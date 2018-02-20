February 20th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #397

trump-president-3

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

  1. Peoria Jones says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:21 am

    For those of you who criticize Rush, below is something which should change your minds. He goes deep into the weeds – very deep – further than even this site is willing to go. Rush and our POTUS are similar in their talent and fearlessness. They have the same fundamental understanding.

    You just have to understand the medium. Rush is the master of his medium, and he utilizes callers in a brilliant way. Real people, who engage discussion, in a way that entertains while informing – and it’s a wonderful thing for those who can listen while tending to other responsibilities.

    Here’s the whole show from Monday 2/19, commercial-free. (YT inserts its own adverts, which you may bypass.) Please direct your attention starting at 50:00 Listen to at least 1:00:00, only 10 minutes.

    Is there anyone here who hasn’t questioned whether this was “allowed” to happen? That something so heinous could be used for political purposes? Another, “oopsie, our brilliant gov’t couldn’t stop this, therefore you must give us more control”? Even though they could have – the writing was on the wall with this one.

    Just a hint. Ten minutes. And this is something our POTUS cannot allude to.

  2. Mercenary says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Share this on Twitter and Facebook!

    “Q Anon Makes BOMBSHELL Prediction Of Upcoming DHS Election Fraud Report”

    https://criminalsandliars.wordpress.com/2018/02/19/q-anon-makes-bombshell-prediction-of-upcoming-dhs-election-fraud-report/

  3. marinovibe says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:24 am

    what now?

  4. phoenixRising says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Sundance,

    Attorney Robert Barnes has written a very compelling Opinion piece

    Does Mueller Indictment Mean Clinton Campaign Can Be Indicted for Chris Steele?

    https://lawandcrime.com/opinion/does-mueller-indictment-mean-clinton-campaign-can-be-indicted-for-chris-steele/

  5. JoD says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:28 am

    While watching CNN, an associate enters the room.
    “Good evening, Mr. Soros, how is it going?”

    “It is coming along, very nicely.”

  6. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Tucker: Our ruling class is authoritarian, not Trump (VIDEO)
    http://video.foxnews.com/v/5736848325001/?playlist_id=5198073478001#sp=show-clips

  7. citizen817 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:30 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:31 am

    • The Boss says:
      February 20, 2018 at 1:08 am

      Narcissus admired his reflection.
      Interesting how “reflective” and “obama” turn up in this little tweet string, isn’t it?

  9. citizen817 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Scavino Retweet:

  10. The Boss says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Even though it isn’t Presidents Day now, a couple of things remain true as we begin our shortened work week. Trump is our President. The Clinton with girl parts is not. Oh yeah!

  11. citizen817 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:33 am

  12. p'odwats says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Going all out to destroy Donald Trump and granting full amnesty to illegal immigrants seem to be the only two items on the Democratic Party’s agenda these days. These people have to be defeated. There is no compromising with them anymore!

  13. citizen817 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:35 am

  14. sunnydaze says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Chinese Americans for Trump marched in the Wash. D.C. Chinese New Year Parade yesterday. Probably did it in San Fran and other places too. These people are pretty Badass, heard they flew a “Chinese Americans Love Trump” Banner over that first Pussy Hat March last year in L.A.

    This vid should be cued, but it’s around 13:40, if not.

    • A2 says:
      February 20, 2018 at 12:48 am

      There was an opinion post on the Grauniad by a person known as Yuan Ren on disparaging traditional Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in the UK (most of whom are Cantonese who emigrated to the UK ages ago fleeing the commies). Not because they were Chinese but ‘Cantonese’ thus by mainland standards (you know commies love to destroy history and tradition) not sufficiently towing the line of the mother country (think Hong Kong, Taiwan, Chinese enclaves in SE Asia). How dare they say “Kung hey fat choy” instead of Gong xi fa cai”. The comment section was a hoot and general pile on.
      God bless them.

      • sunnydaze says:
        February 20, 2018 at 1:23 am

        How ridiculous. That guy would hate NYC’s parade, too then. Always been Cantonese up there, unless it’s changed in the past 10 years.

        And Hong Kong, what the heck? Some Hong Kong people were starting to try to learn Mandarin back in the 90’s in anticipation of the “takeover”, but seriously, can’t imagine they are all speaking Mandarin now.

        Don’t they still speak Cantonese in Guangdong Province?

        Anyway, if you’re in China now, A2, Xinnian Kuaile, Gongxi Facai!

