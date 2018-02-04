Congratulations Philadelphia Eagles…

Posted on February 4, 2018 by

Congratulations to all Philadelphia Eagles fans and supporters on their first ever Superbowl win.  MVP Nick Foles.  Exceptional character all around. Congratulations.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Heros, Humor & Quizzes, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

128 Responses to Congratulations Philadelphia Eagles…

  1. MAGADJT says:
    February 4, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    Can’t say I feel the same. Didn’t I read somewhere that they have already refused to visit the White House if invited by Donald Trump? If I’m wrong, I apologize.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. wheatietoo says:
    February 4, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    Were there kneelers? …Sorry, I didn’t watch it.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. mormoninsider says:
    February 4, 2018 at 10:55 pm

    No kneeling tonight and Nick Foles and the coach each praised God and Jesus Christ. It was so nice to hear that on live tv.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  4. budmc says:
    February 4, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  5. patrickhenrycensored says:
    February 4, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    Congrats to the Eagles, and the neighborhood kid; Nick!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. sundance says:
    February 4, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  7. BlackKnightRides says:
    February 4, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    What.A.Game
    Epic!
    Owner, Coach, MVP, Players with class:
    “All glory to God.”

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 4, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    Didn’t watch the game & don’t think I will be watching any NFL Football Games in a long time.

    Do think it is Ironic that Black Lives Matter Protestors tried to block trains going to the Super Bowl. Still laughing about it.

    Protesters block trains near Super Bowl, march on stadium
    https://www.yahoo.com/news/activists-block-light-rail-carrying-spectators-super-bowl-220555739–spt.html

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. sundance says:
    February 4, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  11. colddeadhandsyoudirtyape says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    WOW! that touchdown catch by Foles…Was that the play of the Century? Just GENIUS…PURE GENIUS! (Watch it in slow motion) And something similar tried by Brady? Bwahahaha! Though…reminds me of my childhood hero Johnny Unitas…With San Diego Chargers? WTH? SAD! Snake was my other hero…Fred Biletnikoff…Branch…Otto! Then came back to who I should of followed…my family! Raised in Miami…DOLPHINS..I was such a rebel i picked a team clear across country! so much memories..and I boycotted a whole year of games…I WILL NOT GIVE IN TO COMMUNISTS TAKING OVER MY GAME…NEVER! I played football in Pop Warner…DAMMIT! I played 9th and JV football..DAMMIT! DO NOT TAKE MY FOOTBALL AWAY!!! DAMNIT!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. debmonson says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    BEST BIRTHDAY EVER🌻 PATS DOWN IN FLAMES BEST ENDING TO A BIRTHDAY EVERRRRRRRRRRR🌻

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. Pam says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  14. Pam says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  15. jackphatz says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    I hope it’s not going to be a rough night for Philly cops!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Pam says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. Pam says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. ezpz2 says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:12 pm

    This is the first/only game I watched in some years. Wasn’t really rooting for either one, but I was happy that the Eagles won for one main reason… They showed a 99 year old Eagles fan all clad in Eagles garb. He had been a fan since 1933! I’m glad he lived to see *his* team win the championship. And he saw it live and up close. Very heart warming ❤️

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. TeaForAll says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    I live in South Jersey and the momentum this week was electric. What a game
    FLY EAGLES FLY
    SUPER BOWL CHAMPS

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    These photos are from a couple days ago ….city lit up in green!

    ———

    Photos: Philly’s skyline goes green for the Eagles
    The city is showing off its Eagles pride
    https://www.google.com/amp/s/philly.curbed.com/platform/amp/2018/1/22/16918558/eagles-nfc-championship-win-photos-philadelphia-buildings#ampshare=https://philly.curbed.com/2018/1/22/16918558/eagles-nfc-championship-win-photos-philadelphia-buildings

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. colddeadhandsyoudirtyape says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:21 pm

    I believe Trump is going to allow us to watch American Football Again…and MAKE IT GREAT AGAIN! DAMNIT!

    Like

    Reply
  23. Pam says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Patriot1783 says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    Couldn’t believe network sold Scientology a commercial spot. 🙄

    Like

    Reply
    • Aqua says:
      February 4, 2018 at 11:43 pm

      That creepy Scientology ad was a local buy, not network. Seen in a handful of markets only. It’s still sad that they are able to get away with this, isn’t it? Tony Ortega at the Underground Bunker follows this closely.

