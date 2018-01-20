January 20th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #366

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
I just heard that sitting Congressmen, and Senators can not be arrested while in office, while the government is functioning. If there is a shut down, they have the power of arrest over them.
Do you think Trump has been that clever? Just speculating.
LikeLike
Earlier in the day, leading up to the vote, NBC was blaming Dems.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person