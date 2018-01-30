January 30th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #376

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:21 am

  2. Dazza says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:21 am

    So where oh where is Barry from Kenya hiding? Or being detained?

  3. nimrodman says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Public Broadcaster Admits To Increasing Booing Sounds During Trump Davos Speech
    http://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/01/29/german-public-broadcaster-admits-increasing-booing-sound-trump-davos-speech/

    German public broadcaster ARD has been blasted after admitting it “boosted” the sound of booing at the speech given by U.S. President Donald Trump late last week.

    ARD released a clip of the speech on the Twitter account for its popular news programme “Tagesschau” in which distinct boos could be heard directly after the President’s comments. A short time later the programme admitted it had booted the volume of the audio in order to showcase the booing. The show has since been accused of “manipulation”, Stern reports.

    Those behind the programme wrote on Twitter, “We did actually make the sound a little louder at the end so that you can hear the booing. Only in this way can we reflect what our correspondents have reported.”

    Editor-in-chief of the German tabloid newspaper Bild Julian Reichelt called out those involved saying it was, “hard to imagine that you would have done the same for applause.”

  4. FL_GUY says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Well, we got a present today with McCabe getting bounced; the first of MANY. Tomorrow is the big day for the State of the Union Address. I can honestly say, I’ve never been interested in them ever but this one is going to be YUGE and I’m going to watch. I’m almost too excited to sleep like it’s Christmas Eve and Santa will be here any time now.

  5. Piper says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:24 am

    They are cornered, and they are scared!
    They. Are. Dangerous.
    FancyNacy is sweating Botox- HARD!
    I want to enjoy it, but Q says a few is coming- they have GOT to switch the narrative!
    Please be praying folks.

    video/1

  6. Piper says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:25 am

    A false flag-

  7. sgtrok13 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Absolutely brilliant. When illegal tactics are used against them

    • prenanny says:
      January 30, 2018 at 1:47 am

      Funny stuff SGT, mock their absurdity all day long! Great find.

      When Sect Zinke dismounts his horse out west, I sure hope he spends a little time on the East coast historical bastardization the lefties injected into our National parks and Battlefields. Fire every Ranger involved and burn the SJW propaganda.

  8. The240report says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:27 am

    God decided enough was enough and gave America Donald Trump as President.

  9. MaineCoon says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:27 am

  10. Paul Killinger says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Now that she’s no longer a threat to our Republic, I enjoy watching Hillary on TV. No doubt she’ll be a big celeb at whichever Federal incarceration facility she’s assigned to.

  11. Sentient says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Expecting a great speech tomorrow from the president. Followed by a lame regurgitation of leftist cliches from some punk idiot born into the Kennedy kleptocracy. Does anyone like the Kennedys outside of Massachusetts?

    • Alison says:
      January 30, 2018 at 1:38 am

      Well, Ben Rhodes tweeted Joe Kennedy is ‘the future of the Dems’. (back to the future??)

      Of course, Ben could be back writing his Great American Novel now that he helped Obama sell out to Iran.

  12. parteagirl says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:29 am

    What a lying sack of schiff

  13. Ad rem says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Still think she’s not a threat to the Republic? /s

  14. Whatermelon says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Commenting just to say I was here on this great day, for all the future internet historians looking at this.

  15. fleporeblog says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Meanwhile the Economic Train 🚂 continues to pick up speed and passengers each and everyday! Exxon Mobile had a massive announcement earlier today and the Atlanta Federal Reserve has put out their first forecast for the 1st Quarter 2018 GDP Rate.

    And our National Treasure continues to bury the Democrat Party with her nonsense! Please Nancy don’t ever stop talking about the Tax Reform Bill!

    From the article linked above:

    “The tax bill is really the dark cloud that hangs over the Capitol,” Pelosi told the Washington Post on Monday afternoon, hitting Republicans for moving the bill rapidly through the Congress late last year. “They sell it as middle class tax cuts, [but] 86 million American middle class families will be paying more in taxes as a result of this bill.”

    Most recently, the American Action Network, a group dedicated to maintaining the GOP’s majority in the House, launched a $1 million ad campaign this week targeting her other claim that the result of the tax bill would be “Armageddon.”

    Pelosi described the tax bill using similar numbers during the debate last year, when Republicans said she was misstating how the law would affect people. Several Republicans said during the debate that Pelosi and other Democrats were pulling their numbers from an analysis that said at the very end of 10 years, when most tax provisions expire for individuals, most of the remaining benefits would go to top earners.

    At the same time, Pelosi has described the $1,000 or more that millions of households will get in tax breaks as “crumbs.” On Monday, Pelosi reiterated her “crumbs” remark, calling them “goodies” that won’t do enough for the middle class while the richest Americans do the best under the law.

