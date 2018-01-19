January 19th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #365

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

73 Responses to January 19th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #365

  1. Albertus Magnus says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Today, the President will address the National March for Life. I am so proud that my life’s work is being recognized by him in his speech from the Rose Garden. Please pray for our VP of Marketing and Development, Marianne Donadio, some of our staff and family and all of the of the hundreds of thousands of marchers who have made the trip to witness for LIFE!. Marianne will be standing behind the President during his speech. #WhyWeMarch #MAGAforLIFE

    https://www.roominn.org/rose-garden-press-release/

  2. citizen817 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:20 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:22 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:22 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:23 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:25 am

  11. Just Scott says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Q !UW.yye1fxo 01/19/18 (Fri) 05:20:58 No.38
    CNBC Bomb Airport?
    NEWS CREDENTIALS FAILED @ SEC.
    False Flag Attempt?
    ISIS on LIFE SUPPORT?
    CLOWNS FAILED.
    Q

  12. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:26 am

    sd is on the same page as POTUS.

    “Don’t rush this story, and try to ignore any media voices who are pushing toward rushing this story. By willful design, or by incompetence, getting too far out on this story will only play into the hands of the black hat swamp dwellers behind the scenes.” sd

    Today in Pittsburgh, H & K Equipment speech,
    President Trump is very methodical in his approach like sundance.

    “America doesn’t belong to the Washinton power brokers.
    It belongs to you, and I think we have taught them thet.

    Doesn’t mean it’s easy. Doesn’t mean it’s easy.

    But STEP BY STEP, just keep going, right. Just keep going.
    BOY, IT’S A NASTY PLACE – WHEW!

    But we’re getting it. Nobody thought we’d have this
    kind of success so quickly. It belongs to the AMERICAN PEOPLE.”

    Both are thorough/meticulous in their thinking/actions.

    • Lis says:
      January 19, 2018 at 12:30 am

      When you think how far we’ve come in just one year…it’s amazing. Patience and strength is required. President Donald J Trump has magnitudes of it…so, so can we. The truth is coming out.

    • Albertus Magnus says:
      January 19, 2018 at 12:37 am

      Amen, MgP!

    • hoosiergranny says:
      January 19, 2018 at 1:04 am

      After years and years of deep swamp corruption followed by 8 years of the most corrupt administration in history, does anyone really think anyone has a handle on the layers and layers of lawlessness available for exposure? The only way to drain the swamp is to slowly address one issue at a time. It took years to get here, it will not be possible to resolve in a few months or even years. Be a true patriot and be in this fight for the duration.

  13. sunnydaze says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Mayor of Oakland, CA. will be proud to go to jail to fight for Illegals. …..bwahhahahaha….. Watch her brag about it at @3:20. Whole vid is great tho, if you can stomach it:

  14. SR says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Let see who resign and take a hit for previous administration after this fisa report would get public?

    Liked by 1 person

  15. lida rose says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:31 am

    God Bless President Trump
    MAGA
    Thank you, sir, for all you do for us.

  16. sunnydaze says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:33 am

    LOL. Casandra Fairbanks is one of the people who quit the Dem Party in disgust when Hillary burned Bernie supporters at the Dem Convention. She knows how to put the knife in and ………twist it… against the Dem Freak Politicians.

    Sen. Feinstein allows that “People may die” if the Federal Gov. shuts down…… but what the heck, maybe she’ll do it anyway!

    http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/no-lives-matter-feinstein-warns-government-shutdown-kill-people-may-anyway/

  18. Gil says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Good Night/Good Morning to everyone. We are headed up the rollercoaster before the big drop. I can feel the electricity in the air. If the memo drops at our regularly scheduled Friday night document dump, man the airports, the harbors, and the borders. I aint kiddin.
    Hold on tight, but keep your eyes wide open.
    Here it comes and here we go!

    • nimrodman says:
      January 19, 2018 at 2:40 am

      Yeah, I was gonna post that. Even if the numbers aren’t entirely correct, that scares me to death. We’re not far a way from game-over in terms of voter population replacement.

      Half my mind wishes for no DACA deal, lawsuits by States resume and proceed forward, Supreme court rules DACA unconstitutional. The End.

      But I gotta believe our Pres will work the issue to our advantage as much as he can.

      Gen Kelly popping off inadvisedly don’t help my peace of mind, was glad to see him get yanked back on the chain.

      Oh well – prayers.

  20. Just Scott says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:44 am

    Worldwide trends #1: #ReleaseTheMemo 601K Tweets https://twitter.com/WhatsTrending

  21. Former lurker says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:46 am

    I am in the deep, deep blue part of a deep blue state, still red outside the urban areas but the slide toward Californication has been increasingly rapid. Even after The Man came down that escalator, I was certain that when the country righted itself and shook off these chains of corruption, my corner of it was lost forever, doomed to serve as a sort of an insane asylum for those too indoctrinated to serve any other master other than an oppressive government.

    Now I am hopeful that the Big Ugly will be so Big and so Ugly that even the homegrown state level corrupticrats may be swept up in the storm.

    Go, Trump, Go!

    • sunnydaze says:
      January 19, 2018 at 1:10 am

      The more outrageous your reps. and City Councils, PD’s , etc become in CA., the more the chance that CA. goes red.

      And, let’s face it, they’re getting pretty outrageous out there. So I’m hopeful.

  22. phoenixRising says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:51 am

  23. Just Scott says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Last night, crush the servers with the Fake News Awards.
    Tonight, crush the servers with #ReleaseTheMemo
    Tomorrow night?

  24. citizen817 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:59 am

  25. MaineCoon says:
    January 19, 2018 at 1:11 am

  26. citizen817 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 1:12 am

    Now that the tables are turned…
    Chuck is a Shmuck.

  27. citizen817 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 1:21 am

  28. citizen817 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 1:26 am

    Gillibrand, said to have her eye on 2020, vows to block key Trump DOJ appointee

    The junior senator from New York plans to block the confirmation of Geoffrey S. Berman if he is nominated by President Trump to be the United States attorney for the Southern District of New York.

    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/01/18/gillibrand-said-to-have-her-eye-on-2020-vows-to-block-key-trump-doj-appointee.html

    Like

  29. citizen817 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 1:43 am

  30. citizen817 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 1:46 am

  31. Michaele Clarke says:
    January 19, 2018 at 1:51 am

  32. Linda says:
    January 19, 2018 at 2:01 am

  33. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    January 19, 2018 at 2:16 am

    Why is Drudge pushing the 11 year old Porn star story and not a peep about #ReleaseTheMemo.

  34. Miles Rost says:
    January 19, 2018 at 2:32 am

    Read this, and start crying out.

