January 25th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #371

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:21 am

  2. phoenixRising says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:22 am

  6. Former lurker says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:22 am

    “These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.”

    Thomas Paine. Makes you wonder what the Hell the revolution would have looked like if they had Twitter.

  8. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:29 am

    • iswhatitis says:
      January 25, 2018 at 12:45 am

      –> @SecretaryPerry: “The United States is not just exporting energy, we’re exporting freedom.”

      While what I think he means is fine, what it can be easily misinterpreted as, has me not feeling positive vibes over the choice of words.

      I think he means, more or less – we’re showing how dropping the shackles of the global cabal isn’t the end of your countries or economies – instead it will make them stronger. That’s the “freedom” – the freedom from those shackles.

      What it can easily be misinterpreted as, is – “We’re back in the ‘exporting Democracy’ business” (which is, iirc, about 180° from President Trump’s actual position [which is why I discount this as being the actual meaning]). Will the LSM spin it that way? Would not be surprised.

      • sunnydaze says:
        January 25, 2018 at 1:39 am

        bah, MSM can misinterpret it any way they want. More and more people don’t believe what they say anyway.

        I love what he said. And he’s right. With Trump at the helm, we’re exporting the real *idea* of “freedom”, not the BS kind of “freedom thru WAR” of Bush, etc.

      • prenanny says:
        January 25, 2018 at 1:52 am

        Do not care how the media spins it.
        What I do care is that Secretary Perry is coming across a tad delusional here, he heads the Department of Energy ( the need of escapes me ) and needs to focus on that alone. He is NOT a quasi freedom giver and his purview is no other Country than the United States.

    • Wend says:
      January 25, 2018 at 1:12 am

      Smokin’ hot.

  9. kea says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:35 am

    I have a dream… that the dreamers get kicked out ASAP!!!

  10. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Schumer & his neighbors must love DACA people LOL

  11. fleporeblog says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Once again I am going to discuss a topic that has half of the Treepers calling for my head and half of the Treepers in agreement. If you haven’t listened to the audio interview that SD posted, it is important that you do. Our President spent the first 6 minutes speaking about DACA.

    Here are the key takeaways:

    1) $25 Billion dollars 💵 for the WALL and an additional $5 Billion dollars 💵 for Other Border Security. Money would go into a fund that can be used over a few years.

    2) 800 miles of new WALL and reconstruction of existing WALL/Fence. Regions with mountains ⛰, rivers and other terrain that doesn’t allow crossings, no WALL would be needed.

    3) Chain Migration only for the nuclear family (husband/wife and children). Parents are tricky however open for discussion.

    4) End of Visa Lottery or change Lottery to a Merit Based System.

    5) Citizenship For DACA recipients after 10 to 12 years if they show that they are a model person.

    Folks I am okay with this! We get our WALL and the additional technology plus additional Border Patrol and ICE Agents, Chain Migration is limited to the Nuclear Family and eliminates aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents etc.

    Merit System for new immigrants into our country (close 2nd for me to the WALL). This changes the face of future immigrants from Mexico, Central and South America to Asia (including India) and Eastern Europeans. These folks are much more conservative and are more likely to vote Republican in the future.

    Democrats and RINOS in the Senate are completely screwed! Our President will have those DACA recipients ready to kill Senate Democrats and RINOS not willing to commit to our President’s asks. If the CoC wins out and stops the deal, the DACA recipients will hang Tom Donohue and those Senators upside down. Our President will be seen as a person that was compassionate and tried to do right by everybody.

    • carl says:
      January 25, 2018 at 12:45 am

      I love your analysis. I must be one of the half that agrees with you!

    • nottakingthisanymore says:
      January 25, 2018 at 12:45 am

      I don’t want your head or DACA.

    • tony5460 says:
      January 25, 2018 at 12:46 am

      I am with you.

    • Eric L says:
      January 25, 2018 at 12:46 am

      Make it no governmental assistance for 2 generations, and possible citizenship after 15 years but no voting rights. Watch the left scurry away from that.

