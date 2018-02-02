February 2nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #379

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
LikeLiked by 18 people
The dims will not vote for President Trumps proposal because of the Wall and TDS. On March 5th, DACA will be no more. I think and hope that will be what happens.
LikeLike
And some EXTREME vetting for the “children”.
“DACA Recipient Busted Allegedly Smuggling Illegal Immigrants near Texas Border
…
The arrest marks the fourth DACA recipient or former protectee to be arrested after allegedly smuggling illegal immigrants in less than a week.”
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2018/02/01/daca-recipient-busted-smuggling-illegal-immigrants-near-texas-border/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sorry PT is reminding them…or is it taunting a group who is waging war on Americans?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 21 people
HS…is there a breakdown somewhere?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 13 people
“or they’ll disappoint you again” HA ! Love it.
With the tax bill kicking in — Neighbor # 1– got 200.00 more in my check. Neighbor #2 360.00 more in my check… Neighbor # 3 240.00. ” So glad I voted for him” !
I have a question…. who do you think of more, the guy that put money in your account or the guy who took it out …
These are things I think about. ; )
LikeLiked by 15 people
James Carville said it first: “It’s the economy, stupid”, and that beat G H W Bush, who had 90%V approval after Gulf War.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fabulous! PT is boxing in the Dims, giving notice to the RINOs…and he knows the ideology will not allow them to acquiesce. And PT won’t sign anything else.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 18 people
‘Hating Donald Trump’ is manufactured. It did not exist until he ran, won the primary, then won the general election, then was successful in carrying out his promises.
‘Hating Donald Trump’ is a fake meme. It is pure BS.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Time to Cut The Gordian Knot.
This is about clearing out the Rats in the Top of Gruberment Bureaucracy.
It is about reestablishing the role of Government as servants of the Law equally. Not Two Tier justice, where Top Criminals get to skate to protect the institutions. FAKE! Institutions can only be protected when the dirty Tops are treated the harshest. Top is where the most damage can be done.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thanks for your reference to the Gordian Knot. Being merely an ignorant deplorable, I had to look it up. Found a good read at History.com:
http://www.history.com/news/ask-history/what-was-the-gordian-knot
LikeLiked by 2 people
TY, woodstuff.😎.
🎩MVW
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chinese Wall. Just walk around the end.
LikeLike
It looks pretty real to me.
It’s fake b.s., but the hatred is real, both for Donald Trump and for Americans.
LikeLike
I’ve been saying this from the start about the Memo.
If the Dems want ti insist it’s all a lie, then they should be fighting to release it and exposing Nunes.
BUT it’s not a lie. And it will only expose them and the coruption with the FBI-DOJ under Obama.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 26 people
bud, that’s hysterical!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 17 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
I usually have off on fridays but I have to work tomorrow. Uggghhh. Hopefully I can peek occasionally
LikeLiked by 6 people
NJF,
Hope so too! If possible, I will send you a quick heads up. Just send me a thumbs up, so I can find you easier. The only way I won’t is if I’m away from the CTH too. If you keep your CTH page open, just keep an eye out for the orange dot on the bell to let you know you have a thumbs up or a reply.
With my luck, you might even catch it before I do, if so, feel free to give me a kick. 🙃
Be well and hold tight,
Ma’iingankwe
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
WOW….. I can hardly wait until tomorrow– many questions will be answered and hopefully, the indictments will start flowing.
The thought that keeps running through my mind is, “these people really thought they could away with this”. It explains the cockiness and the arrogance. It explains the complete disregard of all things lawful, sane, moral and decent.
Don’t let the blood on the floor throw you ; )
This is indeed a death match. The death of the foundation of our laws OR career suicide by corrupt people, tasked with upholding those same laws they swore to uphold. The depth and breadth of the corruption has been breathtaking.
It reminds of one of my favorite lines in a movie:
” I got a serious question for you: What the f are you doing? This is not sh** for you to be messin’ with. Are you ready to hear something? I want you to see if this sounds familiar: any time you try a decent crime, you got fifty ways you’re gonna f up. If you think of twenty-five of them, then you’re a genius… and you ain’t no genius. You remember who told me that” ?
The protagonist started out a decent man, but his passion for something he could not have, possessed him. Lines were crossed and there was no going back. He finds himself doing things he never thought he would- his friends start to worry about what is happening to him. He loses in the end – incarcerated over a mirage of what he thought she was. There is a moment at the end, when he is thinking over all he has done, to get him in that place- the place where he has lost his freedom– he realizes…. he has been had.
