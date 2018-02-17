Saturday February 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  citizen817 says:
    February 17, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Binge watching Netflix on a lazy Caturday!

  Garrison Hall says:
    February 17, 2018 at 12:21 am

    It’s CATERDAY!!! Treepers!

    In the early 70’s Joshua Rifkin recorded some stunning performances of Scott Joplin’s ragtime music. In contrast to many ragtime piano players who seemed to compete with each other to see who could play the fastest, Rifkin played at a much slower tempo. And when he did this the enchanting beauty of Joplin’s composing genius showed through.

  nimrodman says:
    February 17, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Happy Caturday!
    Firefighter and kitty after rescue from a house fire

  citizen817 says:
    February 17, 2018 at 12:40 am

  citizen817 says:
    February 17, 2018 at 12:47 am

  thinkthinkthink says:
    February 17, 2018 at 12:55 am

    The Lord’s Wonders at the Exodus
    Psalm 114

    When Israel came forth from Egypt,
    … the house of Jacob from an alien people,

    Judah became God’s sanctuary,
    … Israel, God’s domain.

    The sea saw and fled;
    … the Jordan turned back.

    The mountains skipped like rams;
    … the hills, like lambs.

    Why was it, sea, that you fled?
    … Jordan, that you turned back?

    Mountains, that you skipped like rams?
    … You hills, like lambs?

    Tremble, earth, before the Lord,
    … before the God of Jacob,

    Who turned the rock into pools of water,
    … flint into a flowing spring.

    I especially appreciate
    rocks turning into flowing springs
    and pools of water. 🙂

  Troublemaker10 says:
    February 17, 2018 at 1:16 am

    Behar’s History of Attacks on Christians: MRC Ready to Encourage Boycott of ABC
    http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2018/february/anti-christian-bias-mrc-ready-to-encourage-boycott-of-abc-network?amp

    Excerpt:

    “This is a long history that Joy Behar has of insulting Christians…in the past she has equated Christianity to the Taliban, she has called the Alliance Defending Freedom a hate group and now she calls it a mental illness. This is bigotry of the first order,” Bozell said.

    Bozell told CBN News that Behar and ABC need to apologize to Pence, not just because he’s Vice President of the United States, “but because he’s a Christian and any Christian who is offended that way deserves an apology.”

    In his letter to ABC President James Goldston, Bozell warned if he doesn’t issue an “unqualified apology” then MRC will do its best to encourage millions of Christians and advertisers to boycott ABC programs.

  nimrodman says:
    February 17, 2018 at 1:31 am

    Related to the latest FBI incompetence on shooter tips and their attempted coup of our President, here’s a question:

    When did the rules change and it became permissible for law-enforcement to outright lie to us? To fabricate cover-stories for criminals and criminal terrorists?
    Did I miss a memo?

    [1] The Somali man who knifed two men in November at the Mall of America was not involved in an attempt to steal clothing – a false narrative put out by Bloomington police – but was actually carrying out jihad. He admitted it in a detailed statement to the court. Mahad Abdiraham said he went to the mall that day to “answer the call for jihad.”

    [6] Morgan Evenson, 24, was attacked just before Christmas while walking home from work in Minneapolis. She was stabbed 14 times by a man described as Somali. That man remains at large and the Minneapolis police falsely described the attack as a failed robbery. Evenson said he never reached for her purse.

    25 Disturbing Facts About Refugee Resettlements from Somalia
    How terror arrives on American shores.
    https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/269289/25-disturbing-facts-about-refugee-resettlements-leo-hohmann

  nimrodman says:
    February 17, 2018 at 1:53 am

    From a cogent film review:

    “Preposterous? As noted, London Has Fallen came out in early March 2016. In a poll taken the next month, two-thirds of British Muslims said they wouldn’t tattle to the authorities about fellow believers who were involved in terrorism. One-third of British Muslims refused to condemn violence against critics of their faith, and almost one-fourth admitted that they wanted the U.K. to be governed by sharia law. In 2017, moreover, it was reported that intelligence officers had identified no fewer than 23,000 “jihadist extremists living in Britain.” In short: if some well-organized British Muslim wanted to carry out a terrorist strike on the scale shown in London Is Falling, he wouldn’t have much trouble finding recruits.”

    “Terrorsploitation”?
    How leftist critics consistently slam the films that portray our enemies truthfully
    https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/269326/terrorsploitation-bruce-bawer

  Janie M. says:
    February 17, 2018 at 1:55 am

    An amorous raccoon loves his kitty… and I hear Issac Hayes crooning in the background: “If loving you is wrong, I don’t wanna be right”

  smiley says:
    February 17, 2018 at 1:57 am

    EARTHQUAKE ~ MEXICO…

    7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Mexico

    Feb 16, 2018

    happened last night in the state of Oaxaca, south of Mexico city.

    concerns about aftershocks.

    videos at the link.

    http://abcnews.go.com/International/75-magnitude-earthquake-rocks-mexico/story?id=53154547

    maiingankwe says:
      February 17, 2018 at 2:27 am

      Smiley,
      Believe it or not, I thought we had a little bit of rumbling in the Interior of Alaska last night. At first, I thought it was my pup laying next to me, but when I looked over she was sleeping peacefully. You know how sometimes it looks like they’re having dreams running? Well, she just looked happy stretched out, no movements.

      My pups like it when my hubby works the night shift. They can steal all the room and covers. It’s not rare for me to wake up and my arms are right to my sides and legs close together where I can’t move at all. I can barely roll my head to see one big pup on one side and the other yuuge pup laying right against my other.

      I have to be real quiet, otherwise, the bigger pup will jump up, pin my shoulders down and smoother me with good morning, sloppy kisses. Oh, and once she gets started, the other, Ella, of course has to join in too. They just think it’s hilarious, and if they could laugh out loud, they’d wake the rest of the house up.

      I better check it out and see if we did get some tremors. I wouldn’t be surprised.

      Have a fabulous weekend Treepers, and hope your days are filled with smiles and laughter!
      Ma’iingankwe

  smiley says:
    February 17, 2018 at 2:41 am

    happy cat’day 🐱

  smiley says:
    February 17, 2018 at 3:12 am

    luv more kittehs 🐱

  smiley says:
    February 17, 2018 at 3:42 am

    cool tips for indoor kitties…

    DIY indoor garden for your buddies…

    http://balconygardenweb.com/diy-indoor-cat-garden-for-cat-lovers/

    another article also suggested a BEAN TEEPEE for outside…great for a safe, special secret place !

    kids love them and they’re also great for outdoor cats..

    https://www.gardeningknowhow.com/special/children/childrens-bean-teepee.htm

    🐱

  anthohmy says:
    February 17, 2018 at 4:28 am

    Old friend from high school, totally anti trump posts before we reconnected. Just a few rational moments of personal exchange over instant messaging and suddenly….

    You people are a gas in the good way.

  nimrodman says:
    February 17, 2018 at 4:31 am

    “racially visible”, mind you

    “… this search for a new vice-provost student affairs will be restricted to racially visible persons and Aboriginal peoples at this time,” Watters wrote …

    “… has an understanding of intersectional oppression and forms of oppression and how they manifest on campus.”

    Anybody know what this “intersectional” business is about?
    Izzat where the sofa and footstool are separates?

    Whites Need Not Apply: Canadian University Excludes Whites from Senior Management Position
    http://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/02/16/canadian-university-excludes-whites-senior-management-position/

