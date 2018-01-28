January 28th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #374

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
“Afghanistan: Islamic jihadis murder 63, wound 151 with bomb hidden in ambulance”
January 27, 2018 by Robert Spencer
Want to know what Europe will be like in 20 years? This.
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/01/afghanistan-islamic-jihadis-murder-63-wound-151-with-bomb-hidden-in-ambulance
Islam is the hellish curse that spreads death.
CHRIST is the Heavenly Gift Who gives Life!
Death or subjugation. Everything we have fought for, we will lose under Islam. It must be removed from our society at all costs.
The way to eradicate it is to change its designation from religious to political.
I don’t like daca one bit. In 12 years, all battleground states will become blue.
I don’t think so. There is no way Tom Cotton or Stephen Miller would be going along with this if that were the case. First of all, even if all 1.8MM people properly register as DACA, they have to remain crime free for 12 years, that right there will shrink the # of people actually becoming citizens by 30% at least.
The key words in the White House statement are “public charge.” Want to talk about knocking away some citizenship applications
I have no confidence in that, look at Europe
If you want to see Europe, look at our current immigration policy. If you want to keep from becoming Europe, then a wall, and strictly limiting chain migration are the ticket.
Who’s going to make sure this is enforced, what happens IF Pres Trump there for 3 more yrs? What happens after 7yrs? I trust none of them to enforce or care.
It doesn’t matter what is done or not done, if dems take back control. They will change everything to allow free flow immigration no matter what gets put in place now.
Lack of enforcement will ALWAYS be our main problem; politicians would much rather write an additional law than enforce one already on the books.
President Trump won’t be POTUS forever. If you’ve followed his path, and seen how many promises he’s kept, and results achieved quickly, perhaps you could suspend your
“ worst what ifs” & trust he will get the best deal possible. He’s also unafraid to walk from a bad deal.
Worry if you must, and yes, give your opinion; but one-issue support will have you always seeking for your elusive perfect candidate.
MAGADJT,
Could you please tell me where I can find it in print where it says, if they break the law in the 12 years they are here, they will either be sent back or unable to vote or both?
I just need to see that in writing. It would help calm my nerves and give me a good fighting point in my future debates.
Thank you,
Ma’iingankwe
“even if all 1.8MM people properly register as DACA, they have to remain crime free for 12 years”
You would think so, wouldn’t you? But unless we get rid of every Clinton and Obama appointed judge, we have some problems here. Also every Soros financed District Attorney. (Not sure that everyone is aware of Soros’ financing campaigns for country prosecutors or district attorneys is recent years, but I encourage you to look it up.)
Anyway, result is that many DACA “kids” that commit felonies are immediately and SO COMPASSIONATELY pled down to misdemeanors so that the poor dear children aren’t deported, and if they make it through the prosecutor’s office, the judges recoil in horror and knock it down to a misdemeanor. No deportations EVER for DACAs no matter what!
I am exaggerating for effect, but not by much. I’ve really been troubled reading about this over the last six months or so. Hit up Duck Duck Go and see what you find. You might be surprised.
It is like you did not even read the tweet. He literally broadcasts what he is doing out in public and still people seem to not comprehend. *face palm*
(1) Because the Republicans want to fix a long time terrible problem.
(2) To show that Democrats do not want to solve DACA, only use it!
He offered the Dems everything they should want Increased people on the program and a path to citizenship just to show they don’t actually want a deal. They are never getting this offer from him again. He is setting the Dems up just like he set them up with the government shutdown.
If they don’t make a deal Daca will expire and it will be the Dems fault because Trump offered them everything they should of wanted.
It’s deal making pure and simple. He knew the Democrats would never accept it and they did not. The Dem’s are even claiming “It’s a White Privledge” deal. He did the same with the tax cuts. Now he can just shrug his shoulders and say; “Hey, I offered em half, more than they even wanted, They refused.” “ I tried. I was fair.” The Dems refused. Classic PresidentTrump. Now he’ll get what he wants, because all the blame will be on the Dems
I think it’s more than that, Gunny. I think he knew the dims wouldn’t accept…he was counting on it! Now he can walk away without giving them anything, and they’ll take the blame while DACA expires and the laws get enforced. Trump plays these goons like a French Horn, if you’ll pardon my analogy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its my Reading on the daca deal too, and thats why i didnt get why everybody jump on the “now i’m leaving the Trump train” bandwagon. He is not a stupid person, he knew the Dims what turn it down and Call it racist, if he had offered them that all of Africa and every Muslim could get a permanent citizenship tomorrow.
I for one, would never play poker with the President, he calls every bluff and baits you in to showing your empty hand
That’s a pretty good analogy….. from under the table I see😎
Dear heaven I hope you are right Gunny. Hanging on by my fingernails.
