Saturday February 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Binge watching Netflix on a lazy Caturday!
Adorable!
I wonder if they’re watching the cartoon Sylvester or maybe that one I think was called something along the lines of Lady le pue? The skunk one where the male cat falls in loved and paints a white stripe down his back and tail?
A yuuge, big thank you! I sure did get a lot wrong, but I remember it all now! Thank you, you made my night.
Sylvester caught my attention for some reason and sucked me right in, but geez people, some of us have to WORK!
I wonder if they’re watching the cartoon Sylvester? They could also be watching the one called, Lady le pue? I’m not sure on the title, but it was about a male cat who fell in love with the beautiful skunk. He was so smitten with her, he painted a white line down his back and tail. The stories are always with him chasing her and doing everything he can for her to return his affections. I even remember his French accent and how he thought he was such a ladies man, cat I mean. 😺 🐈
If anyone can remember the name of the cartoon, I’d so appreciate it. Bigly!
Sorry for the repeat, I didn’t think it went through when my phone crashed for like the twentieth time in the last 30 minutes.
Oh, M! My favorite Saturday morning cartoon…Pepe le Pew!!!!!
Catagorically furbuluous!
It’s CATERDAY!!! Treepers!
In the early 70’s Joshua Rifkin recorded some stunning performances of Scott Joplin’s ragtime music. In contrast to many ragtime piano players who seemed to compete with each other to see who could play the fastest, Rifkin played at a much slower tempo. And when he did this the enchanting beauty of Joplin’s composing genius showed through.
And the guy who took the progression from ragtime to stride to a height never exceeded since–the Bayou Maharajah, James Carroll Booker! RIP, Booker, you’re greatly missed.
We saw ‘him in LA in the early ’70s, he was great.
And this can’t be missed, though sound quality isn’t the best.
Very nice!!!
Yeah, that’s nice.
At the top of almost all Joplin’s original sheet music you will see in a box his admonition:
NOTICE! Do not play this piece fast.
It is never right to play Ragtime fast.
Composer.
Happy Caturday!
Firefighter and kitty after rescue from a house fire
Amen.
Been there – that whole area of Montana is stunning……
Love that one.
There’s a meme I’ve seen among the pinup-girl community that goes:
“Never ask a woman wearing winged eyeliner why she’s late”
The Lord’s Wonders at the Exodus
Psalm 114
When Israel came forth from Egypt,
… the house of Jacob from an alien people,
Judah became God’s sanctuary,
… Israel, God’s domain.
The sea saw and fled;
… the Jordan turned back.
The mountains skipped like rams;
… the hills, like lambs.
Why was it, sea, that you fled?
… Jordan, that you turned back?
Mountains, that you skipped like rams?
… You hills, like lambs?
Tremble, earth, before the Lord,
… before the God of Jacob,
Who turned the rock into pools of water,
… flint into a flowing spring.
I especially appreciate
rocks turning into flowing springs
and pools of water. 🙂
Behar’s History of Attacks on Christians: MRC Ready to Encourage Boycott of ABC
http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2018/february/anti-christian-bias-mrc-ready-to-encourage-boycott-of-abc-network?amp
Excerpt:
“This is a long history that Joy Behar has of insulting Christians…in the past she has equated Christianity to the Taliban, she has called the Alliance Defending Freedom a hate group and now she calls it a mental illness. This is bigotry of the first order,” Bozell said.
Bozell told CBN News that Behar and ABC need to apologize to Pence, not just because he’s Vice President of the United States, “but because he’s a Christian and any Christian who is offended that way deserves an apology.”
In his letter to ABC President James Goldston, Bozell warned if he doesn’t issue an “unqualified apology” then MRC will do its best to encourage millions of Christians and advertisers to boycott ABC programs.
Just encourage her to say the same things about Pisslam. The problem will take care of itself.
Related to the latest FBI incompetence on shooter tips and their attempted coup of our President, here’s a question:
When did the rules change and it became permissible for law-enforcement to outright lie to us? To fabricate cover-stories for criminals and criminal terrorists?
Did I miss a memo?
[1] The Somali man who knifed two men in November at the Mall of America was not involved in an attempt to steal clothing – a false narrative put out by Bloomington police – but was actually carrying out jihad. He admitted it in a detailed statement to the court. Mahad Abdiraham said he went to the mall that day to “answer the call for jihad.”
