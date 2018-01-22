January 22nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #368

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Jerome Corsi decodes/explains Q’s 1/21 messages. Very much worth the read. Purely diabolical.
https://www.scribd.com/document/369668690/Qanon-Decode-Four-Posts-Sunday-Jan-21-2018-Will-Sessions-Drop-the-Hammer-Vers-17-0-Jan-21-2018
This makes Sessions look pretty weak.
Q has consistently been positive about the AG…his words have been “trust Sessions”.
if even HALF of this is true… wow!
What I find interesting in all this is the lack of the name ‘Bush’ anywhere. You can’t make the argument they are not involved in this globalist takeover. How is it they can stay hidden in the shadows?
Jerome Corsi deciphers a lot but keep in mind it’s his opinion – and I’ve followed Q closely and the only thing Q has said repetitively throughout all his posts regarding AG Sessions is TRUST SESSIONS. And like I said Q has posted this many times, and with this being the case it means Corsi’s words regarding Sessions comes from his own opinion and not Q’s words.
As far as everything else – YES! TRUST Q – for we are in for a very wild ride this week.
Our President absolutely knows how to stick it to the Democrats!
Yes. The man knows how to effectively use the Presidential bully-pulpit in a way that makes W look like the incompetent boob he truly was.
All it takes to pass more of the president’s agenda, pass the very things the insurgency turned out to defeat Hillary for, is for Mitch McConnel to get rid of the 60 vote rule. The obvious reason he hasn’t done this is because he’s been bought and paid for by the UniParty globalists. Keeping the 60 vote rule effectively keeps meaningful conservative reforms, like building the wall and ending mass illegal alien migration, off the floor of the senate. The house has passed dozens of bills that are blocked by the 60 vote rule. McConnel can pretend to support president Trump but, so long as he insists on keeping the 60 vote rule, nothing will happen. Mitch McConnel is president Trump’s chief enemy in the senate.
Close, but not quite. Mitch is out for Mitch. If he can get ahead by supporting Trump, he’ll do so. If he stands to gain by opposing Trump (or being his enemy), he’ll do so. Mitch only cares about Mitch…part of the “establishment”. A barnacle on the USS America.
I would call him a boil on America’s arse.
You say tomato I say tomato. 😉
I disagree. So far going well. The 60 rule is the nuclear option and would look bad for Ts. The Dems are shooting themselves in the foot fine without it.
On another note British labour party charging more for white people. I thought we had laws against discrimination?
I also feel like Trump knows they will never do the nuclear option.
Are you a British citizen?
That last sentence confused me because of the “we”.
You bet, Garrison. This is the ultimate test for McConnell. He will either do the right thing or will be exposed as a traitor to the US.
And he will have to pay every single one of us if the latter be true.
I am inclined to agree with you. McConnell has demonstrated a lack of aggressive support for the President since inauguration day, both in the media and on the Senate floor. His present choice to not change the voting rule is another example of his enabling the obstructionists. This shutdown nonsense could have ended earlier this evening with a simple majority vote (Graham and Flake would have fallen in line). The President must be very frustrated.
Now we hear that Mitch might get 60 votes by tomorrow or Tuesday. I worry about what he is promising the Dems regarding the DACA negotiation. The Dems are all in on the DACA issue, and they won’t give it up as an effective tool to block the President’s agenda without getting DACA assurances that, I strongly suspect, will seriously compromise the President’s entire immigration reform agenda.
IMO, the dire consequences of the “nuclear option” are a sham. I am completely certain that the Dems would use it without hesitation if/when they control the Senate. The Senate is a bare-knuckles environment, and McConnell is hiding behind the presumption that the collegial, bi-partisan rules of yesteryear are still in play. I am equally confident that the President would much prefer McConnell not be the Majority Leader.
In brief, I don’t trust McConnell politically and I don’t like him personally..
