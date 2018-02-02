February 2nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #379

Posted on February 2, 2018

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

104 Responses to February 2nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #379

  1. citizen817 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:21 am

    • Sayit2016 says:
      February 2, 2018 at 12:29 am

      “or they’ll disappoint you again” HA ! Love it.

      With the tax bill kicking in — Neighbor # 1– got 200.00 more in my check. Neighbor #2 360.00 more in my check… Neighbor # 3 240.00. ” So glad I voted for him” !

      I have a question…. who do you think of more, the guy that put money in your account or the guy who took it out …

      These are things I think about. ; )

    • WSB says:
      February 2, 2018 at 1:39 am

      Fabulous! PT is boxing in the Dims, giving notice to the RINOs…and he knows the ideology will not allow them to acquiesce. And PT won’t sign anything else.

  4. citizen817 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:22 am

  7. NJF says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:23 am

    I usually have off on fridays but I have to work tomorrow. Uggghhh. Hopefully I can peek occasionally

    • maiingankwe says:
      February 2, 2018 at 1:12 am

      NJF,
      Hope so too! If possible, I will send you a quick heads up. Just send me a thumbs up, so I can find you easier. The only way I won’t is if I’m away from the CTH too. If you keep your CTH page open, just keep an eye out for the orange dot on the bell to let you know you have a thumbs up or a reply.

      With my luck, you might even catch it before I do, if so, feel free to give me a kick. 🙃

      Be well and hold tight,
      Ma’iingankwe

  8. Sayit2016 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:24 am

    WOW….. I can hardly wait until tomorrow–  many questions will be answered and hopefully, the indictments will start flowing.  

    The thought that keeps running through my mind is,  “these people really thought they could away with this”.  It explains the cockiness and the arrogance. It explains the complete disregard of all things lawful, sane, moral and decent.  

    Don’t let the blood on the floor throw you ; ) 

    This is indeed a death match.  The death of the foundation of our laws OR   career suicide  by corrupt people, tasked with upholding those same laws they swore to uphold. The depth and breadth  of the corruption has been  breathtaking. 

    It reminds of one of my favorite lines in a movie: 

    ” I got a serious question for you: What the f are you doing? This is not sh** for you to be messin’ with. Are you ready to hear something? I want you to see if this sounds familiar: any time you try a decent crime, you got fifty ways you’re gonna f up. If you think of twenty-five of them, then you’re a genius… and you ain’t no genius. You remember who told me that” ?

    The protagonist started out a decent man, but his passion for something he could not have, possessed him. Lines were crossed and there was no going back. He finds himself doing things he never thought he would- his friends start to worry about what is happening to him.  He loses in the end – incarcerated over a  mirage of  what he thought she was. There is a moment at the end,  when he is thinking over all he has done, to get him in that place- the place where he has lost his freedom–  he realizes….  he has been had. 

    Sundance has been the Pied Piper of Truth over these troubling months, carefully putting up the scaffold, strong and secure, in order hang the events as they happen in a clear way.  Most people will follow the truth – some will follow a lie,  but in today’s world of communication  and information  that is a choice.

    To all who gather here…It has been an amazing experience read all of your thoughts, suggestions, theories and even the push and shove- because all of it has been a journey to the TRUTH. This is what true debate is.  The drilling down on the TRUTH if you will. 

    I feel a bit guilty… as I  have felt many times like a greedy little birdy in the nest squawking  for the next worm of truth from Sundance  to drop…( how he cranks  out all of this information  so fast is a mystery)  but I realize, it is because the truth tastes good ; ) 

    #grateful

    • Marica says:
      February 2, 2018 at 12:48 am

      sayit! What a perfect, thoughtful post!–I too am the greedy little bird! Sundance is truly a hero! God bless all on this sight! May today–the feast day of The Presentation of our Lord–and my daughters birthday! 2-2 be the day we finally get a period ( or at least a comma) on this long sentence…Its been a very long year since OUR amazing President has fought the evil in our Country and the World! Please Dear God! bring us some peace!

      • Sayit2016 says:
        February 2, 2018 at 12:56 am

        Aw Marcia what a sweet thing to say–Thank you. Yes, we ALL need PEACE- just a little while to catch our breath— but then I remember we are on TRUMP TIME and we have 7 more years of this : )

        • Marica says:
          February 2, 2018 at 1:07 am

          sayit! kinda like Dog years ..I love our treehouse friends so much! If not for this site…not sure I would be somewhat sane…Obama years were so terrible! And so many people didnt even get it! including family…

    • maiingankwe says:
      February 2, 2018 at 1:23 am

      Sayit2016,
      Your words have hit home, many a times I’ve thought exactly what you said…their arrogance, cockiness and so much more.

