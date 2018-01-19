January 19th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #365

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Today, the President will address the National March for Life. I am so proud that my life’s work is being recognized by him in his speech from the Rose Garden. Please pray for our VP of Marketing and Development, Marianne Donadio, some of our staff and family and all of the of the hundreds of thousands of marchers who have made the trip to witness for LIFE!. Marianne will be standing behind the President during his speech. #WhyWeMarch #MAGAforLIFE
A very important day in the battle for the lives of the unborn. Thank you, President Trump, for joining those in DC who march for life, and those across the country who march locally. Thank you, too, for your work in the fight for life, AM. I’ll be praying and will be there in spirit.
Thanks, JC! My health kept me from attending but we are well represented by Marianne and our staff!
They you for your dedication to life. This is a very big year and President Trump and VP Pence will give great emphasis and action in pro-life arena. May we see the day Roe v Wade is struck down. May God bring healing in your health issues.
Thank you, MaineCoon!
Great graphic! Thanks for posting this!
Great reminder! PDJT is the most prolife president of our lifetimes!
PRICELESS.
Funny and sad at the same time….
When he first came on the scene, 2007, I called him the Fraud. He lived up to it every day since. Total Manchurian Candidate sent to destroy America.
He’s been a pain in the a$$ for me since he landed in Chicago back in 1983. You will never know how much I want to see him and his evil gang of thugs go down, down, down.
Q !UW.yye1fxo 01/19/18 (Fri) 05:20:58 No.38
CNBC Bomb Airport?
NEWS CREDENTIALS FAILED @ SEC.
False Flag Attempt?
ISIS on LIFE SUPPORT?
CLOWNS FAILED.
Q
http://www.nj.com/news/index.ssf/2018/01/cnbc_crew_with_fake_bomb_arrested_at_newark_airport_source.html
Q !UW.yye1fxo 01/19/18 (Fri) 05:45:08 No.39
Timing is everything.
STATE_OF_THE_UNION.
Q
The chair is against the wall.
The cup is on the saucer.
The eagle has 7 talons.
The snozzberries taste like snozzberries.
Wonka (well the last one)
sd is on the same page as POTUS.
“Don’t rush this story, and try to ignore any media voices who are pushing toward rushing this story. By willful design, or by incompetence, getting too far out on this story will only play into the hands of the black hat swamp dwellers behind the scenes.” sd
Today in Pittsburgh, H & K Equipment speech,
President Trump is very methodical in his approach like sundance.
“America doesn’t belong to the Washinton power brokers.
It belongs to you, and I think we have taught them thet.
Doesn’t mean it’s easy. Doesn’t mean it’s easy.
But STEP BY STEP, just keep going, right. Just keep going.
BOY, IT’S A NASTY PLACE – WHEW!
But we’re getting it. Nobody thought we’d have this
kind of success so quickly. It belongs to the AMERICAN PEOPLE.”
Both are thorough/meticulous in their thinking/actions.
When you think how far we’ve come in just one year…it’s amazing. Patience and strength is required. President Donald J Trump has magnitudes of it…so, so can we. The truth is coming out.
Amen, MgP!
After years and years of deep swamp corruption followed by 8 years of the most corrupt administration in history, does anyone really think anyone has a handle on the layers and layers of lawlessness available for exposure? The only way to drain the swamp is to slowly address one issue at a time. It took years to get here, it will not be possible to resolve in a few months or even years. Be a true patriot and be in this fight for the duration.
Mayor of Oakland, CA. will be proud to go to jail to fight for Illegals. …..bwahhahahaha….. Watch her brag about it at @3:20. Whole vid is great tho, if you can stomach it:
She would look great in an orange jumpsuit..
with a little orange bow in her hair- cute!
Every criminal in a government position would look good in an orange jump suit.
She forgot to add her true feelings “…Because I HATE America and I HATE AMERICANS!”
Who’s the head hanger in the background?
Someone with a conscience.
