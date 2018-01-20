January 20th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #366

Posted on January 20, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

321 Responses to January 20th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #366

Older Comments
  1. Takeadeepbreath says:
    January 20, 2018 at 4:08 am

    I just heard that sitting Congressmen, and Senators can not be arrested while in office, while the government is functioning. If there is a shut down, they have the power of arrest over them.

    Do you think Trump has been that clever? Just speculating.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 20, 2018 at 4:10 am

    Earlier in the day, leading up to the vote, NBC was blaming Dems.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 20, 2018 at 4:15 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s