      • iswhatitis says:
        January 25, 2018 at 12:51 am

        I don’t think they would scurry.

        They know, playing the longer game, that they can get those voting rights later.

        Give them a crack – and they will fester in like a rotten root, slowly growing until the crack completely breaks open. “No voting rights” is that crack.

      • shannynae says:
        January 25, 2018 at 1:09 am

        Agree 100%

    • Sayit2016 says:
      January 25, 2018 at 12:48 am

      Ok– if they throw in that all Illegal Immigrants in our jail system are deported to their home country — I could live with this. Oh last thing, if you are allowed to stay and you are caught in any Anti- American protest you are out for good.

    • 4beagles says:
      January 25, 2018 at 12:52 am

      I can live with that.
      Not everything I want, but as the campaign song went…”You can’t always get what you want…”

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      January 25, 2018 at 12:53 am

      There was no way we were going to deport them all. Videos of same would be terrible PR and massive ammo for the democrats. The “must haves” are ending the chain migration, Merit-based lottery, securing the southern border; collectively read: stopping the democrat plot to flood the US with low-info, rent-seeking voters.

      • andyocoregon says:
        January 25, 2018 at 1:10 am

        They can be made to self deport, however. Pass a federal law requiring all employers and welfare programs run applicants through E-Verify and include some really harsh fines for knowingly employing illegal aliens.

    • kalbren2r1 says:
      January 25, 2018 at 12:55 am

      well said and here, here!

    • Plain Jane says:
      January 25, 2018 at 1:00 am

      Please help me out here. I try to keep up with everything, but somehow I missed the audio SD posted. Which thread please.

    • andyocoregon says:
      January 25, 2018 at 1:04 am

      I hate to say it, but any “path to citizenship”, aka amnesty for illegal alien DACA applicants will only encourage more illegal alien children to be shoved across our southern border for decades to come. IMO, the parents of these young people need to be tracked down, fined heavily then deported for causing this problem. Let a finite number of the DACA “children” stay in the U.S. with renewable green cards, but never offer them citizenship unless they are willing to voluntarily go live in their birth country for at least five years, then apply for citizenship like everyone else can do.

    • fleporeblog says:
      January 25, 2018 at 1:05 am

      This tweet by Tom Cotton tells me that a deal is actually possible!

    • Piper says:
      January 25, 2018 at 1:10 am

      Realistically we have got to come to some sort of agreement about the children illegally born here- we have an immigration process, we need the same for DACA.
      If the idiots from the criminal Obama admin can create agencies and scars from whole cloth then why can’t our President create a dept specifically to deal with these people?
      A very rigorous process that vets the family done to their DNA?
      If they is any criminality proven in the immediate family, your out.

      • Piper says:
        January 25, 2018 at 1:13 am

        Tsar
        Also, if they are such hard working, upstanding citizens, then THEIR tax money can fund the agency, it’s NOT cheap to become an American citizen doing it the legal way.