Wired magazine gives the entire flimsy story the Swamp and Obama/Clinton cabal made up about President Trump. In order to win we have to understand our enemies. Once I read this I knew that the CIA started the entire muh Russia plot. There is always some truth in the arsonal of liars. Brennan’s truth is Soros/Baltic Intel/CIA created this to start the muh Russia conspiracy and Brennan set up the FBI and Counterintelligence teams to go after Trump. Brennan said so in committee hearing in May 2017. But here is how Brennan started the whole thing IMHO:
According to news reports, last April CIA director John Brennan was given a tape recording, allegedly from a friendly Baltic intelligence service, which purported to indicate that Russian—perhaps even Kremlin—money was being funneled to the Trump campaign. Where was that money coming from and where was it purportedly going?
https://www.wired.com/story/the-known-unknowns-swirling-around-the-trump-russia-scandal/
Who plays around with banks? Soros:
Banking scandals (Soros) http://www.moldova.org/en/kroll-2-report-summary-reactions/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/mar/2/george-soros-working-his-mischief-again-in-macedon/
It is interesting to note that the memo story is spreading. Now PowerLine has published the Joe diGenova outline of the majority of the events behind the unlawful surveillance of President Trump Trump concluding that it well worth viewing.
We know powerline read it here first
I know it’s off topic from the Big Ugly here, but I have a story, which should give some idea as to the disconnect between the crazy liberals, and how they just won’t be able to cope in the coming months. They are as brain washed as the people in North Korea. And that is no exaggeration.
The back story first. My wife wrote to a “friend” from Los Angeles. All she did was ask how she was doing, and if her medicare was okay, as she was having problems under Obama. We had not spoken for 18 months, so my wife dropped her a friendly note to see how things were.
I am posting the response, with redactions, to show how insane and delusional the left have become. I promise you, this is not a joke, or sarcasm, or made up in any way. This is what we got back. We were shocked. Liberalism really really is a mental disorder, and the response shows how far down the rabbit hole of insanity these people have gone. Delusion doesn’t even come close to describing it. Brain washing is a correct description. There is no coming back for them, and I pray for their sanity as the year progresses.
As a “heads up” to the content, I am almost certain that my wife and myself are some of the lowest earners on this forum, indeed, in the country. We own our own business. We lived in LA for 7 years, and moved out for hundreds of reasons, one of which was that we could no longer afford it. We told this friend about 18 months ago that we liked Trump’s views on manufacturing, because we are in manufacturing, and were suffering. We did not tell her, or anyone else how much we loved Trump, because it wasn’t going to be a good outcome. We shut up, and just moved out. We are loving the Mid West.
Read it and weep, or laugh, or cry, or cringe, or all four. The reply we got is posted below.
Ok, ######
You asked, so here you go:
The cuts to Medicare won’t start until 2019. They’re designed that way to get the Repugs (repugnant congress) a theoretical break in the upcoming election. All predictions are leaning toward a blood bath on their side. Given all the racism I’ve seen, among other completely destructive stuff that is annihilating our rights, and the Constitution, and voting, that prediction will be accurate. At least I hope so. So, regarding Medicare, it’s too soon to judge, but it doesn’t sound good.
WHAT TAX BREAK?!?!? Are you out of your ****ing mind, or are you now in the million dollar and more income bracket, and don’t give a s**t about anyone else?
I’m going to lose more than half my deductions for 2018, which will mean that my tax burden may double or triple. I read the story of one woman, who owns a small business in NY, a friend of a friend on FB, and a trusted friend at that, who will lose so many deductions, because of employees, etc., per the new tax code, that she will be owing 50%, that’s right: FIFTY PERCENT, of her income next year. She will be forced to move out of NY state, move her children out of a school they love, so on, to move to a place where the US codes work a slightly better advantage than NY.
If you’re in a 7 figure or higher income bracket, you get lots of breaks, lower taxes. If you’re middle income, this year, 2017, will be somewhat milder, but next year, and progressively so to 2020, you will owe more and more, as the breaks currently given will disappear, and change. This is huge handout to the rich and the corporations, while to the lower and middle class it is a complete and devastating disaster. I’m outraged beyond the beyond on this one. And I’m outraged at the stupidity of people who blindly believe Faux news, the proven mouthpiece of lies for the Repugs, and think it’s the best thing ever. They’ll wake up next year, sadly, after the elections, to realize how much they’ve been duped. Unfortunately, those of us who are awake, reading actual facts, and searching for the true facts about things, we will also be equally adversely affected. But, we’ll see it coming.
Regarding Medicare, if the predicted, though not yet implemented through Congress, cuts come through, I’ll be dead by the end of that year, for lack of availability of affordable medical care.
