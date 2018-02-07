Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 1:30pm (Video)

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for February 7th, 2018. She is joined by Defense Secretary James Mattis as he describes the military impacts from the congressional budget process, or lack thereof.
Video Below:
Advertisements
No April Ryan 😆
Win, win, WINNING!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Me taking April Ryan’s place today.
“Some people have said that this administration is willing to bomb NK because it is a minority country. What say you?”
Or “It has been suggested that the reason this administration does not want NK to have nuclear weapons is because NK is a country of brown skinned people and there are certain elements that do not want brown skinned people to have advanced technology. What say you?” 😉
She tries to find a way to pretzel twist Everything into a race issue even when it makes no sense!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
My respect and admiration for Sarah Sanders grows larger with each press beating I witness. She does her homework. She anticipates what they are going to ask.
These second-rate stenographers lose all ability to think when Sarah locks her tractor-beam gaze on them when they ask their silly questions.
LikeLiked by 6 people
OK! You suckered me into watching, again, just for Sarah 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
I guess these WHORES in the press aren’t aware of these past parades honoring our military over the decades!
LikeLiked by 4 people
100% on all counts, Fle. 💪🏻
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fle, I read this is the date the military brass would like to do it. Sounds good to me!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can we get you to come over from Washington?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would be fun to have a “Treeper Convention” wouldn’t it???
LikeLiked by 2 people
ABSOLUTELY! That is what I am proposing and would do everything in my power to make happen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Appreciated hearing from Secretary Mattis. Our great “nothing [keeps me awake at night]; I keep other people awake at night” General seems to have an effect on Press Operatives. They seemed subdued and even a bit nervous to ask him questions, and not much grandstanding – some, but not like their usual smarmy performance. Enjoyed that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kinda want Sarah Sanders to be President some day.
I’m assuming her general policies/sentiments would be pretty much in line with Trump’s.
And God knows she could defend ’em beautifully against all complainers.
LikeLike
Can’t believe the talk about a military parade being a waste of military spending. I guess that, next, the press will argue against the purchase of Purple Hearts, Medals of Honor, Bronze Stars, etc. are a waste of military spending: they only honor our military!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, I believe it.
I remember a recent article where the townspeople told the police to stay out of their neighborhood because ‘cops are racist’. The police cut back in that neighborhood, crime increased and the neighborhood is screaming that the cops are racist for not being there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I enjoy the Sarah Sanders quickwit snap responses to the silly and repetitive questions shouted at her by the kindergarten press. Due to scheduling on Fox, many times she is followed immediately or during by Dana Perino’s psuedo press ‘briefing’. The contrast is unnerving. Sanders is sharp and natural. Perino,to me, sounds like the speech patterns of a high-tech human robot. Cold.
LikeLike
I don’t know who she was, but the woman featured on ABC tonight, who questioned Sarah about the president’s reaction to the Rob Porter business, was especially imbecilic.
She widened her eyes with incredulousness, that the president hadn’t had anything to say. Sarah did explain that no one had even asked him, but it didn’t stop the bimbo from emoting for her close-up, and being an agent for a UK rag. I wonder if they get kickbacks from The Mail when they bring up salacious gossip stories which appeared there?
The Daily Mail pays people for these types of stories, that’s why the networks in this country should treat their stories with extreme skepticism.
But no, they use tabloid gossip as a foundation of their questioning.
LikeLike