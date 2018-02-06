Tuesday February 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Time to lighten up our mood
Enjoy you all… A bit on the lighter side
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
𝄞 Musical bliss 𝄢
LikeLike
An offshore territory of Yemen, Socotra is an archipelago of four islands located in the Arabian Sea, 150 miles east of the Horn of Africa.
Dragon’s Blood Trees
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
It’s that time of year again….and they’re RUTHLESS too. SAMOAS………!!!!
California Girl Scout Sells More Than 300 Boxes of Cookies Outside Marijuana Dispensary
http://people.com/food/girl-scout-sells-outside-marijuana-dispensary/
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s resourceful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since you mentioned GS cookies, Ad rem, I think you might get a laugh out of this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The USGS has released its 2018 Mineral commodity summaries report for 2017, for those who like to follow this sort of stuff here is the link:
https://minerals.usgs.gov/minerals/pubs/mcs/2018/mcs2018.pdf
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
The beauty of deserts lies in the subtlety of their hues and shading ! They’re an infinite series of pastels upon which God splashes the vivid colors of its flowers and plants .
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
We just look at our weekly grocery bill ! We’re both seventy years old and eat less than ever, and our cart is filled the same but what was a two-digit tab a decade back has become three and pushing hard to convert that first one into a two ! Yes we eat good with a lot of fresh produce, breads, and seafood but most of our fresh meats are cheaper cuts ( or “manager’s specials ” ) and no “processed snack foods ” outside of some chips sodas. Still the tab keeps rising, so even $1K is some relief !
LikeLike