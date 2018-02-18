February 18th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #395

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
PDJT recognizes “kick the can” when he sees it.
Democrats extend the problem to sustain all issues and gain votes for power. They never solve anything. If they did, they’d lose the victim class.
This is a killer tweet! Libs will have an extra day to go splodey head over this one. Yes libs! It’s President’s Day weekend. And Trump is President!!!!!
Gotta love him. He is very good at “giving them all something to talk about.”
I think they should be “Deeply Heartbroke” about the Human Incineration Camps in Mexico, the bodies found in Texas where the Coyotes leave them to die, and how about all the US Citizens these invaders murder, rob, rape. Never a word about them, I find that strange. Why-is it the money?
Catholic Charities CEO: ‘Deeply Heartbreaking’ DACA Illegal Aliens Haven’t Been Given Amnesty
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/02/17/catholic-charities-ceo-deeply-heartbreaking-daca-illegal-aliens-havent-been-given-amnesty/
“While thankful for the bipartisan majority support for protecting DACA youth, it is unconscionable that nearly 800,000 will continue to live in fear and uncertainty,” she said Feb. 15.
Kinda UNCONSCIONABLE that catholic charities or anyone else can’t seem to make Mexico, after all these years, a place where people would want to stay and build and live in their own country.
Also a little unconscionable that any charity would support people invading another country where they would be taking the food and resources away from over 15 million children living in poverty and seniors eating cat food to purchase medicine.
Is it conscionable to along with those 800k to also promote drug dealers and cartel members that last year managed to kill over 15k citizens.
THIS! Absolutely.
Yeah, these cultural marxists clothed in religious garb, are full of it. I believe the American taxpayer is the largest contributor to Catholic Charities. Involuntarily, of course. The USCCB should be ashamed.
Like SD and very likely many others here, I am Catholic. I have re-directed my former contributions to Catholic Charities because they make no excuses for using donations to thwart and/or violate immigration law. I expect my faith leaders to support the rule of law, just like any good citizen.
Good news re. the Culture Wars.
Evergreen College in Olympis, WA. (scene of outrageous SJW activities last year) is seeing almost a 20% drop in enrollment:
https://www.thecollegefix.com/post/42073/
Olympia
Got to say college is one of the biggest rackets going. Too many colleges offering duplicate degrees. Most classes could be taught online at a big discount. Useless degrees costing six figures. If I had to do it over, would have gone to trade school for HVAC or electrical contracting. Being a tradesmen is where it is at.
It’s spelled “Evergrowing State Crisis.”
LikeLike
We don’t need them. Abolish the Bureau.
Agreed.
I have no use for national police forces. Maybe I’ve read too much about the Gestapo and the NKVD. Creepy.
You gotta know that J.Edgar is spinning in his evening gown.
I would always want to be on Judge Jeaninie’s good side.
I would like to be by her side. She is a brilliant intellectual, accomplished jurist, dedicated conservative, compelling honest-broker, and a beautiful woman. God bless her.
God bless President Trump.
What’s with McMaster now saying it’s “incontrovertible” that Russia interfered with our election?
Me, I don’t like or trust that guy.
Concur.
BOOM! President Trump Publicly Rips FBI and National Security Advisor McMaster Over Russia Investigation
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/boom-president-trump-publicly-rips-fbi-national-security-advisor-mcmaster-russia-investigation/
Adios McMastake – wilkommen General Flynn! (good Lord wouldn’t that be great?)
Well, well, well, no sooner than I issue my grudge against McMaster and then this.
Good. Get rid of Tillerson too.
maxmbj, What’s your problem with TRex?
Anybody see good cop bad cop with McMasters and Trump?
Replace McMaster with with Mike Pompeo
Executive Order Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption/
LAW & JUSTICE
Issued on: December 21, 2017
“I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, find that the prevalence and severity of human rights abuse and corruption that have their source, in whole or in substantial part, outside the United States, such as those committed or directed by persons listed in the Annex to this order, have reached such scope and gravity that they threaten the stability of international political and economic systems. Human rights abuse and corruption undermine the values that form an essential foundation of stable, secure, and functioning societies; have devastating impacts on individuals; weaken democratic institutions; degrade the rule of law; perpetuate violent conflicts; facilitate the activities of dangerous persons; and undermine economic markets. The United States seeks to impose tangible and significant consequences on those who commit serious human rights abuse or engage in corruption, as well as to protect the financial system of the United States from abuse by these same persons.
I therefore determine that serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States, and I hereby declare a national emergency to deal with that threat.”
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-blocking-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-corruption/
Read earlier that some seriously doubt and people/crooks will face anything
other than forced retirement and full lifetime benefits. If you believe that you
do not get President Trump’s mission to MAGA.
POTUS is dead serious about LAW AND ORDER/ and POTUS will PREVAIL.
Palin: The 2nd Amendment did not fail us, the FBI did:
http://www.breitbart.com/radio/2018/02/17/palin-florida-school-shooting-we-need-discuss-failure-fbi-not-second-amendment/
