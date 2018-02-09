February 9th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #386

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Looks like another charter member of the secret society is exposed
And still living his corrupt life with all its perks and not in jail. Laws are for we, not thee.
I want to know what the lobbyist and/or the Russian oligarch wanted in return (or was promised in return) for facilitating Warner’s access to Steele. Nobody does anything for nothing.
Why do these subversive duplicitous pretenders operate in the shadows and not want any “paper trail” and not want anyone to know who they are or what they do? Because they know that being unmasked for who and what they are doesn’t do a lot for their chances of dying of old age.
Oh my, this is getting good!!! #MoreWinning 😀
illinoiswarrior too cute. My first thought was Oh Deer! 😉
Warner needs to step down. Burr as well. Others need to explain why they ignored this.
Rubio’s response is stupid at best. Paraphrasing: “Warner did a dishonest thing, but I think you can trust him to be fair.” These people are our best??? We have immoral law breakers writing our laws.
He’s a dweeb. BF has never liked him. We were reminiscing about when Christie shredded him at the debate. Good times!
“There it is! There it is!”
CRUSHED!!!
Watching this, I would love to see Chris Christie doing the summation at Cankles’ trial.
“She KNEW what she was doing. She KNEW.”
NB – Voters just re-elected Lil Marco to another 6 year term.
Senate Votes on CR Senate schedules 1am ET cloture vote on government funding. Current funding expired at midnight. Once passed, the bill will be sent to the House.
http://floor.senate.gov/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=2&event_id=2229
IT occurred to me that MYE in the Strzok/Page texts doesn’t stand for “Mid Year Exam”.
Rather, it’s “Mid Year Exoneration”.
The Boss for the win!
Island Jungle in The Swamp!
Who knew…?
We lost that MO. election a couple days ago by 108 votes. A Red Dist. turned Blue. Some people in the area said they weren’t even aware there *was* an election. Apparently, the Repub. orgs. are not doing their job.
Please people, if you are able to Get Out the Vote in your area, do so:
Also, a lot of these elections are more “local”. These “smaller” elections have a LOT of influence on stuff like the SJW BS, cultural things.
That crap comes as much from the bottom > up as it does the top > down. Probably *more* from the bottom > up.
Only 3500 people showed up to vote. In 2016 there were over 15,000, the Republican beat a libertian 11.5K votes vs 4K, no Dem ran for election. The Republicans will take it back in November, but it sounds like no one knew there was an election.
re. the imbalance in nos. of people who came out to vote: Yes, it was *huge*.
People really need to remember this: Many MANY people who voted Trump were 1) first time voters, or 2) ditch and switch Dems.
NEITHER group is likely to come out for “lesser” elections.
So now is NOT the time to get complacent.
Big.Mistake….and some of these recent elections prove that.
I can believe it, because it was a very small district. That’s also why it doesn’t concern me as they only had something like 3200 total votes cast. However, having said that, it does make one wonder about vote fraud. Democrats can put a lot of “resources” and focus on these special elections more than they will be able to do come November.
Doubt it was fraud. Many said they were not aware of the election.
People elected Trump, got happy and satisfied about that, and figure now he’ll “fix it all”.
Doesn’t work that way. And Democrats are *highly* motivated now by all these wins they’ve had while Republicans were sleeping.
This so called Russia collusion is bigger and deep game with so many players that we have no idea. Every week there is new name and so many changes in FBI DOJ that it’s not easy to track. We are political junkies but what about average working Americans who spent 10-15 mins on news mainly on fake msm.
Over time the story will come out, probably the slower the better.
Nixon won re-election AFTER Watergate!
Of the many nicknames, intentional misspellings, and punned nomenclatures, I do believe I like “Nancy Piglosi” the best. Hairy Reed was a good one, too. But Piglosi really shines.
I don’t know, Max. Someone had “obongloid” yesterday.
Noice.
Dingy Harry is probably happy he retired right now.
“I ran for office because I was very critical of President Obama’s trillion-dollar deficits,” the Kentucky senator said. “Now we have Republicans hand in hand with Democrats offering us trillion-dollar deficits. I can’t in all honesty look the other way.”
Can you imagine what’s in his memoir?
James Comey memoir gets an earlier release date amid ‘urgent conversation’ about FBI
Delusional.
Comey better be loyal to the chain gain when he is behind bars.
Yeah, so he doesn’t have to hawk his book from Leavenworth.
“Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), a leading conservative member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, told Breitbart News Daily on Wednesday that he believes that there is an interconnectivity between various high-profile Barack Obama-era scandals and the latest revelations about corruption at the Department of Justice and FBI.
