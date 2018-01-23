January 23rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #369

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
I posted a really (too) long post on yesterday’s open thread about a local TN MAGA candidate race. If there are any TN State Senate District 14 readers here that could shed some light on Shane Reeves and his dirty campaign against Joe Carr I would appreciate the insight! If Mr. Carr hadn’t been so active in the immigration issue since 2009 I might not feel so strongly about this race.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/01/22/monday-january-22nd-open-thread/comment-page-2/#comment-4896209
Disheartening, isn’t it, Katherine? We want (and believed) people running are doing it for the right reasons, but 2016-2017 has exposed corruption down to the lowest levels.
You were such an inspiration in the 2016 campaign; I hate to hear what you are experiencing.
I’m voting for Carr period, full stop. Shane Reeves has sent out at least 3 giant postcards PER WEEK, giant, hate-filled smears- that tells me the big money is funding him.
I have heard Carr interviewed on 99.7 many times and loved his POV but I had to stop listening during the Trump campaign because the station went hard against Trump.
Any whoo, it’s Carr for me, sign in the yard.👍
I read your “rant”(i didn’t think you ranted) after I posted to you.
You pretty much have the whole thing figured out. Why are you doubting yourself?
Joe Carr is a good man and you know this in your gut. You aren’t trusting it though because of everything we’re going through since our wonderkin Trump came on the scene. So many have been exposed as liars, utterly devoid of morals, principles, a SOUL even.
You made excellent points in your post for why you should vote for Carr- that man will work for you and me and NOT the highest bidder.
Reeves was the one who immediately broke the deal between them- that alone showed who he is!
So how many times at night do you hit refresh to work out when Sundance posts the next Presidental thread? You always seem to post right away.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Posts at 12:15 open thread
Posts at 12:20 Prez thread
Thank you!
So how many times did you hit refresh just to jump on Citizen’s post?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just bounce between threads so when this one opened there was citizen like clock work.
Routine is a healthy way to start off the day. ☕️ More covfefe please!
Considering that Citizen817 is such a stellar poster with quality contributions why not simply thank him?
LikeLiked by 3 people
When my mood is right, I hit refresh like a monkey on a cupcake 😎
#MAGA
Best comment…lmao
How many times do you post anything of value, rf121?
Sniping at other commenters is easy, but what do you ever contribute that is of value?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Boom….that hurt..😎👍
Call me crazy, but I think rf121 is an acquired taste. I honestly don’t think he meant to sound snarky.
#ObamaGate – Obama Gate Will Be Huge.!
Coming Soon…..
And
#ObamaGate https://twitter.com/hashtag/obamagate
#ReleaseTheMemo
#ReleaseTheDocuments
#ObamaGate
I doubt that even if there was video of Obama committing a crime that he will ever face accountability for it. Probably more than any person in the Democrat Party, he is protected. The entire UniParty will throw themselves on their swords before they’d allow America’s first black president to be prosecuted. I could be wrong, but the Republicans sold out in 1999 to protect Bill Clinton and the entire UniParty would do that to protect their even bigger icon Obama. I’m not going to waste time hoping he’ll ever see judgment in this life. But I do know for sure that if he doesn’t wake up, then he absolutely will face it in eternity and it will be far worse than anything that could happen here.
I am curious what are you referring to that happened in 1999 to protect WJC?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
♫ ♬“Somewhere over the rainbow . . .”♪ ♫
LikeLike
Just saw this from Bill Still! Encouraging!
I’m scared for POTUS. I heard that some of these FBI texts allude to assassination. I think of how “intruders” have reached the yard of the White House and the Secret Service was slow to respond. You can’t trust anyone in D.C. The FBI is the actual enemy. I would feel better if my crazy redneck brother and his drunk buddies were back-up security for POTUS because at least they are not traitors.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Were you planning on arming the drunk buddies or were they in charge of running down the fence jumpers?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes
I think most people in the FBI are good people who take their oath seriously. But the upper level had been infected with some bad hombres, no doubt about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My concern is how many of the”good” guys saw bad stuff going on and did nothing? There is no way with all this corruption other agents were not aware of some aspects. I think there was a lot of nothing to see here, move on going on.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Pension padding cowards
I no longer believe that to be true. Clean house and start afresh. They can re-apply, pass background checks and attend a year of civics class before they maybe work for the us.
LikeLiked by 4 people
before they maybe work for us.
listen to msm much?
I hope so, too, but I worry about our education in America, way too many SJWs “reeducated” in colleges and universities, and now they’re starting it in grade school on up. CIA recruits out of Ivy League.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sh*t.. if I were in Sir Trump’s position these are the only guys I would trust..
Edited by Admin…
LikeLiked by 5 people
It says “edited by admin”…
Why idoes the front-lower left guy not in full disguise like the rest. Did admin ad him to the photo? Is that SD?
LikeLike
Boy, that’s a relief. I look forward to them releasing the truth on the L.V. shooting any day now. Tear up the fib and rebuild with actual lawman – not lawyers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bikers for Trump!
LikeLiked by 8 people
And I’d bet that your redneck brother and his drunk buddies could somehow get the job of protecting our president done with a lawn mower engine, some duct tape, and a bag of stale walnuts…true, I seen it on youtube.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t remember a President that had his own personal security, loyal over decades, follow him into the white house.
The FBI texts. Well, if I shot my wife, I may get away with it. But if I shot my wife AND wrote a tweet or an email that said I was going to shoot her, then I’d lawyer up pretty sharpish.
Trump also has the Army surrounding him. And there is too much information out right now. Too much. A civil war would kick off, and they’d lose.
I’m not relaxed about it all, but he is in very good hands.
