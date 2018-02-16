Friday February 16th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
ICR’s “Days of Praise.” Blessings on all who read.
Homeless Teen Goes From Living in a Car to Creating Absolutely Stunning Photos as a Wedding Photographer
Good News Network – Feb 11, 2018
https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/homeless-teen-goes-living-car-award-winning-wedding-photographer-pictures-stunning/
I’ve always wanted to see those.
I swear this gif will give you a heart attack just watching it. I couldn’t stop watching it. Amazing brakes. https://imgur.com/9fdoLH0
cheryl,, As a former CDL driver of heavy trucks I’m astounded at not only the technical display but the skill and reaction time of the driver who couldn’t see that kid until they emerged from behind the bus !
Here are some insights about FBI machinations by a former FBI agent…
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/02/other_secrets_of_the_fbi.html
From the Land of Fruits and Nuts : CA is heading into another drought cycle and winter rains ( reportedly 25% of norm ) haven’t been sufficient to recharge the Oroville, CA impoundment to its normal “pre snow melt “” levels among many others . But the high-end obliviots continue their wasteful ways with some using a reported 255 GPD/person ! One such is Wendy Silva who dislike the “desert look ” and likes green grass !
https://www.yahoo.com/news/water-climbs-california-enclaves-drought-returns-201255735.html
Blessings to all in the branches herewithin…
