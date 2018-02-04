February 4th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #381

  citizen817 says:
    February 4, 2018 at 12:21 am

  citizen817 says:
    February 4, 2018 at 12:21 am

  nwtex says:
    February 4, 2018 at 12:23 am

  Peoria Jones says:
    February 4, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Watch out for Tammy Duckworth. She’s another radical Cook County leftist, with an upbringing and education in Hawaii. She’s also been pushed into the fast track as an IL Democrat hack. Sound familiar?

    Like the other one, it is verboten to criticize her. She’s a double minority, plus a disabled vet.

    Even her stint as Director of the VA was not without scandal(s). Still, those who vehemently oppose her lefty views and poor performance seem compelled to preface it with glowing praise and thanks for her service and sacrifice.

    Well I, for one, am sick of it. Of course we’re grateful for our veterans’ sacrifices. But that doesn’t excuse future wrong-doing, or working toward an un-American agenda.

    Furthermore, she seems to be skating along on this free pass. I resent anyone who uses her disabled veteran status to thwart the rules, or promote a subversive political agenda.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/02/02/tammy-duckworth-chain-migration-is-a-pillar-of-american-immigration-system/

  citizen817 says:
    February 4, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Isikoff Stunned That His Carter Page Article Was Used To Justify Spy Warrant

    “My story is about the FBI’s own investigation,” he continued.

    “So it seems a little odd that they would be citing the Yahoo! News story about the matter that they are investigating themselves based on the same material that had been separately presented to the FBI before I was ever briefed by Christopher Steele.”

    http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/02/isikoff-stunned-carter-page/

  citizen817 says:
    February 4, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Excerpt:
    Shaffer said that Obama using government resources to spy on Trump was for the sole purpose of getting Hillary into office, as Obama hoped the wiretapping would produce enough “dirt” on Trump to sabotage his presidential run.

    Excerpt:
    After getting away with whatever the hell he wanted over the past 8 years and wiping his butt with the Constitution, it looks like Obama’s cockiness might just be his undoing. He might have gotten away with his antics in the past, but things are vastly different now that Obama doesn’t have all his minions blocking all investigations into his crimes, as was the case when he was president.

    https://theglobalheadlines.net/breaking-intel-officer-reveals-obama-could-be-first-president-in-history-to-be-hit-with-a-felony-indictment-2/

  Marygrace Powers says:
    February 4, 2018 at 12:34 am

    This is Madness – The Media are Just as Complicit In The FBI, DOJ Corruption and FISA Abuse/

    Posted on February 4, 2018 by admin

    “It’s Worth a visit to TheConservativeTreeHouse to read the full article.

    The problem is not just corruption with the U.S. Justice System, the DOJ and the FBI; the problem is corruption within the media.

    We’re talking about thousands of hours of media TV pundits, thousands more columns written, and almost every scintilla of it based on originating intelligence sources -from the larger intelligence system- that are now being exposed as duplicitous and conspiratorial in the scale of their malicious intent.”

    https://truepundit.com/madness-media-just-complicit-fbi-doj-corruption-fisa-abuse/

    Hat tip to sundance. It’s where you go for real news.

    Minnie says:
      February 4, 2018 at 12:43 am

      CTH and Sundance are my first (and often, only) source of current events/news.

      NO other “news” source is honest enough or worthy of my time and attention.

      #MAGAON

    areyoustillalive says:
      February 4, 2018 at 12:57 am

      The media had their chance. Start producing the truth and stand up for America or choose to continue in the lies and propaganda.
      We all see that very little has changed. Their irrational hate for one man will be the end to this dark chapter of journalism in America.

      If they couldn’t come back after the memo, they are lost forever.
      The leak of wrongdoing has started. Very few in the MSM will be left with any credibility.
      Some of them are honest and capable and they will rise to the top.
      Places like CNN will become a sad reminder of what should never be allowed to happen.

  Deplorable Canuck says:
    February 4, 2018 at 12:46 am

    So one minor detail about the FISA warrent is bugging me…

    Nunes hasn’t seen it……..Gowdy has..

    …and Nunes is relying on Roosterhead’s report, which is what was relayed in the memo.

    Hoping Nunes isn’t being setup by Gowdy……or am I being paranoid.

