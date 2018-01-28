January 28th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #374

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 28, 2018 at 12:20 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    January 28, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    January 28, 2018 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    January 28, 2018 at 12:21 am

    • sam says:
      January 28, 2018 at 1:02 am

      I don’t like daca one bit. In 12 years, all battleground states will become blue.

      • MAGADJT says:
        January 28, 2018 at 1:05 am

        I don’t think so. There is no way Tom Cotton or Stephen Miller would be going along with this if that were the case. First of all, even if all 1.8MM people properly register as DACA, they have to remain crime free for 12 years, that right there will shrink the # of people actually becoming citizens by 30% at least.

        • starfcker says:
          January 28, 2018 at 1:11 am

          The key words in the White House statement are “public charge.” Want to talk about knocking away some citizenship applications

        • conservativeinny says:
          January 28, 2018 at 1:42 am

          I have no confidence in that, look at Europe

          • MAGADJT says:
            January 28, 2018 at 2:07 am

            If you want to see Europe, look at our current immigration policy. If you want to keep from becoming Europe, then a wall, and strictly limiting chain migration are the ticket.

        • yohio says:
          January 28, 2018 at 1:47 am

          Who’s going to make sure this is enforced, what happens IF Pres Trump there for 3 more yrs? What happens after 7yrs? I trust none of them to enforce or care.

          • MAGADJT says:
            January 28, 2018 at 2:09 am

            It doesn’t matter what is done or not done, if dems take back control. They will change everything to allow free flow immigration no matter what gets put in place now.

          • Alison says:
            January 28, 2018 at 2:13 am

            Lack of enforcement will ALWAYS be our main problem; politicians would much rather write an additional law than enforce one already on the books.

            President Trump won’t be POTUS forever. If you’ve followed his path, and seen how many promises he’s kept, and results achieved quickly, perhaps you could suspend your
            “ worst what ifs” & trust he will get the best deal possible. He’s also unafraid to walk from a bad deal.

            Worry if you must, and yes, give your opinion; but one-issue support will have you always seeking for your elusive perfect candidate.

        • maiingankwe says:
          January 28, 2018 at 2:25 am

          MAGADJT,
          Could you please tell me where I can find it in print where it says, if they break the law in the 12 years they are here, they will either be sent back or unable to vote or both?

          I just need to see that in writing. It would help calm my nerves and give me a good fighting point in my future debates.
          Thank you,
          Ma’iingankwe

        • Sylvia Avery says:
          January 28, 2018 at 2:51 am

          “even if all 1.8MM people properly register as DACA, they have to remain crime free for 12 years”

          You would think so, wouldn’t you? But unless we get rid of every Clinton and Obama appointed judge, we have some problems here. Also every Soros financed District Attorney. (Not sure that everyone is aware of Soros’ financing campaigns for country prosecutors or district attorneys is recent years, but I encourage you to look it up.)

          Anyway, result is that many DACA “kids” that commit felonies are immediately and SO COMPASSIONATELY pled down to misdemeanors so that the poor dear children aren’t deported, and if they make it through the prosecutor’s office, the judges recoil in horror and knock it down to a misdemeanor. No deportations EVER for DACAs no matter what!

          I am exaggerating for effect, but not by much. I’ve really been troubled reading about this over the last six months or so. Hit up Duck Duck Go and see what you find. You might be surprised.

      • andrewalinxs says:
        January 28, 2018 at 1:43 am

        It is like you did not even read the tweet. He literally broadcasts what he is doing out in public and still people seem to not comprehend. *face palm*

        (1) Because the Republicans want to fix a long time terrible problem.

        (2) To show that Democrats do not want to solve DACA, only use it!

        He offered the Dems everything they should want Increased people on the program and a path to citizenship just to show they don’t actually want a deal. They are never getting this offer from him again. He is setting the Dems up just like he set them up with the government shutdown.

        If they don’t make a deal Daca will expire and it will be the Dems fault because Trump offered them everything they should of wanted.

