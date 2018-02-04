Congratulations Philadelphia Eagles…

Congratulations to all Philadelphia Eagles fans and supporters on their first ever Superbowl win. MVP Nick Foles. Exceptional character all around. Congratulations.
Can’t say I feel the same. Didn’t I read somewhere that they have already refused to visit the White House if invited by Donald Trump? If I’m wrong, I apologize.
Frankly I don’t see why the President should invite any sports teams to the WH..
“Frankly I don’t see why the President should invite any sports teams to the WH.”
Quite simply, it USED to be part of our social fabric in our great nation.
The gesture celebrated and honored the teamwork and dedication and can-do American character that are required to excel on that level.
The same values that allowed our fighting men to prevail in Europe and our women and other men to keep factories humming to support that wartime effort.
But it seems we’re scolded and bullied and badgered into NOT honoring those values anymore.
Now that we’ve become “Diversi-Nation”, honoring those American values incites all sorts of whining and moaning by anti-American crybabies. Our once-valued national social fabric is in tatters.
From an article I posted in yesterday’s comments:
“Fifty years ago, everywhere in the West, the ‘Down with the West’ mentality of the self-proclaimed ‘progressives’ broke through.
“We were no longer allowed to say that our civilization was the best, we were told that it was the worst. Cultural relativism became the dominating trend among the ruling classes in the West.”
GEERT WILDERS: Lessons from the East for the West
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/02/02/geert-wilders-lessons-east-west/
Isn’t it odd that “diversity” (fake) liberal has an aspect of the removal of “whitey” from so very many things? Especially those incredible “professional” sports that I have not been watching since I first noticed the gang signs in the end zone, which was a long time ago.
Not to mention I had no idea “diversity” meant 16 to19 black players on the field, with the others “whatever”. No wonder the next thing was to DEMAND more, more, more black coaches.
Meh.
Well Chris Long, son of Howie, said he wouldn’t go. Screw him.
Thought Patriots didn’t kneel this year. Boy was I WRONG! Happy for Philly especially since they never kneeled.
Trump curse. Brady didn’t go to the White House last year, list this! Should have gone and not listened to Gisela!
My thoughts, exactly, Driver – serves Brady right. BTW – I didn’t watch their stupid game. The NFL can jump off a cliff as far as I am concerned.
Send a VET.
Soros controls the NFL now. They call it “resist”.
The NFL is investing 91 million in blm, antifa, planned parenthood, and other anti American trash organizations. That’s why I stopped watching two years ago.
https://2ndvote.com/nfl-players-union-teamed-soros-planned-parenthood-support-anti-trump-resistance-org/
I agree
2 Eagles (Chris Long and Torey Smith, I believe) have said they would not go to the White House.
Don’t think the team has said anything yet, officially.
However, you can expect heavy lobbying for them not to go. And it might succeed, given the politics of the city.
We will see.
Don’t they have to be invited before they can decline? There are some basic rules about inviting and responding methinks.
If I was the WH: just issue a congratulatory message to the winners.
The President is far too busy running this country.
Not True! Their was ONE player who may not visit…
Send a VET.
The WWII Vet Who Tossed The Coin For The Super Bowl Has An Amazing Story
http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/04/wwii-vet-coin-toss/?utm_campaign=atdailycaller&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Social
Mr. Williams’ enduring courage and dedication becomes all the more evident when you realize sappers and flamethrower men were priority targets for the enemy ! Mr. Williams truly must have ” sat in God’s hand” that day !
Wide receiver Torrey Smith said in a press conference Wednesday that he will not visit the White House if the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl this weekend. https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nfl/eagles/2018/01/31/eagles-torrey-smith-wont-visit-white-house-super-bowl-2018-donald-trump/1083341001/
Send the Vet.
Were there kneelers? …Sorry, I didn’t watch it.
None.
Eagles were one of seven teams this season with no ‘protesters.’
Patriots had 17 instances, but none today.
no kneelers, sorry
Nothing will incent them to get right on the anthem than a 28% year over year drop in playoff viewership. Regardless of what they say in public, guarantee there were some night terrors going on in NFL management.