    Also….worse case what happens if the GOP lose the majority in the mid terms? How much of all these investigations can the Dems just shut down?

  sunnydaze says:
    February 4, 2018 at 12:46 am

    hahaha! Post in one of the Dem blogs, guys inlaws are former Dems who got on the Trump Train in Wisc:

    …”My wife’s parents, now in their mid 70’s are classic Deplorables. Her mom was a school teacher and dad was a union electrician his whole career. In other words, FORMER Democrats :

    On the way to our nephew’s hockey game, and their reaction to the Nunes memo was… interesting? I expected them to kind of smirk and insinuate that TRUMP had been right all along, but that’s not what we got. Instead we got my wife’s father, red-faced and almost yelling about how we needed MILITARY TRIBUNALS for THAT SCHIFF LOSER and OBAMA and HILLARY and THE REST OF THE DEMOCRATS ON THAT COMMITTEE AND THEY HAD BETTER HAVE LOTS OF ROPE BECAUSE THEY’D BE NEEDING IT! …”

    etc etc.

    Dems are so clueless they really don’t see that what’s happened is a Big Deal.

    Plus they’re still suck on stupid with the “muh Russia” thang.

    AndrewJackson says:
      February 4, 2018 at 1:03 am

      I’ve been doing some opposition research and the zombie dems defense is that steele/fusion gps reports were not the only justification for the FISA warrant so it doesn’t matter. I just want justice to be served and our president to be vindicated in spades. It frustrates me so much to see all of the criminals at the justice department and the fbi out in the open without consequences.

      Liked by 2 people

    delmarvajim says:
      February 4, 2018 at 1:23 am

      I’m not real sure about the military tribunal thing. While I think these traitors are very deserving of such there seems to be a SCOUS ruling from 1866 that might cover it. From what I have read about Ex parte Milligan a military tribunal for civilians can’t be used if local civil courts are available. Certainly some legal eagle may understand more about this and hopefully will enlighten me

  lida rose says:
    February 4, 2018 at 1:07 am

    God Bless President Trump
    MAGA
    Thank you, Mr. President, for all you do for us.

    And Thank you for all you have sacrificed for us.

  Trish in Southern Illinois says:
    February 4, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Jeanne Ives is running for governor of Illinois…she is hoping to primary Rauner. She just released her first Ad…and the fake illinois GOP are melting as fast as the Illinois CommiCrats, LOL!
    Check out her ad… https://youtu.be/sZwKZf2jtHI

    Liked by 1 person

    trapper says:
      February 4, 2018 at 1:36 am

      Rauner is so bad I have been seriously questioning whether he is in reality a Democrat plant. He could not have done a worse job if he had set out to fail.

      Like

  Missing Andrew says:
    February 4, 2018 at 1:12 am

    H.R. 2475 (113th): Ending Secret Law Act

    To require the Attorney General to disclose each decision, order, or opinion of a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court that includes significant legal interpretation of section 501 or 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978 unless such disclosure is not in the national security interest of the United States and for other purposes.

    Sponsor. Adam Schiff
    Representative for California’s 28th congressional district. Democrat.

    https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/113/hr2475

  phoenixRising says:
    February 4, 2018 at 1:13 am

  yohio says:
    February 4, 2018 at 1:13 am

    I don’t know what to think anymore about Rosenstein and Wray, but Trump has Mueller after him, all these theories Mueller a good guy 3D Chess sure don’t seem true. If we had an AG the Memo would’ve triggered a SC immediately and we would be headed for indictments and the end of the Dems, Obamas and Clintons. Instead it looks like President Trump has the Libs, Media, FBI/DOJ, Obama, Clinton Cabal spying on him, trying to frame him and now his Deputy AG and FBI director are against him and Sessions worried about MS-13 and Pot. WTH?

    Like

    Reply
  WSB says:
    February 4, 2018 at 1:14 am

    Dang! I do not know how Sundance and team do this?!

    I can barely get through all of these posts! Hats off…CTH is being referred to on lesser internet sources, and I am worn out catching up on POTUS and the little thugs!

    Liked by 4 people

    phoenixRising says:
      February 4, 2018 at 1:21 am

      I know!!! Past my bedtime… and I can’t get through all the posts.
      Yes, Sundance and CTH are increasing their audience by the hour! another 1,000 + followers on twitter since yesterday… YAHOO!!!!
      [this tired ol’ lady is goin to bed… ]

  Keebler AC says:
    February 4, 2018 at 1:19 am

    Just in case your lib relatives and friends tell you the memo is a nothingburger…your response is

  Keebler AC says:
    February 4, 2018 at 1:21 am

  Sayit2016 says:
    February 4, 2018 at 1:22 am

    I have to say…this keeping up with all the minute by minute stories on this memo is becoming a full time job. My sis dropped by and said is there anything to eat ? I said, check the fridge. She said… well you have 2 food groups to chose from Belevedere Vodka ( From Christmas) in the freezer ( grain ) and California Olives ( vegetables). I think her expectation of me are too high. ; ) Thus the In and Out Burger run ; ) I am gone for 10 minutes and now all of this new information is posted.

