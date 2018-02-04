February 4th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #381

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
” Oh well, some day ”
I know – our POTUS is so dang funny – even when he’s serious! Love him!
VSGPOTUS cracks me up ! It is so in their face – but said so nicely.
oh well
some of us will love Trump forever
including distant periods
Hysterical!!!
I wonder if the media understands that they are about to be perp walked? At least the pollsters seem to be sucking up, now reporting more truthful polls? They no longer have HRC for a foil.
House of cards, indeed.
It’s amazing how his poll numbers have turned. My, I don’t know anyone who could’ve endure what he has and still come out on top! The campaign was epic but I knew that was just the regular season. We are in the playoffs and Trump has had everything thrown at him but he’s still keeping on! Got to admire his fortitude and determination to MAGA! We have to send him reinforcements this year so that he can vanquish his foes!
This Russia thing would make an awesome Broadway farce play, if only our performing arts community was not a bunch of brainwashed fools.
I’m thinking a Musical. It would be GREAT!!!!!
Had that at Wayback.
Dang it! Now I am hungry!!!
Lets make a In and Out Burger run !
I'm with you – I was just literally thinking of that. There's one ten minutes from my house!!
mine is about 5 min lol I'll grab the keys lets go !
I’m told
Comey processed the whole thing
while Pelosi & Schumer painted their offices (in brown) with Comney’s remains
Democrats never let anything go to waste from a nothing burger
Now THAT’s what you call a ***SomethingBurger***.
. https://ijr.com/the-declaration/2018/02/1060920-nfl-just-rejected-another-ad-one-mocking-kim-jong-un-north-korea/
Just watched it – very funny. The NFL sucks!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The NFL has NO sense of humor ! #NFLBOO
LikeLiked by 3 people
Watch out for Tammy Duckworth. She’s another radical Cook County leftist, with an upbringing and education in Hawaii. She’s also been pushed into the fast track as an IL Democrat hack. Sound familiar?
Like the other one, it is verboten to criticize her. She’s a double minority, plus a disabled vet.
Even her stint as Director of the VA was not without scandal(s). Still, those who vehemently oppose her lefty views and poor performance seem compelled to preface it with glowing praise and thanks for her service and sacrifice.
Well I, for one, am sick of it. Of course we’re grateful for our veterans’ sacrifices. But that doesn’t excuse future wrong-doing, or working toward an un-American agenda.
Furthermore, she seems to be skating along on this free pass. I resent anyone who uses her disabled veteran status to thwart the rules, or promote a subversive political agenda.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/02/02/tammy-duckworth-chain-migration-is-a-pillar-of-american-immigration-system/
You mean like McStain??? LOL
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tammy is expecting.
McCain is expecting also. Only he is expecting, when death comes calling, to be remembered as a hero.
Basically, a legend in his own mind.
Isikoff Stunned That His Carter Page Article Was Used To Justify Spy Warrant
“My story is about the FBI’s own investigation,” he continued.
“So it seems a little odd that they would be citing the Yahoo! News story about the matter that they are investigating themselves based on the same material that had been separately presented to the FBI before I was ever briefed by Christopher Steele.”
http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/02/isikoff-stunned-carter-page/
Stunned I tell you…so so STUNNED !
LikeLiked by 7 people
Got your burger yet? I am heading down to the kitchen now! Might have to settle for some scrambled eggs….
Isikoff Stunned That His Carter Page Article Was Used To Justify Spy Warrant
“My story is about the FBI’s own investigation,” he continued.
“So it seems a little odd that they would be citing the Yahoo! News story about the matter that they are investigating themselves based on the same material that had been separately presented to the FBI before I was ever briefed by Christopher Steele.”
http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/02/isikoff-stunned-carter-page/
Excerpt:
Shaffer said that Obama using government resources to spy on Trump was for the sole purpose of getting Hillary into office, as Obama hoped the wiretapping would produce enough “dirt” on Trump to sabotage his presidential run.
Excerpt:
After getting away with whatever the hell he wanted over the past 8 years and wiping his butt with the Constitution, it looks like Obama’s cockiness might just be his undoing. He might have gotten away with his antics in the past, but things are vastly different now that Obama doesn’t have all his minions blocking all investigations into his crimes, as was the case when he was president.
https://theglobalheadlines.net/breaking-intel-officer-reveals-obama-could-be-first-president-in-history-to-be-hit-with-a-felony-indictment-2/
I have been womdering where Tony Shaffer has been?
How great would it be to wake up one morning to hear…
“Early morning raid of the Obama DC house by Marines turned up mass quantities of espionage evidence and drugs.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
A felony indictment? Just one?
