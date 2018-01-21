Sunday Talks – OMB Director Mick Mulvaney Discusses Government Shutdown…

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney appears on Fox News Sunday to discuss the ongoing government shutdown with swamp gatekeeper Chris Wallace.
What are we to make of this?!?
Please tell me that communications between Strzok and Page that happened at a critical stage after the election and leading up to their time on Mueller’s team haven’t been “deleted.”
http://abcnews.go.com/amp/Politics/wireStory/texts-turned-fbi-agent-off-mueller-team-52502647
“But, according to the letter, the FBI told the department that its system for retaining text messages sent and received on bureau phones had failed to preserve communications between Strzok and Page over a five-month period between Dec. 14, 2016, and May 7, 2017. The explanation for the gap was “misconfiguration issues related to rollouts, provisioning, and software upgrades that conflicted with the FBI’s collection capabilities.”
Well, it looks like NSA will have to ride in to save the day. That would be a great PR justification for continuing to monitor everything.
I wrote to the President today (not that he would take any notice of me) and asked him to tell the NSA he wants the text messages and Clinton e-mails in the next 24 hours or he will request the ending of their data collection program. If it is only going to collect data on political enemies and not terrorists, then I see no reason to continue it.
Recalling the old saying that, “even paranoids have enemies,” I cast the jaundiced eye of suspicion on this development. The time-frame involved is conveniently during the period when the specific weaponization/politicization against PDJT took off. Could be nothing, but I suspect a rat. And, remember, this morning Rand Paul described McConnell and Ryan as being overly enamored of the IC. They seem to have thrown us the promise of the memo – perhaps to quiet the masses with just a little red meat – while the obstruction/obfuscation continues in the background. They’re not going to the gallows easily; no honorable death for this crowd.
It should be an automatic ten years in prison for deleting anything like this. The only exception would be if you could prove the glitch was unknown and an innocent mistake.
I would agree with mandatory minimum sentencing for deletions. Start at one day and work upward. Innocent people still get the one day. There are no innocent deletions. It’s either intentional or ignorant.
The explanation doesn’t sound like ignorance. Only someone who has extensive technical knowledge would come up with that wording.
Doesn’t that NSA Data Collection center in Utah (and other collection sites) have Everything on Everyone? I thought nothing could be permanently deleted. Sorry, I’m not buying it.
I’m not buying it either.
It should be retrievable on the phones, unless they hammered those too.
Cybersecurity expert John J. Carney has opined that simply deleting a text message only hides it from plain sight but “it’s still in there, it’s simply marked as ‘erased’ . . . it’s possible to go in there and collect them.” Moreover, Carney’s interview indicated that, in light of this emerging cell phone forensics technology, “many common methods for intentionally destroying phones do not make text messages and other data irretrievable.” “For example, shattering a device’s screen, breaking its charging ports or on-off switches, crushing it under weight, or submerging it in water are unlikely to wipe out the memory.”
Most phones use “flash memory” which only actually deletes a deleted SMS message when the rest of the device’s data space has been exhausted by new information. Paul Luehr a former federal prosecutor and former supervisor of the internet fraud program at the Federal Trade Commission has explained that “[d]eleted text messages just sit there until they’re overwritten” and “most phone systems operate on a database, and so the data may still be there marked with a flag that says deleted.” Luehr also reiterated the point that in most circumstances in order to recover deleted text messages “you really need to have access to one or more physical devices.”
