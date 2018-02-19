February 19th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #396

Posted on February 19, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

81 Responses to February 19th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #396

  1. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Reply
  7. emet says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Trump tweets. Like throwing holy water on demons.

    Reply
  8. Kristin says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Just LOVE the tweets. Keep them coming Mr. President.

    Reply
  9. lida rose says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:33 am

    God Bless President Trump
    MAGA

    Dear Lord, please protect President Trump,
    And his Family,
    And his Cabinet,
    And the White Hats

    Dear Lord, please let us save our Country.

    Reply
  10. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:34 am

    I love this guy so much it’s beyond words. He just exposes people for the frauds they are.

    That’s our Alpha.

    Reply
    • Wend says:
      February 19, 2018 at 12:42 am

      Oprah Winfrey and 60 Minutes….And I thought my BF’s brother was boring…I got the better deal having dinner with them tonight.

      Reply
    • parteagirl says:
      February 19, 2018 at 1:46 am

      It’s like a game of whack-a-mole. Anytime anyone even hints at challenging Trump…BAM! Back in the hole you go.

      Reply
      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        February 19, 2018 at 2:01 am

        So true, Partea.

        What’s great in this instance is that Oprah already got whacked, with the polls after her awards speech showing people don’t want her to run.

        I’m sure she’s mad that Trump tweaked her after that, saying he’s beat her if she ran. Of course, he’s right.

        Why else would she do this spot, except either to get revenge for Trump (she now knows she’ll never be president, unlike Trump) or to try to, I don’t know, help out fallen comrade Obama?

        She should have let her buddy Gayle handle this. As Trump said, this reeks of insecurity and desperation. It’s like LeBron continuing to call out Trump. Trump won, you lost, it’s over. Sure, you can try to help the Dems win in 2018 and hope for impeachment, but it’s never going to undo what took place in 2016 and you, Oprah, are never going to be president as Trump is.

        Trump knows when to take his shots and when to hold back. Oprah deserved this blast and I’m glad Trump let her have it.

        Reply
    • brh82 says:
      February 19, 2018 at 2:12 am

      The left thinks he is just brain-barfing. WE know him to shoot straight arrows that ALWAYS hit their mark! God Bless Our Lion.

      Reply
  11. areyoustillalive says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:41 am

    It’s inconceivable that since the shooting in FLA, no one is talking about or bring up this kids mental health issues in the MSM.
    Mental health has played a roll in every school mass shooting since Columbine.
    Every actor was seeking help and was on some type of medication.

    I cannot for the life of understand why being crazy does not come into play in all of this.
    They have all had problems.
    If we can’t address that, this will continue to happen.

    Reply
  12. FL_GUY says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:42 am

    On the morning of Feb. 2, the day the Nune’s memo was released, AG Sessions walked out his front door, didn’t see his shadow and declared there will be many, many early prosecutions of the swamp in 2018.

    Reply
  13. phoenixRising says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:57 am

    Reply
  14. diankyrissaean says:
    February 19, 2018 at 1:04 am

    ​did Russia order migrant crisis Europe?did russia bribe gov to﻿ flood US with illegals through coc/dnc? did russia order kill secularism in libya/iran/turkey?did russia order attack trump supporters? under obama 2013 air force did not enforce it’s own establish law when dealing with mental ill pilots like gun ban=church shooting. fbi ignore orlando shooter,boston bomber,new york bomb, vegas=globalists kill 50 people to send a message with globalists media blame trump =Benghazi video blame 2.0

    Reply
  15. marinovibe says:
    February 19, 2018 at 1:14 am

    So what’s this all about? Anyone?

    Reply
  16. phoenixRising says:
    February 19, 2018 at 1:18 am

    Pray for POTUS…
    for his safety and the safety of his family.

    Reply
  17. Keln says:
    February 19, 2018 at 1:20 am

    Pretty sure this is forbidden on this site, I would forbid it on mine, but, hey guys, I am facing bankruptcy and living on the streets, so whenever it is a case between your pride and your family, I should hope one chooses their family.

    I’ve had an interesting life, full of bad decisions for the right reasons.

    But right reasons are not currency, it seems, in the new order of things. And my being a fan of Trump makes that less so.

    I need help. Literally to feed my family. Getting a job is worse. Who knew I would be known? I thought I was anonymous. Guess not. So I am a casualty of MAGA it seems.

    But I am only in my 30s, with kids, and need a job, and yeah, well, long story short, I supported Trump vehemently, and now I cannot get a job because of it. Help. Please.

    I have a job, but I got told lastnight “Good job showing up, I am here to tell you to go home, and I will see you tomorrow”. They know who I am. So much for just living my life.