They’ve got over 50,000 texts between Strzok and Page, not including the missing 5 months? How did these people have time to do anything else? No idea if that number includes texts from burner phones and private phones.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I read twitter posts from a few very informative handles: LastRefuge2, realDonaldTrump, Imperator_Rex3, drawandstrike, DaveNYviii (and a few other). Periodically there are other tweets on their threads that are interesting and I’ll look at some of those. To make a long story short, last week I wound up in the weeds somewhere reading a twitter thread from someone who speculated that the missing text messages contained references to assassination plots against PDJT. It was frightening enough that I stopped reading. Tonight, Q posted the same question:
https://qcodefag.github.io/
It’s post #583.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Remember when Ross Perot quit because he said his daughter had been threatened?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes I remember his saying that. It was posted on CTH awhile back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I suspect many people have been threatened in ways we cannot even imagine. I’m convinced that’s what happened to Justice John Roberts when he changed his vote on Obamacare that forced it on America. People here refer to the swamp in DC but never think about the fact that it is really the mob. The mob controls our government. Notice how many people of significant power have ties to Chicago and NY, where the mob is huge? Notice how often people who cross the wrong people end up dead?
LikeLiked by 7 people
I believe Antonin Scalia was threatened, and he didn’t believe they’d actually kill him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not really trying to defend Capone types, but at least they had some ethics compared to what we are now seeing unfold. (snark- yes and no)
LikeLike
Shanna- first place my mind went when Roberts flipped too!
Gut feelings have never let me down!
I was convinced then and it’s only now coming to light a bit.
No telling how many were blackmailed (with totally fabricated evidence) and threatened
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think thats why Romney folded. If so I hope he speaks up.
LikeLike
mom, can you explain how to use that site. All I get is a split screen that has some places to type and “answers” on the side that is blue. I’ve hit the links that are there but get nothing. I typed in 583 get nothing. Thanks.
LikeLike
Not being flippant, and I rarely text, but have you ever seen a boy and girlfriend texting each other? Dawg….it is unbelievable…I’ve seen them sitting right next to each other and not speaking a word to each other. Just texting each other….laughing, smiling, at the phone screens……sitting next to each other…no words
LikeLiked by 9 people
That reminds me one night going out to dinner a couple years ago, a table full of young people, all in their phones. It is very disturbing.
I was on The Atlantic earlier today (yesterday) and came across an article that goes along with what I’m thinking about today’s generation.
Have Smartphones Destroyed a Generation?
More comfortable online than out partying, post-Millennials are safer, physically, than adolescents have ever been. But they’re on the brink of a mental-health crisis.
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2017/09/has-the-smartphone-destroyed-a-generation/534198/
“Around 2012, I noticed abrupt shifts in teen behaviors and emotional states. The gentle slopes of the line graphs became steep mountains and sheer cliffs, and many of the distinctive characteristics of the Millennial generation began to disappear. In all my analyses of generational data—some reaching back to the 1930s—I had never seen anything like it.
What happened in 2012 to cause such dramatic shifts in behavior? It was after the Great Recession, which officially lasted from 2007 to 2009 and had a starker effect on Millennials trying to find a place in a sputtering economy. But it was exactly the moment when the proportion of Americans who owned a smartphone surpassed 50 percent.
Psychologically, however, they are more vulnerable than Millennials were: Rates of teen depression and suicide have skyrocketed since 2011. It’s not an exaggeration to describe iGen as being on the brink of the worst mental-health crisis in decades. Much of this deterioration can be traced to their phones.
Fifteen years later, during my own teenage years as a member of Generation X, smoking had lost some of its romance, but independence was definitely still in. My friends and I plotted to get our driver’s license as soon as we could, making DMV appointments for the day we turned 16 and using our newfound freedom to escape the confines of our suburban neighborhood. Asked by our parents, “When will you be home?,” we replied, “When do I have to be?”
But the allure of independence, so powerful to previous generations, holds less sway over today’s teens, who are less likely to leave the house without their parents. The shift is stunning: 12th-graders in 2015 were going out less often than eighth-graders did as recently as 2009.
Today’s teens are also less likely to date. The initial stage of courtship, which Gen Xers called “liking” (as in “Ooh, he likes you!”), kids now call “talking”—an ironic choice for a generation that prefers texting to actual conversation. After two teens have “talked” for a while, they might start dating. But only about 56 percent of high-school seniors in 2015 went out on dates; for Boomers and Gen Xers, the number was about 85 percent.
Independence isn’t free—you need some money in your pocket to pay for gas, or for that bottle of schnapps. In earlier eras, kids worked in great numbers, eager to finance their freedom or prodded by their parents to learn the value of a dollar. But iGen teens aren’t working (or managing their own money) as much. In the late 1970s, 77 percent of high-school seniors worked for pay during the school year; by the mid-2010s, only 55 percent did. The number of eighth-graders who work for pay has been cut in half. These declines accelerated during the Great Recession, but teen employment has not bounced back, even though job availability has.
Gen X managed to stretch adolescence beyond all previous limits: Its members started becoming adults earlier and finished becoming adults later. Beginning with Millennials and continuing with iGen, adolescence is contracting again—but only because its onset is being delayed. Across a range of behaviors—drinking, dating, spending time unsupervised— 18-year-olds now act more like 15-year-olds used to, and 15-year-olds more like 13-year-olds. Childhood now stretches well into high school.”
I took my son roller skating a few years ago & i saw young teens texting on their phones while they were skating. It was bizarre.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s even dangerous!
The social networks along with cellphone technology have turned an entire generation of kids into to gossips and social imps. These gizmos have distorted reality to the point that imagination and artistic aesthetics is being relegated to the latest emogi. We had best as older people begin to reel this in or we risk losing humanity to a bunch of mind numb robots who will simply follow their oligarch master’s orders and simply self-immolate. It is indeed becoming “A Brave New World.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ratcliffe said,
“What we learned today in the thousands of text messages that we’ve reviewed that perhaps they may not have done that (checked their bias at the door). There’s certainly a factual basis to question whether or not they acted on that bias. We know about this insurance policy that was referenced in trying to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president.”