According to computer forensics expert and technology professor Bradley Schatz, most cell phones are “set up to avoid indiscriminately overwriting data, so if you have a lot of spare space on the drive inside your phone, which you will do on a large iPhone, then the device will use that before it writes over or erases previously used space and deleted messages.” As most practitioners generally know, when a user deletes a text message, it is almost always recoverable through the forensic process. That is one key reason why federal investigators and litigants have been asking for the physical cellular phones of targets, witnesses and counterparties. A former Chief of the SEC’s Internet Enforcement office stated: “[t]he key to just about every important SEC investigation nowadays lies in the data that the Staff finds . . . occasionally you have wiretaps or a whistleblower, but generally, the critical smoking gun resides on some device as a byte of data.” Critical for the purpose of electronic data recovery and harvesting, Cellebrite’s principal product, the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (“UFED”), has the ability to recover deleted text messages from cellular phone devices.
https://news.law.fordham.edu/jcfl/2016/06/02/cell-phone-forensics-powerful-tools-wielded-by-federal-investigators/
there’s a Gateway article about Obama’s alternate emails on the Clinton servers that were covered up/erased by the FBI
LikeLiked by 2 people
The IG has the texts, that’s how we know to begin with. Who does the government sue to get phone records? The provider
Criminal defense attorney’s may subpoena the text messages of case agents in preparation for defending their clients in pending trials.
I sure hope some criminal defense attorney who has already successfully obtained the text messages of FBI case agents and FBI witnesses between between Dec. 14, 2016, and May 7, 2017 reads this and calls out the FBI B.S.
I’m calling BS. Every regulated production data system I have ever seen is configured for backups and failovers. DR, HA and multi-site production architectures are common and required. Not to mention that huge NSA datacenter that sucks everything up.
Someone has a copy somewhere.
Maybe that is the chess move here. Say it was destroyed, let them make statements, then roll the truth out on top of them.
So much horse hockey from the fbi. The carrier has every text ever sent on every phone whether it was sent to a legitimate number or not.
Old IT saying: it’s not a backup if you can’t restore it.
I *REALLY* tried to watch this. I can’t. Wallace is an insufferable prick. I’ll just have to read your reviews my friends.
My take? We need 100 more like Mick Mulvaney
Ha. I was upstairs when this aired, and hubby came up and said the exact same thing!
I also had a chance to extract a 2 min excerpt, as I monitor foxnews all day for material to tweet, but when I saw that it would be Wallace, I could not bring myself to even watch.
Wallace is a pimple but Mulvaney was more than a match. I enjoyed watching Wallace get his clock cleaned.
You missed Wallace relaying that Schumerhole’s “staff” called Mulvaney a liar. Mulvaney really kept his cool. As for Wallace, he is an anus.
I had to quit after 30 seconds! Can’t live thru watching his ugly questioning!
They knew they would commit suicide but still thought they would come out on top! The Democrats are DEAD 💀! Even their favorite MSM types have to admit the truth.
From the article linked above:
As Day 2 of the Schumer Shutdown begins, here’s what Democrats are waking up to…
The Washington Post: Shutdown could hurt Democrats seeking reelection in Trump states
“Yet some Democrats also quietly conceded that the impasse — if it is seen as a fight over immigration — holds risks for vulnerable senators, even if they voted to keep the government open.”
“A super PAC allied with Senate Democrats commissioned a poll in 12 battleground states in early December 2017 … when interviewers asked respondents about a shutdown that might be tied to the legal status of dreamers, Democrats absorbed more blame.”
CNN Poll: Democratic advantage narrows in 2018.
“…it represents a large shift from CNN polls conducted in the past three months, in which Democrats held double-digit advantages over the Republicans.”
“In the new poll, independents have grown more positive toward Donald Trump, and now split almost evenly on the generic ballot: 45% for the Republican in their district to 42% for the Democrat.”
Take a look at this 30 second ad put out by our President! Democrats are DEAD 💀!
Already 213,000+ views and growing!
President Trump knew what would happen if the Democrats forced a shut-down.
Your absolutely right! They played right into his trap and now are completely stuck. If they give in, what charges on February 8th? Our President will never agree to the garbage Durbin and Graham are pushing. I don’t see Democrats agreeing to our President’ terms. Do we start a shutdown again? That is what is going through the Democrats minds today.
IMO – President Trump has stated his terms – Nuclear Option – Real Budget – Wall – NO more DACA, NO more chain migration, illegals go home, serious extreme vetting.
