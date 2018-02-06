February 6th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #383

Posted on February 6, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

57 Responses to February 6th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #383

  1. Sentient says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:20 am

    March 5th approaches. Buying more popcorn.

  2. citizen817 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:23 am

  9. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Crypto taking a massive plunge right now for some reason. Wonder if it’s related to the various goings-on with US political turmoil.

  10. tav144 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:33 am

    My bed time sweet dreams tonight 😴💭
    Dreaming that Mueller is a white hat & brought all those Clinton cronies on his team to let them plot away, while scooping up all their deviousness in preparation to spring the trap on all of them, along with the whole shebang of traitors.

    • Rynn69 says:
      February 6, 2018 at 12:55 am

      Mueller is not a white hat. He is protecting the corruption within “his” FBI as he was FBI Director from 2001 to 2013, then Comey, then McCabe acting 2017, then Wray. In my opinion, the simplest truth is usually correct…more likely they are co-conspirators in a sense at protecting the FBI’s rep through all this malfeasance.

  11. WSB says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Tucker is attempting the PT Branding exercise…PT has already branded Adam as ‘Little Schiff’.

    But Tucker announced Schiff as squirrely tonight. Squirrely Schiff.

    LOL. It might stick.

  12. millwright says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:45 am

    Given the recent profit-taking in the Market today’s LSM reporting ought to prove interesting ! Years ago, an old head wise in the world of finance told me “… market moving up or down means someone is making money somewhere on the curve ….the trick is to position yourself in the right places(s) on that curve …..” ! For a man with so many enemies PDJT has had a remarkable first year in office IMO ! Now its up to us, his supporters , to start kicking our legislators’ a**es up off their bellies and into harness !

  13. Sayit2016 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:46 am

    I actually was feeling sad tonight….. I wish Andrew Breitbart and my Dad were alive to see what is happening now… they would both be howling over this.

  14. joeknuckles says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:56 am

    Tucker had some uber-liberal preacher on tonight. I wish Tucker had reminded him that he’ll go to Hell for lying like that.

  15. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:58 am

    NEWSWIRE

    The House Intelligence Committee on Monday voted unanimously to release a classified Democrat memo aimed at rebutting the Republican memo on Obama Justice Department and FBI abuse of surveillance powers.

    Democrats have suggested that Republicans on the committee would not vote to release their rebuttal, but every Republican on the committee voted to do so. The Democrat memo now goes to the White House for review, and the president will have five days to object or approve its release.

    The Democrat memo is ten pages — about six pages longer than the Republican memo.

    Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Monday that a copy of the memo has already gone to the FBI and the Justice Department for review, as well. Committee member Rep. Tom Rooney (R-FL) told reporters that he did not think the Democrat memo was an accurate representation “for about a million different reasons.”

  16. fred5678 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 1:00 am

    Highly recommended long Nunes interview on Rush– LOTS of info, no interruptions!!!

    OUTRAGEOUS that he was “investigated” by the ethics committee for 9 months and held up his investigation during that time.

    Best quote, “I’m not gonna take any crap,” “I knew these characters (House Democrats) were up to no good”.

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/05/devin-nunes-participates-in-world-championship-interruption-session/comment-page-1/#comment-4974686

  17. WSB says:
    February 6, 2018 at 1:07 am

    When Don, Jr. was interviewed by Tucker tonight, he said he wanted to read the ‘transcripts’ of the FISC Court….hmmmmm….and was interested as to Carter Page’s surveillance after he left the campaign.

    Don knows.