This is Madness – The Media are Just as Complicit In The FBI, DOJ Corruption and FISA Abuse/
Posted on February 4, 2018 by admin
“It’s Worth a visit to TheConservativeTreeHouse to read the full article.
The problem is not just corruption with the U.S. Justice System, the DOJ and the FBI; the problem is corruption within the media.
We’re talking about thousands of hours of media TV pundits, thousands more columns written, and almost every scintilla of it based on originating intelligence sources -from the larger intelligence system- that are now being exposed as duplicitous and conspiratorial in the scale of their malicious intent.”
https://truepundit.com/madness-media-just-complicit-fbi-doj-corruption-fisa-abuse/
Hat tip to sundance. It’s where you go for real news.
CTH and Sundance are my first (and often, only) source of current events/news.
NO other “news” source is honest enough or worthy of my time and attention.
#MAGAON
The media had their chance. Start producing the truth and stand up for America or choose to continue in the lies and propaganda.
We all see that very little has changed. Their irrational hate for one man will be the end to this dark chapter of journalism in America.
If they couldn’t come back after the memo, they are lost forever.
The leak of wrongdoing has started. Very few in the MSM will be left with any credibility.
Some of them are honest and capable and they will rise to the top.
Places like CNN will become a sad reminder of what should never be allowed to happen.
. http://www.itv.com/news/2018-02-03/russian-pilot-shot-dead-after-fighter-jet-downed-in-syria/
So one minor detail about the FISA warrent is bugging me…
Nunes hasn’t seen it……..Gowdy has..
…and Nunes is relying on Roosterhead’s report, which is what was relayed in the memo.
Hoping Nunes isn’t being setup by Gowdy……or am I being paranoid.
Also….worse case what happens if the GOP lose the majority in the mid terms? How much of all these investigations can the Dems just shut down?
If the GOP lose the majority in the mid-terms, they WILL try to impeach PDJT – count on it! This is why that CANNOT happen!
They can impeach him for the crime of defeating Hillary.
Gowdy helped write the Memo for Nunes. How do we know Nunes has not seen it.
Pretty sure Nunes stated during an interview I watched yesterday that he has NOT seen it and sent Gowdy due to his legal background.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Correct Filly.
According to Gowdy, he helped write the memo.
IG report.
Nunes decided that Gowdy should see the warrant because Gowdy is a lawyer and former prosecutor. Nunes has a degree in agriculture. Gowdy was the best man for the job.
Nothing here but common sense and Dems grasping at any straw possible.
Most talking point of MSM are 1) Nunes doesn’t know the content 2) R’s some how stopped D’ memo. it is so silly that all msm is bringing this up in every interview and feeding more lies into their audience.
Nunes explained multiple times this. DOJ allowed one from each side to review FISA info. R’s sent rooster head. He reviewed and took the notes and shared with rest of them. Then R’s team along with their aids came up with the Memo. It is not just Nunes memo.
I am no expert but paranoid is not applicable, this is all happening in America not Canada.
LikeLike
I had the same concern when I listened to that interview. Bret asked him if he had seen the FISA applications directly. He answered no he sent Gowdy to review it because he had more experience as a former prosecutor. So it appears that Nunes’s entire memo is based on Gowdy’s review. Very dangerous.
hahaha! Post in one of the Dem blogs, guys inlaws are former Dems who got on the Trump Train in Wisc:
…”My wife’s parents, now in their mid 70’s are classic Deplorables. Her mom was a school teacher and dad was a union electrician his whole career. In other words, FORMER Democrats :
On the way to our nephew’s hockey game, and their reaction to the Nunes memo was… interesting? I expected them to kind of smirk and insinuate that TRUMP had been right all along, but that’s not what we got. Instead we got my wife’s father, red-faced and almost yelling about how we needed MILITARY TRIBUNALS for THAT SCHIFF LOSER and OBAMA and HILLARY and THE REST OF THE DEMOCRATS ON THAT COMMITTEE AND THEY HAD BETTER HAVE LOTS OF ROPE BECAUSE THEY’D BE NEEDING IT! …”
etc etc.
Dems are so clueless they really don’t see that what’s happened is a Big Deal.
Plus they’re still suck on stupid with the “muh Russia” thang.
I’ve been doing some opposition research and the zombie dems defense is that steele/fusion gps reports were not the only justification for the FISA warrant so it doesn’t matter. I just want justice to be served and our president to be vindicated in spades. It frustrates me so much to see all of the criminals at the justice department and the fbi out in the open without consequences.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not real sure about the military tribunal thing. While I think these traitors are very deserving of such there seems to be a SCOUS ruling from 1866 that might cover it. From what I have read about Ex parte Milligan a military tribunal for civilians can’t be used if local civil courts are available. Certainly some legal eagle may understand more about this and hopefully will enlighten me
God Bless President Trump
MAGA
Thank you, Mr. President, for all you do for us.
