February 19th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #396

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
“The leakin’ monster of no control”!!! Hahahahaha!!! That one is going to stick…and STING! 😀
Yes? Who do you think McMaster was representing in Munich…Jeesh what a Maroon!!!
I say with great respect that the President is the epitome of the competitive athlete who smack-talks his opponents into losing their minds and then takes home the trophy. MAGA
Apparently when PTrump calls Schiff “LIDDLE”…it means something. There is a pedo site named “liddlekids.com”…..coincidence?
https://twitter.com/RrealDJTrump/status/965212314889723906
Republicans don’t know how to win. I will teach them!
Ken Starr wants to be your FBI Czar, Sir.
Trump tweets. Like throwing holy water on demons.
How would we ever hear “truth”, if not for the tweets. Certainly not from the enemedia!
citizen817, a great cartoon and points out exactly why we want our President to continue tweeting and hammering away at the fake news and fake representations of in Congress.
Might be hard to read, but give this old Doonesbury about Reagan a shot:
http://www.gocomics.com/doonesbury/1982/4/11
Funny how I am being thwarted by censors. No scroll when I am on Twitter, and suddenly no likes when I want to here. An hour ago, before they knew I was here, I was left to do whatever I wanted. “If you think you are being followed, you are.”
I just got this image of Linda Blair with head spinning 360°…and spitting out green pee soup. 😛
*green PEA soup* YIKES!
Perfect! 😁
bwaaaaaaaaaaaaaa.
Just LOVE the tweets. Keep them coming Mr. President.
The old media news manipulators are shrinking away.
God Bless President Trump
MAGA
Dear Lord, please protect President Trump,
And his Family,
And his Cabinet,
And the White Hats
Dear Lord, please let us save our Country.
Lida Rose, exactly my prayer each night in my conversation with God which means I always sleep well.
“Do not touch my anointed ones; do my prophets no harm.” 1 Chronicles 16:22.
Amen.
Amen
I love this guy so much it’s beyond words. He just exposes people for the frauds they are.
That’s our Alpha.
Oprah Winfrey and 60 Minutes….And I thought my BF’s brother was boring…I got the better deal having dinner with them tonight.
I thought Oprah was like a gazillionaire. Why would she even bother with such stuff?
One of those high up in the castle again. Needs jesters and clowns to keep her entertained.
The Powers that Be that got her all that money might “insist” she run.
Just like Mittens.
Black holes of need for ATTENTION.
The young people like to use the vulgarity “attention whore” to describe people like her. No doubt she misses terrible the reflected limelight from her idol Obama.
ha ha. Why is Oprah on 60 Minutes? She must just be mad with all the polling showing no one wants her to run. LOL!
It’s like a game of whack-a-mole. Anytime anyone even hints at challenging Trump…BAM! Back in the hole you go.
So true, Partea.
What’s great in this instance is that Oprah already got whacked, with the polls after her awards speech showing people don’t want her to run.
I’m sure she’s mad that Trump tweaked her after that, saying he’s beat her if she ran. Of course, he’s right.
Why else would she do this spot, except either to get revenge for Trump (she now knows she’ll never be president, unlike Trump) or to try to, I don’t know, help out fallen comrade Obama?
She should have let her buddy Gayle handle this. As Trump said, this reeks of insecurity and desperation. It’s like LeBron continuing to call out Trump. Trump won, you lost, it’s over. Sure, you can try to help the Dems win in 2018 and hope for impeachment, but it’s never going to undo what took place in 2016 and you, Oprah, are never going to be president as Trump is.
Trump knows when to take his shots and when to hold back. Oprah deserved this blast and I’m glad Trump let her have it.
The left thinks he is just brain-barfing. WE know him to shoot straight arrows that ALWAYS hit their mark! God Bless Our Lion.
It’s inconceivable that since the shooting in FLA, no one is talking about or bring up this kids mental health issues in the MSM.
Mental health has played a roll in every school mass shooting since Columbine.
Every actor was seeking help and was on some type of medication.
I cannot for the life of understand why being crazy does not come into play in all of this.
They have all had problems.
If we can’t address that, this will continue to happen.
It’s the guns they want to talk about….simple
Gunny then we will never end this.
This kid aspired to be a professional school murderer.
If he didn’t have the gun, he would have been even more deadly.
He needed to be removed from society.
But we never do that.
