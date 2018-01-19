Friday January 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
That photo is brilliant.
Whoever you are you’re awesome. All contributers on this site are.
Thanks
nimrodman, thanks for posting this video. Very mesmerizing.
So very precious.
You’re welcome, EV. Yes, I found the raga music very soothing, looked up the musician page and will scout for a CD to buy.
I don’t shop there but interesting article re pre and post bezos:
https://pjmedia.com/trending/furious-shoppers-report-widespread-empty-shelves-whole-foods-markets-across-u-s/
wow. That is an *interesting* article. Takes a LOT to ruin Whole Foods – especially in an economy that is *strengthening* !!
Nice to see Bezos outed as an incompetent in this way tho, I have to say.
Yes, sunnydaze, it’s true! I was at WFs yesterday and every canned item I wanted was out of stock. And indeed, there were foot wide gaps on the shelves which I’d never seen at WFs before Bezos took over. The poor guys stocking told me there was nothing to pull out when I asked them to check for backstock.
Whole Foods is definitely going down the tubes. We go to Lassen’s, much better.
This https://www.spectator.co.uk/2018/01/the-curious-star-appeal-of-jordan-peterson/ Is an article about the now world-famous Jordan Peterson. What set him on the road to fame is his refusal to cooperate with the cultural zealots behind the strange surge is transgenderism. As we move forward into this midterm election year, Republicans in Congress should push to prohibit hormonal or surgical tinkering with minors. This issue will resonate with “normals”. Let the Dems try to defend rendering children permanently sterile.
A *lot* of young people are being Red-Pilled by Jordan Peterson. I mean, that is who they themselves credit with helping them understand the nonsense of the Left.
This is a long (25 min.) interview of JP by a “typical” modern feminist who’s pitching all the typical garbage and, I have to say, he is a master at counteracting and disarming, in a most polite way:
I know. That was epic. He’s spoken passionately about how vile it is that crazed parents are subjecting children as young as 13 to hormones that will ward off puberty (to make their transgender “transition” more passable). This renders children – who may have had just a fleeting fascination with transgenderism – permanently incapable of reproducing. Pure evil. I really think that nipping such craziness in the bud is necessary, but it also would make a needed political “wedge” issue. There needs to be a wedge driven between the crazies and the normals. Make politicians pick a side. Make them vote on it in Congress. You know the Dems would reveal themselves as crazies.
I know they don’t want to, but when they Release the Memo I’ll hear it from you first.
Thanks to you & the fam.
ICR’s “Days of Praise”
May all who read be blessed.
A song I’d like to share with me tree family, if I may:
Nice harmonies in that song. Seems people don’t do that much anymore, unfortunately.
She looks proud to be sitting with him.
These people are such fools.
Poseurs. All of ’em.
With my man Don King on POTUS’ other side! POTUS looks SMOKIN’ HOT!
Trending Twitter Hashtags Realtime Map
http://www.tweeplers.com/
Im not posting link to map cause knowing google it will embed. Very interesting site showing the Tweet Tweet Trends 😛
A New Work by Vincent van Gogh Has Been Discovered
By NICK MAFI
Posted January 17, 2018
“The Hill of Montmartre with Stone Quarry (1886) was drawn during a pivotal moment in the Dutch artist’s revolutionary history.”
“When Vincent van Gogh arrived in Paris in 1886, he went to live with his younger brother Theo on Rue Lepic, in an apartment in the city’s Montmartre neighborhood. During this time, Vincent would sketch and paint many scenes that would eventually be immortalized in the annals of art history. Experts believed they had seen all of van Gogh’s surviving work from this period. That was, until yesterday.”
https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/new-work-vincent-van-gogh-discovered
Mama Hen watching out for her “kid.” Sweet.
Precious babies.
“L’Oréal, for beautiful, luxuriant hair …
… that you must keep hidden from view under a scarf, under threat of physical beatings”
Woman in a Hijab Stars in Hair Product Advertisement for L’Oreal
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/01/18/woman-hijab-stars-loreal-hair-product-advertisement/
AdRem Curiuos Cat posted on the FISA Abuse – Sean H thread
AdRem, this is just a post to see what a new gravitar today looks like compared to a few days ago. Looking for the pattern. Thanks.
You advised to ask that in the open thread, it isn’t posted hear and so wanted to ask it and get your feedback👍
LikeLike
The BIG UGLY is HERE…
BRING THE HURT… BRING THE RAIN…
BRING THE TRUTH… BRING THE PAIN…
WRECK IT… WRECK IT… WRECK IT!!…
Wreck it HARD…SWAMP CUFFS 2×2…
MAGA! MAGA! MAGA! MAGA! MAGA! MAGA! MAGA!….
We have all experienced loss to hard to bare, yet in our grief we know they are safe. May this song give you hope and allow you your tears…As i have said before, tears are still Living Water, just of a different kind. Health and hope comes from releasing these tears to the outside.
Blessings to all 💖💖💖