    I just need like $20. 10 for food and 10 for gas. Please.

    Reply
    • Conservativeinny says:
      February 19, 2018 at 1:32 am

      What happened? Where are you – can you move?

      Reply
    • datagooroo says:
      February 19, 2018 at 1:49 am

      You have a job, but you are living on the street and might get fired today? I do not understand…

      Reply
    • rf121 says:
      February 19, 2018 at 1:51 am

      full of bad decisions for the right reasons.

      If you make bad decisions then you live with the consequences. We all do. Trying to rationalize that it was done for the right reasons makes no sense. Know your environment. Free speech no longer exists. Making your politics known may cost you your job. You have to separate the two. Especially when you have a family to support.

      You can be active on the web but you need to be annonymous. Just like these actors that come out as anti Trump. They lose audience.

      Don’t put your politics before your family. Focus on getting work and taking care of the young ones. Us old folks can MAGA on and make the fight without worrying about whose toes we step on.

      Reply
      • 🍺Gunny says:
        February 19, 2018 at 2:11 am

        Your family security is more important than politics. And, you say you have kids, then go to the welfare office. All the illegals do. They will help you.
        Hell, stand on a street corner with a well made sign. They took a survey here in Austin, some of those people make like 30K a year. Hey, I saw a guy’s sign that said: “I will work for beer.” They were practically throwing money at him.
        It all depends upon your priorities.

        Reply
    • MM says:
      February 19, 2018 at 2:06 am

      Do we contact Sundance to get an address to send you help??

      Reply
    • Plain Jane says:
      February 19, 2018 at 2:07 am

      You are in my prayers Keln.

      Reply
  18. SR says:
    February 19, 2018 at 1:21 am

    PTrump does not do anything without plan and all the tweets are well planned and analyzed. These tweets may be distracting for achieving bigger goal. The amount and type of tweets are telling that Mueller investigation is gong to over soon and deep state indictment will be starting soon. Very soon democrats would run away from Hillary and Obama without leadership.

    Reply
  19. A2 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 1:22 am

    Changing the channel for a commercial break:

    US military personnel deployed to South Korea can no longer bring their families (indicates military considers it a zone susceptible to imminent conflict).
    http://news.donga.com/Main/3/all/20180218/88714251/1

    “The head of U.S. Army Pacific at Fort Shafter and his staff have been tasked with creating a noncombatant evacuation operation (NEO) plan for Americans in South Korea should war occur on the peninsula, which numbers around 200K civilians living or working there.

    Adm Harry Harris, PacCom (soon to be ambassadoe to Australia), said “the Army and other services have moved munitions to South Korea to the point that “I’m beginning to worry about munitions storage capacity.”

    “Harris also said he does not subscribe to the view that Kim’s military actions are an attempt to safeguard his regime.

    “I do think that he is after reunification under a single communist system. So he’s after what his grandfather failed to do and his father failed to do,” Harris said. Kim seeks what he feels is his “natural place” within a unified Korea subject to his and his regime’s rule, Harris said.”

    https://www.military.com/daily-news/2018/02/18/fort-shafter-developing-evacuation-plan-americans-south-korea.html?utm_content=buffer5522e&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer

    Reply
  20. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 1:41 am

    Reply
  21. A2 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 1:52 am

    This is making the rounds about the President’s trip to China last November:
    “Chinese security officials tried to block the aide (US Marine) carrying the nuclear football from entering the Great Hall during Trump’s China trip, resulting in a Secret Service agent *tackling a Chinese security agent* after he tried to stop (grabbed) John Kelly”.

    (Apparently, after the incident, the Chinese apologised).

    Reply
  22. Dazza says:
    February 19, 2018 at 2:03 am

    If you want to see the horrendous impact of a $15 Democrat wet dream minimum wage, go through Seatac airport in Seattle sometime.
    It has rapidly become a disgusting ____hole.
    Filthy.
    Lack of sufficient staffing is very evident, including in restaurants.

    Reply
  23. A2 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 2:12 am

    One touching but untold story about double-amputee defector, Ji Seong-ho. After the State of the Union Address on Jan 30, he met Otto Warmbier’s parents who were impressed with his story. They gave him a relic for him to keep: Otto’s tie that he took to NK

    Reply
  24. MAGADJT says:
    February 19, 2018 at 2:12 am

    I think what people need to remember, and what I lose sight off too often, is that PJDT knows so much more than he lets on. As POTUS, he has access to every bit of information there is to know. He doesn’t tweet things without knowing the score in advance. That’s just my opinion, anyway.

    Reply