“We learned today from information that in the immediate aftermath of his election that there may have been a ‘secret society’ of folks within the Department of Justice and the FBI to include Page and Strzok to be working against him.”
Source:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/breaking-thousands-new-strzok-page-text-messages-reference-secret-society-within-doj-fbi-working-trump-video/
Bias schmias. That’s Roosterhead covering for the Small Group.
LikeLiked by 2 people
now it’s bias……..hmmm
LikeLiked by 1 person
JFK spoke about a secret society that was controlling everything before he died
LikeLike
They are calling it a “secret society”. How about a resistance group? They make it sound like an Illuminati or Masons or something.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They say secret society, I say cabal, Sundance says small group. Whatevs, it is a bunch of plotters and schemers planning to overthrow the duly elected President.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You just gave me an idea that I think solves this.
I’m thinking “big group” and “small group”. This is making sense now.
The “secret society” is just code for the “big group”. I have my own reasons to believe this. I think there was concern about White Hats breaking into even the Big Group, and yet the conspirators NEEDED people to be in the Big Group – especially people with skills. They could RISK good guys breaking into the Big Group, but not the Small Group. But the Big Group acted as a buffer as well as a pool of compromised resources.
Shadow HR.
OMG – the OPM hack. Good GOD.
This would explain why there were efforts to compromise certain people who would not normally make good assets – to get them to help Big Group tasks without question. So don’t think the Big Group were all anti-Trump – they probably included “go-along” types, “don’t care” types, and compromised but not fully trusted types.
Pyramid. Top level are the real enemies – the Obamoids and Canklebots. Small group next. Big group third. Everybody else below that. It’s like shadow HR.
The “small group” were the ones we’ve identified – totally trusted anti-Trump who could deliver the outcomes. The shadow government (Obama, Jarrett, Hillary, red diaper, etc.) was sure they were dedicated and would not rat, although Strzok needed a minder.
The big group would be compartmentalized people who probably but perhaps not always alleged being against Trump, and could be counted on to provide resources against him, but could not be trusted to know anything. They could be tasked with things, but neither the why nor the big picture.
NO – THIS makes sense. I always thought the small group could not do this alone. They needed MORE manpower. This is how they did it.
Oh, this is SO organized. This is beyond professional. This is experienced. Did they learn this in Eastern Europe? I do know that this resembles the fall of Vietnam. The infiltration there worked like what we’ve seen here, in many ways. Guy I knew who was there could spot commies a mile away. He knew all their tricks. He swore up and down that infiltration like Vietnam is what we were seeing here. But he got scared and went STFU. Started talking party line. Years before it became obvious. Wow. OMG. He spotted that stuff even before Clinton.
I’m sure this Big Group idea is right. They were very concerned about populating these groups in departments, agencies, organizations, businesses. And even BEFORE Obama came to power.
This explains a lot of funny business.
What you say sounds crazy, but only till you think about it.
You’re right, it would take more manpower to do the things we know have been done. The way you explain it could be a reasonable way to organize.
As for it starting long before Obama, I remember reading not too long ago that GW Bush had made at best only a half hearted attempted at clearing out the Clintonistas in federal government when he took over.
And remember reading after Inauguration a couple of articles in like WaPo and the like how fed gov’t employees were meeting after hours and on weekends in church basements and places like that, almost like AA meetings, to discuss how they could RESIST Trump in their department now that he was the President? It sounded so cuckoo. And yet…
I tell you, this explains all the funny business I observed. AND the best part is that the people in the small group and the big group don’t always know what’s really going on. Nobody does, really. It’s all shadows and conspiracy on the INSIDE too. So people being organized to resist in the big group have no idea that the people leading that are small group. Who have no idea that they’re really working for communists – not “progressives” or “Hillary” or “Loretta Lynch”.
Everybody assumes that people are equally informed in conspiracies. No. The mob certainly never worked like that. Many small criminals in mob operations never even have a clue where their organization or fake business fits into the syndicate.
Pretty cool. A layered structure explains how it operates without knowledge of true purpose.
Exactly. Probably if any but the real insiders knew who they were working for they’d refuse, but they don’t so…they are useful idiots is I believe the phrase. Or fellow travelers….
Yes – useful idiots. LOL. And THAT is why they develop that level of hubris. They get cocky after seeing small groups of commies in control of hundreds or thousands of people who don’t realize it, and they start thinking of them as idiots. And then every day, as they lord over the deception, and watch people not seeing it, they become even more alienated and contemptuous for the people who don’t know. Wow.
It’s exactly how the Mafia runs things. Each layer does not know exactly what the layers on bottom and especially top do. Keeps everything segragated so in the event of issues the layers are protected. Especially the layer above the ones caught. Usually always works perfectly. Usually…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shadow government is more like it.
It’s the Deep Left…with operatives embedded everywhere.
What’s Bob Creamer up to these days, and who is paying him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Look at my reply to Sylvia. BIG GROUP. That’s what this is. It’s shadow government embedded infrastructure.
Top commies and leaders.
Small Group – people who can be trusted for whatever reason.
Big Group – people with needed skills who will go along and not ask questions, object, whatever, and may get promoted to Small Group.
Everybody else.
It’s a pyramid. An embedded shadow government structure.
That explains an awful lot, Wolfie. It did not seem plausible that only a handful at the fbi werd involved. The big and little group in the pyramid makes total sense.
Great writeup.
#ObamaGate – Obama Gate Far Worse Than WaterGate.!
