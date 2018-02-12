Monday February 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
There are a lot of interesting images on Mars from the above link.
“Dust avalanche” explanation in the article is getting ZERO traction with me. Seems very unphysical. Anybody else bothered by it?
Hey, I needed that! 😎
hahaha 😉
Seems more like a shadow, or actually something that has been “made”
Here was my thinking (forgive technical terms – trying to be clear).
(1) Surface normally is uniformly coated with a dust of ANHYDROUS light-colored minerals and salts, somewhat water-soluble but basically all minerals in a desiccant state (i.e., they’re like drying agents – little or no water of coordination).
(2) Saline or aqueous geyser or ephemeral spring (gusher) erupts repeatedly over a short period of time, but long enough to form all needed paths. Pours down channels, branches, dies down to a seep. Dark channels would be predicted to be much sharper and more delineated, coated with ice. Color change would be from direct contact with water and then ice, followed by REACTION of salts and minerals with water to form hydrous forms.
(3) Salts in dusts NEAR channels begin to dissolve, absorb water, crumble over wide areas near channels, due to sublimation of ice, altering crystals, becoming amorphous, resulting in massive change in reflectivity near “stream beds”. Basically, the ice “spreads” chemically into the salts and minerals around it, changing them and changing reflectivity.
(4) Dust blows back over with time, and hydrous forms also slowly revert to anhydrous forms, obscuring pattern.
Interesting. Is it now assumed that there was indeed water at some point on/in Mars? Would the water contain minerals and other chemical compounds from beneath the surface (ref: spring) or be filtered and pure, and how would that impact the interaction with surface minerals? Rhetorical questions, obviously, as no one knows. Mysteries of the Universe: God’s riddles.
Yes – definitely some mysteries. We do know enough about water on Mars that it’s no longer absurd to postulate it, and there ARE certain features where it’s still seen occasionally, or suspected. I recall a cliffside that showed evidence of occasional eruptions of water.
For this theory to work, the liquid water could be pure or have some dissolved salts, the latter presumably helping keep it liquid at low temperatures. As far as interacting with the minerals on the surface, I don’t think it would change things too much, if the movement of the water was mostly by sublimation and condensation.
The important point is that it’s basically an interaction of two equilibrium states to reach a new one, and then reversion of that state to the original surface state. The water underground is at some equilibrium composition. The dried (anhydrous) minerals on top are as well. But when a bunch of water is basically dumped on the surface and freezes, a new equilibrium of hydrated minerals will be achieved over some time, and I’m postulating that THIS equilibrium is attained much faster than the slow reversion of that equilibrium to the initial mostly anhydrous state (which would presumably occur by dispersing water to the atmosphere).
Who knows – it could even work through a process of eruption, high-elevation ice formation, and slow ice-fall and avalanche, followed by the same postulated chemical changes. Ice would just roll in the same way that water would flow.
Hard to know exactly what we’re seeing in these enigmatic pics; different atmosphere, angle of the sun, winds, temperatures, etc. “Dust avalanche” didn’t ring true to me either, wolfmoon, but then again, I’m not a Mars expert. Amazing pics, though – a real trip to puzzle over them.
Some are really beautiful. I remember seeing early pictures from the Martian surface when I was young – it was amazing! Much more Earth-like than I expected, overall.
The British papers also show bizarre tabloid fake images of Mars, too. LOL! Saw this one hilarious one with a crab-like creature with 10 legs down amidst the rocks. Somebody had fun with that. They didn’t try Bigfoot or Elvis, thankfully. 😉
Our treasures are to be hidden in our hearts.
The Poem on Wisdom
Job 28
Where Is Wisdom to Be Found?
There is indeed a mine for silver, and a place for refining gold.
Iron is taken from the earth, and copper smelted out of stone.
He sets a boundary for the darkness; the farthest confines he explores.
He breaks open a shaft far from habitation,
… unknown to human feet;
… suspended, far from people, they sway.