    “Crumbs, goodies. Either one,” Pelosi said on her terminology. “Because it’s not a question of $1,000, it’s a question of the billions of dollars, the banquet that they have put for the top 1 percent.”

  16. BobBoxBody says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:33 am

    The CEO of the DNC stepped down today.

    https://www.politico.com/story/2018/01/29/democratic-national-committee-ceo-leaving-post-376814

    Her AND McCabe? I don’t think that’s a coincidence.

    • sgtrok13 says:
      January 30, 2018 at 12:49 am

      Q and many other said many top level execs and politicians would be stepping down. 2 just today. I’m sure there is a running tally.

    • LBB says:
      January 30, 2018 at 1:02 am

      Just a snip of DNC’s status (from Politico says a lot)

      “Recovering from a Russian hack, battling accusations of favoritism of Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders during 2016’s election, and struggling to boost morale, the organization’s rebuilding task was a significant one that Perez has acknowledged was steeper than he expected when he took over in early 2017.

      That rebuild has progressed slowly as Perez and O’Connell have worked to hire a full staff and maintain confidence in the operation. Amid ongoing struggles to raise enough cash, the DNC fired its top fundraiser in early December, and continued to face gripes from state party leaders as recently as this month.”

    • Linda says:
      January 30, 2018 at 1:14 am

      Hmmm. Didn’t Chuck Grassley just send them a letter yesterday demanding all kinds of info from them? Maybe someone is scared.

    • Piper says:
      January 30, 2018 at 1:15 am

      Bob, I just typed this

      ceo, stepping down/list

      Into duck,duck go and the results are astounding!

  17. joeknuckles says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Tucker was baffled tonight as to why Hillary is considered a feminist and he is not. It’s really quite simple, you have to be in favor of killing unborn babies to be an official “feminist”.

  18. nimrodman says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Don’t be surprised by further cuts in funding to Palestinians:

    Trump’s Mideast Envoy Jason Greenblatt Blasts Hamas After Tour of Terror Tunnel
    http://www.breitbart.com/jerusalem/2018/01/29/trumps-mideast-envoy-greenblatt-tours-hamas-terror-tunnel-slams-group-for-gazans-suffering/

    “Hamas wastes resources on tunnels & rockets to attack Israel, instead of helping the people of Gaza by getting the lights on, the water flowing & the economy growing. Hamas spews hateful rhetoric & foments a vicious cycle of violence. Gaza deserves better!”
    pic.twitter.com/nQGvqwo9gb
    — Jason D. Greenblatt (@jdgreenblatt45) January 28, 2018

  19. solomonpal says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:36 am

    I saw this in the Zero Hedge comment section in regards to Adam Shiftless. It cracked me up.

    “So show me on the doll where the memo touched you.”

  20. SR says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:39 am

    PTrump wouldn’t take any action and memo will get released in 5 days. The fake msm is frustrating as PTrump is not talking/ no tweets about Mueller and all the mess around DOJ/Fbi.

    • sgtrok13 says:
      January 30, 2018 at 12:52 am

      Frustrating if you don’t understand how he operates. I am absolutely in awe of his calculated brilliance as he methodically disassembles and disables the swamp like not only a skilled surgeon but a grandmaster at chess.
      #MAGA

  21. Ivehadit says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:54 am

    This is a great thread-

  22. Nchadwick says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Watching Shiftless and Cryptkeeper Pelosi tonight scared shiftless — have that ensuing feeling that they will go to ANY lengths to change the narrative — EYES WIDE OPEN, not to be distracted by false flags attempts – or worse….

    • Lucille says:
      January 30, 2018 at 1:35 am

      Well, the moment the porn “star” steps on Kimmel’s stage tomorrow eve, she will be all the media will speak/write about for weeks in order to avoid dealing with the Dems perfidy and collusion with those seditionists in the FBI, DOJ and CIA? who tried to take out Donald Trump.

  23. jmclever says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:57 am

    Looking for clues i was reading Glen Simpson testimony to Congress. On pg 57 he says that he did not have access to intelligence. But documents show that FGPS did have access to the database. Lying to Congress under oath could cause him some heart burn.

  24. Nchadwick says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:00 am

    LOVE IT

  25. Piper says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:04 am

    I am wondering how many lying scumbags are trying to flee the country under the cover of darkness this very minute.

    Nancy was scared in that interview tonight, a panicky, grasping straws kind of scared, it was so exhilarating to watch her hautiness disappear, that nose she usually has stuck up in the air definitely lowered!