And Thank you for all you have sacrificed for us.
Jeanne Ives is running for governor of Illinois…she is hoping to primary Rauner. She just released her first Ad…and the fake illinois GOP are melting as fast as the Illinois CommiCrats, LOL!
Check out her ad… https://youtu.be/sZwKZf2jtHI
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rauner is so bad I have been seriously questioning whether he is in reality a Democrat plant. He could not have done a worse job if he had set out to fail.
H.R. 2475 (113th): Ending Secret Law Act
To require the Attorney General to disclose each decision, order, or opinion of a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court that includes significant legal interpretation of section 501 or 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978 unless such disclosure is not in the national security interest of the United States and for other purposes.
Sponsor. Adam Schiff
Representative for California’s 28th congressional district. Democrat.
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/113/hr2475
LikeLiked by 1 person
Schiff is a RUSSIAN! He really is…
LOL WSB can count on you for witty laughs 😉
Ha! Sets the tone for the morning!
https://www.geni.com/people/Yaakov-Schiff/6000000000760694454
Yaakov Zalman Schiff (b. Russia), father of Frank E. Schiff,
https://www.geni.com/people/Frank-Schiff/6000000005953408839
Father of Edward Maurice Schiff
https://www.geni.com/people/Edward-Schiff/6000000036692401157
Father of Adam Schiff, third generation Russo-American! Bingo!
H.R. 2440 (113th): FISA Court in the Sunshine Act of 2013
To require the Attorney General to disclose each decision, order, or opinion of a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court that includes significant legal interpretation of section 501 or 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978 unless such disclosure is not in the national security interest of the United States and for other purposes
Sponsor. Sheila Jackson Lee
Representative for Texas’s 18th congressional district. Democrat.
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/113/hr2440
LikeLiked by 1 person
Add these to the “interesting” file
Introduced:
Jun 19, 2013
113th Congress, 2013–2015
Status:
Died in a previous Congress
This bill was introduced on June 19, 2013, in a previous session of Congress, but was not enacted.
And that took what Say 5 seconds?
; ) I am a helper !
ugh. If I never see that guy Schiff’s face again it’ll be too soon. Hope he lands in jail with the door slammed shut forever.
LikeLiked by 1 person
she’s got some mojo… SHE should do the ads for Marine recruitment… a gold star wife
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know what to think anymore about Rosenstein and Wray, but Trump has Mueller after him, all these theories Mueller a good guy 3D Chess sure don’t seem true. If we had an AG the Memo would’ve triggered a SC immediately and we would be headed for indictments and the end of the Dems, Obamas and Clintons. Instead it looks like President Trump has the Libs, Media, FBI/DOJ, Obama, Clinton Cabal spying on him, trying to frame him and now his Deputy AG and FBI director are against him and Sessions worried about MS-13 and Pot. WTH?
Dang! I do not know how Sundance and team do this?!
I can barely get through all of these posts! Hats off…CTH is being referred to on lesser internet sources, and I am worn out catching up on POTUS and the little thugs!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I know!!! Past my bedtime… and I can’t get through all the posts.
Yes, Sundance and CTH are increasing their audience by the hour! another 1,000 + followers on twitter since yesterday… YAHOO!!!!
[this tired ol’ lady is goin to bed… ]
Whoa!!! Me, too…worn out! Sweet dreams! Awesome posting today, Phoenix!
Just in case your lib relatives and friends tell you the memo is a nothingburger…your response is
LikeLiked by 4 people
Should add James Turgal. He was in charge of FBI IT (cell phones and texts!) until December. He is still listed on the FBI website. however
https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/about-deloitte/articles/press-releases/deloitte-adds-former-fbi-james-turgal-to-cybersecurity-practice.html
The Swamp IS being drained.
I have to say…this keeping up with all the minute by minute stories on this memo is becoming a full time job. My sis dropped by and said is there anything to eat ? I said, check the fridge. She said… well you have 2 food groups to chose from Belevedere Vodka ( From Christmas) in the freezer ( grain ) and California Olives ( vegetables). I think her expectation of me are too high. ; ) Thus the In and Out Burger run ; ) I am gone for 10 minutes and now all of this new information is posted.
I keep thinking about what Bongino said in a podcast….” remember the names”. The information on Rosenstein’s wife that was posted tonight,, with all the people she is connected to, and those same people are connected to the Clinton’s was another eye opener. These people have all run in the same circles for years– no wonder they are all panicked. They all know.
I wonder what they talk about in hushed tones. Because you KNOW they are talking. The drip drip drip has to be unnerving.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“These people have all run in the same circles for years”
DECADES some of them damn near 1/2 a century.
