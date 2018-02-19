Monday February 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

28 Responses to Monday February 19th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:16 am

  2. DanDeplorable says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:16 am

    DAILY DEVOTIONAL, February 19, 2018

    Confess Your Sins to God

    “Father, I have sinned” Luke 15:18

    It is certain that those whom Christ has washed in His precious blood need not make a confession of sin as culprits or criminals before God the Judge. It’s certain because Christ has paid the penalty for all their sins in the legal sense once for all time, so that they no longer stand where they can be sentenced and condemned, but in God’s grace are accepted in the Beloved.

    But though washed, adopted and holy children, yet offending as children, should they not every day go before their heavenly Father and confess their sin and acknowledge their iniquity as His children? Nature teaches that it is the duty of erring children to make a confession to their earthly father. The gift of God’s grace in the heart of the believer teaches us that we owe the same duty to our heavenly Father.

    We daily offend and ought not to rest without daily pardon. Suppose that my trespasses against my Father are not at once taken to Him to be washed away through the cleansing power of the Lord Jesus — Who is our one Mediator (1) — what will be the consequence? If I have not sought forgiveness and been washed from these offenses against my Father — hiding myself from Him as it were (2) — I shall feel at a distance from Him; I then shall doubt His love for me; I shall begin to look to works to gain His approval; I shall tremble before Him; I shall be afraid to pray to Him; I shall grow like the prodigal who, though still a beloved child, was yet far away and feeling distant from his loving father.

    But if with a child’s sorrow at offending such a gracious and loving Parent, I run to Him and tell Him everything, and do not rest until I feel the sweet overflowing forgiveness that only He can provide, then I shall again feel the unconditional love of a Father Who is love (3), and shall resume my Christian walk not only as one having eternal life (4), but as one having peace with God through my Lord Jesus Christ (5).

    There is a wide and uncrossable gulf between confessing sin as an unrelated offender outside a family, and confessing sin as a beloved child who is in the family. The Father’s bosom* is the place for His sons’ and daughters’ penitent heart confessions. As born-again believers (6) we have been thoroughly cleansed forever, but our feet still need to be washed from the defilements of our daily walk in this world (7).

    (1) 1 Timothy 2:5
    (2) Genesis 3:8-9
    (3) 1 John 4:8,16
    (4) John 3:36; 1 John 5:13
    (5) Romans 5:1
    (6) John 3:3
    (7) John 13:10
    *Hebrew “El Shaddai,” God the Nurturer (cf. Luke 16:22).

    –Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892

  3. nimrodman says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:17 am

    A cute fox story with good footage of foxes and other animals

  4. Mar says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Amen and Amen. Now can we all pray for President Trump and ask the Lord to compel him to stop his stupid tweeting? Please. I am not joking. I am dead serious. I have literally had it with his idiotic tweets.

    • nimrodman says:
      February 19, 2018 at 12:21 am

      gee, that’s a shame …

    • citizen817 says:
      February 19, 2018 at 12:28 am

      I love his tweets. They cut right to the bone.

    • czarowniczy says:
      February 19, 2018 at 12:29 am

      Think how Mueller must feel then…

    • Garrison Hall says:
      February 19, 2018 at 12:31 am

      Like them or not, his tweets have transformed political communication in that he’s found a way of freeing himself from the “opinion makers” in the national media. The tweets allow him to speak immediately to the American people, and especially to his base, in a way that doesn’t have to be filtered through the obvious bias of national news organization. His tweets may seem outrageous but were instrumental in building and now maintaining the loyalty of his base. I happen to think his tweets are funny. But, then, I am a red-neck through and through.

    • Lucille says:
      February 19, 2018 at 12:43 am

      No, I won’t pray that our President stop his tweets. His tweets are a way of bypassing the old media and letting us know what he’s thinking and concerned about. I like the tweets and am not embarrassed by them or him.

      So, apparently you don’t like what he’s thinking or what concerns him regarding MAGA and you believe his thinking is idiotic. Sad.

    • 🍺Gunny says:
      February 19, 2018 at 12:45 am

      Well Bless Your Heart

    • Rudy Bowen says:
      February 19, 2018 at 1:51 am

      Yeah, well, I’m sick of so called main stream news outlets. I can glean more truth from DJTs tweets than I can from hours of that bs. So just ignore his tweets…that’s what I do with the msm and posters like you.
      It’s all good, right?

  5. nimrodman says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Guy feeds baby squirrel with eyedropper, mom comes to rescue at 2:16 or so

  7. Garrison Hall says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:32 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:37 am

  9. Lucille says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Happy Moon’s Day…

  10. nimrodman says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:53 am

    However, while the killer has been identified as a local man in his twenties, the authorities have not disclosed his name or suggested a motive.

    Maybe it’s just me – and humor me here for just a moment – but I think the motive might have something to do with the “Allahu Akbar” part. Gnome sayin’?

    Russia: ‘Allahu Akbar’ Gunman Kills Churchgoers at Folk Festival in Muslim-majority Dagestan
    http://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/02/18/russia-gunman-kills-churchgoers-folk-festival-muslim-majority-dagestan/

  12. flame says:
    February 19, 2018 at 1:19 am

    Fun and good mood

  13. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 1:32 am

  14. Donna in Oregon says:
    February 19, 2018 at 2:29 am

    1 Kings 8:57 King James Version (KJV)

    57 The Lord our God be with us, as he was with our fathers: let him not leave us, nor forsake us