LikeLiked by 8 people
… Spending cuts, Debt reduction and removal. NO NAFTA, only One on One trade deals. Forget about the global warming hoax!
These are The President’s Terms.
The President is going to call the Democrat/Globalists bluff.
He’s willing to wait as long as it takes. In March, he will end DACA if it hasn’t been done before then through the Nuclear Option.
This is a President with not brass, not steel, not titanium – but tungsten carbide balls.
President Trump takes his Contract With The American Voter seriously as any other contract he signed – and his signature is on this one!
Donald Trump’s Contract with the American Voter:
https://assets.donaldjtrump.com/_landings/contract/O-TRU-102316-Contractv02.pdf
These people are complete MORONS thinking that deleting a tweet makes it all disappear. It shows how FAKE they really are.
It’s Unconditional Surrender Time!
Just wait for DJT to drop his MOABs.
Br’er Rabbit and the briar patch.
The shutdown allows the agencies to determine essential from non-mission essentials. Once identified, Trump will move to cut their budgets accordingly.
They are so DEAD. Even their useful idiots know it. Dead Dead Dead! Lock ’em up!
Fox News Contributor Delivers Bad News to Democrats — Congressional Polls Are Taking an Interesting Turn
CNN’s latest poll reflects the trend Benson noticed — Democratic leads are shrinking as Americans begin to see the impact of the GOP tax bill on the economy and their own wallets:
https://ijr.com/the-declaration/2018/01/1052931-fox-news-contributor-delivers-bad-news-to-democrats-congressional-polls-are-taking-an-interesting-turn/?_hsenc=p2ANqtz–gjCExBtPCVzlarkL9PhaPVlRNuECgZ7Itb7h7VVO5Bcf7JtQZXdmRo8mYRT6C2lQBRfAbPXoNGgQ34UNw_ivysja2ZYGxMzRm_o_9tp1KeYXHqp8&_hsmi=60113340&utm_campaign=Conservative%20Daily&utm_content=60113340&utm_medium=email&utm_source=hs_email
Yes…it really is the economy and this issue is in our Presidents wheelhouse….He can visit factories every week and drive the narrative and have fun doing it.
Great point! He loves doing it as well.
Fle– see… there is that roughly 70/30 split I was talking about a week ago.
Of course the article should be about the numbers for democrats never taking a turn to begin with. I find these polls amusing and the fact they keep at it funnier because it’s a crutch for the left…just a way to feel better..
The key might be in sustaining this until Nov. The Dems will look to set more fires between now and Nov. This is shaping up to be a most interesting political season, but I hope the whole Memo deal puts the nail in the coffin of the Dems having any hopes of winning either House.
Blacks Have Shifted to Trump
Chris apparently has a problem with math-he must have told Mr Mulvaney 5 times that the shutdown was on the Republicans-finally Mr Mulvaney used small numbers and told him we needed at a minimum, 9 dems to pass the CR.
Wallace is disgusting
Made a Twitter poll based on your comment
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cool-thanks
Lady you are a hero! I love that poll you just put out! 😂
Wallace is disgusting and desperate.
Wallace plays his role of obtuse boob quite well. He kept asking the same question and getting the same answer. The wall is useless without the supporting laws to make it effective. He also exposed the double speak of Schumer that Wallace refused to acknowledge. Wallace never acknowledged that the Republicans do not oppose dealing with immigrants stranded by Obama under DACA.
The reason Schumer will never give on DACA are twofold.
1. It removes a Democrat issue used to mobilize their lemmings.
2. Think about this one, it essentially removes or makes it difficult to use the corrupt Liberal District Courts, like the 9th Circuit, from the equation of impeding the president on immigration.
3. The illegals vote dem.
I hope with the Schumer Shutdown, EVERY Fed judge does not get their paycheck.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s the fastest way to less govt.
The military doesn’t get tv in the ‘Stan? Boo hoo.
The IRS is shut down? See, the upside is enormous.
The Military & Border Patrol not getting PAID is the problem.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They’ll get paid…it may be delayed, but they will get their money.