The earth, though out of it comes forth bread, is in fiery upheaval underneath.
Its stones are the source of lapis lazuli, and there is gold in its dust.
The path no bird of prey knows, nor has the hawk’s eye seen it.
The proud beasts have not trodden it, nor has the lion gone that way.
He sets his hand to the flinty rock, and overturns the mountains at their root.
He splits channels in the rocks; his eyes behold all that is precious.
He dams up the sources of the streams, and brings hidden things to light.
As for wisdom—where can she be found?
Where is the place of understanding?
Mortals do not know her path, nor is she to be found in the land of the living.
The Deep says, “She is not in me”; and the Sea says, “She is not with me.”
Solid gold cannot purchase her, nor can her price be paid with silver.
She cannot be bought with gold of Ophir, with precious onyx or lapis lazuli,
Gold or crystal cannot equal her, nor can golden vessels be exchanged for her.
Neither coral nor crystal should be thought of; the value of wisdom surpasses pearls.
Ethiopian topaz does not equal her, nor can she be weighed out for pure gold.
(NABRE)
As for wisdom, where does she come from?
Where is the place of understanding?
She is hidden from the eyes of every living thing;
even from the birds of the air she is concealed.
Abaddon and Death say, “Only by rumor have we heard of her.”
But God understands the way to her; it is he who knows her place.
For he beholds the ends of the earth and sees all that is under the heavens.
When he weighed out the wind, and measured out the waters;
When he made a rule for the rain and a path for the thunderbolts,
Then he saw wisdom and appraised her, established her, and searched her out.
And to mortals he said:
See: the fear of the Lord is wisdom;
and avoiding evil is understanding.
❤
Welcome Y’all to a new week ! Valentine’s Day is looming so I may just get my lady some flowers ! She needs some color in her day ! Last week we visited with Jake and took him some flowers . I’m amazed every time we visit some of his friends have left remembrances there too ! We/she need to visit her friend of decades, Nan, Sorry for the rant ! now institutionalized with Alzheimers . This is particularly painful for my lady as her mother suffered the same fate, and her older sister seems headed down the same road. Still she soldiers on ! Sorry for the rant !
On the upside, our kids are doing fine and we’re seeing warmer temperatures looming. Grandson CJ has to babysit grandma tomorrow but he’s up to the task, i’m sure ! Another plus is stockcar racing has resumed ! On a more important plane, how is everyone else doing ? SD is doing his usual marvelous job at the helm I know ! And so many others are making valuable contributions to our knowledge pool daily ! I humbly thank all of you !
MacArthur Park’s glory days
It reigned for a half-century as a grand setting for outdoor concerts and boat rides
By Hadley Meares – January 19, 2018
https://la.curbed.com/2018/1/19/16888078/macarthur-park-westlake-history-photos
Richard Harris sings the monster hit “MacArthur Park” by Jimmy Webb (for whatever reason, Webb chose not to correct Harris’s mispronunciation, “MacArthur’s”…LOL!). In one of the YouTubes of this song someone posted: “One of the most reviled and ridiculed songs ever recorded, and you know what? it is absolutely magnificent. Love every stupidly-beautiful, gloriously over-ambitious second of it.” Couldn’t agree more!
I nearly wore out the album “A Tramp Shining.” This song brings back such great memories of where I was living and working and who I was dating in 1968. For all the wreckage the 1960s left behind and which we still feel today, it was still a fascinating time to be alive.
My pants were checkered and had cuffs
“Iran’s stealth drone used against Israel #ThanksObama”
Posted by William A. Jacobson Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 8:30pm
Knock-off of American drone brought down in Iran in December 2011, which Obama refused to destroy on the ground before the Iranians got to it.
https://legalinsurrection.com/2018/02/irans-stealth-drone-thanksobama/#more-241824
Disgusting, isn’t it Lucille?
Let’s hope that Moore’s Law holds for drones also in which case drones made in 2011 would be practically ancient history by now, easily taken down by the Israelis.