Lookie Here
#ReleaseTheMemo
#ReleaseTheDocuments
#ObamaGate
“Hey where’s my hammer and sickle? I can’t fix nothing without my hammer and sickle! Bash it with the hammer. Cut it with the sickle. If that don’t fix it, get the gun and make somebody else fix it. Always works, just like communism.”
Unsealed FISA Court Ruling Shows 85% of Obama’s FBI and DOJ 704-5 FISA Searches Were Illegal and Illegally Provided to Government Outsiders
A Report was released in April of 2017 that received no publicity until recently.
On April 26, 2017, an unsealed FISA Court Ruling unveiled a number of criminal activities that Barack Obama’s FBI and DOJ participated in during his time in office.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/unsealed-fisa-court-ruling-shows-85-obamas-fbi-doj-704-5-fisa-searches-illegal-illegally-provided-government-outsiders/
From Ohio.
Wonder how many days this will stay up to be a reminder to the people.
LikeLiked by 12 people
What town in Ohio?
Austintown & Boardman. Close to Youngstown.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, deqwik.
This explains why the Dems caved so quickly.
It wasn’t going the way they thought it would!
LOL. I’m not on twitter, didn’t even know they had an account til just now:
This is my hometown in the news AGAIN for this carp :
https://www.yahoo.com/tech/mexican-uber-driver-us-illegally-200110745.html
LikeLiked by 4 people
I will never understand who in their right mind would get in the car with a stranger- Uber creeps me out!
I’m from the generation of Adam Walsh- I could never!
(Not blaming the victims btw)
Yeah, this story covered some of my favorite themes. Illegal aliens committing crimes, and Uber. In this case illegal alien Uber driver was raping intoxicated women who called for a ride. California, of course.
But seriously, can’t wrap my old fashioned head around the idea of getting into a car with a stranger. WTF? Does no one but me watch the ID channel?????
I join your club. Uber and such scare me to death. I have ridden in cabs in Turkey, Poland, the UK, Germany, NYC, DC and other places and never had a problem. But Uber and Lyft just scare me.
No kidding.. I remember one night long ago.. south side of downtown at night. Walking to the bus stop, mugger threatened me with his finger gun in his coat pocket.. I talked my way out of it.. then immediately went back in the building and told my ex-military intelligence officer boss. He grabbed his pistol and ran out the door but the perp was long gone. On my second try.. waiting at the bus stop, a man stops in his car.. “hey buddy, jump in.. I’ll give you a ride..” yeah right.. What a night.. Mean streets of Houston..
Please get your concealed carry license…Please…too many idiots out there…even if you just point the weapon at them, most will run away…but protect yourself and your family.
Please….you will never regret it..
Sir Yes Sir.. I don’t leave home without it.. (That incident was in my younger years.. I learned fast though.. Like if a group of undesirables are blocking the street at a light or stop sign – you floor it and aim..).
Insanity. Here’s the article from GWP. Illegal Uber driver rapes, assaults, robs 4 women in CA.
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/mexican-uber-driver-us-illegally-charged-raping-assaulting-robbing-least-four-female-passengers/
LikeLiked by 3 people
They let just anyone become a driver too, you just sign up online.
Where I work I have witnessed this.
A dude signed up to be a driver who LOOKED like he was a rapist, or ex inmate, totally scary, weirdo
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tonight on the local news was a story about a Mexican who stole a truck and plowed into a car killing two little sisters, 3 and 4 years old.it turns out the theif and the victims were related. No one spoke English, the news subtitled their comments in English. The tragedy and irony are beyond belief.
This is (part of) a beautiful speech that President Trump made in Poland last July. He’s done so much this year that I had completely forgotten about this trip to Poland. Definitely worth a listen:
POLL: Majority Of Americans Agree With Trump On DACA, Immigration
https://www.google.com/amp/amp.dailycaller.com/2018/01/22/poll-majority-of-americans-agree-with-trump-on-daca-immigration/#ampshare=http://dailycaller.com/2018/01/22/poll-majority-of-americans-agree-with-trump-on-daca-immigration/
65% favor DACA with border security.
60% don’t want chain migration for parents of daca.
79% want merit based immigration.
68% oppose visa lottery.
61% think border security is inadequate.
54% want immigration reduced by 50% or more, and another 18% want it reduced some.
I’d need to see the questions and the breakdown of people polled before I would believe some of this.
I don’t see how 65% of Americans want DACA.
I think what most of the people are saying is that they can accept DACA , but only under the Terms outlined by Trump, I’m not “for” DACA, but I can live with it IF we get those 3 things in return. Face it, DACA people are the very very last priority when it comes to deportation. Just canceling DACA only puts them back where they were before. They were never in the shadows. They were blending in, they had jobs, they went to school, the only thing DACA gave them was a piece of paper saying that they can work here, something they were getting by without before DACA. It’s going to take years just to get the MS13 and other gangs and criminals out, then they need to go after the welfare abusers, and do e verify. It will take more than 8 years just to get down to the “dreamers” anyway. They are already here to stay, we might as well get what we can out of it.
The truth about DACA “kids” is they were supposed to be going to school. Almost NONE of them do. And school is loosely defined to include signing up (but not necessarily completing) to take ONE CLASS towards a GED.
Learning English. I forget the stats on this, but it is really low.
Military service–I think we got 900 out of 800,000 so that is 0.001 percent.
No criminal activity. Um, there’s a problemo. I read at least once a week an article from around the country where a “DACA kid” has had a charge reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor by the prosecutor because, oh my stars, we wouldn’t want to threaten his DACA status, would we?????????
