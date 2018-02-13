Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm Livestream

Posted on February 13, 2018 by

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the press briefing for Tuesday February 13th. Anticipated start time 2:30pm

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkGST Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

69 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm Livestream

  1. FofBW says:
    February 13, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    Here we go again.
    Sarah is up to the task.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. appadoo9 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    almost time to cut my wrist again

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. prenanny says:
    February 13, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    Are they late?

    Like

    Reply
  4. James F says:
    February 13, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    Porter Porter Porter Porter Porter Porter Porter Porter!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Ditch Mitch says:
    February 13, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    Gonna be 14/15 min of Porter, Porter, Porter. Especially after Wray’s testimony today.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. FofBW says:
    February 13, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    Kelly should come out and shut them all down.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. prenanny says:
    February 13, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    It has been some time since I heard Cho speak and had forgotten what an idiot she is.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Bob Thoms says:
    February 13, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    the WH press is useless………what a waste. So much important stuff going on and it’s Porter, Porter, Porter.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Bob Thoms says:
    February 13, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    Waste of time. bye all.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. covfefe999 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    I came in a little late. Has April Ryan asked her black question yet? lol

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. Just Beachy says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    I’m sure I sound a bit over the top with this, but has it occurred to anyone else that FBI Security “Clearances” could be yet another avenue the FBI could use to derail the Trump administration? Should all clearances and ongoing clearances be double checked now? To me, everything the FBI touches is in question.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. appadoo9 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    The Country revolves around rob porter

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. bessie2003 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Had to stop watching. It’s insanity to let those people continue on with such drivel.

    It would be really nice if the White House Press staff would go back to asking questions from reporters out in the country, from small and medium, even a few large town press.

    Sad. The disrespect the DC press shows is really disrespect to the citizens of this Country.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Firefly says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Sounds like the White House security was adjudicating the clearance. Since Porter still retained his clearance the adjudication was probably to clear Porter. Somebody leaked to derail the adjudication process and inflict maximum political damage. Wray testimony was interesting- he’s cocky and goes back to 9/11 days.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Cisco says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    Cho lays out President Trumps ambitious infrastructure plans, and all the f’k the WH propaganda corps can talk about is Porter.
    Russia, Porter, same 💩 every day.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. covfefe999 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    Oooh April Ryan shut down! What was she talking about?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Sandra-VA says:
      February 13, 2018 at 3:13 pm

      She wanted to know the precise figure included in the budget (delivered yesterday) for the Violence Against Women act. She wouldn’t accept anything Sara said so Sara said that she could have asked Mulvaney those questions yesterday….

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  17. andyocoregon says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    Sarah deftly shut down April Ryan once again. Love it when she does that.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Just Beachy says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    Just write it on a flip chart and point to it, Sarah.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. appadoo9 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    It would have been perfect if rob porter had colluded with russia

    Like

    Reply
  20. covfefe999 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    She’s chewing up time reading the report lol

    Like

    Reply
  21. covfefe999 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    A penny for Sarah’s thoughts. 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  22. Binkser1 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    This whole Porter thing just reeks of desperation (everything they try to pin on Pres. Trump fails) and I really think people are starting to wake up and are sick and tired of the MSM’s obsession with trying to destroy Pres. Trump and not covering anything that is relevant. Except for the hard-core, nut case Leftists, I believe most people are getting sick of this crap.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • andyocoregon says:
      February 13, 2018 at 3:13 pm

      The Dems are trying to target John Kelly. They think they’ve found a weak spot in his armor and they’re circling like sharks drawn to blood.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • singingsoul says:
        February 13, 2018 at 3:24 pm

        andyocoregon says:
        “The Dems are trying to target John Kelly. They think they’ve found a weak spot in his armor and they’re circling like sharks drawn to blood.”
        _______________________________________________
        Wrey testimony concerning Porter security clearance and Sarah’s explanation who is in charge to bring problems to Kelly seems the black hats are still operation within the security apparatus..? To me it looks some FBI black hats working for derailment at the WH have not gotten the word that the coup is over..?
        Seems clear they set Kelly up by withholding information from Kelly. Not nice to mess with a four star general..

