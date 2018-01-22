Monday January 22nd – Open Thread

Posted on January 22, 2018 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to Monday January 22nd – Open Thread

  1. Minnie says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Glory be to the Father, and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit, as it was in the Beginning, is Now and Ever Shall Be, World without End, Amen.

    God Bless America
    God Bless President Donald J. Trump

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Garrison Hall says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Have a great Monday, Treepers. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:40 am

    In honor of Military Mondays

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:50 am

    Like

    Reply
  6. New Nonna to be Again!!! says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:58 am

    Lord God, we know that You hear the cries of Your people. Thank you, Father, for hearing us as is evidenced by November 8, 2016. Thank You for not abandoning us to the world of the dead.

    You Lord, are all we have, all we need. Father, please continue to hear our prayers. Save us from the evil, vile lies and danger Satan and his human underlings plan for America. For Your people in America and throughout the world.

    With You, we know ALL things are possible. We ask You to hear our prayers and save us from the evil in their hearts. For YOUR Glory, for YOUR Honor and Praise. Grant us victory over their evil plots. For all the world to see Your Glory!! That, as You’re sons and daughters, we may sing Your Praises always.

    Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit, as it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be, world without end, amen.

    Glory and Praise to our God, now and forever.

    Lord, bless and save President Trump and his family and team, our beautiful country, and countrymen, and the whole world. Have mercy and save us from every evil and harm.

    We ask this all through Your most Holy Son, our Lord, Jesus Christ. 🙏🦁🇺🇸

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. ForGodandCountry says:
    January 22, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Philippians 2:9-11

    9 Therefore God exalted him to the highest place
    and gave him the name that is above every name,
    10 that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow,
    in heaven and on earth and under the earth,
    11 and every tongue acknowledge that Jesus Christ is Lord,
    to the glory of God the Father.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s