Tuesday January 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
I’m putting up more of the news footage I recorded of the Iraq War
9 Apr 2003, Iraq War, CENTCOM Briefing
9 Apr 2003, Iraq War, News Before and After the CENTCOM Briefing
9 Apr 2003, Iraq War, Soldiers Join Iraqi Citizens to Bring Down Saddam Statue
9 Apr 2003, Iraq War, The Statue Comes Down
Amen!
Drudge top right corner headline on the missing texts. Calls it a bombshell.
Maybe some traction.
My 2nd tape of Finding Saddam, Part 1, 14 Dec 2003
My 2nd tape of Finding Saddam, Part 2, 14 Dec 2003
The first tape has been up for a while on my News Playlist
Something calming for the soul to go to sleep with. Blessings & Love Treepers & Admins & SD
This is really pretty and calming ! Thank for introducing new music !
IN NEED OF ADVICE FROM ANY EXPERIENCED ARTIST
I’ve recently been invited to submit my artwork at a juried art fair this coming May.I have absolutely NO idea what to submit, as I have no experience in this sort of thing but am very anxious to try it.
The requirements are pretty simple: 1) must be original, 2) can’t be made from a kit or mold, 3) can’t submit someone else’s work and claim it as my own, 4) Three (3) pieces must be submitted for judging – that’s it.
So, if any of you Treepers out there have experience in this sort of thing, I’d sure would appreciate any advice or suggestions you could give me on WHICH pieces I should submit for judging. Even if you are not an artist, your feedback is welcome
To see my pieces, you can click on my name which will take you to my blog. Then click on the tab in the upper left that says ARTWORK. You can scroll through the page to see what I’ve done. You can either email me your suggestions (see CONTACT/FAQS tab for email address) or if you want, post them here.
I’m heading to bed now because it’s late and I’ve got a long day tomorrow. Thanks for any help and input from you guys!
My Favorites are 1) Angel in the Boat 2) Little Girl kissing her Mom ? by the window 3) Windmill by the Barn.
Excellent work Mark… kinda hate you because you are so dang gifted. Abstract art I can do—human faces in the detail you do.. not gonna happen in this life time.
Ask American Grace she knows my struggle with stick figures.
LOL Sayit!! But at least i give you pretty music to calm you😁😙 ok gotta get some shut eye… Muuuuuuuahhhhhh my fave Stick Figure Queen💖💕💖😘
I like 1. Mom carrying her daughter on her back, 2. Eagle flying above the water, 3. Man and woman by the car. Excellent work Mark👏👏👏😊
Tell me that Brennen doesn’t look like a doomed man in this interview?
https://news.grabien.com/story-clapper-nunes-fisa-abuse-claims-hyperbolic-i-wish-hed-spend
It’s Clapper being interviewed not Brennen, and yes he is try to deflate, deflect and stumbles around the memo info….Attack Nunes as partisan – the best he’s got. Presents as bumbling i……
Thanks for posting, helps see what their defence narrative is at the moment.
Looks like an inspiration for some Star Wars “people”…
Was our Creator laughing with the angels after this one?
Amazing!
There are lyrics to a song… “I spent a week with you last night”. That is how today has felt with all of the information Sundance is laying out. It is coming in fast and hot.. just today alone had my head spinning. Wow !
The anticipation of what shoe will drop next is riveting. I can not remember a time when politics has kept me so spellbound. The difference has been this site. No question. I feel like a little bird chirping for the next worm Sundance is going to drop in the nest. When I talk to people about what I am learning here, more than a few have said to me….. ” OMG where are you getting this information ?? I never heard that” ! I direct them here. I got a one word text back today… ” addicted”.
So… Thanks Sundance and all of the super cool people that post here…it has been a pleasure to read your thoughts and opinions. There is a real community here, of country loving, freedom loving, truth seeking people- time is valuable… I choose to spend it here.
I started reading this site during the Treyvon Martin incident, and would drop in from time to time–I remember how good the research was – and came back to it. I had to laugh when I remembered over I think 18 months ago, after Trump announced he was running, and was reading comments here, I asked what MAGA was. Now I know. ; )
Muah !
Sadly its overcast in my little corner of the world tonite and I’m missing a blue ( and blood ) moon and a lunar eclipse ! My “Stoopid Question ” for today : The MSM is reporting CA is issuing DLs to illegals . Since these are accepted bonifides for voting does this mean CA is authorizing/abetting voting fraud ? I wonder how the vast majority of red counties voters in CA will receive this new program by the progessive / liberal coastal ( blue counties ) elitists to gerrymander their state’s political power .
Millwright, I thought that is supposed to be on the 31st
https://www.space.com/39208-super-blue-blood-moon-guide.html
I am in CALI and it gets worse….Illegals were issued licences with a notation ( symbol ) they were registered with the state to drive but were not legal citizens. It was spun of this will make the roads safer — BS !!! they still drive drunk and without insurance.
Right before the election… Brown told the DMV to remove the symbol that showed they were Aliens and therefore not eligible to vote- with that removed- their drivers licenses look like LEGAL citizens of the State of California.
I truly hate this stupid stupid man.
It’s all part of the elitist lefties’ plan to destroy the nation. Since none of them have to compete for jobs with such illiterate and unskilled nationals, it’s no skin off their noses if American citizens who used to be employed in construction and any number of other businesses can’t find work.