        Like

        Reply
    • Bob Thoms says:
      February 13, 2018 at 3:17 pm

      Yep; did you see CNN this morning? They had a sit down with Trump supporters in Iowa……..including a black guy…………………they are sick of the treatment that Trump is getting………..1000% behind him. No wavering what-so-ever.

      Like

      Reply
    • Convert says:
      February 13, 2018 at 3:17 pm

      Ding, ding, winner. Imagine how sick of it we’ll all be by the fall, even the low-fos. The numbers on public opinion will all look like the State of the Union polls: 75% anti-dem, 25% pro-Dem.😄

      Like

      Reply
  23. Sandra-VA says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    So, two days in a row, the President has hosted two very important round-tables to which the Press was invited… and their ONLY focus is PORTER PORTER PORTER!

    This is ridiculous.

    Sara has given clear and concise statements that answer ALL their stupid questions and yet they keep on and on.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. covfefe999 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    Bye press! It’s over! You wasted 99% of the time talking about Porter again.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. trumpthepress says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    Woah – Something other than Porter. :-). Unreal. They had 2 topics on their questions today. 🙂 42 on Porter and 1 on DACA. Nice work press children.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. tonyE says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    I’m home taking a sick day today… filled with flu medicine.. and I made the mistake of tuning in.

    Why does Sarah put up with this? She should say

    “OK, we’re done with this subject, anything else? If not, we’re done, see you tomorrow”

    Honestly, the “press” is idiotic, and some of those “questions” are like 45 seconds long.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. FofBW says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    MSM is not going to change until there is a fundamental change in the business and management. Till then, what you see is what you are going to get. To expect anything different is a waste of time.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Nchadwick says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    34 questions porter
    2 questions Entitlement Reform
    1 DACA

    34/36 porter
    +21/24 regarding porter yesterday
    ———-
    55/60 questions regarding Porter – no one cares about

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • trumpthepress says:
      February 13, 2018 at 3:20 pm

      Thanks for validating the actual numbers. I hope their display of stupidity can be made into commercials that lead to even more winning.

      Like

      Reply
  29. Just Beachy says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    So, lets all now trust what the FBI says. Really??

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. zimbalistjunior says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    years from now, or maybe months, people will look back at this and laugh. journalism courses will be taught about this. books and films will be made about this.
    an entire corps of journalists blatantly conspiring together, using ben rhodes obama war room talking points to craft idiotic narratives.
    Rob Porter is the new Malaysia Airlines disappearance story.

    let us hope the white hats have been monitoring the Obama/Rhodes war room and will reveal this all at some point.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. Sandra-VA says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    So much news that they should have been asking the WH about today:

    Syria (many new things just happened)
    Bibi (corruption charges)
    Holland (Defence Minister resigned over the huge lie re Putin and imminent invasion)
    Infrastructure Plan
    VIX manipulation
    Etc

    But no…. PORTER PORTER PORTER.

    Like

    Reply
  32. G3 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    Who, What, Where are these “Career” -White House Personal Security Office” — name, names. Go ahead, media now do your leaky stuff. The building isn’t located in the White House. Did the papers/ reports ever even make it the White House?

    Like

    Reply
  33. JoD says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    Rob Porter…..Day 2
    Juvenility……..Day 390

    Like

    Reply
  34. Donna in Oregon says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    muh Russia has been replaced by muh Porter. WH Press Corp. is domestic abuse of my ears, and my brain, and my American spirit.

    Like

    Reply
  35. theresanne says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    The WH press holds the Trump Administration to an impossibly high standard which they could never maintain themselves. Why not turn the tables and run background checks on the reporters? Looks like there could be a few wife beaters in that crowd. They sure bully Sarah every day!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s