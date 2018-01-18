President Trump Economic Speech At The H&K Equipment Company Pennsylvania – 3:00pm Livestream

Today President Trump is scheduled to visit Allegheny County near Pittsburgh where he will deliver a speech on the economic agenda to an audience of H&K Equipment Company. Additionally, and he is there to support the Republican candidate, Rick Saccone, campaigning for a vacant House seat.
Anticipated start time 3:00pm EST.
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
They are worried out of their minds that our President is going to walkaway from NAFTA. The doomsday articles are now being written. It is ALL a complete lie!
For those that say that ending NAFTA will be a disaster, they need to drive through communities like Youngstown, OH. Many towns in PA, IN, MI, KY etc. got destroyed by NAFTA. They will begin building monuments of our President the day he sign’s the EO starting the six month termination countdown.
Our President realizes that many of those same corporations that left will be running back. The fact that the Corporate Tax Rate is now 21% and the fact that you can write off every single dollar that you spend on equipment in the same year will give these companies all the incentives in the world to come back.
Keep in mind that Energy Production is being turned up and many new refineries are being built and will be operational by early 2019. That will cut costs of production but more importantly offset paying higher salaries to Americans rather than Mexican and/or Canadians.
Plus American ingenuity is something these corporations can’t put a price tag on!
The future is incredibly bright for our country! We have two people to thank for that. God our Father in Heaven and President Donald J. Trump!
LikeLiked by 11 people
I am really sick and tired of the Media-Rats and their constant LIES! I cannot wait for people’s paychecks to go UP in a few weeks. That more than anything will destroy the Media-Rats because as the saying goes, Money Talks and BS Walks!
LikeLiked by 6 people
“And given how many live in red states, it would doom the GOP in the 2018 elections.” from gloom and doomer Karl Rove …
LikeLiked by 2 people
So much WINNING WINNING WINNING!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If that’s the claim, some evidence for it would be appreciated.
Although for some reason unknown to me US farmers are inefficient compared to their unsubsidised first world counterparts in Australia and NZ. Don’t know how that happens.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The US big AG industry is massively subsidesed through the Farm Bill, and SNAP programs. These subsidies have been tolerated so far without direct trade action of any consequence. That will change immediately.
Boeing is likewise probably the largest Corporate welfare recipient in the world, receiving Federal, State and local subsidies in the billions, as well as back door subsidies from the US DOD. Boeing however sees fit to attack Bombardier for receiving govt subsidy.
From the Office of USTR:
U.S. exports of agricultural products to Canada totaled $23 billion in 2016, our 1st largest agricultural export market. Leading categories include: prepared food ($1.9 billion), fresh vegetables ($1.8 billion), fresh fruit ($1.6 billion), snack foods nesoi ($1.3 billion), and non-alcoholic bev. (ex. juices) ($1.2 billion).
U.S. total exports of agricultural products to Mexico totaled $18 billion in 2016, our 3rd largest agricultural export market. Leading domestic export categories include: corn ($2.6 billion), soybeans ($1.5 billion), pork & pork products ($1.4 billion), dairy products ($1.2 billion), and beef & beef products ($975 million).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great info. Thanks cleaner
LikeLike
Killing Nafta Would Ruin American Farmers – by Karl Rove
“And given how many live in red states, it would doom the GOP in the 2018 elections. Withdrawing from Nafta would immediately kill American jobs, while handing Democrats the midterm elections on a silver platter.”
This from CoC stooge Rove – can’t read full article unless you subscribe to WSJ
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rove is trying to steal Krugman’s award
LikeLiked by 12 people
Rove is a Bushy! And we know how the Bushes feel about Trump. Low Energy Jeb!
LikeLiked by 3 people
You nailed it! Great post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just this morning PDJT tweeted that “NAFTA is a Bad Joke” He’s got this folks!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Britt, go back to exploring your female side while real men do important things.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yo Brit?: Have you ever created a job? Run a business? Take a risk?
Didn’t think so. STFU with your Chamber talking points.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well in all fairness to Britt, he DID create a job for Megyn Kelly and afterwards, he even got her a show!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hahaha…….good point.
LikeLike
It is wonderful the way President Trump goes and meets with real Americans, more so than any President in my lifetime. It’s very clear, every day, that President Trump LOVES the USA and We the People!
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
The GREAT Lou Barletta is running to unseat the Democrat Senator in 2018, Bob Casey. Immigration and the Tax Reform Bill may very well do the trick. Lou is a hardliner when it comes to immigration.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Loooouuuu!!!!! HE IS THE REAL DEAL and has battle scars to show it. Unseating Casey, in this climate, will be a challenge, but Lou is a streetfighter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These local events are priceless. They generate goodwill and receive a tremendous amount of local press coverage, most of which we never see. I hope any questions the President takes from the media are from local reporters, and that the national press corps go to the back of the line.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I’ll bet Ken will be on cloud nine after getting some podium time with POTUS.
LikeLiked by 5 people
YouTube streaming on GST and The White House keeps losing sound and/or losing the stream.
I’ve heard YouTube cuts RSBN too.
Hopefully – there will be much more competition soon!
LikeLiked by 6 people
POTUS: “It’s the economy stupid!”
haha! So true
LikeLiked by 6 people
Just tuned in, sounds like a concert!
#MAGA
LikeLiked by 5 people
He loves to talk to us. The more our President talks to us the happier he gets.
He’s magnificent! I could listen to him all day long.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“It’s nasty in Washington” per POTUS.
Tell us about it!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ya it’s nasty but hold on tight everyone. We haven’t seen anything yet!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another great speech…inspiring indeed ! The greatest president in American history.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great inspirational speech at end.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Know that I’ll get some jeers, but Ivanka is a star. Magnificent presence and articulate speaker.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I agree Buckeye Ken!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
nice teeth
LikeLike
This isn’t BB and all things considered Ivanka is a positive for the Trump Administration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No jeers here. You speak the truth Ken.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I LOVE how President Trump keeps going out to the PEOPLE. It is a great way to connect with Americans. He does not have to court congress– it is the PEOPLE that matter. The only thing The President and Congress have in common is they are elected to represent THE PEOPLE. Trump gets this in spades. Congress would be wise to remember that.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
We are living the history of the greatest US President, Donald John Trump. God bless him forever.
LikeLike