Great job by Pink on the anthem! She sang it beautifully.
Her dream has come true even tho she’s has been fighting with the flu. She’s a trooper.
Nice job Lady Pink.
Didn’t watch it either, and not sorry /s
Me neither. What a ridiculous waste of time. Dogs play with damned balls. Why on Earth do so many people want to see a bunch of thick headed morons running around on a field? Many of these goofballs are too stupid to even realize they are being used for political reasons by the far left.
No kneeling tonight and Nick Foles and the coach each praised God and Jesus Christ. It was so nice to hear that on live tv.
That is refreshing
Yes, they did praise God.
As far as the kneeling, during the season they were the big violators, unfortunately.
Stand-up team: No Philadelphia Eagles players knelt for national anthem in 2017
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/feb/1/no-philadelphia-eagles-players-knelt-anthem-2017/
Not today they didn’t. I mentioned during the season.
No Eagles knelt during the regular season. See linked article above
I didn’t watch but the last few minutes, simply because we had given up on NFL football entirely this year. Checked in for score, and as we like underdogs pulled for the Eagles.
The precious part of the win? Nick Foles and the Eagles coach thanked God and Jesus. Very wholesome, and actually the team seemed like a decent group of men, bound in fellowship.
Of note, none of the teams in the playoffs had kneelers, and the Eagles didn’t as well.
Still the NFL needs to clean up their disrespect, their thuggery and hatred towards most of their fans – because that’s the people who actually have cared about watching them, not the unisex lefties.
The NFL has no intention of cleaning up their act.
https://truthfeednews.com/goodell-defends-nfls-90-million-donation-to-radical-left-causes-backfires-immediately/
The guy introducing them couldn’t get them off mike fast enough… Strange how uncomfortable some people are with something that was quite common just a few decades ago. Gratitude and appreciation for God and Life.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I thought that too. But it was beautiful to see and hear.
Wonder why that is ? answering to some other entity perhaps ? 🙂
Congrats to the Eagles, and the neighborhood kid; Nick!
LikeLiked by 6 people
This guy just warms my heart.
What a wholesome young man. The coach too, and I think others on the team had good attitudes. Maybe something good will come from this.
Adorable
aww what a little cutie pie she is!
Nick Foles is an incredible Christian that wants to become a preacher when his career is over! Definitely one of the good guys!
And he proudly shares it with the fans and MSM.
http://www.ibtimes.com/nick-foles-plans-become-pastor-after-quarterbacks-nfl-retirement-2649484
From the article linked above:
However, the man who started the season as a backup has greater ambitions than winning football games. Once he hangs up the cleats, Foles told reporters in Minneapolis he plans on becoming a pastor, Fox 29 reported.
Foles said he took seminary classes last year with the ultimate goal of being a pastor in a high school, per Fox 29’s report.
Nick Foles is a great story.
Happy for him and his family.
Wearing baby beats to protect her ears 😊
Such precious cargo.
A sorely needed role model for a sport and a nation greatly lacking them.
What.A.Game
Epic!
Owner, Coach, MVP, Players with class:
“All glory to God.”
Maybe this tragedy will get the Morons from the NFL on our side when it comes to illegals!
LikeLiked by 3 people
😪😡😪
Maybe the NFL should expand with 2 more teams; The Alien Invaders and The Muslims.
Didn’t watch the game & don’t think I will be watching any NFL Football Games in a long time.
Do think it is Ironic that Black Lives Matter Protestors tried to block trains going to the Super Bowl. Still laughing about it.
Protesters block trains near Super Bowl, march on stadium
https://www.yahoo.com/news/activists-block-light-rail-carrying-spectators-super-bowl-220555739–spt.html
They were upset that the protesters during the season who were kneeling because of lies promulgated by the msm were not accepted by enough fools to make the bogus protests more effective………… True dat
Is that a question??
Who
Lily?
LikeLiked by 5 people
In more ways than one!
Congratulations, Nick!!
