Wednesday January 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

14 Responses to Wednesday January 24th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:15 am

  2. Madison Grant says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:25 am

    In honor of Global Warming and this year’s weather:

  3. MontanaMel says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:25 am

    No photo’s…just snow up here… 2nd.

  4. American Georgia Grace says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:27 am

    So perfect for our country and the times we are in.

    Thank you oh Mighty Perfect Lord.  Thank you for loving us.
    We Trust you, that you are protecting President Trump, his family, all of us and our beautiful country, Amen💖💖💖 p.s. I’m not a Russian bot😁😂🤣😂😎

  5. Garrison Hall says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:30 am

    The Spanish guitarist and composer Sanez de la Maza composed these moving passages to accompany the poem “Platero y Yo” a famous piece of Spanish literature by Juan Ramon Jimenez.
    “Paseo” is performed by one of my favorite guitarists, Anne Mari Hagen who works as a professional nurse at a hospital in Norway and who records music videos for the sheer job of playing and performing. The photos in the video where taken by her father in the woods directly behind his house.

  6. ForGodandCountry says:
    January 24, 2018 at 1:04 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    January 24, 2018 at 1:11 am

    Most importantly, the “spread spectrum” technology that Lamarr helped to invent would galvanize the digital communications boom, forming the technical backbone that makes cellular phones, fax machines and other wireless operations possible.

  8. Lucille says:
    January 24, 2018 at 1:34 am

    Iranian woman who took off her hijab and became symbol of freedom is missing and feared arrested
    January 23, 2018 by Robert Spencer

    “This is real feminism, and real courage in the face of real tyranny. We can only hope that this woman survives whatever the brutal and bloodthirsty Islamic regime has in store for her.”

    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/01/iranian-woman-who-took-off-her-hijab-and-became-symbol-of-freedom-is-missing-and-feared-arrested

  9. citizen817 says:
    January 24, 2018 at 1:46 am