    I keep thinking about what Bongino said in a podcast….” remember the names”. The information on Rosenstein’s wife that was posted tonight,, with all the people she is connected to, and those same people are connected to the Clinton’s was another eye opener. These people have all run in the same circles for years– no wonder they are all panicked. They all know.

    I wonder what they talk about in hushed tones. Because you KNOW they are talking. The drip drip drip has to be unnerving.

    Liked by 5 people

  nevertoolatte says:
    February 4, 2018 at 1:27 am

    I don’t know if this is true, but posting it in the hope someone would like to verify. If this is correct, Strzok has interesting family ties to Obama, Uranium One, Iran deal and much more. Not just average Joe, FBI guy. Also, his sister-in-law’s father is Gen. James Cartwright, pardoned on Obama’s last day in office, accused of leaking on stuxnet. Be sure to read all the way to the bottom (there’s a big ad in the middle).

    http://investmentwatchblog.com/who-is-peter-strzok-very-important-and-revealing-family-connections-to-obama-check-it-out/

    Above article links to this: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/954173497168875520.html

    Not sure if it’s BS, but fascinating for sure.

  fred5678 says:
    February 4, 2018 at 1:46 am

    POTUS Trump mentioned that “when the time is right” or words to that effect.

    It might be time soon if this elderly lady is an indication:

    sunnydaze says:
      February 4, 2018 at 1:57 am

      wow. That’s a real tear jerker. And real determination to climb that wall. God Bless her.

      Stuff like this makes me just despise the West’s stupid Pussy Hat Idiots. Talk about a life without purpose or meaning….and PROUD of it.

      Liked by 1 person

  sunnydaze says:
    February 4, 2018 at 2:05 am

    New developments in Germany re. the Merkel immigrant invasion and subsequent sexual assaults. These women are demanding a Border Wall and a gov. that is accountable towards protecting it’s citizens. Sound familiar? Trump Train is traveling around the world, just like I knew it would.

    Liked by 1 person

    sunnydaze says:
      February 4, 2018 at 2:12 am

      Sorry, Border Security, not Border Wall. Not *necessarily* the same thing, tho could be.

      I wish them much luck. ‘Bout time someone finally pushed back in Western Europe. Will be interesting to see if FaceBook censors them, among other things.

  nwtex says:
    February 4, 2018 at 2:08 am

    Democratic congresswoman caught on camera playing CANDY CRUSH while Trump delivered State of the Union while two others answered emails and read tweets
    1 February 2018

    A Democratic congresswoman was caught on camera playing Candy Crush during Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.

    Michigan Rep. Brenda Lawrence tapped her way through the game on her iPhone while Donald Trump was speaking about revamping America’s international trade posture.

    New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman was reading responses to her tweet about the president’s alleged ‘white nationalism’ while he talked.

    And Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty was inspecting a proposed press release reacting to the speech – while it was barely a third of the way through

    […]

    Members of Congress are paid $174,000 per year.
    […]

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5340391/Democrat-played-CANDY-CRUSH-State-Union.html

    Que. Why are these ppl dressed this way?
    Seriously, I’m curious -nwtex. —>

    Yikes, I just read some of her tweets all I see is hate. She must be a very unhappy individual. Sad way to live imo–nwtex

  kea says:
    February 4, 2018 at 2:19 am

    Report: Obama’s Civil Rights Warriors Distraught as DOJ Shutters Project That Funded Open-Borders Groups

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/02/02/report-obama-civil-rights-warriors-distraught-as-doj-shutters-eric-holders-project-that-funded-open-borders-groups/

    AKA George Soros-funded via eric holders

  kea says:
    February 4, 2018 at 2:26 am

    There’s a song by Ruelle called ‘Until We Go Down’…. I’d like to say “Until THEY go down.”

    Nolte: ‘X-Files’ Joins Trump-Hating NFL, Emmys, Grammys, and CNN as Ratings Casualty

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/02/02/nolte-trump-hate-equals-ratings-death-nfl-emmys-grammys-cnn-now-x-files/

    I mean ok I knew the ratings were down. Had no idea the X-Files did that. Had no idea the X-Files was even on. But wow. I mean its to the point I’m watching old TV shows. Like Golden Girls, Murder she wrote and Ummmmmm other things.

  yohio says:
    February 4, 2018 at 2:31 am

    Carter Page had already left Trump campaign when FISA order issued
    https://mobile.twitter.com/drawandstrike/status/959938421358841857