      I also liked how you included all of us and how you said it. Well done, my sentiments exactly. We’ve got an exceptional view at the Tree House.

      You’ve got a great way with words, so thank you for your post.

      By the way, do you remember the name of that movie? For some reason I could see it done in black and white.
      Be well and stay smiling,
      Ma’iingankwe

  9. citizen817 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:24 am

  10. winky says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Listened to this earlier and all I can say is wow….This Zach talks about why he thinks PTrump discussed MS13 at the SOTU and talks about the memo. I have always felt that all the illegals and MS13 were O’s army and would have been HRC’s army to kill us. Love to listen to your comments about what this guy has to say.

    • Sayit2016 says:
      February 2, 2018 at 12:38 am

      Winki– Session has deported over 9500 MS-13 gang members . That is a platoon- those numbers are an army.

      • kroesus says:
        February 2, 2018 at 12:44 am

        size of a heavy regiment or a reinforced brigade……platoons are generally only 30-40 and 3 normally make up a company

      • maiingankwe says:
        February 2, 2018 at 1:32 am

        9,500? Bloody hell thats a lot! Holy moly! Wow! 😲
        And people say he’s not doing anything but taking naps? Yeah, right.

        Dang, 9,500 just put me in an even better mood than I already was. Amazing how that works!

        I always said our President Trump has to get rid of ms-13 and other gangs before he can really get our infrastructure rolling and building again. He’s doing it!
        Too cool 😎. So loving our President and everyone else making America Great Again!
        🇺🇸👍🏼🇺🇸

  11. Joe says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:27 am

    The Memo will be a kill shot.

    How do I know?

    The shltlibs are acting like it is so.

  12. Raffaella says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:31 am

    I don’t like Don Lemon because of all his hate toward our President but this is very sad. His sister just died. I wish his family well at this difficult time.

    • Derek Hagen says:
      February 2, 2018 at 12:42 am

      Raffaella, the more the country has of people like you, the more healed it will become.

    • Sayit2016 says:
      February 2, 2018 at 12:43 am

      I do not like this man at all. I understand all too well “sudden death” and the heartbreak that just won’t stop. Prayers for the family.

    • Running Fast says:
      February 2, 2018 at 12:44 am

      Sorry 58 and “tripped” into the water to drown. They immediately say no foul play. WAKE UP This is the same as the Hamas founder “cleaning his gun”. The shtf, the rats are scurrying. This imho is a message to ALL MSM anchors. They and their families are not safe unless they cover this up.

      How else do you explain their ability to lie blatantly and constantly? Because they are “liberals”. Think about it… this is not “liberal” this was an attack on the foundation of the country. O and H were part of a criminal cabal funded by Middle East money hellbent on over throwing the West.

    • Bull Durham says:
      February 2, 2018 at 12:45 am

      Yes, prayers and condolences for the Lemon family.

    • areyoustillalive says:
      February 2, 2018 at 12:45 am

      Condolences to him and his family.

  13. citizen817 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:35 am

  14. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:36 am

    My concern about this memo is that it’s been so over-hyped that it will disappoint no matter how bad it is.

  15. keebler AC says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:38 am

    #TheBestBaldwin

    Honestly, the other two are quite ugly. Seems smart and #HandsomeisMAGA too!

  16. Leon0112 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Have some of the people mentioned in the memo turned on their colleagues?

  17. keebler AC says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:39 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:42 am

  19. DanO64 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Checking in for the Night Crawlers early tonight. Should be a very special Ugly day this morning. Just tell N myself.

  20. sunnydaze says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Tweet by rep. Duffy’s SOTU guest:

  21. kroesus says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:47 am

    PDJT very strategic in limiting his involvement in the memo’s release…he did the minimum in the process to limit his exposure to criticism but I doubt that will impeded the incoming flurry from the TDS commie/progs

  22. MAGAbear says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:48 am

    So it appears that the demoncrat left’s response to the memo will be to call it a nothing burger regardless of how explosive it is. Their media sycophants will parrot that line over and over. Lying is all they have left now.

  23. Betty Conerly says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:56 am

    President Trump is
    The best President
    Ever

  24. Marica says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:57 am

    Anyone have an idea when the memo will drop today?

  26. joeknuckles says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:00 am

    Talking deranged liberals down from their TDS after this memo comes out is going to be like performing a mass exorcism.