Oh, I completely agree. Your concern was why the MSM did not / does not talk about it. It is certainly a huge issue being that so many young children / teens have mental conditions that if left untreated it ncrease the chances of this continuing. I could go on further, but the bottom line is they want to take our guns. If they ever, ever, succeed at that it is game over.
And now we can look forward to “marches” against guns… The “kids” sure did get organized fast… Almost like someone is behind it….. Soros?
Funny, you could have ended your sentence after the word “want” and it would have been just as true.
Exactly. A gold star for you.
and leftism or islamism, which are kissin’ cousins.
Mass shootings, like illegal immigration, are issues that the left DO NOT want to solve. Never let a crisis go to waste.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh dear… Unfortunately that is true
Wow. That is a very powerful, insightful, and truthful comment.
The “students” who are going to be marching against guns should be marching against opioids… They are certainly more likely to be harmed by those… Instead they are out there demanding gun control, and blaming Trump for the shooting… No mention of the FBI dropping the ball or all the other warnings…
What’s the point in addressing an issue for which we have no alternatives beyond a 72-hour hold if a mentally ill person has not harmed himself or others? 39 times the police were called, and they could NOT act because he had not harmed himself or any other person. This is the definition of a moral dilemma.
On the morning of Feb. 2, the day the Nune’s memo was released, AG Sessions walked out his front door, didn’t see his shadow and declared there will be many, many early prosecutions of the swamp in 2018.
did Russia order migrant crisis Europe?did russia bribe gov to flood US with illegals through coc/dnc? did russia order kill secularism in libya/iran/turkey?did russia order attack trump supporters? under obama 2013 air force did not enforce it’s own establish law when dealing with mental ill pilots like gun ban=church shooting. fbi ignore orlando shooter,boston bomber,new york bomb, vegas=globalists kill 50 people to send a message with globalists media blame trump =Benghazi video blame 2.0
So what’s this all about? Anyone?
Back rub?
Creepy photo. Hidden camera?
I can’t tell if it is Trudeau or not because I can’t see his socks. 😀
Pray for POTUS…
for his safety and the safety of his family.
PTrump does not do anything without plan and all the tweets are well planned and analyzed. These tweets may be distracting for achieving bigger goal. The amount and type of tweets are telling that Mueller investigation is gong to over soon and deep state indictment will be starting soon. Very soon democrats would run away from Hillary and Obama without leadership.
Changing the channel for a commercial break:
US military personnel deployed to South Korea can no longer bring their families (indicates military considers it a zone susceptible to imminent conflict).
http://news.donga.com/Main/3/all/20180218/88714251/1
“The head of U.S. Army Pacific at Fort Shafter and his staff have been tasked with creating a noncombatant evacuation operation (NEO) plan for Americans in South Korea should war occur on the peninsula, which numbers around 200K civilians living or working there.
Adm Harry Harris, PacCom (soon to be ambassadoe to Australia), said “the Army and other services have moved munitions to South Korea to the point that “I’m beginning to worry about munitions storage capacity.”
“Harris also said he does not subscribe to the view that Kim’s military actions are an attempt to safeguard his regime.
“I do think that he is after reunification under a single communist system. So he’s after what his grandfather failed to do and his father failed to do,” Harris said. Kim seeks what he feels is his “natural place” within a unified Korea subject to his and his regime’s rule, Harris said.”
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2018/02/18/fort-shafter-developing-evacuation-plan-americans-south-korea.html?utm_content=buffer5522e&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer
This is making the rounds about the President’s trip to China last November:
“Chinese security officials tried to block the aide (US Marine) carrying the nuclear football from entering the Great Hall during Trump’s China trip, resulting in a Secret Service agent *tackling a Chinese security agent* after he tried to stop (grabbed) John Kelly”.
(Apparently, after the incident, the Chinese apologised).
If you want to see the horrendous impact of a $15 Democrat wet dream minimum wage, go through Seatac airport in Seattle sometime.
It has rapidly become a disgusting ____hole.
Filthy.
Lack of sufficient staffing is very evident, including in restaurants.
One touching but untold story about double-amputee defector, Ji Seong-ho. After the State of the Union Address on Jan 30, he met Otto Warmbier’s parents who were impressed with his story. They gave him a relic for him to keep: Otto’s tie that he took to NK
I think what people need to remember, and what I lose sight off too often, is that PJDT knows so much more than he lets on. As POTUS, he has access to every bit of information there is to know. He doesn’t tweet things without knowing the score in advance. That’s just my opinion, anyway.
Absolutely