The House was certainly busy during the shutdown, in a charming bi-partisan fashion.
Judge Jeanine Pirro Opening
Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis
Hogan Gidley,
WH Deputy Press Sec
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL.
Aw. That didn’t work. Here’s what Candace was responding to:
LikeLiked by 1 person
This guy’s running against Mia Love.
Mia’s pretty bad, but this guy is *obviously* worse. He may just have given her a pass with Trump voters for her next election.
Dude, man up!!!!!!!!!
LOL. Read below, it gets worse.
Oh my gosh! I am from Utah and have NEVER heard of this loon. I apologize to everyone for this stoopid tweet from Tom. Bleh!!!!
No need to apologize for the words that come out of Lefty mouths, older.
Now some of those GOPe you’ve got up there….. (!)
Yeah, I know, I know. I shake my head daily……:)
He knit the Pussy Hat himself. This guy is as bad as those whimpy Swedish government guys. NOT a good sign.
I am going to improve my man status here and admit that I cannot knit.
rf121: I can knit; specialize in real men’s SOCKS!!
With ducks?
If that’s what stokes your fire!
I was thinking of Ms Treadeu of Canada.
Seems like he is into My Little Pony or unicorns or something….
As we prepare for a hellish week of media-bashing President Trump, let’s take a look back at what real women are saying about our President…
“Dying former Miss USA contestant: Trump changed my life”
Fox Business – Published on Apr 1, 2016
Miss Wisconsin USA 2005 Melissa Young discusses how Donald Trump changed her life.
“Former Miss California defends Trump against allegations”
Published on Oct 17, 2016
Miss USA 2009 runner-up Carrie Prejean Boller on why she is defending Donald Trump against allegations of mistreating women.
“Former Miss USA credits President Trump for saving her life”
Fox News – Published on Mar 8, 2017
Tara Conner shares her story of second chances
This ‘man’ is sick. Using his innocent child. No words.
Unreal….Just another first round draft choice from TEAM Utah.
Pimping your baby for politics. How progressive.
I’m confused. According to the Women’s March, that baby should have been killed by now.
Ouch. Eric KILLS the batshit crazy liberal position. Baby killers. Nice work, Eric
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I swear that was my first thought!
20 years ago maybe!
Oh the evil irony. He lovingly holds a sweet, darling little baby girl as he marches for aborting other sweet innocent babies. It disgusts me in a way that I am unable to express here that he would place a symbol of everything that is ungodly and inhuman on his tiny daughter.
FYI…..this beta male is running against 3 other D’s for the D nomination in Utah’s 4th Congressional District, currently held by Rep. Mia Love (R).
Is this the old gun or the knife scenario? Done they have any REAL conservatives join that place?
Some nice selections this evening Citizen817.
Has everyone read the Byron York article from today? It will make your blood boil. Of the original 50,000 texts the DOJ has only turned over less than 15% to Congress and that is all they’re going to turn over, from the 50,000. Not only that, what they have turned over is heavily redacted. Explain to me how a Department under investigation is allowed to tell Congressman charged with oversight what they can and cannot see? Where is Jeff Sessions and why is he allowing this insanity?
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yep. I wish more people would realize this. They just don’t know the backstories of the how’s and why’s SD has so carefully and logically laid out.
Mueller was given “redaction rights” on those texts also.
Don’t worry. Sessions won’t let them obstruct; I’m sure he will step in and order the full measure of messages released. He’s on our side…right?
Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch , on Judge Pirro’s show Saturday evening was uncharacteristically for him literally fuming over the refusal to hand over text messages requested under FOIA. He was close to demanding federal marshals go in and seize all the relevant materials.
Merkel warned of isolationism. Yet if Germany had adopted it we could have avoided two world wars.
Ok. That was deep. But true.
Trump campaigns on law and order.
Democrats blow up the FBI and DOJ.
Article by Daniel Greenfield from August, 2016….
WHEN TEDDY ROOSEVELT BANNED MUSLIMS FROM AMERICA
August 18, 2016
The bill would prohibit the entry of the “entire Mohammedan world.”
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/263879/when-teddy-roosevelt-banned-muslims-america-daniel-greenfield
Sorry, I meant to put this in the Open Thread.
Two day ban 🙂
Sniff…sniff…
May I have a reprieve…sniff…?
IMHO, this sure seems to be in keeping with the presidency thread.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Plain Jane, for the affirmation.
Well, let me ask something for clarification on topic discussions.
It seems to me Lucille’s article correctly belongs in the presidential thread because it is related in that immigration policy is a major Trump agenda right now and this article gives some historical background.
I would have placed it here also.
ok, or not ok? Just trying to figure it out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I also would have placed it here.