According to this, they had NO KNEELERS in 2017. 👍🏻
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/feb/1/no-philadelphia-eagles-players-knelt-anthem-2017/
Karma Is a Bitch LOL
Seahawks got bumped early in playoffs. Figured it was Karma since they started the crap in 2017.
It is spelled ‘KARMA’ but it is pronounced ‘Bwahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahah’
WOW! that touchdown catch by Foles…Was that the play of the Century? Just GENIUS…PURE GENIUS! (Watch it in slow motion) And something similar tried by Brady? Bwahahaha! Though…reminds me of my childhood hero Johnny Unitas…With San Diego Chargers? WTH? SAD! Snake was my other hero…Fred Biletnikoff…Branch…Otto! Then came back to who I should of followed…my family! Raised in Miami…DOLPHINS..I was such a rebel i picked a team clear across country! so much memories..and I boycotted a whole year of games…I WILL NOT GIVE IN TO COMMUNISTS TAKING OVER MY GAME…NEVER! I played football in Pop Warner…DAMMIT! I played 9th and JV football..DAMMIT! DO NOT TAKE MY FOOTBALL AWAY!!! DAMNIT!
and I could count on years and years of the same players…on the same teams…what happened?
BEST BIRTHDAY EVER🌻 PATS DOWN IN FLAMES BEST ENDING TO A BIRTHDAY EVERRRRRRRRRRR🌻
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank you this makes the best birthday gift even better
Happiest of birthdays deb!
Yep both Eagle Coach and the player interviewed right after win mentioned their thanks to Jesus Christ….haven’t heard that in football in a while 😄
That is great, the best team won after all!
We didn’t watch, the husband was adamant he was boycotting, and he always loves watching the Superbowl, and also their commercials. I’m sure they were SJW commercials again.
The commercials were awful
LikeLiked by 9 people
I hope it’s not going to be a rough night for Philly cops!
Afraid it will be
Oh, the city of Brotherly Love? Ya, it’ll be a very tough night!
This is the first/only game I watched in some years. Wasn’t really rooting for either one, but I was happy that the Eagles won for one main reason… They showed a 99 year old Eagles fan all clad in Eagles garb. He had been a fan since 1933! I’m glad he lived to see *his* team win the championship. And he saw it live and up close. Very heart warming ❤️
Awwww great story! 💖💖
And the Coin toss! 15 Medal of Honor recipients!
I live in South Jersey and the momentum this week was electric. What a game
FLY EAGLES FLY
SUPER BOWL CHAMPS
These photos are from a couple days ago ….city lit up in green!
———
Photos: Philly’s skyline goes green for the Eagles
The city is showing off its Eagles pride
https://www.google.com/amp/s/philly.curbed.com/platform/amp/2018/1/22/16918558/eagles-nfc-championship-win-photos-philadelphia-buildings#ampshare=https://philly.curbed.com/2018/1/22/16918558/eagles-nfc-championship-win-photos-philadelphia-buildings
I believe Trump is going to allow us to watch American Football Again…and MAKE IT GREAT AGAIN! DAMNIT!
Couldn’t believe network sold Scientology a commercial spot. 🙄
That creepy Scientology ad was a local buy, not network. Seen in a handful of markets only. It’s still sad that they are able to get away with this, isn’t it? Tony Ortega at the Underground Bunker follows this closely.
And in happy news, FLY, EAGLES, FLY!
But wouldn’t let the Veterans have a commercial?
Planned a grocery trip around today’s game. Figured the store would be kinda empty w/ folks watching the big game.
The store was absolutely SLAMMED crowded, worst I’ve ever seen it. Waaay worse than usual.
In the checkout line, people were saying how stunned they were, cuz they figured, like me, there’d be fewer people and that’s *why* they came out to shop.
A couple people were even like me- had preferred to go shopping yesterday, but figured they’d wait til Sunday cuz nobody’d be in the store.
Sunny, weren’t you the poster this year that was lamenting that the NFL boycotts ruined all your Sunday shopping?
I watched bc my husband and son wanted me to watch with them, so it was a nice family evening. It was an exciting game & there were quite a few really good commercials. WeatherTec especially. I even shouted out “they’re building the wall!”
