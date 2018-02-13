Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm Livestream

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the press briefing for Tuesday February 13th. Anticipated start time 2:30pm
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
Here we go again.
Sarah is up to the task.
almost time to cut my wrist again
Are they late?
Porter Porter Porter Porter Porter Porter Porter Porter!!!
It’s the talking points given to them by the higher up crap weasels, marching orders. They do not have an original thought in their evil libtard fried brains… 😣😠
Their media-bots, their objective is to clog up any truthful news 🤨😠
What about Mendoza? (An official in Barack Obama’s White House resigned in 2016 because he was arrested for taking pictures up women’s skirts on DC Metrorail cars,)
http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/12/william-mendoza-obama-official-upskirt-photos/
Gonna be 14/15 min of Porter, Porter, Porter. Especially after Wray’s testimony today.
Kelly should come out and shut them all down.
POTUS
Even better
That guy with the broom from the Apollo.
It has been some time since I heard Cho speak and had forgotten what an idiot she is.
Tell us how you really feel prenanny!
the WH press is useless………what a waste. So much important stuff going on and it’s Porter, Porter, Porter.
I know. Is this really all they care about? What about the stock market, trade talks, immigration bill, etc? I couldn’t care less about Porter. He’s out. They took care of the matter. Done.
Exactly
I would love Sarah to bluntly say “what, is there nothing of greater importance to discuss, maybe Obama and Rice, et al, illegally spying on private citizens? Treason, maybe?”
Bamas portrait being painted by a racist?
Waste of time. bye all.
Agree bob. Why the administration continues to be msm sparring partner is beyond me.
I came in a little late. Has April Ryan asked her black question yet? lol
Hey maybe she’ll ask about Omarosa because you know that’s the other top White House story. 🙂
I’m sure I sound a bit over the top with this, but has it occurred to anyone else that FBI Security “Clearances” could be yet another avenue the FBI could use to derail the Trump administration? Should all clearances and ongoing clearances be double checked now? To me, everything the FBI touches is in question.
Agree.
Wray’s payback is served cold. Still has the same eat shit grin on his face while doing so.
Yes- Wray seems to be enjoying it a bit too much to be a white hat. 🎩
Yes, I’ve wondered about the timeline involved with the FBI background checks, when was Wray made the head of the FBI, were the people doing the background checks some of the same people involved in the ‘insurance policy’, were they slow-walking turning over their findings in order to be able to use this Porter et.al. scenario against the Administration.
Wray was sworn in August 2, 2017
6 months ago.
The Country revolves around rob porter
LikeLiked by 3 people
Apparently.
appadoo009: “The Country revolves around rob porter”
Yup. Now that Porter is gone, Trump is really finished this time.
Need to add this to the list of “Trump is finished.”
😜
Had to stop watching. It’s insanity to let those people continue on with such drivel.
It would be really nice if the White House Press staff would go back to asking questions from reporters out in the country, from small and medium, even a few large town press.
Sad. The disrespect the DC press shows is really disrespect to the citizens of this Country.
It is impossible to disrespect something that was never respected in the first place.
True.
Sounds like the White House security was adjudicating the clearance. Since Porter still retained his clearance the adjudication was probably to clear Porter. Somebody leaked to derail the adjudication process and inflict maximum political damage. Wray testimony was interesting- he’s cocky and goes back to 9/11 days.
Cho lays out President Trumps ambitious infrastructure plans, and all the f’k the WH propaganda corps can talk about is Porter.
Russia, Porter, same 💩 every day.
Oooh April Ryan shut down! What was she talking about?
She wanted to know the precise figure included in the budget (delivered yesterday) for the Violence Against Women act. She wouldn’t accept anything Sara said so Sara said that she could have asked Mulvaney those questions yesterday….
Sarah deftly shut down April Ryan once again. Love it when she does that.
I might have to watch just for the April smackdown. Could there be a Jimmy smackdown too? Double hitter would be nice.
Someone, please post video of pertinent smackdowns,TIA.
Just write it on a flip chart and point to it, Sarah.
