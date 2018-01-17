Wednesday January 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLike
LikeLike
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 1 person
Too pretty not to share
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much, sweet Grace, for sharing this beautiful, calming bedtime lullaby, my heart is smiling.
God Bless You and Pleasant Dreams 🙂
LikeLike
Ditto. Thanks AG Grace.
Pleasant Dreams’ indeed. Perfection.
LikeLike
Yes, thank you. This was wonderful.
LikeLike
“Solera Flamenca” is a guitar shop in Barcelona. Several times a week, especially on Saturdays, the local flamencos along with whichever traveling musicians happen to be in town show up to try the new guitars. Flamenco guitars are similar to classical guitars but are made to have a sharper, more percussive sound, the better to accompany singers and dancers. This one is a “flamenco negro” made with rosewood backs and side instead of the lighter sharper sounding Spanish cypress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Love it!
Have you seen this old-time version?
LikeLike
Eleanor Powell & Fred Astaire
LikeLike
LikeLike
“Why Professing Christ Is Becoming a ‘Hate Crime’ in the West”
January 16, 2018 6:00 AM By Raymond Ibrahim
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/01/raymond-ibrahim-why-professing-christ-is-becoming-a-hate-crime-in-the-west
The woman pictured is the dhimmi Baroness Vere of Norbiton.
LikeLike
My only reply to progressives of all stripes, is simple…’the friend of my enemy is my enemy’…and you don’t want me for an enemy.
I support Christianity, although I am not what you would call a ‘good’ practicing Christian I will identify myself as such should the time come that it’s really a life and death choice. I hope there are enough left in the West who have the guts to do what has to be done without hesitation or second thoughts. Islam must go, and the left must be reigned in.
Otherwise, a new Dark Age will come, and our descendants will some day (a thousand years hence?) face something very much like this all over again. I pray the current generations can live up to our forefathers, but I have serious reservations.
LikeLike
Okay, I’ve been following SD and the Refuge which I discovered through my sister. Since then, I’ve followed QAnon, James Woods, BluntForceTruth and a few others. I also have been following a few other more subjective, polemic opinion MSM sites, (to ensure I don’t end up in an echo chamber).
There is no greater solvent than objective reality, because it cleanses all regardless of our perspective. Some children fight bath time and it seems it carries through adulthood. If we can’t face reality, whether it agrees with us or not, does not matter one wit.
The CTH has been breath of fresh air.
Good job and thanks!
Pax!
John
LikeLiked by 1 person
A hearty welcome to the Tree House John! Grab yourself a branch near the bathtub, and buckle up for 2018. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Romney-McDaniel needs to be out at the RNC. We need Reince Preibus back as Chairman. He was (and is) a swamp dwelling rat BUT he, unlike Romney, understood how to win elections at every level. He was a master of driving out Republican voters.
If nothing changes we will lose the House in November just because of depressed voter turnout. Just look at what happened in Virginia. Massively deflated Republican turnout compared to the previous election. And look at the special elections that took place today. Same story.
Republicans aren’t getting out to vote and it’s killing us. This is a HUGE problem and no one at the RNC seems to care about it. That must change!
LikeLike
Rodney Atkins – If You’re Going Through Hell (Official)
LikeLike