I would have placed it here too
Ordinarily I try to post things directly related to or at least mentioning President Trump. This was a historical look back re what another Republican President did and believed…and our President is certainly in a battle with Dems over the illegal immigration issue right now…soooo, I guess it’s appropriate for either thread.
For those that browse the Chans you know where this came from. A nice motivational video in support of PT as commander in chief.
LikeLiked by 4 people
THAT WAS AWESOME!!!! THANKS!
I forgot to mention to crank up the speakers. Yep, it was fun.
I remember my first overseas duty at 18. We were supplying an aircraft carrier to our left, a destroyer to our right. Each ship is about 150 yards apart. The carrier was launching aircraft. That was when I knew we where the baddest military out there. No one can match what we can do.
Just like this.
“The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.”
– Sun Tzu
I haven’t listened to this whole interview yet but it seems quite interesting. It’s about the Patriots Prayer Rally in San Fran that had to be cancelled cuz of threatsof violence from the Left/Antifa.
The man they’re interviewing, Ryoga Vee, gives insight on how the Left/Antifa was inflamed by the local media and local Politicians to successfully shut down the Rally.
I have mentioned this before. I am driving through the Castro in San Fran in the afternoon. There is a red headed dude walking down the side walk. He is wearing a back pack and tennis shoes. That is it. Nothing else so I knew he was a dude. That city and state are done for.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just because it had male genitals does NOT mean it’s a “man”, or “he” as you call it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am pretty traditional. If you have an outie, male. Innie, female. Someone may identify as it, or whatever new pronoun they have invented. I just do not recognize that. I am trying to keep things simple.
rf, should’ve added the /s.
After living near there for 20 years /s kind of goes away. Such a great state ruined. Evacuated in 2014.
Maybe it was a Chas Bono….wait….It is confusing…wait…forget it
Youme posted this on yesterdays thread and a good watch.
I’m using my hat for my next conversation with a Dem
Pussy hat?
Tin foil hat?
MAGA hat ?
Would our VSGPDJT consider some form of student loan jubilee?
I have been praying about this subject.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/957395265073373184.html
Hope he doesn’t do more than talk about it as a burden. The money laundering cycle of govt loans FROM TAXPAYERS to students who then pay outrageous, ever escalating tuition to universities, who proceed to shower the money on university elite, who then donate heavily to Dem PACS must stop.
First it has to be quantified and explained to public for scam it is. Then it must be stopped. End loan programs or cap tuition. But stop the steal.
And unpaid forgiveness of loans also is outright robbery of taxpayers.
Heads up!
Our dear colleague and fellow treaper cannot be found on twitter.
Katica’s account @GOPPollAnalyst comes back not found.
I guess she pissed off the management.
A ulittle too much first amendment I suppose. 🤔
rgf
Confirmed.
“Page Not Found
The website reported that this page (https://twitter.com/goppollanalyst?lang=en) no longer exists.”
Things have not been right in twitterland this week.
I’m curious as to when Gab is gonna be ready to go.
Yep. I follow her and they blew her up. This is my concern on social media. It is liberal dominated and if they want to shutdown conservative voices it is easy peasy. A lot of talks on the Chans on this. The Internet Bill of Rights was mentioned to help prevent this sort of action.
If they turned of PT on twitter how would he communicate. The Chans make this comment.
Trump wrote his EO or something that made his Tweets part of the official record so that means Twitter breaks the law if they shadow ban any Tweet that contains Trumps Twitter handle.
Include his Twitter handle in EVERY post.
Then Twitter has to show it or break the law on each count.
What about Hannity? Is his back yet?
Yes.
It’s back up but it had been reported there were no tweets by Sean. I’m not on twitter but is all over the chans
CAN SOMEONE PLEASE EXPLAIN TO ME HOW COME THERE IS NOT AN ALT VERSION OF TWITTER???
Thx.
POTUS team was dynamite in DAVOS WEF/
refreshing to see leaders working on our behalf.
PTrump is flipping the entire globalist
table/there is nothing they can do about it.
GET ON OR GET OUTTA OUR WAY/
MAGA JUGGERNAUT FULL STEAM AHEAD. God Bless USA.
Lindsey Graham Crosses the Line — Gets Himself Booted From White House Immigration Discussions
https://ijr.com/2018/01/1056489-graham-booted-immigration/
Excerpt:
The White House appears to have banned Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) from participating in immigration reform …..
>Snip<
A GOP aide told the Examiner that allowing Graham to take part in immigration discussions could ruin the chances of any deal being reached on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
“Anything that Graham is a leader on is, honestly, dead on arrival in terms of the White House and also in the House,” the aide told the publication. “The problem right now, even more than policies, is the personalities, the people who want to spearhead their sides of the aisle. I don't think Graham carries weight in the GOP conference.”
Staffers within the White House also said Durbin would be difficult to work with on the issue.
