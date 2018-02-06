February 6th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #383

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
March 5th approaches. Buying more popcorn.
Love this man! He knows what’s happening, and he’s not afraid to tell it. So thankful that God has blessed us with President Trump. I love his tweets, but wouldn’t get to see them if they weren’t posted here. Thank you Citizen.
HOORAY! Pencil-Neck is gonna DO TIME!!!!
oh if the Pres is tweeting this plus those comments about “…we caught ’em,” something big is about to happen. I love when hubris turns into fear.
Lots of great speculation. The speculation about the Alabama election fraud is pretty good, too. But YES – I think there is a BIG ONE (not just FISA lies) that is coming soon!
Dont forget the PDB on Pickles’ unsecured server. That’s Leavenworth right there
AH. THAT makes sense. Oh yeah. There we go. That’s BIG.
Hold it! I missed that one!
People think that Jeff Sessions was waiting and watching during the Alabama special election to catch major voter fraud. Rumors have been swirling from immediately after the election.
I hope so, Wolf! I REALLY hope so!
Schiff on toast.
Schiff on a shingle …
Schiffenfreude.
Notice he mentions “Warner” too. I assume he means Mark Warner. Notice how that name is sandwiched between Schiff and Brennan/Clapper. Warner has a big mouth but hasn’t been the object of attention the way the other three have. Maybe we’re going to learn some stuff about Warner too?
I noticed that, and wondered. Hmm….well, whatever, I hope it is bad for Mark Warner. He is a toad.
I hope this works! It’s hilarious!
https://mobile.twitter.com/Jakejcannon/status/960745640182468608/people
Well, poop, one more try
Jake C
Jake C
@Jakejcannon
Replying to @SheriHerman10 and @Imperator_Rex3
My favorite Obama quote “ when the winds of change blow, I stand with the Muslims.” Well, the winds of change are blowing, and gitmo is open, so you can stand with the Muslims there. #gitmo #treason #greatawakening #qanon
11:23 PM · Feb 5, 2018
Tried to fix, it got messy. Gotta remove the word mobile and the dot after it.
Let’s try this…maybe?
people
Well, now…EVERYBODY knows!
😉
When the winds of change blow everyone should stand up wind…. just saying…..
Crypto taking a massive plunge right now for some reason. Wonder if it’s related to the various goings-on with US political turmoil.
Most of it was with the crack down in South Korea and the talks of other countries limiting or banning its use. It has effectively signaled full panic in the market that everyone is about to crack down.
Good, crypto is a massive scam. It’s shakier than a house of cards.
My bed time sweet dreams tonight 😴💭
Dreaming that Mueller is a white hat & brought all those Clinton cronies on his team to let them plot away, while scooping up all their deviousness in preparation to spring the trap on all of them, along with the whole shebang of traitors.
Mueller is not a white hat. He is protecting the corruption within “his” FBI as he was FBI Director from 2001 to 2013, then Comey, then McCabe acting 2017, then Wray. In my opinion, the simplest truth is usually correct…more likely they are co-conspirators in a sense at protecting the FBI’s rep through all this malfeasance.
Tucker is attempting the PT Branding exercise…PT has already branded Adam as ‘Little Schiff’.
But Tucker announced Schiff as squirrely tonight. Squirrely Schiff.
LOL. It might stick.
Shify Schiff kinda like Flava flav
Say!
Love Shifty Schiff
I like “Shiffty”.
UGH that is what I meant ! ; )
Given the recent profit-taking in the Market today’s LSM reporting ought to prove interesting ! Years ago, an old head wise in the world of finance told me “… market moving up or down means someone is making money somewhere on the curve ….the trick is to position yourself in the right places(s) on that curve …..” ! For a man with so many enemies PDJT has had a remarkable first year in office IMO ! Now its up to us, his supporters , to start kicking our legislators’ a**es up off their bellies and into harness !
I actually was feeling sad tonight….. I wish Andrew Breitbart and my Dad were alive to see what is happening now… they would both be howling over this.
I am with you!
I wish all of the military and other wonderful Americans who lost their lives, like Andrew and your Father, could have stuck around long enough to witness just even a bit of what we are seeing unraveled.
I have realized so often that at least one decade has past. What a loss of life, innovation, wealth and pride has been crimminally stolen from our generation?
We will need to garner up great strength and resolve to claw it all back again, so those who missed will not have done so in vane.
President Trump has been sent with Divine Intervention.
May God bless us all. MAGA
WSB—beautifully said.
TU. 🤗
My mom would have LOVED President Trump. She spotted the GOP going bad a long time ago – long before I did. I like to think she’s enjoying this right now.
My Dad and Trump are very similar in looks and temperment . When I turned 25 he gave me “The Art Of The Deal” He inscribed– ” Read this book and study it – this is a smart man but not as smart as your Dad. ” ; )
LOL!!!
Nice thought. My dad would have been slow to get n the Trump train but he would have watched him take down Jeb and would have been all in. He loved his general Patton and his flash and bluntness He would have loved the warrior Trump.
Tucker had some uber-liberal preacher on tonight. I wish Tucker had reminded him that he’ll go to Hell for lying like that.
NEWSWIRE
The House Intelligence Committee on Monday voted unanimously to release a classified Democrat memo aimed at rebutting the Republican memo on Obama Justice Department and FBI abuse of surveillance powers.
Democrats have suggested that Republicans on the committee would not vote to release their rebuttal, but every Republican on the committee voted to do so. The Democrat memo now goes to the White House for review, and the president will have five days to object or approve its release.
The Democrat memo is ten pages — about six pages longer than the Republican memo.
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Monday that a copy of the memo has already gone to the FBI and the Justice Department for review, as well. Committee member Rep. Tom Rooney (R-FL) told reporters that he did not think the Democrat memo was an accurate representation “for about a million different reasons.”
Nunes said in Rush interview that about 10 Democrats read GOP memo, while almost all GOP members read it.
Dem memo — more GOP read it than Dems — by a lot!! Dems knew it was 10 pages of steaming dog s***.
Little Schiffty Schiff. That guy gives me the creeps. There is something just not right about that boy, bless his heart
Charitable, Tazz. Very charitable.
Maybe it’s because Schiff is Russian.
Why am I not surprised.
Highly recommended long Nunes interview on Rush– LOTS of info, no interruptions!!!
OUTRAGEOUS that he was “investigated” by the ethics committee for 9 months and held up his investigation during that time.
Best quote, “I’m not gonna take any crap,” “I knew these characters (House Democrats) were up to no good”.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/05/devin-nunes-participates-in-world-championship-interruption-session/comment-page-1/#comment-4974686
When Don, Jr. was interviewed by Tucker tonight, he said he wanted to read the ‘transcripts’ of the FISC Court….hmmmmm….and was interested as to Carter Page’s surveillance after he left the campaign.
Don knows.
