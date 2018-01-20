Saturday January 20th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
…”This is the behavior of obstructionist losers, not legislators”….
God, she’s good.
People at the White House are getting smart. Labeling this the “Schumer Shutdown” lays it directly at the feet of the demonrats – exactly where it belongs. I think they have learned something from our VSGPOTUS about fighting back – finally!!!
Another appropriate nickname given by POTUS – “Shutdown Schumer” You’ve just got to love the President.
All night long….yes, the Senate just adjourned until noonEST today, Schmucky was calling it the Trump Shutdown.
Happy Caturday!
HaHa! That is genius.
very cute!
We have seen the enemy of the American people, and they are Democrats and a handful of Republicans led by Senator Lindsey Graham, a man who has never seen a camera he did not love.
If South Carolina re-elects Lindsey Gramnesty, they are out of their damn minds.
I’m not certain of the “enemies” party affiliations Joe ! I’m increasingly aware both are the mortal enemies of all Americans ! No longer do we have those successful in life standing for office as a civic duty consequent to their success. Instead we have the unsuccessful using the public purse to gain prestige and power while enriching their private estate by virtue of their entrustments ! Roll back the history of so many currently prominent congress critters and you’ll find a bum with a glib tongue and low morals.! ( Remember the “Flim Flam Man ? )
So true millwright.
or a ballet outfit……
Happy Caterday, Treepers!
Beautiful.
IMG_2501.PNG
Happy caturday. Hope this works.
Nope. Sighhh. Will try again
An engineer dies and reports to the pearly gates. St. Peter checks his dossier and says, “Ah, you’re an engineer — you’re in the wrong place.”
So the engineer reports to the gates of hell and is let in.
Pretty soon, the engineer gets dissatisfied with the level of comfort in hell, and starts designing and building improvements. After a while, they’ve got air conditioning, flush toilets and escalators, and the engineer is becoming a pretty popular guy.
One day God calls Satan up on the telephone and asks, “So, how’s it going down there in hell?” Satan replies, “Hey, things are going great. We’ve got air conditioning, flush toilets and escalators, and there’s no telling what this engineer is going to come up with next.”
God replies, “What??? You’ve got an engineer? That’s a mistake — he should never have gotten down there; send him up here.”
Satan says, “No way! I like having an engineer on the staff, and I’m keeping him.” God says, “Send him back up here or I’ll sue.”
Satan laughs uproariously and answers, “Yeah right. And just where are YOU going to get a lawyer?”
HA HA HA LOVE this! (retired lawyer).
Is that a threat, Junior…
Watch Violinist Play Private Concert For Street Cats in Enchanting Italian Short Film (Cartoon)
https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/watch-violinist-play-private-concert-street-cats-enchanting-italian-short-film/
Happy Caterday Treepers, what an amazing week we’ve had. Enjoy…
That cat is a real therapist
I read his book A Street Cat Named Bob. Another good little read is Following Atticus.
To whom ever posted on one of the threads yesterday apropos of all the exciting, continuous news stream that you were “constantly hitting F5 like a rat trying to get a pellet.” giggle fit every time I think of it-24 hours n counting. 😂🤣🙃
Italian Girl With Fan
1882
oil/canvas
John Singer Sargent ~ American ( 1856-1925) ~ Realism, Impressionism, Romanticism
considered to have been the best portrait painter of his generation, Sargent painted the above Venetian model, Gigia Viani, in almost all of his Venetian works…
such as this painting…
Venetian Water Carriers
ca 1880-1882
that’s Gigia on the left.
🙂
I LOVE Sargent – the top piece is especially beautiful, thanks.
Fiona Joy Hawkins – “Winter Cold”
Shiba Inu puppy Gets Very Excited When Owner Comes home
Dreamers
🐱
🐱
