Sunday February 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

14 Responses to Sunday February 18th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    February 18, 2018 at 12:16 am

    • millwright says:
      February 18, 2018 at 12:27 am

      Citizen: Thanks for the photo ! It brings back some happy memories of driving thru and flying over Zion . Its a wild and beautiful place like so many in our West !

  2. conservativeinny says:
    February 18, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Beautiful, I have added this to my list of places I hope to see someday

  4. thinkthinkthink says:
    February 18, 2018 at 12:34 am

    When we arrive at a crossroads, we can move on, or we can pause … in the garden.

  5. millwright says:
    February 18, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Just a random thought but since ( from recent LSM reports ) so many of our elect4ed elites seem to have no trouble constraining the rights of 99+% of gun owners as a ( crime prevention tool” I think a little reciprocity is in order. Since an even greater percentage of Congress members have been convicted of crimes, or are currently indicted, I humbly suggest the public immediately suspend the pay and emoluments, pensions and medical coverage for all members of Congress past, present and future thus securing the treasury and the public from the threat of fraud and fiscal abuse posed by these persons . After all we can’t be too careful because we’re doing it “for the children ” of our future !

  6. Garrison Hall says:
    February 18, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Even though I don’t speak the language I’ve always loved Brazilian music. Starting with the Bossa Nova “craze” in the mid 60’s I was captivated by Brazil’s musicians blended American jazz idioms with the Samba, thereby creating something at once lyrical, pure, and yet quite different from jazz.
    A few years ago, surfing the ‘net I happened on some videos by Roberta Sa who, only in her mid-20’s, was so good she knocked my socks off. As I listened to her, it occurred to me how like Linda Ronstadt’s early performances her’s were. I think she was paying attention because, like Ronstadt, she was good enough to absolutely own a stage, but she also knew enough to surround herself with the absolute best musicians Brazil had to offer. Now, of course, she’s internationally famous. This performance from a few years back, is with a killer close harmony group, called Boca Livre.

  8. Lucille says:
    February 18, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Woman’s Ingenious Invention Generates Electricity Using Wind From Trains, Subways
    https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/womans-ingenious-invention-generates-electricity-using-wind-trains-subways/

    Check out her company website: https://www.moyapower.com/

