago
The albatross is flying
Making him daydream
The time before he became
One of the world’s unseen
Princess in the tower
Children in the fields
Life gave him it all:
An island of the universe
Now his love’s a memory
A ghost in the fog
He sets the sails one last time
Saying farewell to the world
Anchor to the water
Seabed far below
Grass still in his feet
And a smile beneath his brow
This is for long-forgotten
Light at the end of the world
Horizon crying
The tears he left behind so long ago
Cpl. Don Graves was ther, and to this day he hasn’t forgotten the words he read on a makeshift memorial at the 5th Marine Division cemetery at the foot of Mt. Suribachi. May we all do our best with our tomorrows.
I didn’t even turn the sound up and just read his words. Very moving. https://twitter.com/USMC/status/965571684445990912/video/1
