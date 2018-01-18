Thursday January 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“Bewitched?”
Happy CURSDAY, Treepers . . .
Happy Cursday. Vet Ranch is a YouTube channel which features dogs and cats which have been rescued in Texas and are in need of serious veterinary care. YouTube made them post two vids, one actually showing the operations, and the other without, as people complained about blood, etc.
This is the “without” version…
Stop, Resuscitate, and Listen – Saving Baby Ice
Vet Ranch YouTube Channel
Reminds me of a Mike Rowe video regarding cutting of lambs ! Those cut rapidly recovered while those “banded ” ( per PETA, ASPCA et al dicta ) Rowe reported were far less active and seemed to be in pain . As I recall MR was perhaps in more “pain” from having to perform the cutting procedure as it involved grabbing mouthful of exposed testicles and spitting them into a bucket for later human consumption ! ( Wonder how that would have gone over on this YouTube video ! )
ICYMI…
This is gonna cause some reaction FDR !! ( I agree, BTW ! )
Then maybe I should deflect…
Sortta snowed in so I”m enjoying the sh**storm from an obviously disappointed tribe of media circus clowns ( and their usual coterie of sycophantic “personalities” ) obviously unable to deal with our President’s hale and hearty health status ! From the questions fired at the White House “presser” I conclude most in attendance have ethics lower than snake’s bellies in deep wagon ruts ! But they’re matched by the ilk of Maxine Waters, Corey Booker, Jeff Flake ( how apropos ! ) and the SPLC ! From the universality of the reactions issuing from the “progs” our President DJT is doing good !
If the media fakeholes do not restrain themselves this President’s very stable health might ruin theirs.
On a personal note; many thanks for fellow Treepers suggestions following my lady’s recent MVA. After some initial stumbling we just amicably settled with the other driver’s insurer ! Wife’s new SUV needs some work to pass NJ DMV inspection and the settlement ought to cover it ! Our mechanic gets some money for storage of her car and we’re giving him the car. PH is a “good guy” and I expect our “paying it forward ” will be returned !
millwright,
I’m so glad this unfortunate event turned out all right for everyone.
Thanks for the follow-up.
God bless you both.
“The wicked run away even when no one is chasing them;
the right-living, however, stand their ground as boldly as lions.”
Prov. 28:1