  26. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:05 am

  27. todayistheday99 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:07 am

    Here is a link to the full 30 min Pelosi interview. You owe it to yourself to at least watch the last few seconds:

    • Piper says:
      January 30, 2018 at 1:19 am

      I cannot believe anyone listens to this horsesh*t, I turned cable off because these networks get your money to spew their lies and propaganda whether you watch it or not.
      I tried to watch this entire video but it is just too repellent to my sense of truth and justice!

      • todayistheday99 says:
        January 30, 2018 at 1:31 am

        Like I said, all you needed to do was watch the last 10 seconds to see what a farce it was. Isn’t it agreed that it is inhumane to take advantage of those with obvious signs of dementia?

    • Sayit2016 says:
      January 30, 2018 at 1:39 am

      I can’t… I just can’t.

      • todayistheday99 says:
        January 30, 2018 at 1:49 am

        You can advance forward by touching the screen and moving the red dot to the right, and skip to the end without watching everything before it.

    • starfcker says:
      January 30, 2018 at 1:46 am

      I watched the whole thing. She is crazy as a bedbug. What a fascinating interview. If he had had a straight jacket, Chris Cuomo would have wrapped her up himself. I’ll bet he had red pills for breakfast today, and if he didn’t, he gulped a handful while Nancy was talking. Truly a remarkable piece of video

      • starfcker says:
        January 30, 2018 at 1:49 am

        Nancy Pelosi, Tom Perez, Adam Schiff, where do they get these people? Has anybody in the Democratic party ever heard the word charisma? No wonder that party such a wreck. Why aren’t I fifty points ahead you might ask. Uh, maybe because you people are psychos

        • starfcker says:
          January 30, 2018 at 1:51 am

          Kamala Harris, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Chuck Schumer. I could go on and on. Racist, racist, racist. Russia, Russia, Russia.

  28. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:10 am

    • nigella says:
      January 30, 2018 at 1:15 am

      Bogus attacks on the FBI and DOJ?Sure doesn’t look “bogus”. I’m frankly shocked that he and Comey are coming out in defense of MCCabe. Unless they know the fix is in I can’t see this going away…

    • emet says:
      January 30, 2018 at 1:18 am

      DOJ and FBI need to be forced by the courts into a consent agreement overseen by the Fergusen Missouri Police Department.

    • MAJA says:
      January 30, 2018 at 1:45 am

      The responses to holders tweet were hilarious. Many told him to get ready for his take down, cause it’s coming very soon.

  29. crossthread42 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:12 am

    oh my lord..
    The depths of Libel the MSN/Media goes!
    disgusting..
    Melania Trump, Out of Sight Since Report of Husband’s Infidelity, to Attend State of the Union
    slander..

    Aides to Mrs. Trump say that she is focusing on her role and her family. But her relative silence and independent travel in recent weeks is set against a salacious backdrop: A Wall Street Journal report that the porn star Stormy Daniels was paid $130,000 just before the 2016 election to keep quiet about an affair she had had a decade earlier with Mr. Trump — when the Trumps were newlyweds, and while Mrs. Trump was pregnant with their son, Barron.
    lINK–> https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/melania-trump-out-of-sight-since-report-of-husband’s-infidelity-to-attend-state-of-the-union/ar-BBIq69P?ocid=spartandhp

  30. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:12 am

  31. Linda says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:25 am

  32. NYGuy54 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:25 am

  33. Aesop Shrugged says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:25 am

    When I get ticked off, I comment. When I get ticked off and INSPIRED, it turns into a post on my otherwise deserted blog. If you like anti-SJW parodies, maybe check it out…

    https://aesopshrugged.wordpress.com/2018/01/29/politicizing-yoga/

  34. Thurstan says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:30 am

    It’s all in or Game Over. The desperation of Dems is a Hail Mary pass. Without a miracle they are lost. We are WINNING!

  35. Lucille says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:41 am

    TRUMP’S PRESSURE ON IRAN ENDED ITS HARASSMENT OF OUR SHIPS
    January 29, 2018 – by Daniel Greenfield
    https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/269159/trumps-pressure-iran-ended-its-harassment-our-daniel-greenfield

  36. Sayit2016 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:51 am

    Ok… I have to admit I am totally in the weeds over here. ( hep me ! )

    If the Memo is so explosive and shocking—why oh why has no one been arrested? What am I missing. If known crimes have been committed- why is there such a lag time on arrests. I know things have to to be air tight and I know it takes time to build a case with this depth of corruption. Patience is a virtue. I understand this. But….

    There has been over a year of investigations, and people are being removed from office. At what point do you actually ” bring” them to justice ?

    For McCabe to walk out smiling… honestly, this has friggen triggered me.

    #beyondpissedoff