      • roccoboy1 says:
        January 25, 2018 at 2:44 am

        I have my concerns about what will be said to be the vetting factors and what they actually turn out to be. I am not sure what will happen under Trump, but under Obama and by leftists still it is sold much the same way Obamacare was. Appeal to the goodness of people and bring up all the poor uninsured (never mind that the numbers were inflated, some were uninsured by choice, and some of us are now “insured” but either get suboptimal care under medicaid or cannot afford the deductibles so are headed towards being the unhealthy but insured) – So now, similarly we have the poor “dreamers” brought here as babies and never knew anything else. Just the moniker itself, “dreamer” is annoying as hell because it is a propaganda tool. All that is missing is the violins. In truth a large number of DACA recipients have crossed the border on their own as teenagers, and I have read that about a quarter are functionally illiterate. I have also read that they must have “near spotless criminal records” (not really- if some are to be believed there is a lot of rubber stamping going on with only spot checks), have some schooling (another requirement which I have read can get approved with a minimal program of some kind) – I personally do not like to be lied to and manipulated in order for politicians to push their agenda on false premises. I keep harping back to Gruber and his strutting among his like minded compadres about how they used the stupidity of the American voter to pass Obamacare (of course , because they know what us little people need and we are too stupid to understand what is good for us) – they are doing the same thing with DACA- while I trust Trump’s intentions much more than the previous administration, I also realize that he wants to get his agenda passed and will likely need to compromise. So he too will have to “sell” it to his base and unfortunately I think he will end up doing it in a similar fashion that it has been sold up until now, appeal to emotions. I just hope that if they do proceed the requirements are tightened up immensely, no criminal record WHATSOEVER, ( there are already 2000 DACA recipients who have had their status terminated due to criminality, including sexual assault.) Why do we have to bend over backwards to accommodate those who have some misdemeanors?? It is common sense that if one has a completely spotless record one is less likely to commit a crime as they age; certainly not a guarantee; why not try to better insure that we are getting good potentially productive citizens rather than trying to see what is the largest percentage of them that will be allowed to stay here by requiring minimal education and some allowances for what is supposedly minor crimes ( and how is that decided anyway?) –

        This quote is from the article linked below: “On its face, DACA has many loopholes. And in practice, it’s far worse.”
        http://www.vdare.com/articles/do-dreamers-have-clean-criminal-records-of-course-not-but-that-doesnt-stop-fakenews-from-claiming-they-do

    • kea says:
      January 25, 2018 at 1:13 am

      Nice but I disagree with #3 and #5.

      #3 One because Chain Migration you might think ok we limit it to this. But then you get some sob story and boom. More and more come. I can point to Western EU. Also I pic them bring in lots of kids. So yeah Chain Migration no.

      I want to know who they are and what are they that want to come to the USA going to do to help the USA?!?!?

      #5 DACA I’m sorry but you come here Illegally you should not get that perk. Why cave to their demands!?!?!?! Many others have come to the USA legally. I see no reason to hand this to someone who already broke the law.

    • WSB says:
      January 25, 2018 at 1:14 am

      Now, now Felice! None of the above…

    • Bree says:
      January 25, 2018 at 1:35 am

      I’m good, even though I despise those daca hooligans. I trust vice-president loves this country and this is the best. Thanks for a great post.

    • mimbler says:
      January 25, 2018 at 1:50 am

      No e verify is a bad deal as is citizenship after x years. This is amnesty with limited chain migration (parents in addition to nuclear family). And this is his opening bid?
      Half the illegals are visa overstays.

      • rsmith1776 says:
        January 25, 2018 at 2:18 am

        No DACA.

        Any form of amnesty is suicide. Political poison. Demographic catastrophe.

        “No citizenship”? Are you kidding me? ANY leader after President Trump will cave in like a piece of tofu on the subject.

        No, the “deal” is for President Trump to do anything he can, NOW.

        No deals.

    • rashamon says:
      January 25, 2018 at 2:00 am

      We’ve been at this stage before when Pres. Reagan tried to negotiate a deal that failed big time because the Democrats still want their voters and all the freebies. Our family has taken in foster children for families that have difficulty adjusting, volunteered in the schools and at hospitals, and counseled at legal clinics to those with limited English skills seeking green cards and other services. The NGOs get rich, but the neighborhoods suffer.

      Find someone to pay the sky-rocketing property taxes that go to the schools having to teach 27 different languages and communicate with parents who refuse to learn English so they can help their children with homework. The same goes in emergency rooms where language and culture prevent appropriate medical care and put a strain on resources. Then add the LEOs who are still fighting drug and gun trafficking which sets gangs against one another, resulting in mayhem in our streets. Smash-and-grab robberies, car jackings, burglaries and brawls do not make for safe streets at any hour.

