February 13th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #390

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
I absolutely love the fact that the Federal Government is only putting up $200 Billion of the $1.5 Trillion dollars 💵. This really will be projects that involve federal, local, state and private investments.
States like NY, CA, NJ, CT, IL etc. that spend billions and billions of dollars 💵 on BS are going to have a difficult time raising the required funds. They have such deficits because of their mismanagement of tax payer dollars. These morons were hoping that the Federal Government was going to pickup the majority of the cost.
Those states and local governments that don’t abuse tax payer dollars have a golden opportunity to upgrade their infrastructure BIGLY!
Jim Jordan: Freedom Caucus won’t support joint immigration package with the border wall, DACA
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, was adamant Sunday he would not accept an immigration bill dealing with both increased border security and a pathway for citizenship for so-called Dreamers, or immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children.
“I will support a package consistent with what the voters said,” Jordan told “Fox News Sunday.” “What they want is border security first. Build a border security wall, end the chain migration, get rid of this crazy visa lottery. Sanctuary city policy, get rid of those. Do those things first and then we will deal with the [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals] situation.”
It’s like a bizarre love triangle tragicomedy.
“Party leaders who love illegals more than their own countrymen, and the self-hating countrymen who love them both.”
I agree 100 % HOLD THE LINE.
Dems do not give a rip about illegals except for illegal voting. DO NOT GIVE IN. THIS TROJAN SHALL NOT PASS !
You tell ’em, Jim. Exactly!
“The Secure and Succeed Act”.. lol..
This is a joke, right? Are they freakin’ serious?
According to their track record it is guaranteed to be an “Insecure and Failure Act”..
Looks like the COC has written another bill for the Uniparty.. And now the Uniparty has to go out to try and sell this tonic to the American People..
Yes! I am glad to hear this. Earlier this evening I called Senator David Perdue’s office to voice my disappointment in his support of this act. I said it was a betrayal of the RAISE Act that he and Senator Cotton had originally proposed. I said I was confused by how he and Senator Cotton could support proposed legislation that gave a pathway to citizenship to not only the “dreamers” but to their family members. His staff member said the information would be passed onto the Senator. One thing that I can say about Senator Perdue is that a live person actually answers the phone, listens, and responds. Unlike Ryan and McConnell’s offices.
Thank God for Jim Jordan and the Freedom Caucus. I don’t trust the Senate as far as I can throw them.
Thinking the same thing Sylvia.
Jordan standing firm. Thank God.
Bravo
YES!!!
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/mick-mulvaney-proposes-to-gut-cfpb-he-currently-leads/article/2648866
YES !!!!!
Go for it…
Pocahontas set it up as a slush fund for herself and other Dems…
(Course you know that being the bright Carolina guy you are!)
Elections today:
The Dem challenger in the Fl. (Sarasota) election has recieved a LOT of $$$ from across the country.
Peeps in this district better get out and vote, cuz the Dems are serious about flipping this seat.
Mick Mulvaney w/Chris Wallace
I found this comment on another board and wanted to share….
I read the bulleted summary of the Secure and Succeed Act of 2018 on Senator Cotton’s website this morning. Here are quotes from it and what it means:
“Deters Visa overstay with expedited removal, subject to 30 day grace period.”
What it means — Ah, we’re serious about visa overstays, so don’t do it! But if you do, we’ll give you a 30 day grace period and then expedite your removal … but that’s only if we track you down, that is if we have enough personnel to do it.
“Permanently authorizes voluntary E-verify program.”
What it means — We are absolutely positively going to permanently authorize voluntary E-Verify to ensure that it never becomes mandatory.
“Reallocates the 55,000 visas in the Diversity Visa Lottery to reducing and eliminating the existing family-based and employment-based immigration backlogs.”
What it means — The 55,000 visas will go to another category of wage-crushing immigrants, and the chain migration will absolutely, positively stop … after the current millions of applicants are processed over the next 10 years.
“Ends the release of thousands of dangerous criminal aliens every year.”
What it means — Not enforceable in sanctuary cities and states, like San Francisco and California, respectively.
“Allows parents of U.S. Citizens (approximately 150,000 per year) to receive non-immigrant visas to enter the United States for a renewable 5-year period. Visas do not provide a work authorization.”
What it means — We are sneaking in the old DAPA program for the 5 million parent recipients, and it really won’t be limited to 150,000 overseas parents because the leftist judges in states like California will rule that it is unfair to the other parents who are already here (DAPA). We also think that the public is too stupid to realize that the visas, even though they will not have a work authorization, won’t make a bit a difference to people who have always ignored visa restrictions in the past anyway.
“Reforms family-based immigration to place a greater emphasis on the nuclear family …”
What it means — We don’t give a d___ about the American nuclear family who will be impacted by a repeat of the 1986 amnesty. Viva La Raza! … I mean, MAGA.
Good news, though, there is a fix available. It has always been there. The fix is President Trump and Congress spending their time and effort compelling Mexico and other nations to repatriate their citizens who are unlawfully present in the U.S. Let these countries pay for bringing all those families back together again in their homelands. It is their responsibility to provide for the health, safety and welfare of their citizens. It is not ours.
Brilliant, Zenna – thanks for sharing. I agree with the author – this is bullcrap.
It is also time to keep an eye on Gold/Silver actual spot prices for hard/inhand metal.
With the US dollar running up/down like it is…and bond numbers doing the same…beware!
Montana – can you elaborate a little on this? Thanks.
