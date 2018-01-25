Thursday January 25th – Open Thread

Posted on January 25, 2018 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

19 Responses to Thursday January 25th – Open Thread

  1. BakoCarl says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:15 am

    Sylvia’s Big Ol’ Shovel

    Sylvia Avery, known for her bravery,
    Keeps a shovel in her home.
    Through her neighborhood, not doing any good,
    A DemonRat slyly roamed.

    Well . . .

    Bang! Bang! Sylvia’s big ol’ shovel
    Came down on his head.
    Bang! Bang! Sylvia’s big ol’ shovel
    Made sure he was dead.

    Posting late at night, thump, bang, what a fright,
    Intruders at the door.
    Pounding, what a din, “You better let us in!”
    They yelled and cursed and swore.

    So . . .

    Bang! Bang! Sylvia’s big ol’ shovel
    Came down on their heads.
    Bang! Bang! Sylvia’s big ol’ shovel
    Made sure they were dead.

    Trump went with his troops, to Davos’ elite group,
    With Sylvia by his side.
    Server said “Have a bite”, food didn’t look quite right,
    Trump said “Sylvia decide”.

    And . . .

    Bang! Bang! Sylvia’s big ol’ shovel
    Came down on her head.
    Bang! Bang! Sylvia’s big ol’ shovel
    Made sure she was dead.

    Ahmed had some nerve, talking like a perv,
    “Abusing kids leads to great art”.
    Sylvia said “That’s enough. Now I’ll strut my stuff.”
    And Sylvia did her part.

    When . . .

    Bang! Bang! Sylvia’s big ol’ shovel
    Came down on Ahmed’s head.
    Bang! Bang! Sylvia’s big ol’ shovel
    Made sure he was dead.

    Sylvia stands up tall saying “MAGA” to us all
    And “America First again.”
    If you don’t think like that, or you’re a DemonRat
    Then let your fear begin.

    Because . . .

    Bang! Bang! Sylvia’s big ol’ shovel
    Will come down on your head.
    Bang! Bang! Sylvia’s big ol’ shovel
    Will make sure that you’re dead.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Garrison Hall says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Like

    Reply
  4. DanDeplorable says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:33 am

    “How To Get Rich (And Keep It)”

    How To Get Rich (and keep it)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • BakoCarl says:
      January 25, 2018 at 12:47 am

      How absolutely true!

      Man’s chief end is to glorify God . . .
      For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.
      . . . and to enjoy him forever.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:45 am

    Like

    Reply
  7. millwright says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Gee, we’re supposed to believe a “problem” with government phones went unnoticed and unaddressed for six months when nothing of the sort appeared on there same equipment in the civilian marketplace ? Or that it was “unrecoverable ” despite the massive server farms run by the alphabet agencies; on top of the server backups in the civilian world ? Maybe we need to employ tweens and teens as our government IT experts ! Rut, row ! Seems the “threat” of a Nunes memo just unplugged the logjam ! Seems the FBI, DOJ and other agencies don’t know “Groundhog Day ” is Feb second .

    Like

    Reply
  8. Donna in Oregon says:
    January 25, 2018 at 1:34 am

    Irish Blessing

    May the smile of God light you to glory.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 1:36 am

    Like

    Reply
  10. nwtex says:
    January 25, 2018 at 2:01 am

    Like

    Reply
  11. nwtex says:
    January 25, 2018 at 2:02 am

    ?

    Like

    Reply
  12. nwtex says:
    January 25, 2018 at 2:05 am

    Yay! Go Navy!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    January 25, 2018 at 3:08 am


    God Bless Pres. Trump.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Lucille says:
    January 25, 2018 at 3:20 am

    Happy Cursday….

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s