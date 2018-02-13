Pączki Day (Detroit Style) aka Fat Tuesday

Stella gives us the details on this delicious Detroit custom. I was actually in Detroit one year on Fat Tuesday and I got to try them. Very good! Go check out the post at Stella’s!

Stella's Place

It’s Pączki Day, and in Detroit that means you should be sure to wear your stretchy pants or, as my old friend Denise used to say, your expando clothes!

Pączki, or Polish doughnuts, are eaten on Fat Thursday in Poland and Fat Tuesday in the United States. It’s the last splurge before Lent begins.

packzi-run

8 Responses to Pączki Day (Detroit Style) aka Fat Tuesday

  1. wolfmoon1776 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 5:45 am

    Mmmmmmmmmmmmmmm. 😀

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      February 13, 2018 at 5:48 am

      You gotta see the CLOSE-UPS on Stella’s page! 😎

      • 🍺Gunny says:
        February 13, 2018 at 6:10 am

        Yep…..Have to look at the close ups….Talk about mouth watering.

        Had our own Polish section in my hometown Esst of Pittsburgh. Had their own club.

        Oh yeah…Has anyone been to a Polish wedding?
        Now that is fun. Polka band, massive amount of dancing and singing. Last one I attended the Polka band got up on the tables and played and danced, all on the dishes, going round the room, and everyone joined in. Everyone Dancing on the tables with the band. If you have a chance go. You will never forget it.

  2. georgiafl says:
    February 13, 2018 at 5:55 am

    Jelly donuts are my absolute favorite. It was a craving when I was expecting one of my babies – she was almost made of jelly donuts. I wonder if the folks at the bakery thought it was funny to watch me grow along with my daily trips.

  3. georgiafl says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:05 am

    My grandmother made us children Beignets cut into cute shapes for Mardi Gras (and other times). They were so good!

    My Dad’s family was Louisiana Catholic and my Mother’s Middle Georgia Congregational Christian….and we moved a lot in the army – so I had a large variety of church experiences and customs from childhood on.

    We usually had fish on Fridays. In the South, even most Protestants have fish on Fridays.
    Even our Protestant churches had some kind of Lenten observances, such as a week of special church services that Protestants call ‘revival meetings’ or a special sermon series.

    • 🍺Gunny says:
      February 13, 2018 at 6:17 am

      My small home town in Western Pa was almost all Catholic. Fish on Fridays always. Even in our high school cafeteria fish on Fridays.
      And will always remember Sunday mornings…hearing all the church bells.

  4. booger71 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:13 am

    Coconut creme filled my absolute favorite, besides caramel cinnamon rolls that is

  5. NCMOM says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:22 am

    This post makes me so happy! My two sets of great grandparents immigrated to this country from Poland (from Warsaw on one side, Krakow on the other). My parents grew up a block away from each other in a small town in Connecticut, met in high school, and have been together ever since. My mom, and now I, are keeping our many Polish traditions alive, including the Packzi! If you live in the South, Publix sells them in their bakery section. Definitely try them! 🙂 They will be gone tomorrow (Ash Wednesday).

