Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 1:30pm EST Livestream

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Monday January 22nd, 2018. Anticipated start time 1:30pm EST
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link (<- active)
This is going to be a good one !
Sucks mud to be Schumer, he he he (evil cackle)
amnesty means the end of the USA
? – President Trump will not allow it . . .
So for the first time this POS had to admit the truth! The Democrats and RINOS in the Senate got completely rolled today by our President.
I wrote the following earlier this morning. This is what Flake is talking about:
Nice to see an attitude change. They have a written document from WH on immigration that Mulvaney held up and showed the press. They blew off PTrump thinking they had the power to do an end run. Now we might get a reasonable discussions between all parties. Will be interesting to see what a they negotiate with PTrump now that the shutdown stunt is off the table. PTrump has pressure on both Dems and gop to work out a reasonable MAGA solution.
And when president TRUMP said bill of love…that’s what he meant…love between (coming together) the 2 parties. NOT love for the illegal invaders.
The talking heads conveniently leave out the part before he said “bill of love”
Mr. President – The American People want a real budget much less pork and LOTS OF SPENDING CUTS!!!!
Hope President Trump vetoes any bill that isn’t a real BUDGET with CUTS and any bill that compromises the immigration policies of his campaign – WALL, NO DACA, Increased enforcement, ending chain migration/visa lottery, etc.!!!
You and me both, georgiafl! Am sure other will agree as well!
200% agree, georgiafl. And go nuclear on the Rats, to hell with the “bipartisan” crap.
Pronounced “bipartisan”, spells “UniParty.” I am allergic to this word.
Bipartisan is like bi sexual or bi polar.
Summer is right!
Alternate spelling: Tom Donahue.
If they have the guts to “go nuclear” to pass a budget, it would be even more glorious to jettison the omnibus style and pass a budget for each area of government one at a time like it ought to be done. Each expenditure ought to stand or fail on it’s own merits.
I agree with All ^^^^ Y’all!
Ms. Sarah…
Like a Boss!!
it is called zero line budgeting where you have to justify appropriated funds…..the current system is called baseline budgeting where you take LAST years’ spending and add a % increase to it….this is so the lazy Congress does not have to actually do their job….and even with the easier system still NO budget approved for the federal government since Jan 2009 (late for FY 2009)
Oops!
I know you didn’t say the B word.
Only Us Deplorables have to have a budget.
To maintain a life, sans the $$ we are Compelled to hand over, to a Fiscally Corrupt bunch of Criminals, is Confiscated.
I’m with ^^^her^^^!!
Goergiafl, that is!!
So will Dreamers have the right to vote legally?
In Mexico
And if you have extra pesos amigo….you get to vote TWICE! 🙂
“Ballots?! We don’t need no stinking ballots.”
And Kalifornia…………
Good point.
Where you need a fancy voter id card.
🤨👍🌹
Green card holders cannot vote.
Obama encouraged them to vote in a tv interview
Obama encouraged illegals to vote as far as I know. Those who are green card holders, I believe they will know not to vote but I maybe wrong in my understanding. As green card holder I knew that I cannot vote in elections. There are certain local elections that you can vote bu to be safe, I did not vote until I was citizen.
There has been no DACA. Deal done
I personally think most of the ‘dreamers’ we saw here today.. were the press corp dreamers. Not a happy face in the gang. Moaning and groaning over the President’s (America’s) victory over stalemate.
Only in Calimexico.
That’s Mexifornia. Ugh.
To each his own. 🙂
it matters not…under the Dimm system merely being here allows you to vote……several times if you are pulling the lever for Ds
and another thing….Hey GOP this is what winning looks and feels like. You are being taught by the master of achievement and winning. Doesn’t this feel better than getting a participation trophy. GO PRESIDENT TRUMP!!
Would be funnier if not so true
That the new gun,The congressman, it don’t work and you can’t FIRE IT.
This ^^^^ and …
We the Deplorables would be Joseph …. 🤨
🤭🤭🤫 Make that Josey …. and cherry coke to go ….
Bottom line #ShumerShutDown Caves!
Red team wins this round.
PDJTVSG needs to hold firm on no amnesty, voting rights, borders.
Go team Trump! MAGA!
Ackman420, like your PDJTVSG.
President Donald John Trump Very Stable Genius!
Two scoops of red jello for the President and his team!
House wins. Red team senate rinos/globalists now realize shut down bully tactic is off the table. Now we should hopefully see some serious discussions take place- especially when the court rules on daca. The more important thing is once the court rules there can’t be any more daca applications. As it drags it’s just more pressure and embarrassment on the Dems and rinos.
Once again, PT is totally miscalculated. Look at how many have tried to beat PT that are laying along the road.
In their minds they must be thinking, ‘It will be different this time, we have him!’
And some are actually digging their own graves as we speak 🙂
Good cuts down on labor costs when they dig their own ; )
That’s what I said to my progressive bleeding heart liberal sister 🙂
GMTA ; )
Somehow, I doubt that the Press Secretary is going to have to face any questions about why illegal border crossings are back to Obama-era levels. Or whether the Trump administration’s restart of Obama’s “Catch and Release” policy may have something to do with it…
https://www.judicialwatch.org/blog/2018/01/illegal-aliens-quietly-relocated-throughout-u-s-commercial-flights/
ON THE LINE: BORDER SECURITY FROM AN AGENT AND OFFICER PERSPECTIVE (1/9/18)
(See: *Witness Testimony* Links)
https://homeland.house.gov/hearing/line-border-security-agent-officer-perspective/
The wisdom of Mr Nunes.