  15. citizen817 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:36 am

  16. A2 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:37 am

    I’m sure sundance will post this interview with SoS Rex Tillerson with Magaret Brennan on CBS 60 minutes. You can read it below. Great interview and he ended saying:

    “SECRETARY TILLERSON: Well, I hope with this little bit of exchange we’ve had, you understand the man better. That’s why I’m still here. Those things don’t bother me. I’m here to serve my country. I committed to this President. My word is my bond. I ride for this brand. That’s why I’m here, and nothing anybody else says is going to change that.

    https://www.state.gov/secretary/remarks/2018/02/278448.htm

  17. joeknuckles says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Ok, I think I’ve finally got it.
    FBI = Fascist Bolsheviks Incarnate

  18. nottakingthisanymore says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:39 am

  19. Le Borgne says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Any rumblings of upcoming events to watch out for? Such as timing of IG report, anticipated actions by Nunes or Grassley or Goodlatte or….anybody. Dying for information out here. I am so sick and effing tired of hearing complete morons (all of the Dems, most of the press, and too many “Republicans”) go on and on and on about Russia. Misstatements, mischaracterizations, lies of omission, and outright lies left and right. Waiting for a MOAB or a Claymore that simply can’t be ignored to drop on the entire cast of deluded, babbling infants, and miscreants. Waiting to de-smug people in serious need of de-smugging. Waiting. Waiting. Waiting. Here endeth the rant.

    • rf121 says:
      February 20, 2018 at 12:45 am

      My cutoff is May 1st. If we do not get positive action by the IG and DOJ by then then we are screwed. We will lose the House and PT gets impeached. He gets to stay as the Senate will not have 67 votes to remove him. But the MAGA agenda will stall.

      So, we need IG results soon because I believe it will rock the government and that is what is needed.

      • Albertus Magnus says:
        February 20, 2018 at 12:55 am

        Arent we glad that your cutoff is simply, your cutoff. Has no bearing on what happens in the election or what the IG should or shouldn’t do. However, I share your impatient desire to see justice done. I have to remind myself often that PDJT has this. I suggest you will find more peace if you focus on that truth as well.

        • A2 says:
          February 20, 2018 at 1:10 am

          Preach it Magnus!

        • rf121 says:
          February 20, 2018 at 1:14 am

          It does have bearing on the election. If “good” news does not come out by then, then the narrative will be spun against PT and we lose the House. Any report by the IG is just that. It then takes action by the DOJ to bring these folks to justice plus Congressional testimony to bring light to their crimes.

          Time is a big factor here. PT cannot do this on his own and half of his own party really does not support him. The truth is not relevant. It is what the MSM portrays the truth to be to the ignorant masses. We need some huge bombshells to make this work for us.

          My position is the Republic has already been compromissed and PT is the last hope to prevent the final demise. At best all he can do is delay. If we get some real Patriots to support him in Congress then there is hope. But they are few in number.

  21. phoenixRising says:
    February 20, 2018 at 1:07 am

    • Marygrace Powers says:
      February 20, 2018 at 1:19 am

      Crisis actor….

      • Marygrace Powers says:
        February 20, 2018 at 1:22 am

        “One of the common conspiracy themes that gained traction after the Newtown shooting involved “crisis actors,” individuals who had (to that point) been primarily known to populate disaster drills. As the notion of gun grabbing conspiracies became more commonplace, the term was appropriated by folks who believed the faces of those grieving at (staged) shooting scenes or subsequent vigils were in fact paid government operatives assigned to fabricate the appearance of mourning. A common iteration of the rumor involved photographs taken at crime scenes or vigils in Newtown (Connecticut), Aurora (Colorado), Boston:”

        https://www.snopes.com/same-girl-crying-now-oregon/

  23. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 20, 2018 at 1:12 am

    Oh Yuck
    The latest news from around San Francisco

    https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Diseased-Streets-472430013.html

    • rf121 says:
      February 20, 2018 at 1:21 am

      In 1996 I was downtown San Fran at a breakfast joint and a homeless guy comes in. Walks up behind a customer and slams his head into the table. Breaks his nose. Blood everywhere. The customer had apparrently failed to donate money to this homeless piece of crap on his way to have breakfast. Only gotten worse.

    • sunnydaze says:
      February 20, 2018 at 1:28 am

      Ugh. Between San Fran and Seattle, the West Coast is losing much of it’s charm.

      Wonder when the peeps out there will finally cry “Uncle”?

  24. gda says:
    February 20, 2018 at 1:14 am

    Rob Goldman of Facebook is forced to repent his sins.
    https://www.wired.com/story/facebook-executive-rob-goldman-apologizes-to-company-and-robert-mueller

    What a world we live in. I can’t wait for the Big Ugly.

  25. Gov Jay says:
    February 20, 2018 at 1:29 am

    Anyone know what happened to the congressional memo about the State Department and its involvement in the election?…