That essentially means no immigration reform until after the election. Darn. Lindsey. Tissues on isle four.
Any possibility that can keep booting him all the way to Mexico? Just sayin”…….
The more info we can get out there to red pill people, the better.
Maxine is going nuclear on Tuesday. How did she get so much wealth, from a congresswoman’s salary, and so few brain cells? Well, read this, and pass it on to your twitter and facebook friends.
http://madworldnews.com/maxine-waters-haitian-president/
I normally never watch the rebuttal speech but I am sorely tempted to this year. I may gain thirty pounds though because I am not an imbiber of alcohol so instead I will be doing ice cream shots every time she says “impeach Trump.” If she reaches ten repeats of those two particular words then I plan on adding hot fudge. My freezer is stocked and ready to go.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I will do the alcohol for you – a variety of chocolate shots in the spirit of madness.
Thank you, I really appreciate the sacrifice. Haha
Some Kennedy III is the offical response. Auntie Maxine is on BET doing the impeach PT rebuttal. No need to watch. Standard clap trap.
Jeez, rf121. Now I have to come up with another excuse to eat my weight in ice cream. Thanks a lot. 🤣
LikeLiked by 1 person
I recommend Cold Stone if you have to break down and do that.
She’s a James Brown impersonater on her night job. Heard that’s good money.😎
Please pass this on to your social media buddies. Maxine Waters is due to announce some fake news nonsense on Tuesday. She claims to champion black people’s rights. Yet, as we know, black people on the whole do not like illegal immigrants or refugees coming into this country, as it means they are being overlooked, while their plight is still dire. Other people’s issues are being put before theirs, people who have no attachment with this country. Maxine and her team know this, as they want to keep this letter quiet, as the last paragraph states.
We need to discredit this woman more than she does herself, because she deserves it. The black community need to know that she uses their racial identity for her personal financial gain, and does nothing to improve the lives of those she claims to champion.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow! Was Maxine Waters in a train wreck?
#MAGA!
#TRUMP2020!
🚂🚃🚃🚃🚃💨💨
This is the kind of crap that just makes my blood BOIL about those maggots in CA!!!!
LIBERAL CA COUNCILMAN/TEACHER TELLS HIS STUDENTS MILITARY PEOPLE ARE “DUMBSH*TS AND” “LOWEST OF THE LOW”
(article includes video of comments)
http://dailycaller.com/2018/01/27/teacher-says-military-lowest-of-our-low/
I did some research. This same jackass slapped a student 5 years ago, too. Admitted it. Here he is admitting it. Is it any wonder the kid wanted him to know he was a boring jerk??
You aren’t alone.
With every glorious new day I love my President more and more. Hard to believe contrary thoughts.
Primaries will be upon us sooner than we think!
http://www.magapill.com/2018-midterm-election-maga-guide.htm
I’d like to see the illegal aliens blocked from entering for the SOTU and their seats given to vets.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m trying to understand why they wouldn’t be arrested immediately. What part of “you have broken the law” is so hard to understand? It is insulting to every law abiding citizen have them in the room.
God Bless President Trump
MAGA
Thank you for all you do for us
Really shocked to see comments under this tweet. Apparently, SOME of my fellow Americans believe a drivers license is a “right” under the Constitution. It is not.
It is a State “privilege”, with an annual accountable responsibility to carry insurance, uninsured motorist ins., registration, and maintenence. License plate renewals, too. (In Texas, we have an added responsibility, emissions testing added to maintenance test. I think it’s federally mandated but not sure about that. )
I learned a long time ago to wait and see how the final product shakes out when it comes to Trump’s policies being enacted.
Trump doesn’t approach strategy from a political perspective. He approaches them in a four prong measure….
–First comes PR (to set the scene);
–Then comes negotiations from the high ground;
— then comes the deal within bounds he was willing to accept, or else a walk-a-way;
–finally, comes more PR (and sense of winning).
So chill out. There is a process unfolding.
I tried to say this yesterday but you said it so much better. I agree whole heartedly and I am really enjoying watching PDJT work his magic and when the MOAB blows it will be spectacular. He’s got this.
Have folks seen this supposed GCHQ document on Facebook? Has it been disproven? Would be huge if true: https://m.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10212835640183391&id=1160468653&set=a.10203195780032912.1073741829.1160468653&source=57
Nevermind, looks like that document is likely a hoax.
And now we shall see who we elected……… if words and promises mean nothing illegal aliens will rule the body politic.1.8 million at newest estimate.
http://www.breitbart.com/radio/2018/01/27/angel-wife-of-hero-cop-killed-by-illegal-alien-trump-promised-no-daca-no-deals-keep-your-promise/
Why are all those FISA Judges from the Tweet storm appointed on May 19th on different years?
What’s so rosy about that day?
