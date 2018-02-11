February 11th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #388

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
https://truepundit.com/exclusive-six-u-s-agencies-conspired-to-illegally-wiretap-trump-british-intel-used-as-front-to-spy-on-campaign-for-nsa/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Six? You mean like 6 ways to Sunday?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That will make a mark…on Chuck.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God bless Trump
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen.
God bless, protect, guide, and vindicate our Lion PDJT.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Always. Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance – Robert Barnes, atty tweeted this
LikeLiked by 5 people
Now we’re talking!
LikeLike
I have been reading Robert Barnes’ tweets with interest. I wish he would have explained WHY he is certain the Solicitor General will take over if Rosenstein recuses himself.
Yesterday, Gateway Pundit talked about a March 31, 2017 Executive Order that dealt with the order of succession in the DOJ.
I’d just like to know what Robert Barnes’ statement is based on. But if true, that looks like good news for us, doesn’t it??
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Quote:
“Now that the memo has been released, all but the most delusional partisans and bureaucratic whitewash specialists are shocked and dismayed over how thoroughly the Obama Administration had infected the DOJ with partisan politics.
Not to mention a complete disregard for individual constitutional rights and civil liberties. Constitutional rights and civil liberties be damned if they get in the way of a phony political hitjob against a political opponent!”
LikeLiked by 6 people
PR; One has to wonder if these FISC judges lived under rocks completely unaware of events of national import going on in that time frame. The alternative is to suppose they were functionally psychotic – having at least two distinct personalities, public and bench – deciding cases brought before them solely upon terms and information presented in the context created by the pleaders, or they had a similar political bias and were sympathetic to those pleading before them and consequently granted their cases more leinincy of information. I hate to think this as it strikes to the heart of our judicial system, but we have far too many instances ” judicial activism ” to presume the FISA court is immune .
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Court is dirty.
Maybe not all the judges,
But certainly some of the judges.
Nobody gets appointed whom can’t be manipulated. – like the Supreme Court.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God Bless President Trump and Sundance. Praise the Lord for President Trump and Sundance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Got paid on Friday. New tax tables kicked in. Got about $80 more in my check. With 26 pay weeks, that comes to about $2000.00 more this year. Thank you PDJT for leading the way in MAGA!
LikeLiked by 11 people
How much do all these ridiculous “resist” or “women’s” march’s cost the taxpayers? How much did all the black lives matters or antifa riots cost? I’m guessing they cost more than a well organized military parade would cost.
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://www.trumpisnotabovethelaw.org/?
Soros group organizing to rally if President Trump fires Mueller. 700 cities involved.
We all know this is a call for rioting. The Communist Dimms are whipping up their rabid base.
Once the real truth gets out about the illegal spying on President Trump, these Commies will still riot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IAZ ; “….Once the real truth gets out about the illegal spying on President Trump, these Commies will still riot. ” that event will almost certainly guarantee organized “protests ” ( aka riots ) will take place ! They’re ” all in” on this ” destroy Trump ” meme and this is their kamikaze response. IOW, those driving don’t give a “tinker’s damn ” about America or Americans so long as they come out on top in control of whatever remains of American military assets to guard their own nests.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brainwashed Morons protest at Patriot Prayer’s/College Repub Rally at UW Seattle:
http://crosscut.com/2018/02/uw-republicans-freedom-rally-patriot-prayer-arrest-police-protest/
LikeLike
Washington State is in SUCH a hurry to catch up to or exceed California’s lunacy it is taking my breath away. Now we are getting automatic voter registration! Oh boy! What could go wrong there?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dems latest ploy to GOTV.
Wish it would backfire like the rides to the polls did in PA., but in WA.?, doubt it, unfortunately.
I’ve actually heard WA. Conservatives say that moving to Los Angeles was a breath of fresh air politically, after living in Seattle for many years.
Now thats bad.
LikeLike
Drives me nuts that these ridiculous people think they have to hold up a sign that says “Love One Another”.
They actually believe they are “schooling” Republicans, who are died in the wool “Haters” donchaknow.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
What in the Sam Hill is going on here? It seems that Carter Page couldn’t attend the first Trump FP meeting because he was meeting with some of the top U.S. military commanders in Hawaii!?!
Watch Ingraham’s excitement when she reveals this bit of information at the 3:00 mark. The screen shot in the tweet is from page 11 of Page’s House interview.
LikeLike