T-mobile was outrageous and I’m glad to see they are getting slammed on twitter and in the YouTube comments.
What did T-Mobile do?
Stupid add. wont even link to it. But, it has more dislikes than likes. Comments were disabled, should tell you something.
I haven’t watched the Super Bowl in years but I’m traveling and caught the last 15 minutes when I got to the hotel. There was fellowship in the bar/restaurant, and the game was spectacular. It made me realize how much I miss football and how it’s been lost to social justice bs. Makes me sad and angry at the same time.
What’s the supperbowl?
Just glad that the San Francisco forty whiners weren’t in it.
Meh. Screw the NFL and everything around it. It caters to those who hate America and therefore I will not participate. I’m sure the halftime show and most of the commercials centered around the politically correct. Spit.
I feel for you…I watched the Super Bowl…and I decided I want to Make Football Great Again!
Because…is not Football…America???
Yes, football is American as apple pie. I don’t have to support the NFL to appreciate it though. Heck, I have a great time going to the local HS Friday night games and love the smell of the freshly cut field and the excitement from the pure love of the game. You shouldn’t feel sorry for me, I support with my wallet and I’m just fine not giving one cent to a league that disrespects my fellow veterans and our flag. Cheers!
God Bless You Island
Cheers.
Pink is raising her kids “gender-neautral”. This entire topic, the Superbowl, references back to the Sundance post regarding corrupt media… you can’t kill it if you keep feeding it.
The Superbowl IS A media event. Watching it feeds the beast.
Pink is a feminazi nut job. However, glad she made it thru the anthem ok.
What?! The Cleveland Browns didn’t make it to the championship game this year?
(Excuse me but I’ve been busy this season “regaining my senses.”)
and the Indians have a surprise for you in 2019 uniforms…
The WWII Vet Who Tossed The Coin For The Super Bowl Has An Amazing Story
http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/04/wwii-vet-coin-toss/?utm_campaign=atdailycaller&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Social
Deplorable that this ad was refused
This probably should be ran over & over
On Twitter, the bespectacled Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles places his faith in Jesus before everything else that defines him in his tagline. “Believer in Jesus Christ, husband, father, son, brother,” he writes. It’s no surprise then that at the end of his football career, Foles plans to become a pastor. Coach Doug Pederson, “I give all the glory to my Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.
Nick Foles is a great story on and off the field.
Couldn’t be happier for him.
He played a good game. First QB to catch a TD pass. And was named SB MVP. And lead his underdog team to victory.
And all he could think about was to praise God, his family and his team and coaches and owners.
It should be pointed out that next year he will be on the bench. He’s not the future of the franchise and he knows that. He is there to just do his job.
Congratulations you Eagle Champs . Too bad you did not request the bald eagle “Challenger “ to do a fly over in the stadium for the Super Bowl game . Maybe not too late if you do something in your stadium. He is located in the eagle refuge at Dollywood (Tennessee). Can’t wait to see if the Mummers will congratulate you.
Comgrats to Eagles, especially Foles and Graham.
This is going to be interesting
Ha!
Is that “people who won’t be seen at the White House for 20, Alex” ?
A beautiful productive Texas day. I pulled my tractor out of winter storage, did maintenance runs on some other equipment and repaired my truck.. instead of sitting on my butt in front of a tv..
Sorry y’all missed out..
Two more senseless deaths that should have never happened.
Build the wall. And whatever it takes, get the trash out of the USA.
Illegal aliens have been killing Americans for years.
http://www.foxnews.com/story/2007/04/10/illegal-immigrant-kills-hollywood-director.html
Haven’t watched NFL this season due to the kneelers. But, I did cave and watch the Super Bowl. What a terrific game!! So glad nonbelievers and fence sitters had to hear about Jesus Christ from the winners!
The Patriots win one year, the Eagles, the symbol of our freedom, win the next.
Sounds good to me.
I heard from a reliable source that The Patriots lost because of global warming and Russia. 😉
The Head Coach and the his players thanking Jesus for the victory……….lefty heads exploding everywhere!
