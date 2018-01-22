Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 1:30pm EST Livestream

Posted on January 22, 2018 by

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Monday January 22nd, 2018.  Anticipated start time 1:30pm EST

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream Link GST Livestream Link (<- active)

95 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 1:30pm EST Livestream

  1. 4beagles says:
    January 22, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    This is going to be a good one !

  2. sassymemphisbelle says:
    January 22, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    Sucks mud to be Schumer, he he he (evil cackle)

  3. fleporeblog says:
    January 22, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    So for the first time this POS had to admit the truth! The Democrats and RINOS in the Senate got completely rolled today by our President.

    I wrote the following earlier this morning. This is what Flake is talking about:

    • Firefly says:
      January 22, 2018 at 2:57 pm

      Nice to see an attitude change. They have a written document from WH on immigration that Mulvaney held up and showed the press. They blew off PTrump thinking they had the power to do an end run. Now we might get a reasonable discussions between all parties. Will be interesting to see what a they negotiate with PTrump now that the shutdown stunt is off the table. PTrump has pressure on both Dems and gop to work out a reasonable MAGA solution.

      • Trish in Southern Illinois says:
        January 22, 2018 at 3:29 pm

        And when president TRUMP said bill of love…that’s what he meant…love between (coming together) the 2 parties. NOT love for the illegal invaders.
        The talking heads conveniently leave out the part before he said “bill of love”

  4. georgiafl says:
    January 22, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    Mr. President – The American People want a real budget much less pork and LOTS OF SPENDING CUTS!!!!

  5. Unclezeb says:
    January 22, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    So will Dreamers have the right to vote legally?

  6. sassymemphisbelle says:
    January 22, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    and another thing….Hey GOP this is what winning looks and feels like. You are being taught by the master of achievement and winning. Doesn’t this feel better than getting a participation trophy. GO PRESIDENT TRUMP!!

  7. duchess01 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 1:49 pm

  8. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 22, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    Would be funnier if not so true

  9. Jazcox says:
    January 22, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    Bottom line #ShumerShutDown Caves!

  10. Ackman420 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    Red team wins this round.
    PDJTVSG needs to hold firm on no amnesty, voting rights, borders.
    Go team Trump! MAGA!

    • phattcat says:
      January 22, 2018 at 2:54 pm

      Ackman420, like your PDJTVSG.
      President Donald John Trump Very Stable Genius!

    • Krystal says:
      January 22, 2018 at 3:01 pm

      Two scoops of red jello for the President and his team!

    • Firefly says:
      January 22, 2018 at 3:08 pm

      House wins. Red team senate rinos/globalists now realize shut down bully tactic is off the table. Now we should hopefully see some serious discussions take place- especially when the court rules on daca. The more important thing is once the court rules there can’t be any more daca applications. As it drags it’s just more pressure and embarrassment on the Dems and rinos.

  11. FofBW says:
    January 22, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Once again, PT is totally miscalculated. Look at how many have tried to beat PT that are laying along the road.
    In their minds they must be thinking, ‘It will be different this time, we have him!’

  12. jstanley01 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    Somehow, I doubt that the Press Secretary is going to have to face any questions about why illegal border crossings are back to Obama-era levels. Or whether the Trump administration’s restart of Obama’s “Catch and Release” policy may have something to do with it…

    https://www.judicialwatch.org/blog/2018/01/illegal-aliens-quietly-relocated-throughout-u-s-commercial-flights/

  13. conservalicious says:
    January 22, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    The wisdom of Mr Nunes.

  14. TwoLaine says:
    January 22, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    “this go round” ? And so it begins…

  15. Love22 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Mara Liasson with the Pelosi/Schiff bug eyes. Are they all on drugs?

  16. TwoLaine says:
    January 22, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    I feel like I am listening to a Congressional Hearing, where everyone wants to know what we are doing for foreigners and no one cares about Americans.

  17. anotherworriedmom says:
    January 22, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    In prior standoffs, the Repubs were always the ones that caved. Every. Single. Time.
    Not this time. The Dems, after a weekend of headlines in the enemedia softly blaming the Dems (amazing in itself), they caved. I believe they realized that their blatant hostage holding was going to lead to this:

    Recent enemedia polling also showed that people who may have been sympathetic towards DACA were losing that sympathy due to the Dems scorched earth tactics.

  18. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    January 22, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    I deserve 20 lashes for listening to that crap.

  19. appadoo9 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    Negotiating with jello is like getting punched in the gut

  20. Buckeye Ken says:
    January 22, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    Who is the Democrat spokepwperson on with Trish Regan…he is a Grade A Azzhat.