If PDJT makes a deal to keep these “kids” I hope so hard that part of the deal will be that their applications are reviewed carefully and this time they are actually vetted to ensure the requirements are met, not just rubber stamped or worse still completely ignored, and if they don’t meet the standards get them out of here!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I understand what you are saying, but most people believe the mainstream media that first of all that they are mostly children, that they were carefully vetted and the adults are either working full time supporting themselves, or attending college, or serving in the military. I agree they need to be completely re-vetted , as they were mostly just rubber stamped, and the very first thing they need to check is to make sure they are not registered to vote. If they are found on the voter registration roles they need to be bumped up to the top of the deportation list with MS-13.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am very grumpy about this issue of illegal aliens and the utter baloney the mainstream media spouts (including much of FOX) about how these POOOOOR “kids” must stay and EVERYONE agrees on that!
Honestly, if I knew they were going to be rechecked/revetted and the requirements stringently enforced AND they would never be allowed citizenship only a renewable green card, I’d feel better. Not good, but better.
I just posted downthread where California will begin openly, joyfully, registering illegal aliens to vote in April. Non citizens. Foreign nationals. Not Americans. It makes me feel quite desperate.
Me too, especially the Main Stream (and Fox too) part in the narrative. That’s why half of the country thinks we are all racist. Something definitely needs to be done about California. There is no telling how many illegals are really there in California , and voting. I really believe that they are who put Hillary over the top in popular vote. They say that illegal voting doesn’t happen enough to make a difference because only a few people have ever been caught. That’s because they won’t let anyone examine their voter roles .
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have lived here since 1973 essentially in the Inland Empire and conservatively estimate 8M in just CA with about 5M of those in the LA basin…..if you deported them not only would CA swing heavily right but all sorts of problems and issues would be instantly solved in the state…..the economy would take an immediate hit but would quickly recover….even the State Senate President (DeLeon) admitted on video that 1/2 his relatives were illegally in the country
Wow! Sounds like La Raza is doing a great job with their “Reconquista” movement. Of course making California a Sanctuary State is just advertising for more and more to come in. They say we have around 2 million illegals here in Texas but I believe it is much much higher. I lived in Dallas and they were everywhere, same in Houston. I now live in my small South East Texas hometown, (which when I left for the big city years ago) had 0 illegals, but there are plenty here now. Recently a local attorney was a victim of a home invasion and kidnapping by 3 El Salvadorians . (Apparent;y they weren’t MS13 or I doubt he’d still be alive. )
NO DACA, NO DEALS http://theremembranceproject.org/nodaca/
I absolutely don’t believe 65 percent favor DACA. If they really knew, really understood DACA they would personally go put the cuffs on these “kids” and haul them to the border themselves.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree with you there especially when some polls query about who to service first and Americans always win far and away over illegal aliens
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUFLZxMVwAE01VI?format=jpg
Why do pics post correctly and sometimes not? Is there a trick to it?
I just copy the pic and paste, sometimes the picture pops in and sometimes the link- where am I going wrong? I’m on an iPad btw
https://mobile.twitter.com/GeanineC/status/955127549528457216/photo/1
That’s a good one. Trying again:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUFLZxMVwAE01VI?format=jpg
Wow, these DACA “kids” really know how to win the hearts and minds of Middle America, don’t they?
Today they blocked the entry into Disneyland to protest the evil gringos who stole their Aztlan from them and now won’t give them citizenship, health care, a new car, a college degree, an Obamaphone, and a swag bag.
http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-disneyland-daca-protest-20180122-story.html
Grrrr.
We’re being Gaslighted on this DACA thing, Sylvia.
Gaslighted, bigtime.
I’m hanging on by my fingernails. I read where PDJT said he wouldn’t negotiate anything on DACA without Tom Cotton and I think the second person he named was Stephen Miller and they are both hardliners (or so I understand) on immigration, so I keep holding to that thought for comfort.
I know PDJT is a deal maker. I’m beyond ticked that he even feels he needs to “make a deal” on DACA because I feel it has been misrepresented to the country in such a ridiculous fashion.
But of course I want The Wall, and no more chain migration, and no more Visa Lottery, and merit based immigration if we have to have any legal immigration at all (I’m not convinced we need it right now) and I’d like to see birthright citizen ship end. And the numbers of H1B visas drastically cut. And I know there has to be some deal making. But I don’t like it. I just don’t like it at all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m right there with ya.
It’s the Uniparty that wants open borders.
And I guess the only bargaining chip our President has…is DACA.
If he could get all the R’s to vote with him, he wouldn’t need a ‘bargaining chip’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“If he could get all the R’s to vote with him, he wouldn’t need a ‘bargaining chip.'”
But we have to face facts. PDJT only has the hand he has been dealt and I trust he will play it well.
If I could get my hands around Tom Donohue’s scrawny chicken neck….
They can dream in their own country.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, and this is JUST fabulous! California will no begin registering illegals to vote openly! Could it get any better? I can’t wait for my blue state to rush to keep up with California!
“New California law will automatically register illegal immigrants to vote… and it all begins on April Fool’s Day!
A California law, which goes into affect on April 1, will automatically register people to vote when they apply for a new driver’s license or new state ID
Since the state allows anyone who claims to be in the country legally, even without proof, to obtain a license the law will automatically register illegal aliens
The law, called the California New Motor Voter Act, will send DMV applications to the Secretary of State’s Office for registration
The California New Motor Voter Act is expected to add more than two million new registrants in the first year…”
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5296557/California-law-automatically-register-people-vote.html
LikeLike
This is outrageous.
This should result in California forfeiting it’s right to vote in Presidential Elections.
If they want illegals voting in their state elections…that’s their problem.
But letting illegals vote for the President of the US?
That is not okay.
I hope Jeff Sessions has a plan for this. California is really getting on my last nerve. The AG just said last week that employers are not to cooperate with ICE if ICE does any raids at their businesses, even though federal law prohibits them from having illegals working and the SC has said the federal law takes precedence.
