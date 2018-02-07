Wednesday February 7th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
If you know you’re history, what’s happening in Europe—especially in Germany—is most disturbing. A reckoning is coming. This will not end well.
I read the_Donald thread on this last night, it was hilarious!!!!!!
Don’t let her in Poland. Germans going into Poland never works out well.
Perhaps the Polish government should deny her a visa…or does the EU prohibit that? Still it’s great when a dhimmi wakes up. Too few do.
Bill Warner, PhD: Sacred Hate Speech
There was a video of a town in Germany who was trying to fight back including going after their politicians on GatesofVienna. There are other examples too but I believe it is too few and they are for all intent and purposes surrounded.
I also want to add that the comments to the SJW tweet are hilarious.
The SpaceX boosters landing simultaneously after the launch is too, too cool!
Dayaaamm, that’s cool. Take that Russians!
WOW !!! That’s just unbelievable ! Looks just like a CG -generated sequence – except its the real thing !! Notice the synchronization ! Anyone heard about the success of the down-range main unit recovery ? FWIW, I was particularly impressed by the enthusiasm evidenced by the background cheering in the control room . Perhaps youth and energy can overcome the sloth of age and bureaucracy . At least for a time !
Dear Swamp,
Starting today here is my prayer for you. It is a Psalm that I will pray every day for you.
But thou, O God, shalt bring them down into the pit of destruction: bloody and deceitful men shall not live out half their days; but I will trust in thee.
Psalm 55:23
I was thinking about President Reagan today and went back to look at Kim Clement’s prophecy from 2010 about the ‘next president’ after Obama. I came across another of his prophecies from even earlier, 2007. NOW it’s clear WHO these were referring to, but back then, it was all shrouded in mist.
May 2010:
I had a servant who became a President. While he was yet a young cowboy he prayed to become the President one day and he promised me that he would take this nation and that he would bring prayer, joy, righteousness. He would not jump behind pulpits but he would take that authority that I gave to him. My servant was Ronald Reagan and he is with me but he also prayed and I refuse for those prayers to be mocked, for surely what began shall be finished through him in this next Presidency!
Feb 10 2007
Can somebody see honor? For God says, let Me remind you I will place at your helm a President that shall pray to Me, says the Lord. He will pray to Me. And God says, in the next two terms there will be a praying President, not a religious one, for I will fool the people, says the Lord. I will fool the people, yes I will. God says, the one that is chosen shall go in and they shall say, he has hot blood. For the Spirit God says, yes he may have hot blood, but he will bring the walls of protection on this country in a greater way and the economy of this country shall change rapidly, says the Lord of Hosts. God says, I will put at your helm for two terms a President that will pray but he will not be a praying President when he starts. I will put him in Office and then I will baptize him with the Holy Spirit and My power, says the Lord of Hosts.
Dr. Sebastian Gorka: Remember THESE three names as Obamagate scandal unfolds
Rebel Media YouTube Channel – Published on Feb 2, 2018