It would have been perfect if rob porter had colluded with russia
She’s chewing up time reading the report lol
A penny for Sarah’s thoughts. 🙂
This whole Porter thing just reeks of desperation (everything they try to pin on Pres. Trump fails) and I really think people are starting to wake up and are sick and tired of the MSM’s obsession with trying to destroy Pres. Trump and not covering anything that is relevant. Except for the hard-core, nut case Leftists, I believe most people are getting sick of this crap.
The Dems are trying to target John Kelly. They think they’ve found a weak spot in his armor and they’re circling like sharks drawn to blood.
andyocoregon says:
“The Dems are trying to target John Kelly. They think they’ve found a weak spot in his armor and they’re circling like sharks drawn to blood.”
_______________________________________________
Wrey testimony concerning Porter security clearance and Sarah’s explanation who is in charge to bring problems to Kelly seems the black hats are still operation within the security apparatus..? To me it looks some FBI black hats working for derailment at the WH have not gotten the word that the coup is over..?
Seems clear they set Kelly up by withholding information from Kelly. Not nice to mess with a four star general..
Yep; did you see CNN this morning? They had a sit down with Trump supporters in Iowa……..including a black guy…………………they are sick of the treatment that Trump is getting………..1000% behind him. No wavering what-so-ever.
Ding, ding, winner. Imagine how sick of it we’ll all be by the fall, even the low-fos. The numbers on public opinion will all look like the State of the Union polls: 75% anti-dem, 25% pro-Dem.😄
So, two days in a row, the President has hosted two very important round-tables to which the Press was invited… and their ONLY focus is PORTER PORTER PORTER!
This is ridiculous.
Sara has given clear and concise statements that answer ALL their stupid questions and yet they keep on and on.
Bye press! It’s over! You wasted 99% of the time talking about Porter again.
Woah – Something other than Porter. :-). Unreal. They had 2 topics on their questions today. 🙂 42 on Porter and 1 on DACA. Nice work press children.
I’m home taking a sick day today… filled with flu medicine.. and I made the mistake of tuning in.
Why does Sarah put up with this? She should say
“OK, we’re done with this subject, anything else? If not, we’re done, see you tomorrow”
Honestly, the “press” is idiotic, and some of those “questions” are like 45 seconds long.
I have gone from getting so angry at these morons, to laughing out loud at them. After the past 2 days I want them removed from the country. Anti-American scumbags.
Get well soon! 🍲 💐
That’s chicken soup in case you’re wondering.
MSM is not going to change until there is a fundamental change in the business and management. Till then, what you see is what you are going to get. To expect anything different is a waste of time.
34 questions porter
2 questions Entitlement Reform
1 DACA
34/36 porter
+21/24 regarding porter yesterday
———-
55/60 questions regarding Porter – no one cares about
Thanks for validating the actual numbers. I hope their display of stupidity can be made into commercials that lead to even more winning.
So, lets all now trust what the FBI says. Really??
years from now, or maybe months, people will look back at this and laugh. journalism courses will be taught about this. books and films will be made about this.
an entire corps of journalists blatantly conspiring together, using ben rhodes obama war room talking points to craft idiotic narratives.
Rob Porter is the new Malaysia Airlines disappearance story.
let us hope the white hats have been monitoring the Obama/Rhodes war room and will reveal this all at some point.
So much news that they should have been asking the WH about today:
Syria (many new things just happened)
Bibi (corruption charges)
Holland (Defence Minister resigned over the huge lie re Putin and imminent invasion)
Infrastructure Plan
VIX manipulation
Etc
But no…. PORTER PORTER PORTER.
Who, What, Where are these “Career” -White House Personal Security Office” — name, names. Go ahead, media now do your leaky stuff. The building isn’t located in the White House. Did the papers/ reports ever even make it the White House?
Rob Porter…..Day 2
Juvenility……..Day 390
muh Russia has been replaced by muh Porter. WH Press Corp. is domestic abuse of my ears, and my brain, and my American spirit.
The WH press holds the Trump Administration to an impossibly high standard which they could never maintain themselves. Why not turn the tables and run background checks on the reporters? Looks like there could be a few wife beaters in that crowd. They sure bully Sarah every day!
