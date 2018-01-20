Saturday January 20th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

43 Responses to Saturday January 20th – Open Thread

  1. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 20, 2018 at 12:15 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    January 20, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Happy Caturday!

  3. Joe says:
    January 20, 2018 at 12:20 am

    We have seen the enemy of the American people, and they are Democrats and a handful of Republicans led by Senator Lindsey Graham, a man who has never seen a camera he did not love.

    • olderwiser21 says:
      January 20, 2018 at 12:26 am

      If South Carolina re-elects Lindsey Gramnesty, they are out of their damn minds.

    • millwright says:
      January 20, 2018 at 1:03 am

      I’m not certain of the “enemies” party affiliations Joe ! I’m increasingly aware both are the mortal enemies of all Americans ! No longer do we have those successful in life standing for office as a civic duty consequent to their success. Instead we have the unsuccessful using the public purse to gain prestige and power while enriching their private estate by virtue of their entrustments ! Roll back the history of so many currently prominent congress critters and you’ll find a bum with a glib tongue and low morals.! ( Remember the “Flim Flam Man ? )

    • BigMamaTEA says:
      January 20, 2018 at 2:11 am

      or a ballet outfit……

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    January 20, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Happy Caterday, Treepers!

  5. citizen817 says:
    January 20, 2018 at 12:23 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    January 20, 2018 at 12:25 am

  7. Prettyplease says:
    January 20, 2018 at 1:01 am

    IMG_2501.PNG

    Happy caturday. Hope this works.

    • Prettyplease says:
      January 20, 2018 at 1:01 am

      Nope. Sighhh. Will try again

      • Prettyplease says:
        January 20, 2018 at 1:16 am

        An engineer dies and reports to the pearly gates. St. Peter checks his dossier and says, “Ah, you’re an engineer — you’re in the wrong place.”

        So the engineer reports to the gates of hell and is let in.

        Pretty soon, the engineer gets dissatisfied with the level of comfort in hell, and starts designing and building improvements. After a while, they’ve got air conditioning, flush toilets and escalators, and the engineer is becoming a pretty popular guy.

        One day God calls Satan up on the telephone and asks, “So, how’s it going down there in hell?” Satan replies, “Hey, things are going great. We’ve got air conditioning, flush toilets and escalators, and there’s no telling what this engineer is going to come up with next.”

        God replies, “What??? You’ve got an engineer? That’s a mistake — he should never have gotten down there; send him up here.”

        Satan says, “No way! I like having an engineer on the staff, and I’m keeping him.” God says, “Send him back up here or I’ll sue.”

        Satan laughs uproariously and answers, “Yeah right. And just where are YOU going to get a lawyer?”

  9. citizen817 says:
    January 20, 2018 at 1:13 am

  10. Lucille says:
    January 20, 2018 at 1:19 am

    Is that a threat, Junior…

  11. Prettyplease says:
    January 20, 2018 at 1:26 am

  12. Lucille says:
    January 20, 2018 at 1:36 am

    Watch Violinist Play Private Concert For Street Cats in Enchanting Italian Short Film (Cartoon)
    https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/watch-violinist-play-private-concert-street-cats-enchanting-italian-short-film/

  13. Queensland Kel says:
    January 20, 2018 at 1:37 am

    Happy Caterday Treepers, what an amazing week we’ve had. Enjoy…

  14. Prettyplease says:
    January 20, 2018 at 1:38 am

    To whom ever posted on one of the threads yesterday apropos of all the exciting, continuous news stream that you were “constantly hitting F5 like a rat trying to get a pellet.” giggle fit every time I think of it-24 hours n counting. 😂🤣🙃

  15. smiley says:
    January 20, 2018 at 2:14 am

    Italian Girl With Fan

    1882

    oil/canvas

    John Singer Sargent ~ American ( 1856-1925) ~ Realism, Impressionism, Romanticism

    considered to have been the best portrait painter of his generation, Sargent painted the above Venetian model, Gigia Viani, in almost all of his Venetian works…

    such as this painting…

    Venetian Water Carriers

    ca 1880-1882

    that’s Gigia on the left.

    🙂

  16. Lucille says:
    January 20, 2018 at 2:15 am

    Fiona Joy Hawkins – “Winter Cold”

  19. dogsmaw says:
    January 20, 2018 at 2:44 am

  20. Blue Ridge Mts Va says:
    January 20, 2018 at 2:57 am

    Shiba Inu puppy Gets Very Excited When Owner Comes home

    Like

  21. smiley says:
    January 20, 2018 at 3:05 am

    Dreamers

    🐱

    Like