        • 🍺Gunny says:
          January 28, 2018 at 1:58 am

          It’s deal making pure and simple. He knew the Democrats would never accept it and they did not. The Dem’s are even claiming “It’s a White Privledge” deal. He did the same with the tax cuts. Now he can just shrug his shoulders and say; “Hey, I offered em half, more than they even wanted, They refused.” “ I tried. I was fair.” The Dems refused. Classic PresidentTrump. Now he’ll get what he wants, because all the blame will be on the Dems

          • ForGodandCountry says:
            January 28, 2018 at 2:20 am

            I think it’s more than that, Gunny. I think he knew the dims wouldn’t accept…he was counting on it! Now he can walk away without giving them anything, and they’ll take the blame while DACA expires and the laws get enforced. Trump plays these goons like a French Horn, if you’ll pardon my analogy.

            • FredeDK says:
              January 28, 2018 at 2:41 am

              Its my Reading on the daca deal too, and thats why i didnt get why everybody jump on the “now i’m leaving the Trump train” bandwagon. He is not a stupid person, he knew the Dims what turn it down and Call it racist, if he had offered them that all of Africa and every Muslim could get a permanent citizenship tomorrow.
              I for one, would never play poker with the President, he calls every bluff and baits you in to showing your empty hand

            • 🍺Gunny says:
              January 28, 2018 at 2:48 am

              That’s a pretty good analogy….. from under the table I see😎

          • Sylvia Avery says:
            January 28, 2018 at 2:54 am

            Dear heaven I hope you are right Gunny. Hanging on by my fingernails.

    • andi lee says:
      January 28, 2018 at 2:44 am

      The House was certainly busy during the shutdown, in a charming bi-partisan fashion.

  5. citizen817 says:
    January 28, 2018 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    January 28, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Judge Jeanine Pirro Opening

  9. citizen817 says:
    January 28, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Hogan Gidley,
    WH Deputy Press Sec

  10. sunnydaze says:
    January 28, 2018 at 12:25 am

    LOL.

  11. citizen817 says:
    January 28, 2018 at 12:25 am

  12. Joe says:
    January 28, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Has everyone read the Byron York article from today? It will make your blood boil. Of the original 50,000 texts the DOJ has only turned over less than 15% to Congress and that is all they’re going to turn over, from the 50,000. Not only that, what they have turned over is heavily redacted. Explain to me how a Department under investigation is allowed to tell Congressman charged with oversight what they can and cannot see? Where is Jeff Sessions and why is he allowing this insanity?

    • rf121 says:
      January 28, 2018 at 12:37 am

      Deep breathe. The IG has them.

      • ForGodandCountry says:
        January 28, 2018 at 2:28 am

        Yep. I wish more people would realize this. They just don’t know the backstories of the how’s and why’s SD has so carefully and logically laid out.

    • Troublemaker10 says:
      January 28, 2018 at 12:53 am

      Mueller was given “redaction rights” on those texts also.

    • MAGADJT says:
      January 28, 2018 at 1:08 am

      Don’t worry. Sessions won’t let them obstruct; I’m sure he will step in and order the full measure of messages released. He’s on our side…right?

    • pacnwbel says:
      January 28, 2018 at 2:13 am

      Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch , on Judge Pirro’s show Saturday evening was uncharacteristically for him literally fuming over the refusal to hand over text messages requested under FOIA. He was close to demanding federal marshals go in and seize all the relevant materials.

  13. emet says:
    January 28, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Merkel warned of isolationism. Yet if Germany had adopted it we could have avoided two world wars.

  14. WVNed says:
    January 28, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Trump campaigns on law and order.
    Democrats blow up the FBI and DOJ.

  15. Lucille says:
    January 28, 2018 at 12:44 am

    Article by Daniel Greenfield from August, 2016….

    WHEN TEDDY ROOSEVELT BANNED MUSLIMS FROM AMERICA
    August 18, 2016
    The bill would prohibit the entry of the “entire Mohammedan world.”
    https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/263879/when-teddy-roosevelt-banned-muslims-america-daniel-greenfield

  16. rf121 says:
    January 28, 2018 at 12:55 am

    For those that browse the Chans you know where this came from. A nice motivational video in support of PT as commander in chief.

