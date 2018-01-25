Thursday January 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Sylvia’s Big Ol’ Shovel
Sylvia Avery, known for her bravery,
Keeps a shovel in her home.
Through her neighborhood, not doing any good,
A DemonRat slyly roamed.
Well . . .
Bang! Bang! Sylvia’s big ol’ shovel
Came down on his head.
Bang! Bang! Sylvia’s big ol’ shovel
Made sure he was dead.
Posting late at night, thump, bang, what a fright,
Intruders at the door.
Pounding, what a din, “You better let us in!”
They yelled and cursed and swore.
So . . .
Bang! Bang! Sylvia’s big ol’ shovel
Came down on their heads.
Bang! Bang! Sylvia’s big ol’ shovel
Made sure they were dead.
Trump went with his troops, to Davos’ elite group,
With Sylvia by his side.
Server said “Have a bite”, food didn’t look quite right,
Trump said “Sylvia decide”.
And . . .
Bang! Bang! Sylvia’s big ol’ shovel
Came down on her head.
Bang! Bang! Sylvia’s big ol’ shovel
Made sure she was dead.
Ahmed had some nerve, talking like a perv,
“Abusing kids leads to great art”.
Sylvia said “That’s enough. Now I’ll strut my stuff.”
And Sylvia did her part.
When . . .
Bang! Bang! Sylvia’s big ol’ shovel
Came down on Ahmed’s head.
Bang! Bang! Sylvia’s big ol’ shovel
Made sure he was dead.
Sylvia stands up tall saying “MAGA” to us all
And “America First again.”
If you don’t think like that, or you’re a DemonRat
Then let your fear begin.
Because . . .
Bang! Bang! Sylvia’s big ol’ shovel
Will come down on your head.
Bang! Bang! Sylvia’s big ol’ shovel
Will make sure that you’re dead.
Excellent BakoCarl! Loved the visuals throughout!
We all know how Sylvia loves her shovel and has it ready at all times. She is so going to love this. You did awesome, thank you.
Langisjor, Iceland- for those wondering where this is.
Happy Cursday, Treepers!
“How To Get Rich (And Keep It)”
How absolutely true!
Man’s chief end is to glorify God . . .
For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.
. . . and to enjoy him forever.
Stunning. Thanks.
Gee, we’re supposed to believe a “problem” with government phones went unnoticed and unaddressed for six months when nothing of the sort appeared on there same equipment in the civilian marketplace ? Or that it was “unrecoverable ” despite the massive server farms run by the alphabet agencies; on top of the server backups in the civilian world ? Maybe we need to employ tweens and teens as our government IT experts ! Rut, row ! Seems the “threat” of a Nunes memo just unplugged the logjam ! Seems the FBI, DOJ and other agencies don’t know “Groundhog Day ” is Feb second .
Irish Blessing
May the smile of God light you to glory.
Yay! Go Navy!
God Bless Pres. Trump.
Happy Cursday….
