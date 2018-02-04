Sunday February 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Gorgeous!!
Yeah, baby.
This was an interesting article. I hope no one here needs to use it first-hand, but it’s worth passing on:
What dying children say gives their life the most meaning
https://aleteia.org/2018/02/02/what-dying-children-say-gives-their-life-the-most-meaning/?utm_campaign=NL_en&utm_source=daily_newsletter&utm_medium=mail&utm_content=NL_en
Very sweet, Mary – thanks for the post…..
Perfect size Trump Zippo
How do we get the red pill to more people? Unless arrests are quietly done, the media will get thousands of people yelling Nazi on the President with Antifa leading the fight from oppression in every article and on every show all day long. I don’t think most people know truth from propaganda.
Emmylou once described this song as being about “Someone who’s hurtin’ real bad”. I agree.
GEERT WILDERS: Lessons from the East for the West
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/02/02/geert-wilders-lessons-east-west/
“… many citizens in Western Europe seem afraid to express their desire that these countries remain rooted in their Judeo-Christian heritage. But there is also another major difference between the Western and the Eastern half of the European continent.
“Fifty years ago, everywhere in the West, the ‘Down with the West’ mentality of the self-proclaimed ‘progressives’ broke through. It led to the street violence of the student revolts in Berkeley, Paris and elsewhere.
”Western self-hatred became the new fashion. We were no longer allowed to say that our civilization was the best, we were told that it was the worst. Cultural relativism became the dominating trend among the ruling classes in the West.
“These classes have been the facilitators of the Islamization process. Firstly, by denying that immigrants should assimilate, since this would champion European culture over the immigrants’ native cultures. Secondly, by attacking Islam’s critics and the defenders of the West. And, thirdly, by so-called lawfare – a process in which Islamic sympathizers, both Muslims as well as non-Muslims, exploit Western law and legal systems to suppress and silence their critics.
”None of these things have happened in countries like Hungary, Poland or the Czech Republic. Its citizens are not indoctrinated day after day with the message that they are guilty of all the injustices in the world. Their cultural heritage is not being systematically subverted by the elites. Their past is not slandered by professional activists. They are still allowed to be proud of their nation. While we in the West are told that we should be ashamed of it.”
“While we in the West are told that we should be ashamed of it.”
EXCEPT IN A SOTU ADDRESS BY OUR INVALUABLE PRESIDENT TRUMP …
… I’ll add as a coda
… and the cultural Marxism indoctrination continues apace in our educational system, co-opting and brainwashing even the youngest:
Kindergarteners Taught ‘White Privilege’
A public school district in Minnesota is taking a radical social justice approach to the education of their youngest children.
As a result, the school system’s obsession with “white privilege” now begins in kindergarten.
If teaching kindergarten-aged students about “white privilege” wasn’t unique enough, Edina also submits their bus drivers to social justice re-education. Bus drivers for the Edina School District were required to attend a workshop that instructed them on how to “dismantl[e] white privilege.”
… trainers instructed bus drivers that “dismantling white privilege” is “the core of our work as white folks,” and that working for the Edina schools requires “a major paradigm shift in the thinking of white people.” Drivers were exhorted to confess their racial guilt, and embrace the district’s “equity” ideology.
http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/02/02/public-minnesota-kindergarten-class-teaches-children-about-white-privilege/
Why are we allowing this to happen. We have been steamrolled for decades…..that is how this Country has gotten to the mess it is in today and yet we still just sit back as we watch and complain.
The “left” keeps on truckin’ with their big mouths getting everything they want.
Where are our leaders to organize against this take over? There needs to be marchs in the streets and all the rest of it.
I heard a minister on TV probably 40 years ago and his warning has stuck with me thru the years……
taking God out of the classroom will create a vacuum which most definitely will be filled…and not by good
“We” did nothing!!!!!! Children are murdering children….yep that’s what we got. Fine.
Despicable…and the teachers’ unions across the nation approve, want more of it, soon will demand it.
If you want your children to live worthy lives, lives of promise and not of leftist indoctrination, TAKE YOUR CHILDREN OUT OF PUBLIC SCHOOLS! Determine what the laws are in your states regarding home schooling; join in with other parents to form associations so there will be daily interaction and socialization with their peers; stand your ground–this is war.
Good grief….she looks 12 😉
3 February 2018
The President and his family have landed in Palm Beach after a hectic week, but now they can have some relaxation at the Winter White House at Mar-a-Lago.
Maison Ullens cashmere coat.
Despite Palm Beach having ideal weather, Melania still had to leave wintry Washington D.C. and to keep cozy for the journey, Melania opted for one of her favorite Belgian designers. She has worn Maison Ullens on numerous occasions, notably when she met French First Lady Brigitte macron earlier last year.
Happy Equus Caballus Day…
Russian SU 25 attack jet shot down over Turkey by shoulder fired missile.
I guess that’s where Obama/Clinton’s missing US missiles (Benghazi arms deals) ended up.
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-42932616