Eliot Ness
“this go round” ? And so it begins…
Mara Liasson with the Pelosi/Schiff bug eyes. Are they all on drugs?
I feel like I am listening to a Congressional Hearing, where everyone wants to know what we are doing for foreigners and no one cares about Americans.
In prior standoffs, the Repubs were always the ones that caved. Every. Single. Time.
Not this time. The Dems, after a weekend of headlines in the enemedia softly blaming the Dems (amazing in itself), they caved. I believe they realized that their blatant hostage holding was going to lead to this:
Recent enemedia polling also showed that people who may have been sympathetic towards DACA were losing that sympathy due to the Dems scorched earth tactics.
I deserve 20 lashes for listening to that crap.
Negotiating with jello is like getting punched in the gut
If by jello, they mean flexible, then jello it is.
Absolutely impossible to pin-down or get jello to stick on anything. Woulnn’t ever try to to negotiate with jello. You’d lose every time.
Who is the Democrat spokepwperson on with Trish Regan…he is a Grade A Azzhat.
not sure if this ad has made the rounds, I think it’s the ‘Dems complicit in deaths from illegals’ they asked about in the beginning
It’s so effective it shut down the schumer shut down. #Winning!
Had To Share
We Need To Make This Go Viral
As my grandmother would say, “Bless your little heart, Sarah. You don’t need those dawgs. They need you.”
CUT DACA CACA! – Build the Wall – No Chain Migration – No Lottery – No Amnesty – No Welfare – No Healthcare – No Free Ride – No More Middle Fingers – they are here ILLEGALLY!
NO NAFTA – No backdoor selling – No climate change nonsense – No liberal lies – Simple Fix!
AMERICA and AMERICANS FIRST!
like
Like 1,000 times
Amen, preach it sister duchess01 ❤️🌹❤️🌹❤️🌹😉
Sorry, nikki! – I am tired of seeing Americans living in tent cities – our infrastructure in shambles – our factories closed – Americans out of work – and people flooding into our country to take what we worked so hard to earn –
Americans are among the most generous people on the planet – but, we always had the ‘choice’ of how much and to whom we give – these programs take from us without our approval – and for what – so people like Schmucky can get re-elected?
This is redistribution of wealth – and I did not vote for that – Schmucky lost the battle because he put illegals before American citizens – I suspect I am not the only one who is tired of this!
As far as NAFTA is concerned – it was a BAD DEAL from the get-go – outsourced jobs – backdoor selling – factories moving overseas – against America and Americans – they stole our wealth!
I agree duchess01. I’m tired of it too. Our sons and daughters can’t make a life with the way these treasonous people worked our own government against American citizens. Burn NAFTA, it doesn’t benefit this country … sh*t can it and Trudeau and that Mexican President can pound sand 🤨
Pounding sand is fine as long as they stay on their own side of the border – lol
Many ask how Sarah can stand to hold these briefings and why we continue to allow Press Operatives to attend. Instead, we should ask how and why they continue to attend and ask the most benighted and embarrassingly stupid questions in such a vulgar display of crass ignorance when she cleanly and incisively cleans their clocks. Every. Single. Time.
Not only are”they” an embarrassment nationally but worldwide!
Definitely.
The Dems, who don’t leave their echo chambers and spend all their time virtue signalling one another are SERIOUSLY miscalculating Americans opinions and feelings about ILLEGAL immigration. The crime, the entitlements, the blatant disregard for laws and national pride have made normal Americans very angry – Dems can continue down this road of DACA at their peril…in fact, I hope they do, because every time they pull a stunt like the shutdown, I can count on my fingers how many people’s (people who didn’t vote for him) minds change about Trump. And that’s just in my circle.
and thinking about this further….we all know the Dems don’t give a tinker’s damn for the illegals as PEOPLE….they HAVE to get them for VOTES. Nothing else. If they don’t, they will be on track to lose every general election between now and SMOD. After Trump gets done with them. Heh.
Thank you for the update from your “circle.” I hope you will come back again some time soon and give us an update on what you are seeing and hearing about this issue (cuz you KNOW the Dems aren’t going to stop beating this dead horse).
Democrats flinched even before they double dog dared President Trump. Uncle, uncle,……
I thought this briefing was more civil than others.
Me, too.
Complicit.
The Democrats in my social media feed must be beside themselves: according to all their news sources, the American people are TOTALLY in love with everything Democrat and hate the president as much as they do. The evil Pugs were absolutely LOSING in the polls as far as getting blamed for the shutdown…you would think a few of the smart ones would start to pick up on what’s going on, but naw….
Some of the more practical ones know what’s up. There is no platform for protecting illegal aliens to the detriment of citizens. PDJTVSG is flexing all the right muscles.
The frothing masses, however, are gonna froth.
November should be another wake up call, hopefully the last one needed.
President Trump 22 DEMS/LIBS-0
There are rumblings among the Dems that Schumer has failed in his leadership, showed no spine.
Schumer has a spine? it must be made of jello.
Sarah looks better with straight hair……..
That woman on the front row (see above photo) has the eyes of someone who is completely deranged and insane.
Shooting daggers from her eyes and . . . wherever.
