Sunday January 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:17 am

  2. Mark A. Thimesch (artist) says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:19 am

    “The Naiad” – NITRAM charcoals H, HB,and B grades – finished today.

  4. Angel Martin says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Relating to Fusion GPS and the differences between their testimony to the Senate (Aug 22) and the House (Nov 14), and my pet hobby horse of Michael Cohen’s non-visit to Prague in the “Steele” dossier:

    In Aug, Cohen gets barely a mention, other than he seems to be the guy who answers questions on Trump business dealings in Russia. No mention of the Prague visit.

    In Nov, Cohen is a much bigger deal, much more important. Simpson doubles down on the theory that Cohen actually was in Prague, despite all the evidence to the contrary. He says that Mueller or the FBI should investigate his movements.

    My question, what happened between Aug and Nov that caused Simpson to double down on the bogus Cohen in Prague story ?

  5. Garrison Hall says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Let’s go to Brazil . . .

  6. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:33 am

    • millwright says:
      January 21, 2018 at 12:53 am

      JDR rarely gets his deserved credit for creating the oil refining industry in his quest to provide a safer, cleaner burning and brighter lamp fuel .

  7. citizen817 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:34 am

  8. millwright says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Wishing all a happy Sunday ! Things are warming up in my little corner of NJ which is also nice ! A recent story attributed to Judicial Watch makes me ever so grateful I don’t travel professionally any more ! Seems DHS and TSA are now giving recent illegals “preferred” status ( which, includes bypassing all security checkpoints ) in boarding aircraft . This is deeply disturbing on so many levels ! American citizens are being shoved into close personal contact in confined spaces with aliens . This – by the nature of pressurized air travel – means ‘Americans are going to be exposed to a panoply of contagions from viral and microbial levels to parasitic . And this contagion is likely to be spread even more widely as modern aircraft spend little time on the ramp and receive only cursory cleaning between flights. I couldn’t devise a better way to perform a distributed attack upon our nation than our political masters have !