…Gosar detailed how this same corruption that is now being further exposed first reared its ugly head in the earliest days of the administration of now former President Barack Obama, with the Operation Fast and Furious scandal then the IRS and Benghazi scandals—all of which had intricate levels of DOJ and FBI involvement.
“If you don’t think the [Operation] Fast and Furious—attacking the Second Amendment—along with Operation Choke Point, you know that sacred amendment that holds our government accountable and protection for all the other amendments, if you don’t think Benghazi and the lack of accountability when they knew something was going to come, if you don’t think that the IRS and the attacking of your adversaries financially, and the unmasking are unrelated things, think again,” Gosar said….”
http://dcwhispers.com/sr-congressional-oversight-member-everything-from-fast-furious-benghazi-irs-other-obama-scandals-connected-to-corrupt-doj-fbi/
Good GRIEF – Sundance tried to say this YEARS AGO.
DUH!!!
As many voices as it takes to get the message out.
“Four million people dropped off the food stamp rolls in one month, according to the latest numbers on food stamp enrollment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)…”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/02/07/food-stamp-enrollment-drops-4-million-one-month/
Some more neat nicks I’ve encountered or invented:
Chuck Shoomer (I dunno, I just like it)
Debbie Blabbermouth Schulz (a Rush contribution)
Odumbo (dumb but effective)
Barack Ebola
Billary (from way back)
Hellary
Anthony Weener
Jerry Rivers (for Geraldo Rivera)
More?
LikeLike
A more recent photo of Peter Strzok than the 20 year old file photo that is shown everywhere
Whenever I see his photo, all I can see are horns coming from his eyebrows going up his forehead. I wish someone would Photoshop them on there and make a meme.
I saw that immediately, too!
Wow.! I paused to really looked at the picture and saw the exact same thing! Thought it was just my imagination after a long, tough day only to see your comment. Yes, I see the horns on either side of his forehead.
LMAO!!!
Meanwhile back at the Hall of Justice, Mick Mulvaney routes out the graft and legalized corruption at the CFPB unnoticed by the rabid MSM. Janet Yellen’s replacement, Jerome Powell, is set to be placed this month as head of the Federal Reserve which has fiscal oversight of the CFPB. The stage is being set for some MAGA good work to be done!
“As the Obama wall of silence begins to crumble, the FBI’s reputation is befouled by its own rash actions, a politicized Justice Department stands revealed as, well, politicized, and the Democrats furiously spin the facts outlined in the Nunes Memo and subsequent revelations, there’s only one overarching question left to ask: what made them think they could get away with it?…
From the moment it dawned on Hillary Clinton, late on election night, that she had managed to blow a fixed fight, and that there would, therefore, be hell to pay, the Democrat-Deep State-Media Complex suddenly had to conceal their own malfeasance by doing what the Left does best—projecting its own sins onto others…”
https://amgreatness.com/2018/02/08/tear-wall-silence/
Someone needs to take one of “Poppy’s” socks that he is so well known for and stick it as far down GWBush’s throat as possible. I prefer to not ever think of him, or hear from him, again, ESPECIALLY this kind of crap.
I can’t BELIEVE he really went there with the example of bringing people here to pick cotton. Did he really say that?????? Apparently he did if you can believe the quote below:
“Former President George W. Bush praised the inflow of illegal and legal immigrants to the United States, saying Americans should “say ‘Thank you’” to migrants and “welcome them.”
Addressing a summit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Bush criticized President Trump’s decision to end the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which gave temporary amnesty to nearly 800,000 illegal aliens.
“America’s their home,” Bush said, according to the Associated Press. “They’ve got to get it fixed.”
Bush also explained how he tried to pass amnesty for millions of illegal aliens during his time in the White House, echoing the talking points often used by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and big business lobby to continue the inflow of more than one million mostly low-skilled illegal and legal immigrants to the country every year.
“There are people willing to do jobs that Americans won’t do,” Bush told his Arab audience. “Americans don’t want to pick cotton at 105 degrees (Fahrenheit), but there are [migrant] people who want put food on their family’s tables and are willing to do that. We ought to say thank you and welcome them.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/02/08/george-w-bush-praises-mass-immigration-we-ought-to-say-thank-you-and-welcome-them/
Speaking of pictures ….
I’m sick of the one gummy shot of Lisa Page. In fact, it was cropped from what looks like a recreational photo of her and her husband, who was not only cheated on, but expunged from the photo.
Here’s another view and a different picture.
https://www.google.ca/amp/www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5152171/amp/The-FBI-agents-lover-seen-time.html