Agree, but lower ranking enlisted do not make that much money and a delayed paycheck to those with dependents is gonna hurt.
And under the terms of the soldiers and sailors relief act, they will be held harmless. No evictions, no late payment charges, no nothing. The DoD has the authority to issue script so state side military can continue to buy groceries and basics at the post/camp/base/station.
Some of the bases have closed the stores.
Thank you blacksmith.
I take great satisfaction in seeing how the fake polls, which are used by the Dems as a political tool to bolster their arguments in the media, end up fooling the Dems into believing the polls are accurate.
Trump was very conciliatory, so much so, that the gang of 6 presented Trump with an insulting proposal which ignored Trump’s previous demands. Their proposal was so lop-sided, that no-one seriously blamed Trump for balking at it–so they used the sh–hole comments to attempt to distract from policy and smear the man–yet again.
But on the news–Trump seemed like a reasonable statesman–anxious to cooperate for the good of all Americans.
Fake polls showing overwhelming support for a DACA amnesty were actually believed by Dems as being true, so the Dems felt complete confidence in inserting the amnesty in a bill designed only to fund the basics of government to keep it open.
The Dems took the bait, and the trap snapped shut.
As was pointed out by Mulvaney, there is not one single item in the CR which is objectionable to the Dems–it is only the omission of DACA which caused them to filibuster. (DACA has nothing to do with keeping the lights on in the government)
The Republicans even added a CHIP extension for 6 years in order to add a sweetener to the CR–yet still, the intransigent Dems screamed for more–confident that their fake polls informed them of the feelings of most Americans–and that this was an issue to stand and fight–and an issue they would easily win.
But even the NYT, Bloomberg, or AP cannot easily spin the government shutdown as being caused by the GOP when there was not one single objectionable item in it to Democrats–and the MSM WOULD spin it that way if they could get away with it.
The longer the shutdown, the more political damage will occur to the Dems.
President Trump should be in no hurry for a solution–unless it is exactly the current CR.
Ideally, the shutdown will go on for so long–that fuddy-duddy Mitch McConnell will consider using the nuclear option to pass the CR in the interests of National Security. Getting rid of the filibuster would open up doors to pass a slew of right-wing legislation without being watered down and pork-barrelled by Dems.
Mitch McConnell–the Dems would use the nuclear option if they were in your place. The current hyperpartisanship will not allow government to function when it is obstructed by Senate rules created when the Senate was still a bipartisan old gentleman’s club.
Bottom-line is that going into election year 2018–the Dems are looking worse each day–and Dem congressmen in red states should start being very nervous right now.
‘ )
“Don’t weaponise”? Why not?
The Govt is shut down because illegal aliens are of far greater importance to Democrats than native born US citizens, it is god’s political gift to PTrump.
Use it for a walkover, more ads, go for it…..don’t listen to Mick on this (otherwise he’s a peach).
because we are better than to play by “their” rules….
Ok. Then lose like we always have, loser politics as preached by Nation Review.
nope, the truth always wins….
OMG.
????
you do realize there is no 2 party system in this country….?
The Us vs Them argument doesn’t work anymore
?
What has that got to do with fighting Democrats who are defending a hopeless political position?
Oh, and why isn’t it the truth?
You missed Mulvaney’s point. Fortunately, we’re doing it his way. Go back and listen to his compade and contrast between Oboobie and Trump. Oboobie wanted to maximize the hurt and disruption to you and me. Mick will minimize the impact.
Think of it this way. If you also believe govt agencies are bloated, how would you go about deciding what’s essential or not? The shutdown is a trial run. If the people don’t miss the services not provided, then they’re probably not essential and would be first on chopping block
We can rationalise anything if we try. This is a gift to PTrump if he chooses to use it.
AH . . . you’re right. But stated another way, Obozo “weaponized” the shutdown by maximizing the hurt to you and me, us, the people of the U.S. Trump is made of much better stuff than to deliberately cause unnecessary and unwanted disruption in the lives of us, the people . . . the people that Obozo didn’t and doesn’t give a crap about . . . and who are getting the recognition and respect we deserve from our current President, DJT.