      The CEOs of Corporate America can come out from behind their gated communities, chauffeured limos and private schools to rub elbows with all the illegals they welcome with open arms. The pols can drop their pay-to-play with increasing needs for more government housing and dependent funding. Until then, don’t break the rule of law and encourage others to do so.

      We have immigration laws. Enforce them.

    • Conservativeinny says:
      January 25, 2018 at 2:25 am

      It’s a nice idea but no. If any type of amnesty DACA or sny other option is given, more will be encouraged to come.
      No DACA
      No chain migration if here illegally.
      No Visa overstays
      No welfare
      No freebies of any kind
      Go back and apply to come in the proper way

      I know it’s harsh but at some point someone just has to say enough is enough

  12. Dazza says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:41 am

    If, as I have been predicting, the memo is released while The President is in Davos, how brilliant will it be?
    An absolutely huge story breaks while he is surrounded by the world’s most powerful Obama and Hillary loving Globalist elitists.
    Pray for this to happen!

  13. fleporeblog says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:48 am

    I absolutely agree with SD! I enjoyed every second of that one hour video!

    Here are some cliff notes 📝:

    Our Wilburine defended our President and our country extremely well. You could tell that the Globalist and Multinationalist are scared to death. One thing that was clear as day to me is that our President and his killers have their eye on China 🇨🇳. The Wilburine shared some interesting facts.

    China 🇨🇳 in one damn month produced more steel than the US did for the entire year in 2017. He also shared that there are countries in Asia that are selling steel that don’t have a single mechanism to actual produce steel. China 🇨🇳 is passing e their steel to these countries so that they can get around tariffs.

    He also talked about how China 🇨🇳 wants to be the leader of technology production by 2025. They are stealing intellectual property from our companies that want access to their market.

    This year our President will make a determination about imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum as well as on the Intellectual propert dispute that our President opened last year. China 🇨🇳 is going to be in a world of hurt once those decisions are rendered.

    I also learned a lot about how automotives is skewed completely against our country. The US only can enforce a 2.5% tariff according to the WTO on incoming automobiles 🚗 and parts. However, Europe can impose a 10% tariff while Japan 🇯🇵 and South Korea 🇰🇷 also have formidable tariffs (according to Wilburine) and China can impose a 25% tariff in the near future as they get rolling with their automotive sector.

    Our politicians, both Republicans and Democrats had no problem giving away the entire store. The CoC is a complete POS organization that doesn’t care at all for our country. They payoff politicians at the expense of everyday Americans. I LOVE ❤️ our President and his killers more after listening to that forum.

    • emet says:
      January 25, 2018 at 1:17 am

      When NAFTA was implemented, the Southern border was inundated with transshipped Chinese textiles. This was not just to evade duty, but to circumvent restrictions on the quantities of Chinese textile imports we allowed (quota-visa). Fraud penalties were not really allowed for these NAFTA “errors”, so the shipments were simply refused entry. Of course, most never left the US. A Mexican freight/forwarder got caught falsifying export docs to prove reexport of yhe Chinede goods. OE (ICE predesessor) arrested her and she wound up in Federal prison. When parolled, she was taskef with explaining to different law enforcement entities how her “complex” scheme worked. She put a paper on the wall entitled “documents accepted by US Customs as proof of export”. Listed were shippers export dec, export bill of lading, etc. Then she looked at us and asked, “anybody got a typewriter”?

    • Wend says:
      January 25, 2018 at 1:21 am

      Precious Wilburine.

      Today my mom and I saw a lot of those exquisite movie Sideshow figurines. There was a big Yoda. My mom exclaimed, “my God, it looks just like Wilburine!”. So true!