Sundance has been the Pied Piper of Truth over these troubling months, carefully putting up the scaffold, strong and secure, in order hang the events as they happen in a clear way. Most people will follow the truth – some will follow a lie, but in today’s world of communication and information that is a choice.
To all who gather here…It has been an amazing experience read all of your thoughts, suggestions, theories and even the push and shove- because all of it has been a journey to the TRUTH. This is what true debate is. The drilling down on the TRUTH if you will.
I feel a bit guilty… as I have felt many times like a greedy little birdy in the nest squawking for the next worm of truth from Sundance to drop…( how he cranks out all of this information so fast is a mystery) but I realize, it is because the truth tastes good ; )
#grateful
LikeLiked by 16 people
sayit! What a perfect, thoughtful post!–I too am the greedy little bird! Sundance is truly a hero! God bless all on this sight! May today–the feast day of The Presentation of our Lord–and my daughters birthday! 2-2 be the day we finally get a period ( or at least a comma) on this long sentence…Its been a very long year since OUR amazing President has fought the evil in our Country and the World! Please Dear God! bring us some peace!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Aw Marcia what a sweet thing to say–Thank you. Yes, we ALL need PEACE- just a little while to catch our breath— but then I remember we are on TRUMP TIME and we have 7 more years of this : )
LikeLiked by 3 people
sayit! kinda like Dog years ..I love our treehouse friends so much! If not for this site…not sure I would be somewhat sane…Obama years were so terrible! And so many people didnt even get it! including family…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sayit2016,
Your words have hit home, many a times I’ve thought exactly what you said…their arrogance, cockiness and so much more.
I also liked how you included all of us and how you said it. Well done, my sentiments exactly. We’ve got an exceptional view at the Tree House.
You’ve got a great way with words, so thank you for your post.
By the way, do you remember the name of that movie? For some reason I could see it done in black and white.
Be well and stay smiling,
Ma’iingankwe
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
Right. Thank you for vacating the field.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Still working on that insanity defense, eh Jimmy?
Not sure which defense Comey will use……https://www.thefreelibrary.com/The+%22new+syndrome+excuse+syndrome.%22+(creation+of+criminal+defenses+…-a017115280
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh do shut up– as you are a weasel and a liar.
NOT one school or street will be named COMEY either. Dirtbag.
Sylvia !!! SHOVEL !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I should have read further before posting. Great minds and all that!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
It seems clear to me that over paying these people, (the FBI rank-and-file), and giving them gold-plated pension promises is a giant mistake. Knowing that they could never get a job nearly as lucrative anywhere else, they become quite malleable. No offense is too big for them to look the other way, they’re not going to mess up their good thing. Money corrupts. 35,000 FBI agents and not one has stood up and said, “I’m doing something about this.” It’s astonishing, most law enforcement officers are some of the bravest human beings on earth. And yet the FBI employs 35,000 pension guarding cowards. It makes me sick.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There are patriots among the R&F otherwise the IG would not be able to get to all the info to make the case for the next bomb to drop.
LikeLike
“Not a lot of schools or streets named for Joe McCarthy.”
And maybe we need to correct that error. McCarthy was correct.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Guess what? There won’t be any schools or streets named for James Comey, either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Listened to this earlier and all I can say is wow….This Zach talks about why he thinks PTrump discussed MS13 at the SOTU and talks about the memo. I have always felt that all the illegals and MS13 were O’s army and would have been HRC’s army to kill us. Love to listen to your comments about what this guy has to say.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Winki– Session has deported over 9500 MS-13 gang members . That is a platoon- those numbers are an army.
LikeLiked by 7 people
size of a heavy regiment or a reinforced brigade……platoons are generally only 30-40 and 3 normally make up a company
LikeLiked by 1 person
ugh sorry you are right was thinking several battalions… brain starting to fade—- have been reading for hours now. Thanks for the correction !
LikeLiked by 1 person
9,500? Bloody hell thats a lot! Holy moly! Wow! 😲
And people say he’s not doing anything but taking naps? Yeah, right.
Dang, 9,500 just put me in an even better mood than I already was. Amazing how that works!
I always said our President Trump has to get rid of ms-13 and other gangs before he can really get our infrastructure rolling and building again. He’s doing it!
