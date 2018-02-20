Tuesday February 20th – Open Thread

Posted on February 20, 2018 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

15 Responses to Tuesday February 20th – Open Thread

  1. phoenixRising says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. 4beagles says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:23 am

    love you Folks,

    Like

    Reply
  4. Garrison Hall says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:32 am

    John Lee Hooker perfectly captures one of those cold, solitary moments most people would rather forget.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Lucille says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Time-Lapse: Watch Flowers Bloom Before Your Eyes | Short Film Showcase

    Like

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Like

    Reply
  8. 4beagles says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:48 am

    I Miss You…

    Like

    Reply
  9. MTeresa says:
    February 20, 2018 at 1:11 am

    Sometimes, it’s so very sad to see our nation so torn apart and our people so divided. Please Lord – help heal our country…………

    Prayer for the Nation:
    God our Father, Thou guidest everything in wisdom and love. Accept the prayers we offer for our nation; by the wisdom of our leaders and integrity of our citizens, may harmony and justice be secured and may there be lasting prosperity and peace. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.

    Like

    Reply
  10. 4beagles says:
    February 20, 2018 at 1:21 am

    An old man by a seashore
    At the end of day
    Gazes the horizon
    With seawinds in his face
    Tempest-tossed island
    Seasons all the same
    Anchorage unpainted
    And a ship without a name

    Sea without a shore for the banished one unheard
    He lightens the beacon, light at the end of world
    Showing the way lighting hope in their hearts
    The ones on their travels homeward from afar

    This is for long-forgotten
    Light at the end of the world
    Horizon crying
    The tears he left behind long ago

    The albatross is flying
    Making him daydream
    The time before he became
    One of the world’s unseen
    Princess in the tower
    Children in the fields
    Life gave him it all:
    An island of the universe

    Now his love’s a memory
    A ghost in the fog
    He sets the sails one last time
    Saying farewell to the world
    Anchor to the water
    Seabed far below
    Grass still in his feet
    And a smile beneath his brow

    This is for long-forgotten
    Light at the end of the world
    Horizon crying
    The tears he left behind so long ago﻿

    Like

    Reply
  11. cheryl says:
    February 20, 2018 at 1:26 am

    Cpl. Don Graves was ther, and to this day he hasn’t forgotten the words he read on a makeshift memorial at the 5th Marine Division cemetery at the foot of Mt. Suribachi. May we all do our best with our tomorrows.

    I didn’t even turn the sound up and just read his words. Very moving. https://twitter.com/USMC/status/965571684445990912/video/1

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s