While I agree with skeptics that the “Q” messages are sort of vague/cryptic/indefinite, I have to admit that “QAnon” catches my attention. A recent photograph of Assumption College in the Philippines had me searching because of friends/relatives/coworkers from the Philippines.
So, when I looked for news about Assumption College during the last week, among various other things I came across a February 6, 2018 article about the President of Assumption College, Carmen “Pinky” Valdez who is about 70 years old now. Dr. Valdez has written a book which includes difficult incidents that occurred when Dr. Valdez was between 6-8 years old.
I don’t know if Dr. Valdez’ personal history and her broader message is what “Q” is referring to, but if you search for Dr. Valdez you’ll find her story (which includes a powerful Christian message — she is also an ex-nun)/ Just throwing this in for consideration. If stories like Dr. Valdez’ are coming out in the near future, it will be difficult for the media to sweep them under the rug —
IMHO, sources like “Q” are about as informative as fortune cookies and horoscopes. They take stuff that is out there already, make it sound cryptic and pass it off as some great revelation.
I’m with you, Joe…..
different strokes for different folks…
There’s a lot of money in it, or fame if that’s what they’re after. Alex Jones does it alot. I love Alex, don’t get me wrong. He’s on the cutting edge of a lot of stuff. I couldn’t agree more with him on a lot of it. Unfortunately though, he’s running a business, and to make it work he needs more voices on air… and these other voices kind of fall less in the “brilliant genius” camp that Alex is in and more in the “Huckster who makes things up” camp. So Alex runs with it because he needs more people talking.
So you get Alex’s special brand of brilliant like “they’re turning the frogs gay!!!!” which is actually… pretty much true! … and you get his brilliant stuff like way back when he rebuilt the church at Waco, etc…. but sprinkled in it and with his name all over it you get all the easy, ridiculous stuff like “The CIA is going to kill the President!” which is just something anybody could think up. It’s almost embarrassingly easy. About every day, you can tell the stuff Alex came up with… and the easy “q” type stuff that his workers came up with.
Today, for instance, Alex was saying that Aetna is under fire from California because they admitted they don’t read requests for insurance… and he was predicting that they’ll say they have a computer that determines whether not you get life saving surgery… so they can claim they don’t discriminate, the computer makes it fair! This is insightful, forward thinking conspiracy stuff he’s known for, and he’ll probably be proven right!
Unfortunately, all the wacky stuff that’s the easy gimme conspiracies like “Trump is being poisoned!!!!” makes his genius stuff get ignored.
Actually, I think that photo is Bangkok and refers to the take down of a multi billion dollar hacking and theft enterprise, possibly using a malware named Red October. I think they were called ‘Refraud’.
The party arrested was one Sergei Medved who has been running the operation for years.
Lets hope he has Hillary’s missing emails.
http://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/russian-hacker-arrested-in-bangkok
If you look close there is a helicopter on top of the tall black building.
Extraction?
Red October
https://www.google.com.mm/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Red_October_(malware)&ved=2ahUKEwiE9e6rn6LZAhULRY8KHQ3ID6cQFjAAegQIEBAB&usg=AOvVaw35lp2NAbHVXDTRjy95w6Ds
PS. I’m not convinced by Q. Too much is obscure and often wrong (like the Russian plane crash), but it can be interesting sometimes.
Correction. The company was called ‘Infraud’. As in, “in fraud we trust”.
Mmmmm, nice moto.
36 other members were arrested including 13 in the US.
Fascinating “Freudian Slip” with President Trump today. If you watch at 5:57 in this video, he’s talking about private companies working with public companies to get projects done.
He says “We’re going to have a lot of great people working. We’re also going to have a lot of great… (pauses)… Companies investing.. and building… and they’ll build for you… because sometimes the states aren’t able to do it like…. we can do it. (pauses)… or like, Other people can do it. Or like I used to do it.” (tells the story about Wollman Rink).
—————————————————————–
So what happened there is fascinating. He’s saying that companies should help the government build things because they can do a better job… then he says “Sometimes the states aren’t able to do it, like we can do it”.
Then he pauses for a second, because he just said “we”… but he now works for the government. The Freudian Slip was, he just referred to himself as a private company… a builder.
Because he doesn’t feel like a politician. Even now. He’s a businessman.
so to save the ‘slip’… he pauses for a second and realizes he just misspoke; he’s no longer a builder, or a company! So he says… “Or like other people can do it” as his mind thinks of his friends who also own companies. Then after another short pause; almost upbeat… he says “OR, like I USED to do it!”
Do you see that? It’s a short little glimpse inside his mind. Watch it, then watch it again and see if you spot it. At his heart he’ll always be a builder. We’re blessed to have this man running the country.
Great catch, Ron. Nice to see you here on your Treehouse branch 😊
illegal refugees get $3,874 per month from taxpayers under federal assistance program while social security check averages $1,200 per month southern illegals further raid our country with welfare, medical food stamps free lunches and child care not counting crime and incarceration we believe
our president can stall until 3/6/18 ending daca and then enforce current immigration laws
Covfefe
Well Treepers, Rutabaga Ginsburg has said Hitlery lost because of a “Macho Atmosphere.” She is using stereotypes and labels; She be rayciss against men.
I guess the Supreme Court now believes we all chew tobacco, drive four wheel drive monster trucks, find mates on ‘Farmers Only” dot com and look like Mater..
Anybody that would harm 1 hair on any of their beautiful heads deserves to be executed.