Everything Obama administration did was coated with pettiness and spite. His administration was punitive and partisan from day one.
I just happened to drive across the country during that shutdown in 2013, I was amazed to see that they even barricaded the scenic views turn offs and side offs on interstate highways.
That’s an example of leftist spite. Shut people down, even destroy those who don’t agree with them, deny their rights….it’s all spite and hate with them.
Senator Tom Cotton is growing BIGLY in my mind! I absolutely LOVE ❤️ his tweets!
This is just the beginning…. The longer the Dem’s stay away from the table and a vote, the longer we can horse whip them in the public square! The closer we get to “release” of the FISA memo – the closer we get to putting some of these critters’ behind bars… (or, they flee overseas to avoid such outcomes; and, thereby admit their guilt!).
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nice that Mulverine pointed out that 🤡 (Sen. Schumer, if you didn’t recognize his picture) offered authorization, not appropriation for the wall. And he pointed out that 🤡 already voted to authorize the wall in 2006.
At the very end, Mulverine brought up that all 4 requirements brought up in the bi-partisan meeting with President Trump were not addressed.
Mulverine also hammered that the 2013 shutdown was intentionally made as painful as possible for everyone and that the 2013 shutdown was extended by the Dems to maximize the hurt.
I do wish Mulverine had used the phrase ‘Schumer Shutdown’ several more times than he did.
Wallace must be getting paid by the Dems. He was awful.
Wallace is truly unbearable.
Wouldn’t want to bet the plantation on whether Chris Wallace is on the Fusion list of PAID anti-Trump journalists.
PrissyChrissy just does what Rupert tells him.
(And rupert does what georgie tells him. And georgie does whatever the rothchild bildyourburgers tells him, and the bildyourburgers do whatever satan tells them.)
Its a helluva job.
Chris Wallace is such an obvious turd. He would refuse to make a distinction between 2013 and 2018 even if in 2013 the Dems were proposing to make murder legal and the GOP opposed it. In Wallace’s world, all oppositions are equal.
Not to mention “gotcha” journalism is getting so old. There’s Wallace with his queued up videos and his paper notes and tablet. How long did it take for him to prepare for this staged event?
Wallace’s bosses have staff that feed him his Accusations-and-Assertions-posing-as-Questions, his Talking Points™ and the limits of how long and what a guest may be/not be allowed speak.
Several times, we have seen as many as 20 pundits repeat the same Talking Points™ in the same 24 hour news cycle.
Example:
AD REM – I’m so sorry about this horrible image. It was not on the original @ the YouTube site. (blush)
Honestly that’s about the ONLY reason that would click on that I would otherwise watch that video in the first place. XD
Here’s a better one:
There’s also one re: Hillary with dozens of pundits saying she is ‘powering through’.
Hahahahaha! Fluffy – you missed a funny segment – every time Mulvaney told the truth – Wallace got ‘hoof and mouth disruption’ – ‘aye, aye, aye’ – much like the ‘if,if,if’ of ‘that other guy’ – Wallace cannot handle the truth because he is so used to distorting it – he also has trouble with the English language – difference between ‘appropriation’ and ‘authorization’ bills – Schmucky was talking out of both sides of his mouth – Mulvaney caught him – and Wallace was visibly upset!
When Wallace tried to play politics with the 2013 Shutdown that ‘that other guy’ used to hurt people because of Republican O-Care Refusal and the 2018 Shutdown caused by Schmucky changing the nature of the CR – Mulvaney called him on the carpet – told him the House got it – but, the Senate refuses to vote on the CR that is on the table – even though they agree with it –
In addition, Wallace tried to call this the Trump Shutdown – and Mulvaney wouldn’t let him get away with it – President Trump had nothing to do with changing the CR for political purposes – and – President Trump will make sure as few people as possible are hurt by the shutdown – holding the military hostage is not an option – IOW – the blame is definitely on Schmucky’s shoulders.
