Thursday February 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“A Love Story”
Wow, just wow.
Happy Cursday!
DNA Backs Lore on Pre-Columbian Dogs
Will Ackerman was the founder of Windham Hill records, a company that virtually created the “New Age” music genre by itself. Ackerman, as a result, is a respected musician and wealthy man. His background, however, is tragic. A German war orphan, he was adopted at about 9 by a Stanford professor and his wife. At age 13, however, his adoptive mom committed suicide. For an orphan with new parents this was an emotionally wrenching moment in his young life. Later, he wrote about his feelings in “The Impending Death Of The Virgin Spirit”, one of the most moving laments ever written. I find it hard to listen to this beautiful piece of music without thinking about the innocence of this young boy who’s about to lose a person who rescued him from an orphanage.
Thank you for this, Garrison. I didn’t expect to hear so much hope in the piece. Beautiful.
Isaiah 58
Cry out full-throated and unsparingly, lift up your voice like a trumpet blast;
Proclaim to my people their transgression, to the house of Jacob their sins.
They seek me day after day,
and desire to know my ways,
Like a nation that has done what is just
and not abandoned the judgment of their God;
They ask of me just judgments,
they desire to draw near to God.
“Why do we fast, but you do not see it?
afflict ourselves, but you take no note?”
See, on your fast day you carry out your own pursuits,
and drive all your laborers.
See, you fast only to quarrel and fight
and to strike with a wicked fist!
Do not fast as you do today
to make your voice heard on high!
Is this the manner of fasting I would choose, a day to afflict oneself?
To bow one’s head like a reed, and lie upon sackcloth and ashes?
Is this what you call a fast, a day acceptable to the Lord?
Is this not, rather, the fast that I choose:
releasing those bound unjustly,
untying the thongs of the yoke;
Setting free the oppressed,
breaking off every yoke?
Is it not sharing your bread with the hungry,
bringing the afflicted and the homeless into your house;
Clothing the naked when you see them,
and not turning your back on your own flesh?
Then your light shall break forth like the dawn,
and your wound shall quickly be healed;
Your vindication shall go before you,
and the glory of the Lord shall be your rear guard.
Then you shall call, and the Lord will answer,
you shall cry for help, and he will say: “Here I am!”
If you remove the yoke from among you, the accusing finger, and malicious speech;
If you lavish your food on the hungry and satisfy the afflicted;
Then your light shall rise in the darkness,
and your gloom shall become like midday;
Then the Lord will guide you always
and satisfy your thirst in parched places,
will give strength to your bones
And you shall be like a watered garden,
like a flowing spring whose waters never fail.
Your people shall rebuild the ancient ruins; the foundations from ages past you shall raise up;
“Repairer of the breach,” they shall call you, “Restorer of ruined dwellings.”
thinkthink…with all the writing ab today being Ash Wednesday, its a wonderful text you have posted.
Gives one the ability to truly meditate on the meaning of a Fast, from God’s point of view.
Thanks.
If you really want to grow your soul, try helping out the needy.
It certainly can drive one into the arms of God in desperation.
Ad Rem… you rock!
That is all.
❤
“11 WAYS DOGS TELL YOU THEY LOVE YOU”
https://yolofeed.com/2016/02/18/11-ways-dogs-tell-you-they-love-you/
My Rotties Always Sat on my feet…never understood why it was breed thing, but it seems to be…
now, it makes sense. I just always found it charming.
“New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman Wants to Silence Pro-Life People. Here’s How”
By Mat Staver – February 14, 2018 | ALBANY, NEW YORK
http://www.lifenews.com/2018/02/14/new-york-attorney-general-eric-schneiderman-wants-to-silence-pro-life-people-heres-how/
these people are so sub-human they are incapable of grasping what their words actually sound like, what they are saying, honestly!
Oh, that sounds like a Plan: Let’s silence people who favor life !!!
Wonder how they’d feel if we announced, Oh, let’s silence people who favor death !!!
is this what is really going on in this Spiritual Battle?
“What the entrance to heaven must look like…”
Here’s a good, wholesome western to counter the relentless propaganda.
Special treat night with the grandkids. Make some popcorn, turn the lights down, and make sure the dog is watching too!