    • fleporeblog says:
      January 25, 2018 at 1:24 am

      If you don’t want to listen for the full hour, DaveNYviii posted 4 great clips below:

  14. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:49 am

    As FBI Director Mueller Helped Cover Up Fla. 9/11 Probe, Court Docs Show
    https://www.judicialwatch.org/blog/2018/01/fbi-director-mueller-helped-cover-fla-9-11-probe-court-docs-show/?utm_source=t.co&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=corruption%20chronicles

    Excerpt:

    Court documents recently filed by the government further rock the credibility of Russia Special Counsel Robert Mueller because they show that as FBI Director Mueller he worked to cover up the connection between a Florida Saudi family and the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The documents reveal that Mueller was likely involved in publicly releasing deceptive official agency statements about a secret investigation of the Saudis, who lived in Sarasota, with ties to the hijackers. A Florida journalism nonprofit uncovered the existence of the secret FBI investigation that was also kept from Congress.

  15. tony5460 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Can anyone tell me why would Trump agree to meet with Mueller? and under oath? It will go down like this: Mueller: Mr. President, at 9pm on Jan 24th, 2016, in Trump tower, did you have one spoon of icecream or two spoons? Trump: Two spoons of course, I always like to have two spoons. “Mueller: “Mr. President, I think you just lied to the FBI. Our tape shows that you told your son you only had one that day?” So why would Trump take the risk? Some kind of 4D play?

    • WSB says:
      January 25, 2018 at 1:26 am

      I do not believe that meeting will ever occur. Could be wrong? But, just a hunch.

    • Angel Martin says:
      January 25, 2018 at 1:54 am

      I believe Trump is about as likely to meet with Mueller as he was to appoint Mitt Romney as Secretary of State.

      He’s toying with Swamp-man Mueller and his gang.

      Go Trump !

    • Raffaella says:
      January 25, 2018 at 2:06 am

      President has to meet Mueller. If he refuses, Mueller will subpoena him by convening a grand jury. President can take the fifth during the interview but he has to meet.

      This is why I will forever hate Jeff Sessions. I will never forgive Jeff Sessions no matter what he does.

      • A2 says:
        January 25, 2018 at 2:31 am

        Mueller is fishing as to how Pres Trump knew Comey was crooked and how he fingered Flynn as a mole. How did he get that info?

        That is the trap or the revelation.

        The AG is letting it all play out. The other six, so to speak, have have his back. And then Payback.

        …-

    • Tim Tarr says:
      January 25, 2018 at 2:07 am

      Nope more like this.
      “Good morning Mr President, Is it time?”
      ” Yes Bob it is” POTUS responds
      Special Consel Mueller departs Whitehouse and announces Investigation closed. Citizen Mueller boards an unmarked aircraft and is never seen in public again.

      Than it is announced a Top Secret Special Consul had been selected by Chief Justice Roberts.

  16. deqwik2 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:53 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 12:56 am

  18. Piper says:
    January 25, 2018 at 1:02 am

    I found this on a twitter thread- “WE ARE TRUMP”

    https://mobile.twitter.com/TheOneVoice/status/956309412724932609

  19. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 1:02 am

  20. Linda says:
    January 25, 2018 at 1:04 am

    A really wild idea just occurred to me. Remember how Sara Carter and others said that when Nunes’ memo is finally released that it would basically end the Mueller investigation? Then we find out about the 50,000 missing text messages. What if some of those messages are to and from Mueller? Things that make me go hmmmm.

  21. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 1:08 am

  22. ALEX says:
    January 25, 2018 at 1:15 am

    Lee Smith has always seen thru Glenn Simpson. What an embarrassment he is.

    http://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-news-and-politics/253765/glenn-simpson-press-conspiracy-theory

    So, what happens when there is no more editor, and the investigative reporter, Glenn Simpson, is managing the business? Even worse, what happens when the chief investigative theorist aka conspiracy enthusiast is handing out his fevered story ideas to other journalists—in fact, to the entirety of the Washington and New York press corps, for more than a year? We now know what happens—you wind up with a media that has replicated the sensibility of a conspiracy theorist.

    But Simpson, as a conspiracy theorist, believes that his conspiracy theories are true. He is “shocked” because he can barely believe the scope and size of the network of possible Trump-Russia co-conspirators that his investigations uncovered.