      And in happy news, FLY, EAGLES, FLY!

      Like

      Reply
    • Kaco says:
      February 4, 2018 at 11:53 pm

      But wouldn’t let the Veterans have a commercial?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  25. sunnydaze says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    Planned a grocery trip around today’s game. Figured the store would be kinda empty w/ folks watching the big game.

    The store was absolutely SLAMMED crowded, worst I’ve ever seen it. Waaay worse than usual.

    In the checkout line, people were saying how stunned they were, cuz they figured, like me, there’d be fewer people and that’s *why* they came out to shop.

    A couple people were even like me- had preferred to go shopping yesterday, but figured they’d wait til Sunday cuz nobody’d be in the store.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. Pam says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. NJF says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    I watched bc my husband and son wanted me to watch with them, so it was a nice family evening. It was an exciting game & there were quite a few really good commercials. WeatherTec especially. I even shouted out “they’re building the wall!”

    T-mobile was outrageous and I’m glad to see they are getting slammed on twitter and in the YouTube comments.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. daughterofthewest says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    I haven’t watched the Super Bowl in years but I’m traveling and caught the last 15 minutes when I got to the hotel. There was fellowship in the bar/restaurant, and the game was spectacular. It made me realize how much I miss football and how it’s been lost to social justice bs. Makes me sad and angry at the same time.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  29. AT says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    What’s the supperbowl?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  30. IslandLifer says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    Meh. Screw the NFL and everything around it. It caters to those who hate America and therefore I will not participate. I’m sure the halftime show and most of the commercials centered around the politically correct. Spit.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Running Fast says:
      February 4, 2018 at 11:46 pm

      Pink is raising her kids “gender-neautral”. This entire topic, the Superbowl, references back to the Sundance post regarding corrupt media… you can’t kill it if you keep feeding it.

      The Superbowl IS A media event. Watching it feeds the beast.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  32. talker2u says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    What?! The Cleveland Browns didn’t make it to the championship game this year?

    (Excuse me but I’ve been busy this season “regaining my senses.”)

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  34. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    Deplorable that this ad was refused

    This probably should be ran over & over

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  35. linda4298 says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    On Twitter, the bespectacled Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles places his faith in Jesus before everything else that defines him in his tagline. “Believer in Jesus Christ, husband, father, son, brother,” he writes. It’s no surprise then that at the end of his football career, Foles plans to become a pastor. Coach Doug Pederson, “I give all the glory to my Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • areyoustillalive says:
      February 4, 2018 at 11:53 pm

      Nick Foles is a great story on and off the field.
      Couldn’t be happier for him.
      He played a good game. First QB to catch a TD pass. And was named SB MVP. And lead his underdog team to victory.
      And all he could think about was to praise God, his family and his team and coaches and owners.

      It should be pointed out that next year he will be on the bench. He’s not the future of the franchise and he knows that. He is there to just do his job.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  36. Bob Wojciechowski says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:45 pm

    Congratulations you Eagle Champs . Too bad you did not request the bald eagle “Challenger “ to do a fly over in the stadium for the Super Bowl game . Maybe not too late if you do something in your stadium. He is located in the eagle refuge at Dollywood (Tennessee). Can’t wait to see if the Mummers will congratulate you.

    Like

    Reply
  37. OnlyInAmerica says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    Comgrats to Eagles, especially Foles and Graham.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:50 pm

    This is going to be interesting

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  39. Texian says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:51 pm

    A beautiful productive Texas day. I pulled my tractor out of winter storage, did maintenance runs on some other equipment and repaired my truck.. instead of sitting on my butt in front of a tv..

    Sorry y’all missed out..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  40. Ziiggii says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  41. positron1352 says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    Haven’t watched NFL this season due to the kneelers. But, I did cave and watch the Super Bowl. What a terrific game!! So glad nonbelievers and fence sitters had to hear about Jesus Christ from the winners!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  42. Keln says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:06 am

    The Patriots win one year, the Eagles, the symbol of our freedom, win the next.

    Sounds good to me.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  43. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:13 am

    I heard from a reliable source that The Patriots lost because of global warming and Russia. 😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. MAGAbear says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:23 am

    The Head Coach and the his players thanking Jesus for the victory……….lefty heads exploding everywhere!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s