[6] Morgan Evenson, 24, was attacked just before Christmas while walking home from work in Minneapolis. She was stabbed 14 times by a man described as Somali. That man remains at large and the Minneapolis police falsely described the attack as a failed robbery. Evenson said he never reached for her purse.
25 Disturbing Facts About Refugee Resettlements from Somalia
How terror arrives on American shores.
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/269289/25-disturbing-facts-about-refugee-resettlements-leo-hohmann
From a cogent film review:
“Preposterous? As noted, London Has Fallen came out in early March 2016. In a poll taken the next month, two-thirds of British Muslims said they wouldn’t tattle to the authorities about fellow believers who were involved in terrorism. One-third of British Muslims refused to condemn violence against critics of their faith, and almost one-fourth admitted that they wanted the U.K. to be governed by sharia law. In 2017, moreover, it was reported that intelligence officers had identified no fewer than 23,000 “jihadist extremists living in Britain.” In short: if some well-organized British Muslim wanted to carry out a terrorist strike on the scale shown in London Is Falling, he wouldn’t have much trouble finding recruits.”
“Terrorsploitation”?
How leftist critics consistently slam the films that portray our enemies truthfully
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/269326/terrorsploitation-bruce-bawer
An amorous raccoon loves his kitty… and I hear Issac Hayes crooning in the background: “If loving you is wrong, I don’t wanna be right”
Janie M,
Oh my goodness, so sweet and heart touching. Thank you!
…that won’t end well.
🐱
EARTHQUAKE ~ MEXICO…
7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Mexico
Feb 16, 2018
happened last night in the state of Oaxaca, south of Mexico city.
concerns about aftershocks.
videos at the link.
http://abcnews.go.com/International/75-magnitude-earthquake-rocks-mexico/story?id=53154547
Smiley,
Believe it or not, I thought we had a little bit of rumbling in the Interior of Alaska last night. At first, I thought it was my pup laying next to me, but when I looked over she was sleeping peacefully. You know how sometimes it looks like they’re having dreams running? Well, she just looked happy stretched out, no movements.
My pups like it when my hubby works the night shift. They can steal all the room and covers. It’s not rare for me to wake up and my arms are right to my sides and legs close together where I can’t move at all. I can barely roll my head to see one big pup on one side and the other yuuge pup laying right against my other.
I have to be real quiet, otherwise, the bigger pup will jump up, pin my shoulders down and smoother me with good morning, sloppy kisses. Oh, and once she gets started, the other, Ella, of course has to join in too. They just think it’s hilarious, and if they could laugh out loud, they’d wake the rest of the house up.
I better check it out and see if we did get some tremors. I wouldn’t be surprised.
Have a fabulous weekend Treepers, and hope your days are filled with smiles and laughter!
Ma’iingankwe
So so sorry it happened again. This time it’s why was my fault accidentally hitting the button twice in quick succession.
http://m.lovethispic.com/uploaded_images/99897-A-Black-Cat-Crossing-Your-Path.jpg?1
happy cat’day 🐱
luv more kittehs 🐱
cool tips for indoor kitties…
DIY indoor garden for your buddies…
http://balconygardenweb.com/diy-indoor-cat-garden-for-cat-lovers/
another article also suggested a BEAN TEEPEE for outside…great for a safe, special secret place !
kids love them and they’re also great for outdoor cats..
https://www.gardeningknowhow.com/special/children/childrens-bean-teepee.htm
🐱
🐱
Old friend from high school, totally anti trump posts before we reconnected. Just a few rational moments of personal exchange over instant messaging and suddenly….
You people are a gas in the good way.
“racially visible”, mind you
“… this search for a new vice-provost student affairs will be restricted to racially visible persons and Aboriginal peoples at this time,” Watters wrote …
“… has an understanding of intersectional oppression and forms of oppression and how they manifest on campus.”
Anybody know what this “intersectional” business is about?
Izzat where the sofa and footstool are separates?
Whites Need Not Apply: Canadian University Excludes Whites from Senior Management Position
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/02/16/canadian-university-excludes-whites-senior-management-position/
