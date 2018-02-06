Tuesday February 6th – Open Thread

Posted on February 6, 2018 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

14 Responses to Tuesday February 6th – Open Thread

  1. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Time to lighten up our mood

    Enjoy you all… A bit on the lighter side

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Garrison Hall says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Lucille says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:25 am

    An offshore territory of Yemen, Socotra is an archipelago of four islands located in the Arabian Sea, 150 miles east of the Horn of Africa.

    Dragon’s Blood Trees

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Ad rem says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:28 am

    It’s that time of year again….and they’re RUTHLESS too. SAMOAS………!!!!

    California Girl Scout Sells More Than 300 Boxes of Cookies Outside Marijuana Dispensary

    http://people.com/food/girl-scout-sells-outside-marijuana-dispensary/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. andrewalinxs says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:29 am

    The USGS has released its 2018 Mineral commodity summaries report for 2017, for those who like to follow this sort of stuff here is the link:

    https://minerals.usgs.gov/minerals/pubs/mcs/2018/mcs2018.pdf

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • millwright says:
      February 6, 2018 at 12:56 am

      The beauty of deserts lies in the subtlety of their hues and shading ! They’re an infinite series of pastels upon which God splashes the vivid colors of its flowers and plants .

      Like

      Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • millwright says:
      February 6, 2018 at 1:14 am

      We just look at our weekly grocery bill ! We’re both seventy years old and eat less than ever, and our cart is filled the same but what was a two-digit tab a decade back has become three and pushing hard to convert that first one into a two ! Yes we eat good with a lot of fresh produce, breads, and seafood but most of our fresh meats are cheaper cuts ( or “manager’s specials ” ) and no “processed snack foods ” outside of some chips sodas. Still the tab keeps rising, so even $1K is some relief !

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s