    There are so many Russian names in Simpson’s testimony—Russian mobsters, Russian bankers, Russian officials, Russian businessmen, filling his imagination like the characters in a party scene from Anna Karenina. Naturally, there are Russian women, too, like the “big Trump fan in Russia” who enrolled at American University in Washington, D.C., “which I assume gets you a visa,” says Simpson. “I think she’s suspicious.”

  23. andi lee says:
    January 25, 2018 at 1:20 am

    God Bless and Protect our POTUS, family, Air craft, Flight Crew, SS Men & Women, Staff, & Cabinet, coming & going, in Jesus Name. Amen!

  24. AustinPrisoner says:
    January 25, 2018 at 1:24 am

    If it all falls down, where will Obama seek refuge, Indonesia? If it exists, could he invoke his Indonesian citizenship?

    • AmericaFirst says:
      January 25, 2018 at 1:35 am

      Before he was elected the US Department of State said that they had no record of him having changed his citizenship back to American after his stepfather’s adoption and his change to Indonesian citizenship, so he should be able to use his Indonesian citizenship. Don’t think he would choose that though, he bought a handsome place in Dubai.

      • kinthenorthwest says:
        January 25, 2018 at 1:51 am

        Do believe that except for America’s die heart enmies such as Iran, very few nations would let Obama hide there. Then there is the matter of his wife and kids.

        • Piper says:
          January 25, 2018 at 1:58 am

          Those aren’t his kids, their real parents are very much a part of their lives. Those kids are window dressing, and Michaels just wearing a dress.
          Obama even called him Michael in a speech, you can google it.

          • kinthenorthwest says:
            January 25, 2018 at 2:01 am

            Still on the fence with that part.
            But do believe Obama is gay, and not born in the US. Wright set Obama & Michelle up for marriage.
            Do believe that Obama was trained for many years for the role he had of destroying America.

  25. A2 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 1:28 am

    Late to the party, so I have a few observations. Pres Trump’s remarks at the Mayors’ conference that are on MAGA train was delightful. He was calm, funny and evinced confidence. They applauded, and laughed at his jokes. He was in command. He was even, as I see it, carefree.

    He is going to DAVOS and Mr Wilbur was hitting it out of the park (and giving us Wilberine fans lots to chuckle about and say spot on). The Davos crowd are warming to his message.

    As for the Nunes strategy, trust in sundance. He has the thread and is pulling it to unravel the story. Or, we may say, threading the needle, you know the one that goes through the eye of .

    We may soon find out that what the Dems and the right-wing media are yammering about, may be upended.

    I will explain later as I don’t think most people here get it. Sundance does.

    It is rather glorious.

  26. deqwik2 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 1:35 am

    Alabama’s new Dem Senator is driving the liberals nuts. lol
    Remember he voted for the Funding Bill too because he wanted CHIP.

    ttps://twitter.com/Josh_Moon/status/956408716626157568

  27. deqwik2 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 1:44 am

    *** THIS IS BIG if it passes ! ***

  28. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 25, 2018 at 1:49 am

    Going to be a hot time in DC
    Michael Goodwin: Evidence suggests a massive scandal is brewing at the FBI
    https://nypost.com/2018/01/23/evidence-suggests-a-massive-scandal-is-brewing-at-the-fbi/

  29. Piper says:
    January 25, 2018 at 1:55 am

    This is a theory by one on the anons. Remember when Don Jr. dropped his SS detail?
    I’ve wondered why.
    Here is something an anon postulates.
    If you aren’t interested then please drive on by, I’m just leaving it because I know some here are trying to figure out Q like I am.
    I do not know what to make of him/them, but the thought here chills me to the bone!
    “These people are sick”

    https://mobile.twitter.com/Its_John_Doe_/status/956392452159672321/photo/1

    • Piper says:
      January 25, 2018 at 2:07 am

      Here is the thread I got that from, a lot of interesting tweets.
      Rumor is Obama has hired 9 lawyers worldwide- I hate disinformation, why can’t things be cut and dried?
      So frustrating- the only place I KNOW I can count on the info is CTH!!