Too cool 😎. So loving our President and everyone else making America Great Again!
🇺🇸👍🏼🇺🇸
LikeLike
The Memo will be a kill shot.
How do I know?
The shltlibs are acting like it is so.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t like Don Lemon because of all his hate toward our President but this is very sad. His sister just died. I wish his family well at this difficult time.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Raffaella, the more the country has of people like you, the more healed it will become.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I do not like this man at all. I understand all too well “sudden death” and the heartbreak that just won’t stop. Prayers for the family.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry 58 and “tripped” into the water to drown. They immediately say no foul play. WAKE UP This is the same as the Hamas founder “cleaning his gun”. The shtf, the rats are scurrying. This imho is a message to ALL MSM anchors. They and their families are not safe unless they cover this up.
How else do you explain their ability to lie blatantly and constantly? Because they are “liberals”. Think about it… this is not “liberal” this was an attack on the foundation of the country. O and H were part of a criminal cabal funded by Middle East money hellbent on over throwing the West.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, prayers and condolences for the Lemon family.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Condolences to him and his family.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 10 people
Anyone hear they are playing it up as
Superb Owl? Creepy pic too. Sorry, don’t know how to link on WordPress from my phone. We won’t be watching
LikeLike
Disrespecting our flag, nation, and military — hunk dory.
Patriotic appeal — racist, biased, prejudiced.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My concern about this memo is that it’s been so over-hyped that it will disappoint no matter how bad it is.
LikeLike
We shall see… you have one more sleep before you find out. ; )
LikeLiked by 1 person
sayit! We always say–” # more sleep” are you my sister? Lol!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course I am your ” sister” ; )
LikeLike
you got the same dog! crackin me up!
LikeLike
I don’t know. Treepers may find it a bit disappointing because I feel like we already know so much. But the rest of the world does not, so for them it is likely to seem shocking. That’s my theory, anyway.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great theory..
With all who come here and with what SD does and gives us, we do know more than most.
What happens here cannot be found anywhere else.
This is an amazing place for honest information, conversation and thought provoking ideas on what is really going on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just so, but remember this is the first volley. The best is yet to come.
LikeLike
#TheBestBaldwin
Honestly, the other two are quite ugly. Seems smart and #HandsomeisMAGA too!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Have some of the people mentioned in the memo turned on their colleagues?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Replying to
LikeLike
Hey Nance ! Lets celebrate the lowest unemployment rate for our brother and sisters under President Trump !!! YAY PRESIDENT TRUMP !
LikeLiked by 6 people
In light of significant poverty reduction for Pelosi’s flavor of the day constituents, the “recommit ourselves to the struggle against injustice and inequality” is quite ho-hum and laughable isn’t?
LikeLiked by 2 people
it be like- girl bye !
LikeLike
👋👋🏾 Be like buh-bye, talk to the hand!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since when does Pelosi care about America’s national security? She didn’t care when Obama did nothing after China hacked into the federal government’s employee security system and not a peep from her about the Awan Muslim brothers from Pakistan accessing congressional computers, so ZIP IT!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
Another fake dossier– how many are there ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I knew Kerry would show up somewhere in this mess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good grief. More????
LikeLike
Good article, thanks Citizen!
It mentions Farkas saying “get as much info as we can”
Hopefully, the snowball is going to start rolling down the hill much faster and an avalanche of truth buries all these swamp creatures. MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
Checking in for the Night Crawlers early tonight. Should be a very special Ugly day this morning. Just tell N myself.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tweet by rep. Duffy’s SOTU guest:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fetched you from the bin. BTW…you don’t need to post it 4 times…if WP bins it once, they’ll do it over and over again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks. Didn’t know how it worked. Just finally posted it above, before I saw this.
LikeLike
PDJT very strategic in limiting his involvement in the memo’s release…he did the minimum in the process to limit his exposure to criticism but I doubt that will impeded the incoming flurry from the TDS commie/progs
LikeLiked by 3 people
So it appears that the demoncrat left’s response to the memo will be to call it a nothing burger regardless of how explosive it is. Their media sycophants will parrot that line over and over. Lying is all they have left now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump is
The best President
Ever
LikeLiked by 5 people
Anyone have an idea when the memo will drop today?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Talking deranged liberals down from their TDS after this memo comes out is going to be like performing a mass exorcism.