  21. Jason says:
    January 22, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    not sure if this ad has made the rounds, I think it’s the ‘Dems complicit in deaths from illegals’ they asked about in the beginning

  22. rashamon says:
    January 22, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    As my grandmother would say, “Bless your little heart, Sarah. You don’t need those dawgs. They need you.”

  23. Pam says:
    January 22, 2018 at 2:45 pm

  24. duchess01 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    CUT DACA CACA! – Build the Wall – No Chain Migration – No Lottery – No Amnesty – No Welfare – No Healthcare – No Free Ride – No More Middle Fingers – they are here ILLEGALLY!

    NO NAFTA – No backdoor selling – No climate change nonsense – No liberal lies – Simple Fix!

    AMERICA and AMERICANS FIRST!

    • annieoakley says:
      January 22, 2018 at 2:59 pm

      like

    • Dobegirl says:
      January 22, 2018 at 2:59 pm

      Like 1,000 times

    • nikkichico7 says:
      January 22, 2018 at 3:21 pm

      Amen, preach it sister duchess01 ❤️🌹❤️🌹❤️🌹😉

      • duchess01 says:
        January 22, 2018 at 3:32 pm

        Sorry, nikki! – I am tired of seeing Americans living in tent cities – our infrastructure in shambles – our factories closed – Americans out of work – and people flooding into our country to take what we worked so hard to earn –

        Americans are among the most generous people on the planet – but, we always had the ‘choice’ of how much and to whom we give – these programs take from us without our approval – and for what – so people like Schmucky can get re-elected?

        This is redistribution of wealth – and I did not vote for that – Schmucky lost the battle because he put illegals before American citizens – I suspect I am not the only one who is tired of this!

        As far as NAFTA is concerned – it was a BAD DEAL from the get-go – outsourced jobs – backdoor selling – factories moving overseas – against America and Americans – they stole our wealth!

        • nikkichico7 says:
          January 22, 2018 at 3:44 pm

          I agree duchess01. I’m tired of it too. Our sons and daughters can’t make a life with the way these treasonous people worked our own government against American citizens. Burn NAFTA, it doesn’t benefit this country … sh*t can it and Trudeau and that Mexican President can pound sand 🤨

  25. JC says:
    January 22, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    Many ask how Sarah can stand to hold these briefings and why we continue to allow Press Operatives to attend. Instead, we should ask how and why they continue to attend and ask the most benighted and embarrassingly stupid questions in such a vulgar display of crass ignorance when she cleanly and incisively cleans their clocks. Every. Single. Time.

  26. bosscook says:
    January 22, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    The Dems, who don’t leave their echo chambers and spend all their time virtue signalling one another are SERIOUSLY miscalculating Americans opinions and feelings about ILLEGAL immigration. The crime, the entitlements, the blatant disregard for laws and national pride have made normal Americans very angry – Dems can continue down this road of DACA at their peril…in fact, I hope they do, because every time they pull a stunt like the shutdown, I can count on my fingers how many people’s (people who didn’t vote for him) minds change about Trump. And that’s just in my circle.

    • bosscook says:
      January 22, 2018 at 3:17 pm

      and thinking about this further….we all know the Dems don’t give a tinker’s damn for the illegals as PEOPLE….they HAVE to get them for VOTES. Nothing else. If they don’t, they will be on track to lose every general election between now and SMOD. After Trump gets done with them. Heh.

    • L. Gee says:
      January 22, 2018 at 3:23 pm

      Thank you for the update from your “circle.” I hope you will come back again some time soon and give us an update on what you are seeing and hearing about this issue (cuz you KNOW the Dems aren’t going to stop beating this dead horse).

  27. DanO64 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    Democrats flinched even before they double dog dared President Trump. Uncle, uncle,……

  28. LBB says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    I thought this briefing was more civil than others.

  29. convert says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    The Democrats in my social media feed must be beside themselves: according to all their news sources, the American people are TOTALLY in love with everything Democrat and hate the president as much as they do. The evil Pugs were absolutely LOSING in the polls as far as getting blamed for the shutdown…you would think a few of the smart ones would start to pick up on what’s going on, but naw….

    • Ackman420 says:
      January 22, 2018 at 3:43 pm

      Some of the more practical ones know what’s up. There is no platform for protecting illegal aliens to the detriment of citizens. PDJTVSG is flexing all the right muscles.
      The frothing masses, however, are gonna froth.
      November should be another wake up call, hopefully the last one needed.

  30. Sayit2016 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    President Trump 22 DEMS/LIBS-0

  31. Ackman420 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    There are rumblings among the Dems that Schumer has failed in his leadership, showed no spine.

  33. Bob Thoms says:
    January 22, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    Sarah looks better with straight hair……..

  34. All American Snowflake says:
    January 22, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    That woman on the front row (see above photo) has the eyes of someone who is completely deranged and insane.