      • prenanny says:
        January 25, 2018 at 3:17 am

        9 lawyers worldwide sounds like the creation of a shell corporations network tax cheat hide assets scam.
        That said I do not trust this information either it too closely mimics what Enron and others did, just meant to be a shiny object to chase.

    • Conservativeinny says:
      January 25, 2018 at 2:52 am

      That made me ill reading it.

  30. lida rose says:
    January 25, 2018 at 1:57 am

    God Bless you on your travels, Mr. President.
    MAGA

    Thank you for all you do for us.

  31. andi lee says:
    January 25, 2018 at 2:00 am

  32. mazziflol says:
    January 25, 2018 at 2:13 am

    Havent dug into it yet…but:
    “The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence today voted to publish the transcripts of testimony provided to the committee by Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson. The November 8 transcript is available here and the November 14 transcript is available here.”

    https://intelligence.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=850

  33. mazziflol says:
    January 25, 2018 at 2:19 am

    And Post #58?
    “Q !UW.yye1fxo 01/24/18 (Wed) 11:54:08 No.58
    TODAY, former President Barack HUSSEIN Obama formally retained counsel (9/WW).
    GOD BLESS YOU ALL.
    Q”

    https://8ch.net/greatawakening/res/1.html#49

    • andi lee says:
      January 25, 2018 at 2:56 am

      Mazziflol, these Q posts are a curious thing to me. I remain openly curious as to source. Godspeed for the best of righteous outcomes.
      (Hoping, the keystone is Julian, with mighty strategic partners, and not this guy, th3j35t3r)

      p.s. Soros, & son, will be in attendance at Davos WEF2018.

  34. keebler AC says:
    January 25, 2018 at 2:22 am

    This is the POTUS TRUMP who Davos will meet!

  35. andi lee says:
    January 25, 2018 at 2:33 am

    From another Quartz article, references POTUS Trump’s large delegation to the Davos, Switzerland WEF2018.

    Strange, some members of congress will be attending. For. Why?
    (Also wonder, who is picking up their junket tab? Should follow-up with that, later.)

    Last paragraph states:

    Several Congress members are also attending the conference, and traveling separately from the presidential contingent. Bob Corker, the Republican senator from Tennessee who is retiring next year, planned his trip before the president announced he was going.

    To counteract Trump’s America First message, some Democrats will be heading to Switzerland too.

    “We’re trying to signal that the US still cares about leadership and internationalism,” a spokesman for Rep. Don Beyer, the Democrat from Virginia who was formerly the ambassador to Switzerland and Lichtenstein, told Quartz. “Ideally, we’d remind people that Donald Trump isn’t the only political leader and doesn’t represent everyone in the United States.”

    OH Really? Logan Act, anyone?

    https://qz.com/1178045/donald-trumps-davos-delegation-will-be-one-of-the-largest/

    • TatonkaWoman says:
      January 25, 2018 at 2:47 am

      Just when and where did these bums ever step up to declare that Obama didn’t represent everyone in the United States???

      • andi lee says:
        January 25, 2018 at 3:14 am

        Tatonkawoman, it’s apprehensible they’re on the world stage spouting such seditious claims. It boils my blood they’re getting away with it.

        (I’ll envision that US Marshalls yank them off their flight and interrogate them for days on end, and threaten their US citizenship and passport). Let them walk home.
        Freedom isn’t free! Trampling on our Constitution like arrogant blohards! Give ’em a good what-for! And a wedgie!

  36. DanO64 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 2:42 am

    Mostly just reading for the last couple of days. What a ride Sundance, what a ride. Just say N.

  37. rsmith1776 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 3:08 am

    GET THEM OUT.

    ALL OF THEM.

    NO DEAL.

