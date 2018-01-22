Monday January 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Glory be to the Father, and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit, as it was in the Beginning, is Now and Ever Shall Be, World without End, Amen.
God Bless America
God Bless President Donald J. Trump
Have a great Monday, Treepers. 🙂
In honor of Military Mondays
Lord God, we know that You hear the cries of Your people. Thank you, Father, for hearing us as is evidenced by November 8, 2016. Thank You for not abandoning us to the world of the dead.
You Lord, are all we have, all we need. Father, please continue to hear our prayers. Save us from the evil, vile lies and danger Satan and his human underlings plan for America. For Your people in America and throughout the world.
With You, we know ALL things are possible. We ask You to hear our prayers and save us from the evil in their hearts. For YOUR Glory, for YOUR Honor and Praise. Grant us victory over their evil plots. For all the world to see Your Glory!! That, as You’re sons and daughters, we may sing Your Praises always.
Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit, as it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be, world without end, amen.
Glory and Praise to our God, now and forever.
Lord, bless and save President Trump and his family and team, our beautiful country, and countrymen, and the whole world. Have mercy and save us from every evil and harm.
We ask this all through Your most Holy Son, our Lord, Jesus Christ. 🙏🦁🇺🇸
Amen!
You too!
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm+16&version=NLT
Philippians 2:9-11
9 Therefore God exalted him to the highest place
and gave him the name that is above every name,
10 that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow,
in heaven and on earth and under the earth,
11 and every tongue acknowledge that Jesus Christ is Lord,
to the glory of God the Father.