  27. lida rose says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:03 am

    God Bless President Trump
    MAGA

    Thank you, Mr. President, for all you do for us.

    #Releasethememo

    P.S. Jim Comey is a Nut Job

  28. millwright says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:09 am

    Ah….'”Feb 2nd. “Groundhog Day ” how apropos a day for releasing the controversial ” memo” ! My forecast says Phil will see his shadow, Will Americans see some truth issuing from their government ? Kudos to Sundance ! Seem Mr. Still pretty well quoted all of our PIC’s scribe on the memo tonite ! It also seems Sen. Huckabee had some harsh words for the FBI, the DOJ and the media on current events !

    • fred5678 says:
      February 2, 2018 at 1:29 am

      Well spotted!!

      And Dems will be waking up every day this campaign season and seeing the same harsh facts of the memo each morning!

  29. citizen817 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:10 am

  30. nimrodman says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:11 am

    Kosovan Farmer Names Pet Wolf After President Trump

    A Kosovan farmer has made his admiration for U.S. President Donald Trump manifest, naming one of his pet wolves Trump, in honour of his energy and leadership.

    http://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/01/31/reuters-kosovan-farmer-names-pet-wolf-president-trump/

  32. Garrison Hall says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:14 am

    I continue to be surprised at president Trump’s political acumen. I “got” what he was doing early on when he pulled in a huge crowd in Tulsa, Okla of all places. Here was a New York guy with all that east coast cultural baggage going against him, pulling in a massive crowd of middle and working class people out in flyover country. This was about the time that I discovered the Treehouse and Sundance’s “splitter” strategy that laid bare the GOP/E’s plan to highjack the election for good ‘ole Jeb. That would have been a winning strategy with any other candidate, like Ted Cruz (who I initially supported) but Trump proved to be bulletproof. The reason he’s bulletproof is because he’s developed “The Donald” role into a perfect disguise for what he’s really doing. He’s so good at it that, even when you know that’s what he’s doing, he’s still successful. This let him run circles around Hillary Clinton—who still can’t quite figure out what hit her.

    What makes this work for him is that Trump is a guy who’s always a few steps ahead of his opponents and yet is masterful at convincing everyone that he couldn’t possibly be any good at all. And now we’re seeing him do this with the “Russia, Russia, Russia” investigations which started out deadly threatening but which he’s now turning into a circus side-show with the DOJ and FBI “players” a the chief clowns. They arrogantly thought that they could take on Donald Trump but they were fooled by “The Donald” role and didn’t realize that they were actually dealing with someone who was going to eat them alive. And now the whole dog-and-pony show is about to come crashing down around their ears. Trump is pulling the plug on the swamp.

  33. nimrodman says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:34 am

    Israel Built a ‘Wall’ and Is Deporting Illegal Aliens. America Can Learn

    Violent crime … skyrocketed with their arrival. Sexual offenses in neighborhoods with high percentages of African migrants were 3.5 times higher than in their rates in the general population. Violent crime was 2.5 times higher. Robberies occurred six times more often.

    … in 2012, Israel began building a “wall” — an impenetrable fence — along its border with Egypt. It was completed in 2013. The results were dramatic. Illegal immigration fell immediately by 98 percent.

    http://www.breitbart.com/jerusalem/2018/02/01/caroline-glick-israel-can-teach-america-dealing-illegal-aliens-wall-deport/

  34. nigella says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:37 am

    Looking forward to tomorrow…

  35. dilonsfo says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:44 am

    Thought this was enlightening. Posted by a person with the titled name of Nosmo King:

    Enigmas

    (1) Isn’t it weird that in America, our flag and our culture offend so many people, but our benefits don’t?

    (2) How can the federal government ask U.S. citizens to pay back student loans, when illegal aliens are receiving a free education?

    (3) Only in America are legal citizens labeled “racists” and “Nazis,” but illegal aliens are called “Dreamers”.

    (4) Liberals say, “If confiscating all guns saves just one life, it’s worth it”. Well then, if deporting all illegals saves just one life, wouldn’t that be worth it?

    (5) I can’t quite figure out how you can proudly wave the flag of another country, but consider it punishment to be sent back there.

    6) The Constitution: It doesn’t need to be rewritten, it needs to be reread.

    (7) William F. Buckley said: “Liberals claim to want to give a hearing to other points of view, and are then shocked and offended when they discover there are other points of view.”

    (8) Joseph Sobran said: “‘Need’ now means wanting someone else’s money. ‘Greed’ means wanting to keep your own. ‘Compassion’ is when a politician arranges the transfer.”