Mulvaney is the man to put Weasel Wallace in his place – he gave him NO QUARTER, Fluffy!
The fight is centered around chain migration. They don’t want to compromise on chain migration. They are trying to box Trump into trading full Wall funding for amnesty. The Wall will be tied up in litigation. What the Dems want is amnesty with chain migration untouched.
Trump must stand firm on chain migration or he’s no better than Reagan 1987. We will lose the country irreparably if we have another amnesty with no immigration controls even with the Wall.
I agree but I think POTUS has this. He has been very clear over & over again. No need to take him to the woodshed.
Build the wall, end chain migration, end visa lottery. No waivering on this. The DACAns can then get their green cards. But ONLY the DACAns, not their parents, and not the other illegals. And then I hope soon Sessions will prosecute Rahm Emanuel and the other illegal-harboring Mayors. Put them in jail.
Trump knew this was going to happen. He’s using the threat of sunlight to keep the GOPe in line, but he doesn’t have to play that game with the Democrats. He was very open with them about negotiating over DACA as long as Trump got the wall and the immigration reforms he wanted. The Dems (and RINOs) don’t want this so they tried to smear Trump and pin the government shutdown on him.
But the old tactics aren’t working anymore. Nobody trusts them or the Lamestream Media anymore. Trump has done a good job of messaging and being transparent and has successfully placed the blame for this at the Democrats’ feet.
The Swamp being bought off has always been a detriment and frustration to us, especially here on CTH. HOWEVER, we are now witnessing this fraudulence begin to backfire on the Democrats as it is leaving them ZERO room to maneuver politically on this issue. The Democrats can’t give up amnesty for illegals because it helps to fuel their rapidly shrinking base, and of course the donor class wants it for their own reasons.
Trump has successfully boxed them in on this issue. They can’t get out of the immigration box. And now Trump is going to BURY THEM IN IT. Either they cave and they handicap themselves, or they keep fighting and they continue to destroy themselves in the eyes of the electorate. There’s still plenty of fence-sitters out there that Trump can win over on this issue because Trump is showing he is a man of his word and he can be TRUSTED to keep his word, which is worth its weight in gold in the Swamp.
Sundance calls it Cold Anger. Another guy that talked about this before I heard of this site called it “Enraged Electorate”. Believe me, you’re gonna see the rage at the ballot box in November.
Chrissy Wallace is being purposely obtuse repeating the same already-answered question over and over again, or is he suffering the low brow Acosta Syndrome?
In other news, Mulvaney rocks another stunning wardrobe tie! The gold and navy blue is photogenic!
I agree I was watching Wallace ( gag ) and was thinking– Don’t act like you don’t know…..
Ok need help here… i seem to remember the last time the GOV shut down the Gov workers got retro active pay…… is that how this works ?
Yes, even the hourly paid workers.
Maybe. It did with BO but was it legal or just BO.
Anyhow picture this:
Very young mom w/twins & hubs is over on a ship in the China Sea. Her parents are dead so no help coming from them & she was their only child. He just joined up last year, they needed money badly what with twins on the way. They were doing okay, paycheck to paycheck, but okay. They even got a tiny house off-base just before he left just after the twins were born.
It has been tough without him, no help with two babies, but she was managing, just barely. The costs of baby needs is higher than they budgeted for. Who knew how fast they would grow out of those tiny clothes? How many diapers?
Now that paycheck-to-paycheck life is suddenly stopped. Barely scraping by before, now theres just nothing to scrape at all. No diapers left, so she cannot drop the babies off at daycare to earn her small pay as a cashier at the Commissary. It closed yesterday anyway. Formula is getting low, babies are crying and miserable. She heard there was ombudsman help available, but the office for that is closed now too. She has an aunt back home, but the base where they had to move is across the country, and her aunt is kinda poor. She can’t think what to do. She does not know when there will be another check.
Mulvaney – a future President!