Let’s see how she feels after some time in jail. Especially since the hippy-inspired, sit-in, flower-power civil disobedience culture she believes in is being thoroughly rejected by the new zeitgeist of MAGA. After a few months in jail, when she’s been forgotten by everyone because she won’t be a symbol to anyone that matters, she’ll re-evaluate the situation.
Let see who resign and take a hit for previous administration after this fisa report would get public?
LikeLiked by 1 person
God Bless President Trump
MAGA
Thank you, sir, for all you do for us.
Concur.
LOL. Casandra Fairbanks is one of the people who quit the Dem Party in disgust when Hillary burned Bernie supporters at the Dem Convention. She knows how to put the knife in and ………twist it… against the Dem Freak Politicians.
Sen. Feinstein allows that “People may die” if the Federal Gov. shuts down…… but what the heck, maybe she’ll do it anyway!
Here is some twitter commentary on the FISA memo:
Good Night/Good Morning to everyone. We are headed up the rollercoaster before the big drop. I can feel the electricity in the air. If the memo drops at our regularly scheduled Friday night document dump, man the airports, the harbors, and the borders. I aint kiddin.
Hold on tight, but keep your eyes wide open.
Here it comes and here we go!
Ad, pls forgive cussing, just posting 1 time. 😚
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gil, I love this one. The cussing is made funny to me because of the happy faces. Makes me laugh every time. 😀
LOL. “squeaked Pence…” ….whole pic is funny.
I told Hubby tonight that passports need to be confiscated immediately from the key players and assets frozen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Yeah, I was gonna post that. Even if the numbers aren’t entirely correct, that scares me to death. We’re not far a way from game-over in terms of voter population replacement.
Half my mind wishes for no DACA deal, lawsuits by States resume and proceed forward, Supreme court rules DACA unconstitutional. The End.
But I gotta believe our Pres will work the issue to our advantage as much as he can.
Gen Kelly popping off inadvisedly don’t help my peace of mind, was glad to see him get yanked back on the chain.
Oh well – prayers.
I am in the deep, deep blue part of a deep blue state, still red outside the urban areas but the slide toward Californication has been increasingly rapid. Even after The Man came down that escalator, I was certain that when the country righted itself and shook off these chains of corruption, my corner of it was lost forever, doomed to serve as a sort of an insane asylum for those too indoctrinated to serve any other master other than an oppressive government.
Now I am hopeful that the Big Ugly will be so Big and so Ugly that even the homegrown state level corrupticrats may be swept up in the storm.
Go, Trump, Go!
The more outrageous your reps. and City Councils, PD’s , etc become in CA., the more the chance that CA. goes red.
And, let’s face it, they’re getting pretty outrageous out there. So I’m hopeful.
Last night, crush the servers with the Fake News Awards.
Tonight, crush the servers with #ReleaseTheMemo
Tomorrow night?
Maybe time for #ReadTheMemo?
thank you Lord, for delivering us from that evil one.
Now that the tables are turned…
Chuck is a Shmuck.
Love seeing the Dems fight So.Hard. for Illegals.
When I THINK of all the countries I lived in LEGALLY, never *dreamed* of breaking their laws. Always did whatever I needed to do to make sure I was NOT breaking their laws.
These Democrats and Flakey RINOs are insane to be fighting So.Hard. for foreigners who just want to break the law.
It’s the only way they will be able to win elections in the future. They are literally fighting for their political lives. USA Today admitted that there are far more than 8000,000 Dreamers but I can’t verify this article as truth but it’s thought provoking.
http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/nation/2018/01/18/there-3-5-m-dreamers-and-most-may-face-nightmare/1042134001/
Gillibrand, said to have her eye on 2020, vows to block key Trump DOJ appointee
The junior senator from New York plans to block the confirmation of Geoffrey S. Berman if he is nominated by President Trump to be the United States attorney for the Southern District of New York.
Why is Drudge pushing the 11 year old Porn star story and not a peep about #ReleaseTheMemo.
Read this, and start crying out.
Ad Rem, if you could delete the previous post…apparently, it’s a parody account…