    • olderwiser21 says:
      January 28, 2018 at 1:38 am

      THAT WAS AWESOME!!!! THANKS!

      • rf121 says:
        January 28, 2018 at 1:55 am

        I forgot to mention to crank up the speakers. Yep, it was fun.

        I remember my first overseas duty at 18. We were supplying an aircraft carrier to our left, a destroyer to our right. Each ship is about 150 yards apart. The carrier was launching aircraft. That was when I knew we where the baddest military out there. No one can match what we can do.

        Just like this.

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      January 28, 2018 at 1:58 am

      “The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.”
      – Sun Tzu

  17. sunnydaze says:
    January 28, 2018 at 1:01 am

    I haven’t listened to this whole interview yet but it seems quite interesting. It’s about the Patriots Prayer Rally in San Fran that had to be cancelled cuz of threatsof violence from the Left/Antifa.

    The man they’re interviewing, Ryoga Vee, gives insight on how the Left/Antifa was inflamed by the local media and local Politicians to successfully shut down the Rally.

  18. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 28, 2018 at 1:11 am

  19. thinkthinkthink says:
    January 28, 2018 at 1:13 am

    Would our VSGPDJT consider some form of student loan jubilee?
    I have been praying about this subject.

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/957395265073373184.html

    • Alison says:
      January 28, 2018 at 2:28 am

      Hope he doesn’t do more than talk about it as a burden. The money laundering cycle of govt loans FROM TAXPAYERS to students who then pay outrageous, ever escalating tuition to universities, who proceed to shower the money on university elite, who then donate heavily to Dem PACS must stop.

      First it has to be quantified and explained to public for scam it is. Then it must be stopped. End loan programs or cap tuition. But stop the steal.

      And unpaid forgiveness of loans also is outright robbery of taxpayers.

  20. rgf0419 says:
    January 28, 2018 at 1:15 am

    Heads up!
    Our dear colleague and fellow treaper cannot be found on twitter.
    Katica’s account @GOPPollAnalyst comes back not found.
    I guess she pissed off the management.
    A ulittle too much first amendment I suppose. 🤔
    rgf

  21. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 28, 2018 at 1:26 am

    POTUS team was dynamite in DAVOS WEF/
    refreshing to see leaders working on our behalf.

    PTrump is flipping the entire globalist
    table/there is nothing they can do about it.

    GET ON OR GET OUTTA OUR WAY/
    MAGA JUGGERNAUT FULL STEAM AHEAD. God Bless USA.

  22. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 28, 2018 at 1:26 am

    Lindsey Graham Crosses the Line — Gets Himself Booted From White House Immigration Discussions
    https://ijr.com/2018/01/1056489-graham-booted-immigration/

    Excerpt:

    The White House appears to have banned Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) from participating in immigration reform …..

    >Snip<

    A GOP aide told the Examiner that allowing Graham to take part in immigration discussions could ruin the chances of any deal being reached on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

    “Anything that Graham is a leader on is, honestly, dead on arrival in terms of the White House and also in the House,” the aide told the publication. “The problem right now, even more than policies, is the personalities, the people who want to spearhead their sides of the aisle. I don't think Graham carries weight in the GOP conference.”

    Staffers within the White House also said Durbin would be difficult to work with on the issue.

  23. Takeadeepbreath says:
    January 28, 2018 at 1:41 am

    The more info we can get out there to red pill people, the better.

    Maxine is going nuclear on Tuesday. How did she get so much wealth, from a congresswoman’s salary, and so few brain cells? Well, read this, and pass it on to your twitter and facebook friends.

    http://madworldnews.com/maxine-waters-haitian-president/

  24. Takeadeepbreath says:
    January 28, 2018 at 1:49 am

    pic.twitter.com/Twgi4VSJMa— Lucius Cincinnatus (@padre_martini) January 28, 2018

    Please pass this on to your social media buddies. Maxine Waters is due to announce some fake news nonsense on Tuesday. She claims to champion black people’s rights. Yet, as we know, black people on the whole do not like illegal immigrants or refugees coming into this country, as it means they are being overlooked, while their plight is still dire. Other people’s issues are being put before theirs, people who have no attachment with this country. Maxine and her team know this, as they want to keep this letter quiet, as the last paragraph states.