The clinton pox has been viral for a long time.
You have that right…it IS a virus that has infected everything it has touched. Hillary is like Typhoid Mary !
They probably talk over Belvedere vodka and California Olives.
I don’t know if this is true, but posting it in the hope someone would like to verify. If this is correct, Strzok has interesting family ties to Obama, Uranium One, Iran deal and much more. Not just average Joe, FBI guy. Also, his sister-in-law’s father is Gen. James Cartwright, pardoned on Obama’s last day in office, accused of leaking on stuxnet. Be sure to read all the way to the bottom (there’s a big ad in the middle).
http://investmentwatchblog.com/who-is-peter-strzok-very-important-and-revealing-family-connections-to-obama-check-it-out/
Above article links to this: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/954173497168875520.html
Not sure if it’s BS, but fascinating for sure.
POTUS Trump mentioned that “when the time is right” or words to that effect.
It might be time soon if this elderly lady is an indication:
wow. That’s a real tear jerker. And real determination to climb that wall. God Bless her.
Stuff like this makes me just despise the West’s stupid Pussy Hat Idiots. Talk about a life without purpose or meaning….and PROUD of it.
ok….. hmmmmmm
Please be real and not just another Uncle Intel internet larper.
Excuse me ?
Its an expression. What is the source of that information? Q anon?
well.. to be honest Mr. Jackson , it came across as rather rude. Anyone that knows me on this site knows I do not post trash.
Not Q DILLEY as in Brenden he does not hide from who he is or how he gets information.
Raising hand to calling him Tilley in a few posts in error, sorry am going to blame the near beer Gunny has been drinking, that is my alibi!
Got any specifics? Tilly has made himself clear perhaps you will as well.
what was that all about ?
No idea either totally ignorant yet arrogant or someone trying to minimize truth.
Tilly aint some anon twatter, he has been very open where he gets his info from etc.
Exactly…..
I am not going to gloat as it was a prediction of a negative but have felt for ages that RICO would come into this. There is no question in my mind that Rudy has been working behind the scenes.
I am unclear about the ” state dept coming our against them” line, who is them?
I think it refers to the CURRENT State Department coming out against Comey, Hillary et al…
Sweeeeet
Good one. Cute.
MAGA !
I like the groundhog better!!
New developments in Germany re. the Merkel immigrant invasion and subsequent sexual assaults. These women are demanding a Border Wall and a gov. that is accountable towards protecting it’s citizens. Sound familiar? Trump Train is traveling around the world, just like I knew it would.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, Border Security, not Border Wall. Not *necessarily* the same thing, tho could be.
I wish them much luck. ‘Bout time someone finally pushed back in Western Europe. Will be interesting to see if FaceBook censors them, among other things.
These women are a good contrast to the #PussyHatLosers, too.
Kind of miraculous to see sane people Rising Up all of a sudden!
Democratic congresswoman caught on camera playing CANDY CRUSH while Trump delivered State of the Union while two others answered emails and read tweets
1 February 2018
A Democratic congresswoman was caught on camera playing Candy Crush during Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.
Michigan Rep. Brenda Lawrence tapped her way through the game on her iPhone while Donald Trump was speaking about revamping America’s international trade posture.
New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman was reading responses to her tweet about the president’s alleged ‘white nationalism’ while he talked.
And Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty was inspecting a proposed press release reacting to the speech – while it was barely a third of the way through
[…]
Members of Congress are paid $174,000 per year.
[…]
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5340391/Democrat-played-CANDY-CRUSH-State-Union.html
Que. Why are these ppl dressed this way?
Seriously, I’m curious -nwtex. —>
Yikes, I just read some of her tweets all I see is hate. She must be a very unhappy individual. Sad way to live imo–nwtex
Report: Obama’s Civil Rights Warriors Distraught as DOJ Shutters Project That Funded Open-Borders Groups
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/02/02/report-obama-civil-rights-warriors-distraught-as-doj-shutters-eric-holders-project-that-funded-open-borders-groups/
AKA George Soros-funded via eric holders
There’s a song by Ruelle called ‘Until We Go Down’…. I’d like to say “Until THEY go down.”
Nolte: ‘X-Files’ Joins Trump-Hating NFL, Emmys, Grammys, and CNN as Ratings Casualty
http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/02/02/nolte-trump-hate-equals-ratings-death-nfl-emmys-grammys-cnn-now-x-files/
I mean ok I knew the ratings were down. Had no idea the X-Files did that. Had no idea the X-Files was even on. But wow. I mean its to the point I’m watching old TV shows. Like Golden Girls, Murder she wrote and Ummmmmm other things.
Carter Page had already left Trump campaign when FISA order issued
https://mobile.twitter.com/drawandstrike/status/959938421358841857