In Washington state, the Governor Jay Inslee who foolishly has ambitions for the WH even though he is a white male (ha, ha, ha what a drip! Doesn’t he know his time has come and gone for the Dim party?) and has become emboldened by a state Senate seat changing hands from red to blue giving Washington all blue legislature and leaders has been really pulling out all the stops in the last few weeks.
He’s pushing hard for a carbon tax. He just signed an Executive Order forbidding state workers to cooperate with ICE despite state law commanding all to cooperate with all law enforcement, and on and on it goes.
It makes me nuts, as I’m sure you can tell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
actually a law went into effect here Jan 2017 giving ILLEGAL ALIENS driver’s licenses….it was sold as safer for the legal residents as they would then have insurance and have been tested for proper driving and rules of the road with safeguards in place to prevent non citizens being able to use the ID as a citizen…..not only is CA a no ID required to vote state it turns out the DMV were not so careful with tagging the Illegals’ licenses with the non citizen tag anyway……frankly surprised the feds still accept CA ID as a genuine ID for travel
Life is getting interesting inside the Beltway these days ! From most reports it seems things are ( or soon will be ) getting down to the knife-fighting stage ! Fifty-K messages twixt Strozck and Page vanishing ? Burner phones ( allegedly of course ) being used by key government officials ? Troves of key documents “forgotten” by FBI agents at investigation scenes ? And list grows almost hourly ! its beginning to read like a Monty Python skit !
Not only aren’t Americans “getting out of the woods”, the forest is growing ever more foreboding ! I ‘ m increasingly concerned there will be an attempt ( or attempts ) to strike at the First Family ! Nothing is so vicious as a cornered rat and we’re pushing a lot of them into one !
How these people get away with destroying evidence is beyond me.
Hillary’s shredder, Hillary’s smashing phones, deleting bleaching emails, hard drives missing from other cases, now this.
Hillary was soooo crooked, she couldn’t even win a rigged election…even with all the assistance she got from the “Secret Society” & X Files Spooks.
Don’t forget about Lois Lerner destroying government hard drives.
‘Destroying Evidence’ must be in the Dem’s black ops handbook.
God Bless President Trump
MAGA
Thank you, Mr. President, for all you do for us
Read the thread
LikeLiked by 6 people
Five Eyes?
there are 5 parts to her tweet. If you click on her name (with the blue check to it) that will take you to her twitter page and then read the tweets in sequence.
Great series of posts by Sharyl A. Thanks!
I’m taking sundance’s advice to have fun to heart. We’ve been at this stage before in other cases, and, yes, it is fun.
19 days to “process” releasing the memo? Guess it takes them that long to try to put the sh*t back in the horse…then send it to the glue factory..
No. They have to get all of the supporting classified info organized to be released as well. If they just drop the memo, then the Dems can ask where the information is from. If they release the memo and the classified (with redactions) classified core, then the Dems are screwed.
Worry less about when the Memo will come out and whether Sessions will prosecute and convict anyone. The info is coming, but will anything be done with it?
Notice this article centers on major news organizations and classified leaks. Sure is convenient two of the leakers, who have already discussed leaks to press, have their texts deleted during this time..
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jul/6/donald-trump-target-of-leaks-at-rate-of-one-a-day/
Dan Boylan – The Washington Times – Thursday, July 6, 2017
President Trump has confronted “an unprecedented wave of potentially damaging leaks of information that threaten national security” since taking office, at the pace of a damaging leak a day, a congressional survey has found.
Shining a spotlight on an aspect of the Russian hacking probe that Mr. Trump’s defenders say has received far too little attention, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee survey released Thursday looked at leaks contained in a wide range of articles by “major national news organizations” published from Mr. Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20 to May 25.
https://mobile.twitter.com/pstzrok/status/954368227898949632
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trey Gowdy and John Ratcliff’s interview with Martha McCollum was interesting.
Do you remember Judge Gonzalo Curiel? He’s the judge assigned to the civil lawsuit filed against Trump University.
Now remember when President Trump mentioned the possibility of not getting a fair trial because he’s “building a wall” and the judge happens to be Mexican?
Remember how they wanted to burn President Trump at the stake for being “racist”? And when I say “they” I mean the entire MSM, every single Democrat and the majority of the GOP.
Now did you hear what John Ratcliff said in his interview with Martha McCollum?
Here it is:
We knew that Strzok and Page had an intense anti Trump bias and that’s okay so long as they check it at the door and do their job, but through thousands of text messages that we reviewed, we learned today that perhaps they may not have done that and there’s certainly a factual basis to question whether they acted on that bias.
Wait…..What!?!
Did he just imply that some high level government employees are, in fact, CORRUPT????
So who will be the first to come out and fully vindicate President Trump and then apologize for calling him a racist rather than a skeptic??
If I haven’t forgotten about this, I can assure you, neither has President Trump!
So now it was just a “bias” against Trump?
Oh yeah, I remember that Judge.
It wasn’t that he ‘happened to be Mexican’…he was active in La Raza!
La Raza are the rabid protesters in the streets, waving Mexican flags and flipping us the middle finger.
La Raza, by definition, qualifies as a ‘domestic terrorist group’…because they advocate the overthrow & occupation of the Southwestern United States!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Whoah, the events of the past couple days have been a miracle for waking people up to the corruption of the Dem Party.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hope they didn’t mix up the order.
DC top officials and power brokers know average American and fake msm have less than a week memory so nothing happened to them. They have big support for doing wrong things with the name of right things. All these fisa, Hillary, FusionGPS and other stuff are holding until mid term. PTrump may be getting advice to move on agenda, forget Hillary and FBI crime.
Oh Lordy, it’s true. Hope this goes viral.
Two fish running hot straight and true skipper
Aaarrrh!
Love the reference to Down Periscope.
“Diversity is our strength.” What tired tripe, and what a brainwashed but arrogant fool Reiner is. Nothing could be further from the truth.