    We need to discredit this woman more than she does herself, because she deserves it. The black community need to know that she uses their racial identity for her personal financial gain, and does nothing to improve the lives of those she claims to champion.

  25. ForGodandCountry says:
    January 28, 2018 at 1:49 am

    This is the kind of crap that just makes my blood BOIL about those maggots in CA!!!!

    LIBERAL CA COUNCILMAN/TEACHER TELLS HIS STUDENTS MILITARY PEOPLE ARE “DUMBSH*TS AND” “LOWEST OF THE LOW”

    (article includes video of comments)

    http://dailycaller.com/2018/01/27/teacher-says-military-lowest-of-our-low/

    I did some research. This same jackass slapped a student 5 years ago, too. Admitted it. Here he is admitting it. Is it any wonder the kid wanted him to know he was a boring jerk??

  26. Gmandet17 says:
    January 28, 2018 at 1:52 am

    With every glorious new day I love my President more and more. Hard to believe contrary thoughts.

  28. joeknuckles says:
    January 28, 2018 at 2:10 am

    I’d like to see the illegal aliens blocked from entering for the SOTU and their seats given to vets.

    • shannynae says:
      January 28, 2018 at 2:55 am

      I’m trying to understand why they wouldn’t be arrested immediately. What part of “you have broken the law” is so hard to understand? It is insulting to every law abiding citizen have them in the room.

  29. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 28, 2018 at 2:15 am

  30. lida rose says:
    January 28, 2018 at 2:28 am

    God Bless President Trump
    MAGA
    Thank you for all you do for us

  31. andi lee says:
    January 28, 2018 at 2:31 am

    Really shocked to see comments under this tweet. Apparently, SOME of my fellow Americans believe a drivers license is a “right” under the Constitution. It is not.

    It is a State “privilege”, with an annual accountable responsibility to carry insurance, uninsured motorist ins., registration, and maintenence. License plate renewals, too. (In Texas, we have an added responsibility, emissions testing added to maintenance test. I think it’s federally mandated but not sure about that. )

  32. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 28, 2018 at 2:38 am

    I learned a long time ago to wait and see how the final product shakes out when it comes to Trump’s policies being enacted.

    Trump doesn’t approach strategy from a political perspective. He approaches them in a four prong measure….

    –First comes PR (to set the scene);

    –Then comes negotiations from the high ground;

    — then comes the deal within bounds he was willing to accept, or else a walk-a-way;

    –finally, comes more PR (and sense of winning).

    So chill out. There is a process unfolding.

    • shannynae says:
      January 28, 2018 at 2:51 am

      I tried to say this yesterday but you said it so much better. I agree whole heartedly and I am really enjoying watching PDJT work his magic and when the MOAB blows it will be spectacular. He’s got this.

  33. Joe says:
    January 28, 2018 at 2:49 am

    Have folks seen this supposed GCHQ document on Facebook? Has it been disproven? Would be huge if true: https://m.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10212835640183391&id=1160468653&set=a.10203195780032912.1073741829.1160468653&source=57

  34. South Col says:
    January 28, 2018 at 2:54 am

    And now we shall see who we elected……… if words and promises mean nothing illegal aliens will rule the body politic.1.8 million at newest estimate.

    http://www.breitbart.com/radio/2018/01/27/angel-wife-of-hero-cop-killed-by-illegal-alien-trump-promised-no-daca-no-deals-keep-your-promise/

  35. anthdohmy says:
    January 28, 2018 at 2:58 am

    Why are all those FISA Judges from the Tweet storm appointed on May 19th on different years?

    What’s so rosy about that day?