I can only hope for a miracle like intelligent and caring people of the ilk of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and others, mostly Dems, to at least attempt to block some cuts that have been stated by the traitors Ryan and McConnell as “necessary to pay for the new tax plan”. It will take away so much from the majority of the US citizens, and give it to the wealthy few, leaving us with nothing.
There are no words for how vile I consider traitor 45 and his even more vile traitorous, well more like hoodwinked, followers. There is NO room for bigotry, hatred, stupidity in this new world that the rest of the world is. The US is so far behind, and falling the more so, daily, under this current regime. Traitors, all. I mean, really. . . Repugs are in complete control of the govt, the prez, senate, and congress, and have created a shutdown. REALLY? They can govern? REALLY? As one pundit put it: earliest shutdown of govt, EVER; FIRST time EVER with total control by one party (something that was never supposed to happen per the original Constitution, and warnings from the founding fathers of this once great, now failing country), a shutdown; and 45 is doing what he’s always done: said he’d run the country like his businesses, every one of which is bankrupt. He owes millions, perhaps billions, to China, and major banks, and therefore, has written by presidential edict, pardons for their debts, fines, etc., accrued from abuses through this year, done this weekend. Of course, tax payers will pay for that, the middle and lower incomes, with their new tax codes, starting next year. Yeah, right!
Well, you got me started. There you go. Watching it unfold will be interesting to put mildly. If we even have an election in Nov, and if we don’t gain a Dem greater balance and control, this country is in for some MAJOR challenges, that will make 08 look like a cake walk. Remember, we are now pretty much diplomatically isolated as a country. China will no longer accept further debt from us. Mexico has created a new agricultural agreement with Argentina, and will be buying all corn from them as of this year, and is no longer dealing with or accepting any corn from the US, due to the insults and demand for a wall (which they aren’t paying for and is now being demanded that it be put into the US budget), which will ruin many farmers in the mid west, your home area now. Germany has pulled away from diplomatic relations with the US, saying that 45 has forever altered the relations with them, ditto much of Europe and Asia, and even Canada, definitely Mexico. Of course, best friend Putin and 45 are getting along mostly fine, right? Yeah, good for the world and country, bringing us the closest to nuclear war we’ve ever been. Oh yeah, an INCREASE in military spending, when it’s already got 55% of the US budget.
No tax break on my end. Cuts that will soon decimate my medical care. And the ruination of my country, like I never thought possible, by a man who is by all evidence a follower of Hitler’s methodology of creating a dictatorship.
So, don’t want to know, don’t ask, my dear. I’ll throw it back in your face with all my rage and frustration at people’s stupidity. My only hope is seeing that his base is deteriorating to close to 30%, lowest ever for a first year president. People are waking up. And, as predicted by a psychic, he’s already stated that we need a national emergency to have an excuse to suspend the coming election. Watch for a false flag event there. I’m hoping the good people, who aren’t so filled with fear, hatred and bigotry, will truly wake up and create an opportunity to change this direction, if the election is allowed to go forward in Nov. It’s my only hope for survival at the moment, for the world, myself, and this country.
Have a great life.
Gynormous Hugs!
Love and Peace, In the Light,
That is pathetic, pitifully delusional and just sad. So uninformed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
More than that it’s insane
So who has changed you and wife or this person? A person doesn’t get that far off the deep end overnight. Me I would delete her from my contact list and never think of again.
Wow…that’s just wow….
I always head CA changes people. Thank goodness for the Midwest.
You know I’ve noticed that this idiots write a whole lot as if they expect me to read it all?
a friend of a friend on FB, and a trusted friend at that,—– Oooookkkkkkkk
Bringing up Hitler of course.
Love and Peace, In the Light,—– Ahhh the tolerant left… rolls eyes
Please please please tell me your wife wrote back and said: I sense anger… You might need a good doctor in your Medicare plan. So anything on your mind? Hows the weather? 😀
Oh or write back MAGA
Did anyone else see this tweet by Duckworth?
I saw all the little snowflakes loving it and still crying about HRC
Is she talking about Bill Clinton?
LOL Ok I am sooo tweeting that to her!!!!!
“Other texts suggest Strzok and Page intended to subvert rules governing preservation of their discussions about FBI matters. In April of 2016, Page texted:
Page: so look, you say we text on that phone when we talk about Hillary because it can’t be traced…”
Surely the government is looking to collect the texts from their private phone carriers as well.