My heart breaks every time I see Mr. Shaw’s heartbreak, he wears it on his face.
Tucker brought that argument up and how it is so false. Unity was our strength!
Some globalists came up with that phrase, I’m sure, I remember seeing Hillary saying that a few times during the election.
Yes…it’s a leftist globalist construct.
Along with ‘Multiculturalism’.
We were first told that we ‘had to have Diversity’…then came ‘Multiculturalism’.
Which are both big Lies.
Big Lies that are designed to destroy the culture of any Western country that is foolish enough to embrace them.
Don’t be fooled by Rob Reiner…he’s been a communist his whole life.
He’s not brainwashed.
He’s a brainwash-er.
He used to be a big fan of Soviet Union Russia.
But now that Russia is no longer communist, he hates them.
Meathead…dead from the neck up…meat…head!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LOL.
PTrump hands are tightened by Mueller investigation so he can not do too much harm to their 20 years setup. This investigation will never end as a tool.
LikeLike
MAGA!
WINNING!
CAN’T BELIEVE HOW GREAT OUR PRESIDENT IS DOING!
Just a guess. SR, are you not a native English speaker?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Responses to this beauty are off the charts!
Daggone, a lot of libs in denial, still waiting for the Russian collusion.
Wow, with all the evidence that has come out so far, it’s clear that Mueller is a criminal!
The messages that have been uncovered show that Comey committed several Fed Felonies. Mueller has let him slide and probably even is covering for him. That’s called obstruction of justice which the lefties are always screaming about but they do it all the time.
Also, it appears that Mueller hired people for his clown posse that were actively plotting to overthrow a Constitutionally elected government. That is called TREASON. Mueller, is either a part of the Treason or an accessory.
Mueller has not “investigated” any D-Rats even though the readily available evidence demonstrates HilLIARy and her minions were behind the entire phony dossier; the document apparently was used to spy on citizen Trump, candidate Trump and President-Elect Trump. Once again, this is obstruction of justice.
After it became clear that the dossier was a fraud and manufactured as a political dirty trick, rather than ending the “investigation”, Mueller intensified it, hiring even more D-Rat hacks and HilLIARy enablers. Once again, obstruction of justice.
Now we find that thousands of FBI messages from two of the traitors have conveniently been lost? Messages generated after the Electoral College certified Trump as President and up to the time, Page and her boyfriend were removed from Mueller’s clown posse. Knowing what I know about IT systems and mandatory backup and record retention, either those messages still exist somewhere or were intentionally sanitized DURING Mueller’s clown act. Again, obstruction of justice.
I would like to see a team of US Marshalls (can’t trust the FBI) arrest Mueller and his boss, Rosenstein. Just from what we publicaly know, Mueller and his boss Rosenstein, have been obstructing justice from the moment Rosenstein hired Mueller. They have covered up an active plot to overthrow President Trump, which means overthrow the US government and have been shielding the criminals behind the plot. They have been covering up treason.
I’m ready for it and millions of We the People are ready for it! Long past time for the criminal Mueller to face justice and the rest of these petty, but dangerous tyrants, as well.
A little humor … ok, this makes me laugh!
#SchumerShutdown hits the White House press right where it hurts.
Mission Accomplished!
I have filled the snack machine in the press break area. Although the selection is limited,
per your instructions it is now full of something health that will get the press moving.
Great thinking! Quite a few look like they could use this kind of help.:)
He who fills the snack machine rules the world!
So, what is to be made of the reports that Trump and Sessions pressured Wray to fire McCabe but Wray resisted? Comey tweeted in vague reference to it. False story?
Perhaps it’s just Wray’s turn, remember Gen Kelly was leaving, Gen McMasters being transferred to Afghanistan (think that was the story), Sec Tillerson was being replaced…who knows, time is always the best teller.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Got to ask.
SUNDANCE (or anyone in the know)
What is up with the story about Wray threatening to resign? Is it true, or fake. Here’s a link. I find it very worrying, and unexplainable, knowing what we know. If true, is Wray a black hat?
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/report-fbi-director-christopher-wray-threatened-resign-amid-trump-sessions-pressure-fire-deep-state-andrew-mccabe/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve seen this story several mainstream sites, too, but I haven’t read any of them yet, so I don’t know if it’s just a “sources say….”
People have been posting about this on every thread.
All these articles are referencing the Axios article.
Axios is an uber-leftist site…with ties to WaPo, NYT and Politico.
Now I ask you, why would WH Counsel, Don McGahn, be talking to anyone with Axios?
He would be violating the terms of his WH employment if he were doing such a thing.
So I think it is total donkey doo.
But it has sure worked as great clickbait!
Thanks Wheatie, now I won’t worry about taking time to read the articles, OR waste another moment worrying about the content!
Treepers were raising all kinds of questions and speculation about Brennan and his boss Obama on the post that sundance had on his testimony and throwing Comey and others under that big old bus.
So I thought I would do a perusal of Brennan and this is where it went. All circumstantial or ‘coincidence’ that is my disclaimer.
Brennan as a Freshman year summer holiday (1976) went off to Indonesia as his ‘cousin’ was working with the US Agency of International Development Indonesia. That is part of USAID State dept run projects with a big budget. Just happens that Obama was there with his Mum who was a consultant with the Agency that year. After returning to the States he has an epiphany on a bus to sign up for the CIA recruitment. He also, in 1976, decides to vote Communist Party US in the elections. He then gets offered a year at the American University at Cairo for a foreign exchange position by one of his professors at Fordham. He takes it and learns Arabic. One of his childhood friends (Keane) in NJ says he thought he was recruited at that time. he goes on to get other qualifications (takes out his earring and cuts his hair) and joins the CIA in 1980.