LikeLiked by 4 people
God Bless President Trump
MAGA
Thank you, Mr. President, for all you do for us.
#Releasethememo
P.S. Jim Comey is a Nut Job
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ah….'”Feb 2nd. “Groundhog Day ” how apropos a day for releasing the controversial ” memo” ! My forecast says Phil will see his shadow, Will Americans see some truth issuing from their government ? Kudos to Sundance ! Seem Mr. Still pretty well quoted all of our PIC’s scribe on the memo tonite ! It also seems Sen. Huckabee had some harsh words for the FBI, the DOJ and the media on current events !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well spotted!!
And Dems will be waking up every day this campaign season and seeing the same harsh facts of the memo each morning!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
Kosovan Farmer Names Pet Wolf After President Trump
A Kosovan farmer has made his admiration for U.S. President Donald Trump manifest, naming one of his pet wolves Trump, in honour of his energy and leadership.
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/01/31/reuters-kosovan-farmer-names-pet-wolf-president-trump/
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
I continue to be surprised at president Trump’s political acumen. I “got” what he was doing early on when he pulled in a huge crowd in Tulsa, Okla of all places. Here was a New York guy with all that east coast cultural baggage going against him, pulling in a massive crowd of middle and working class people out in flyover country. This was about the time that I discovered the Treehouse and Sundance’s “splitter” strategy that laid bare the GOP/E’s plan to highjack the election for good ‘ole Jeb. That would have been a winning strategy with any other candidate, like Ted Cruz (who I initially supported) but Trump proved to be bulletproof. The reason he’s bulletproof is because he’s developed “The Donald” role into a perfect disguise for what he’s really doing. He’s so good at it that, even when you know that’s what he’s doing, he’s still successful. This let him run circles around Hillary Clinton—who still can’t quite figure out what hit her.
What makes this work for him is that Trump is a guy who’s always a few steps ahead of his opponents and yet is masterful at convincing everyone that he couldn’t possibly be any good at all. And now we’re seeing him do this with the “Russia, Russia, Russia” investigations which started out deadly threatening but which he’s now turning into a circus side-show with the DOJ and FBI “players” a the chief clowns. They arrogantly thought that they could take on Donald Trump but they were fooled by “The Donald” role and didn’t realize that they were actually dealing with someone who was going to eat them alive. And now the whole dog-and-pony show is about to come crashing down around their ears. Trump is pulling the plug on the swamp.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nice summary, Garrison, thanks.
LikeLike
Perfect depiction of “The Donald” aka VSG President Trump.
LikeLike
Israel Built a ‘Wall’ and Is Deporting Illegal Aliens. America Can Learn
Violent crime … skyrocketed with their arrival. Sexual offenses in neighborhoods with high percentages of African migrants were 3.5 times higher than in their rates in the general population. Violent crime was 2.5 times higher. Robberies occurred six times more often.
… in 2012, Israel began building a “wall” — an impenetrable fence — along its border with Egypt. It was completed in 2013. The results were dramatic. Illegal immigration fell immediately by 98 percent.
http://www.breitbart.com/jerusalem/2018/02/01/caroline-glick-israel-can-teach-america-dealing-illegal-aliens-wall-deport/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looking forward to tomorrow…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thought this was enlightening. Posted by a person with the titled name of Nosmo King:
Enigmas
(1) Isn’t it weird that in America, our flag and our culture offend so many people, but our benefits don’t?
(2) How can the federal government ask U.S. citizens to pay back student loans, when illegal aliens are receiving a free education?
(3) Only in America are legal citizens labeled “racists” and “Nazis,” but illegal aliens are called “Dreamers”.
(4) Liberals say, “If confiscating all guns saves just one life, it’s worth it”. Well then, if deporting all illegals saves just one life, wouldn’t that be worth it?
(5) I can’t quite figure out how you can proudly wave the flag of another country, but consider it punishment to be sent back there.
6) The Constitution: It doesn’t need to be rewritten, it needs to be reread.
(7) William F. Buckley said: “Liberals claim to want to give a hearing to other points of view, and are then shocked and offended when they discover there are other points of view.”
(8) Joseph Sobran said: “‘Need’ now means wanting someone else’s money. ‘Greed’ means wanting to keep your own. ‘Compassion’ is when a politician arranges the transfer.”
LikeLiked by 2 people