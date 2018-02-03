Saturday February 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Caturday!
Just Another Caturday!
One More Caturday!
Not an adamant cat fancier myself, but cheetahs are one I’ve always liked and wished I had the space and time to keep properly to do my part in preserving this dead-end species ! Many years’ back I made acquaintance with a gentleman in Texas attempting to breed the pairs he had . We had several long discussions over them and their lack of breeding activity .
Our daughter named our yellow lab, Cheetah. When asked why, it’s because she can run super fast, and her paws? Oh my, they’re yuuge!
She is the only pup at our Veterinarians called, Cheetah, a few cats, but no pups. And the place takes care of our whole pet loving town.
You’re right, 🐯 Cheetahs are pretty special, and I would never want to lose them forever. Plus, I never knew they didn’t roar.
Have a fabulous weekend,
Ma’iingankwe
Dems be like😨🤤😨
Ok those smiley faces above look Nothing!! like what i selected🤓
…and the media be like
https://encrypted-tbn1.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcSZN5N0OStNjjAO2J8q7Vco-FcDTYW19nCp8J4d8CcndoPzQWzcmg
LOL!
9 SITUATIONS EVERY CAT OWNER WILL RECOGNIZE
I love that congressman Lee Zeldin keeps calling Adam dumb Schiff a liar. And he is.
My biggest eye opener from this memo is how on earth someone as untalented and adolesent as James Comey could have ever become the head of any government agency, let alone an executive branch agency! He tells the President that the dossier was falacious after he used that very dossier as the evidence to spy on the Trump campaign? This guy needs to be put in prison, not sending out tweets to his mini following.
I like Joe DiGenova’s idea of putting these plotters to oust DJT before a grand jury. Federal prisons should gain about a dozen more residents out of this Democrat cabal to violate laws and undermine the constitution.
BTW, my paycheck was bigger today! Thank you DJT! 🙂
Oops, I posted this in the wrong thread it appears! Must be the CATatonic state I’m in with my newly torn ankle ligament. 😦
Yesterday’s thread on last set’s (thanks: Dreamboat Dnnie and i’m just sayin’) was so enjoyable I think it might be fun to keep the vibe going for a bit. Of necessity, working musicians at night people who work making music when other people are out having fun. But when the last set’s over and everybody got paid (hopefully) the time after is almost tinged by a certain let-down tinged by sadness. Musicians have often written songs about last-sets and closing time but I don’t think anyone has quite captured the feeling of oddness and loneliness of the hours after closing time like the great jazz guitarist, Jim Hall. His “All Across The City” perfectly captures the feeling going home to grab some sleep at about the same time most people are getting up to go to work. Every time I hear him play this, I imagine him standing outside a New York jazz club, it’s the early 60’s and his kind of jazz is the very pennacle of cool. But, even a famous guitarist like Jim Hall could feel the odd sensation of isolation and loneliness when the music stops.
The best verson of Jim Hall’ song is performed by him and the great George Shearing. Unfortunately, it’s not on Youtube. This version with a tasty sax lead in by Joe Lovato is also a good ‘un. Listen for Joe’s subtle segue to Jim’s melody at about the 3:45 mark. This is perfect last-set music. 🙂
Oops. Forgot. Happy Caterday, Treepers!
Thinking about the Grassley memo upcoming and your observation that puts Steel vs. FBI as to who is lying. If Sessions actually moves to open an investigation then the FBI will come unglued claiming that Steel is a long time informant and knows where too many bones are buried. Could get interesting.
With regard to Nunes looking at the state department that will take months and I bet Sid Blumenthall is right in the middle of it.
I still can’t believe Sally Yates was stupid enough to put her name on those apps… especially if one of them was after the election. That’s gonna break a lot of people’s hearts if she gets dinged.
This is really troubling. Did progressives replace Common Core with out-and-out Marxist indoctrination?
It’s just everywhere any more. Makes my stomach hurt.
-snipped-
“The shift began in 2013, when Edina school leaders adopted the “All for All” strategic plan—a sweeping initiative that reordered the district’s mission from academic excellence for all students to “racial equity.”
“Equity” in this context does not mean “equality” or “fairness.” It means racial identity politics—an ideology that blames minority students’ academic challenges on institutional racial bias, repudiates Martin Luther King, Jr.’s color-blind ideal, and focuses on uprooting “white privilege.”
No worries, it’s ‘best practices” . . . //sarc//
Beautiful xo
Whaattt? No fisticuffs?
https://www.aol.com/video/view/cats-fight-over-milk-bowl/5a7220dc91447565963e6ddf/
Beautiful! God bless them all.
awww ❤