In the 1970s, the USAID was cited as working closely with the CIA that used it for cover. This was exposed while CIA director Colby was briefly head (1973-1976) and known for talking out of school to Congress and the Press about what he saw as abuses in the CIA. 1975 was called the ‘Year of Intelligence’ because of the investigations by the Church and Pike Commissions in Congress. He left the CIA and GHWBush replaced him.
Brennan has changed his opinions and positions radically from his days in CIA when he was finally confirmed as Obama’s CIA director.
What is also coincidental is that Colby died 27 April 1996 under suspicious circumstances (a plot line in the Manchurian Candidate movie) and Obama’s mum died 7 Nov 1995. Both were rather youngish.
William Deutch was the briefly appointed CIA director by Clinton, only serving from 10 May 1995-5 Dec 1996 then dismissed and was charged with having classified info on his computer. he fell out of favor with Clinton over Iraq. Janet Reno (AG) did not pursue the charges, and Cjinton pardoned him after destroying his career.
Interestingly, R James Woolsey preceded him. Woolsey was a Democrat, a former Eugene McCarthy supporter, and advocate of exposing CIA activities during the Cold War and a player and negotiator of SALT. He was (is) also a Senior VP of Booz Allen Hamilton of Snowdon fame), an advisor to John McCain’s press run in 2008 and briefly, before resigning, an advisor to President Trump. He also sat on the Board of Flynn Intel Group. He cooperated with Mueller in his investigation of Flynn and his dodgy ties to Erdogan and Turkey.
So the puppets or the puppeteers?
A2, are you Q? Reminds me of something he would do to me. Take my mind and twist it thoroughly until my head aches and then stuff it all back into my skull.
“Just happens that Obama was there with his Mum who was a consultant with the Agency that year.”
____
Zero’s mother was a consultant with the CIA?
I’ve never heard this before.
Now I’m trying to remember when Papa Bush was head of the CIA…which was not long after he was Ambassador to China, but I just can’t remember which years.
Nice sum up. 🙂
We have a president who knows how to take care of business 🙂
-snip-
A year into Trump’s presidency, conservatives have reason to be pleased with the judicial branch. Since Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017, the GOP-majority Senate has confirmed 23 judges to lifetime posts. The figure includes 50-year-old Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and a dozen Circuit Court of Appeals judges — the latter a record for a president’s first year.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/01/22/trump-news-trump-makes-mark-with-judge-confirmations-in-first-year.html
Checking out for the evening. Back later. Have a great tomorrow, Treeps!
NO DACA, NO DEALS!
Mark krikorian is VERY anti-illegal alien. He wrote this
Goodlatte’s Immigration Bill – A Worthy Compromise
Read more at: http://www.nationalreview.com/corner/455585/goodlatte-immigration-bill-compromise
Trump Dossier May Have Been Written by Russian Agent
“Writing for American Thinker this week, conservative filmmaker Joel Gilbert and documentary producer Jack Cashill pointed out that the contents of the actual dossier seem quite poorly written.
Especially given that the guy who allegedly wrote it, Steele, “attended Cambridge University,” “wrote for the student publication, Varsity,” and “also served as president of the Cambridge Union Society, a debating club.”
In fact, some of the sentences in the dossier were so poorly written that Gilbert and Cashill wonder whether Steele was really even its true author.
“Much of the Steele dossier reads like … a syntactical nightmare with a near random use of punctuation,” they noted.”
https://truepundit.com/trump-dossier-may-written-russian-agent/
Okay, boys, get up to speed! C’mon Cashill and crew we already know there is NO WAY Steele wrote that dossier.
Something that occurs every thousand years…….I agree with Rosie O’Donnell.
‘Megyn Kelly is a moron – spineless wanna be barbie – she sucks and so does her show,’ wrote Rosie O’Donnell
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5300261/Megyn-Kelly-bashed-online-Hanoi-Jane-Fonda-attack.html#ixzz54zntWnii
LikeLike
Excellent article clearing up myths about illegal immigration by Victor Davis Hanson. Here’s an excerpt from his article on DACA but I promise you the whole piece is well worth reading:
“But the “Dreamers”!
There are 700,000-800,000 DACA recipients, though no one knows the exact numbers. Nor is there a clear definition of who constitutes the population of the “Dreamers,” other than arriving into the United States illegally as a minor. It is an ossified concept, one frozen in amber, given that the average age of a so-called “Dreamer” around 25. When a Dreamer reaches 40, is he still defined as a Dreamer? Or have his “dreams” already come true?
Naturally, minors should not be penalized for the transgressions of their parents. But a large percentage of the DACA cohort is now six or more years into adulthood. Yet upon turning 18 apparently, most have made little effort to obtain either green cards or citizenship.
College graduation and military service are often referenced as DACA talking points. In truth, some studies suggest that just one in 20 dreamers graduated from college. One in a 1,000 has served in the military. So far, about eight times more Dreamers have not graduated from high school than have graduated from college.
Dreamers represent less than 10 percent of all illegal aliens residing in the United States. They are also a fraction of the ignored millions of foreign students from all over the world who seek, often in vain, to study in the United States or are skilled applicants for green cards. Such depressing statistics about DACA might not matter—if supporters of open borders did not always cite incomplete or misleading data….”
https://amgreatness.com/2018/01/21/mythologies-illegal-immigration/
“In the latest blow to the pure image portrayed by their supporters in Congress, newly released statistics show that over 500 illegals stripped of their “dreamer” status due to crime and gang charges remain on the streets.
A new analysis of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services statistics found that 2,127 individuals had their amnesty status terminated for criminal activity and/or gang activity as of November 22, 2017.
Of those booted from the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival amnesty program, 562 were deported…”
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/report-over-500-criminal-dreamers-ordered-deported-are-still-in-us/article/2646671