And more in the illegal immigration front…
MSNBC’s House Genealogist
by Mark Steyn
Tucker Carlson Tonight – January 22, 2018
https://www.steynonline.com/8412/msnbc-house-genealogist
When researching a subject today, I ran across this article from October 2017. Perhaps you saw the original interview on FOX but, like me, didn’t see the retraction. This man is so gifted in glass sculpting and now everyone who sees his artwork from now on is going to think about his military “stolen honor” thievery. Disillusioning, but he needed to be outed as do all those who steal an identity as a military hero.
FAKER! Man admits he lied to Fox News about Navy SEAL service
By: Geoff Ziezulewicz – October 19, 2017
Navy veteran John Garofalo appeared on a Fox News segment this month, showing off a massive presidential seal he carved for President Trump while receiving praise for his service in Vietnam as a SEAL.
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/your-navy/2017/10/19/faker-man-admits-he-lied-to-fox-news-about-navy-seal-service/
Lucille, If you are interested in keeping up with stolen honor stories, I like to follow this site:
http://thisainthell.us/blog/
Cheers!
Sundance, you know a lot about NSA. Does its PRISM or other means of scooping up everything not also scoop up text messages? I thought it attached to internet and cell towers and copied everything. Wouldn’t that include Strzok and Hall’s text messages?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I finally got around to listening to Vice President Mike Pence’s excellent speech in Israel. Need to turn volume up, but the best I could find on Youtube. Maybe some can find a better one, or it has already been posted previously.
We are living in prophetic times. Jerusalem to be recognised as Israel’s Capital after 70 years.
I just “found” this news aggregating site, thanks to a commenter at PJMedia. It has a wide variety of info & is presented in such a way that you know what you’re in for (video, news/source/, tweet, etc). From the “about” page it’s managed by military affiliated & patriotic Americans who are keeping up to date on happenings big time. This appears to be a great resource! Blessings
http://www.whatfinger.com/
Valerie…I put whatfinger in my bookmarks a while back, and this made me able to reduce my “news” references by a scads!
Got rid of a lot of disappointing sites. I really like the site.
Thanks for posting this.
We got a foot of snow today here in Minneapolis. Tonight I shoveled a little pad off of the grass so when I let the dog out he’d have a place to pee. I let him out tonight and the poor little guy didn’t see the pee patio I’d made for him. He kept trotting around on the small sidewalk trying to find someplace where the snow wasn’t over his head. It was hilarious.
I expect the People’s Republic of Minneapolis to have the bike paths cleared in a couple of days, after which they’ll eventually plow the streets.
God bless you all and the president.
A short film with a beautiful story of a man who left a pampered life to find true happiness.
Receive Life Like a Gift and Release It Like a Present. – Akiane
Oh dear, sorry, wrong video above. Here’s the right link (sorry Ad Rem!)
Don Imus is wrapping up his radio career the end of March. Here’s Neil Cavuto’s tribute three years ago when Don concluded his simulcast run on FOX Business. Love him or hate him, Don was a unique personality in radio entertainment…
People on twitter are having fun ridiculing Conan, who’s been tweeting how wonderful Haiti is … from his luxury resort. Some of the twit picture links are worth clicking.
Conan O’Brien at Luxury Resort: ‘Haiti Is a Beautiful Country’
http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/01/22/conan-obrien-expensive-luxury-resort-haiti-beautiful-country/
Insanity. These “driverless” cars and all the wasted (now legal) dope smokers on the road. Fine! Just fine!
~~
Tesla ‘on Autopilot’ slams into parked fire truck on freeway
January 22, 2018
The union representing Culver City firefighters whose truck was hit around 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 405 in Culver City tweeted that the Tesla driver said he had been using Tesla’s Autopilot system, which performs automated driving tasks.
The fire truck had been parked in the left emergency lane and carpool lane, blocking off the scene of a previous accident, with a CHP vehicle behind it and to the side, said Culver City Fire Department battalion chief Ken Powell.
Both emergency vehicles had their lights flashing, Powell added.
The Tesla suffered significant damage, and the fire truck has been taken out of service to have body work done, Powell said.
Had any firefighters been at the rear of the truck rather than in front attending to the earlier crash, there “probably would not have been a very good outcome,” Powell said.
“It was a pretty big hit,” Powell said.
The firefighters union tweet indicated that the Tesla had been traveling at 65 miles per hour before the crash, but it was unclear to what extent the car may have slowed before striking the fire truck.
Because of the force of the impact, firefighters advised the Tesla driver that he should be taken for a medical evaluation, but he showed no significant injuries and refused treatment, Powell said.
Tesla, after the incident, said Autopilot is “intended for use only with a fully attentive driver.” The Model S owner’s manual has numerous warnings that attention to the road is vital while using Autopilot and other Tesla semi-autonomous driving functions.
The Palo Alto electric car maker’s Autopilot system made headlines in 2016 after a Model S driver was killed when his car crashed into a semi truck in Florida.
[…]
Also, the board said, the Autopilot technology that monitors whether a driver has their hands on the steering wheel isn’t a good way to tell if the driver is paying attention.
https://www.mercurynews.com/2018/01/22/tesla-on-autopilot-slams-into-parked-fire-truck-on-freeway/
The Tesla driver is lucky the car didn’t burst into flames.
That’s the feature Lucifer loves about electric cars. 👿
This I like. Just like her husband said………..she doesn’t even like going out.
tweet…tweet….
