President Trump Attends Congressional Ceremony Honoring Bob Dole – 3:00pm Livestream…

President Donald Trump is attending a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony for former U.S. Senator Bob Dole and is anticipated to deliver remarks to the audience.  The event is scheduled to begin at 3:00pm EST:

UPDATE: Video Added

Livestream Link – Active:

  1. Pam says:
    January 17, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    I’ve been looking forward to seeing this. If anyone ever deserved this award, it’s Bob Dole. He’s a great American patriot. God bless him!

  2. Pam says:
    January 17, 2018 at 2:55 pm

  3. Publius2016 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    Bob Dole was always Center of the Road and non controversial…happy when he joined the Trump Train…Well Respected American Leader…reminds me of TRex style…

    • Bob Thoms says:
      January 17, 2018 at 4:09 pm

      Bob Dole sold out american workers with NAFTA.

      • abigailstraight says:
        January 17, 2018 at 4:38 pm

        No one said Bob Dole was perfect; he was not alone in the NAFTA decision making process.
        However, Bob Dole is a true American hero AND he did more good than harm while serving this country.

      • yy4u says:
        January 17, 2018 at 4:39 pm

        Nobody’s perfect, Bob Thomas. Swamp dwellers have no idea how the flyover people live so probably don’t think long on what their votes in the Swamp mean to the “little people”. It isn’t malicious, it’s just disinterested disconnection.

      • Publius2016 says:
        January 17, 2018 at 4:50 pm

        The Republicans were the main drivers of NAFTA as Bush 41 was President…Clinton acted like he was against it and ran the middle road…Perot selected his VP and then left the race for a few weeks (maybe Deep State UNIPARTY decision)…the Dems kept the rust belt til Trump.

      • GB Bari says:
        January 17, 2018 at 5:02 pm

        I’m fairly certain that many of the Republicans who voted for NAFTA were not anticipating the ultimately disastrous effect it would have on American workers. Despite being mature and experienced Senators, not all of them were savvy businessmen and likely believed what they were told by those who ‘sold’ the concept to them. I vividly remember the debates and arguments and job loss was given as one of the reasons to not pass it. Even Rush Limbaugh in 1992 was a strong “free marketer” and was vocally pro-NAFTA, something I’d bet he privately wishes today he could take back. But hindsight is always 20/20. Let Bob retire in peace, he has served his country well.

  4. fleporeblog says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    Our president HONORS real men and women for what they have done for our country. He doesn’t honor non patriots like his predecessor did. It means that much more for the recipients that receive these types of honors from our Incredible President!

  5. John Doe says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    I know many have cut the cord on TV, but Fox News is playing the ceremony live with no commercial interruptions during the Shep Smith hour. The only way my TV will be on FOX at 3:00.

    • 4beagles says:
      January 17, 2018 at 4:16 pm

      So True, same here

    • yy4u says:
      January 17, 2018 at 4:42 pm

      Whereas once Fox News was our go-to channel and Bret Baier recorded so as to keep up with the news, we haven’t watched Fox with any regularity since March 2016 when we caught on that they just represented the R-side of the UniParty and promoted Globalist anti-Trump agenda just as heavily as CNN promoted Globalist pro-Hillary agenda. Bill Kristol, Charles Krauthammer, Stephen Hayes drove me off Bret Baier and I haven’t been back since. Fox Business is far better — you get the news but generally don’t have to put up with the Fox Format of having a Lefty yell at a moderate for a five minute segment between ads.

  6. Publius2016 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    There’s THE SQUEAKER AND THE TURTLE TOO. Nice that they come forward to support one of their own.

  7. repsort says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    How’d he get so rich? All that selfless “service”?

    • svenwg says:
      January 17, 2018 at 3:56 pm

      Presumably the same way that the rest of the swamp became so rich and I can assure you it was not through his taxpayers funded salary. I am however appreciative of the fact that he did his job well but that is no reason to celebrate the man, especially as he was doing only what was expected of him and that was to do what his voters put him in Office to do!!!!

      • Fishelsea says:
        January 17, 2018 at 4:29 pm

        How about 2 purple hearts. Pretty deserving in my book.

      • abigailstraight says:
        January 17, 2018 at 4:46 pm

        svenwg: In the 21st century; I find it difficult to even FIND a man or woman who is an elected official, (at any level and in any office), who does what Bob Dole did:”he was doing only what was expected of him and that was to do what his voters put him in Office to do!!!!”
        This award ceremony serves as a notice and reminder to all what a true hero and servant of the people is made of.
        At least the swamp critters did it while he was alive and I’m sure it was at the urging of PDJT.
        Bob Dole deserves this award, IMHO.

    • Tegan says:
      January 17, 2018 at 4:44 pm

      How “rich” is he? I think he has more than one pension and his wife also held several executive positions…undoubtedly like many of us, invested for retirement.

    • Risa says:
      January 17, 2018 at 6:15 pm

      He did a Viagra commercial.

  8. P7rancher says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    The Dole Institute/Museum in Lawrence Kansas is a great tribute to this incredible American. I cried when he was helped to stand for our National Anthem. He would not have considered not standing. One of Flyover Country’s best! God speed Senator Dole👍👍❤️❤️

    • duchess01 says:
      January 17, 2018 at 3:34 pm

      Signatures of ALL 100 Senators for this honor – according to current senator from Kansas – Pat Roberts – who just spoke – phenomenal honor to be acknowledged by one’s peers!

  11. Publius2016 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    It’s nauseating hearing these Dems talk about bipartisanship when they’ve been resisting and conspiring since the day our President announced his candidacy…ridicule then shock then anger and now, lies and hate 24-7.

  12. sundance says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    I’ve never seen a funeral for a guy who isn’t dead yet. Seems rather odd.

  13. The Boss says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    WTF is up with Pelosi? And people worry about the President’s health????

  14. thesavvyinvester says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    It is interesting Bob Dole gets this coveted deserved award, yet another Republican Senator who is older and is having health issues, is not getting one, at least at this moment…..

  15. G3 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Nancy said howdy to Mrs. Pence— First Lady Melania is missing the event or Nancy skipped her.
    “Anybody can be a President” — how many have failed presidential campaigns in that room?

  17. Dora says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    Pelosi left the podium without even greeting the president and vice president.

  20. Bob Thoms says:
    January 17, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    Uniparty duo extraordinaire; she’s a carpetbagger uniparty player………….

    Dole was a primary mover behind approving NAFTA and the mass migration of American jobs and middle class wealth.

    • Bob Thoms says:
      January 17, 2018 at 4:13 pm

      Bob Dole mocked Ross Perot over his concerns about the consequences of NAFTA. Dole was always a Chamber of Commerce Republican.

    • yy4u says:
      January 17, 2018 at 4:49 pm

      In order to have socialist/feudalist/Marxist governance, the Middle Class must be diminished. Why do you think the Bolsheviks had to get rid of the Bourgeois and the Kulaks (land owning peasants)? None of this is accidental.

  21. Craig W. Gordon says:
    January 17, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Makes me sad seeing the contrast of a person from youth to near their end days of life. Dole struggled a bit, but got through that little thank you speech. Won’t be much longer till all the WW2 vets are all gone.

  22. South Col says:
    January 17, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    As all House reps and Senators are, Bob Dole is a legal inside trader.
    And they love the grace and favour, it’s their due, after all.

  23. ledygrey says:
    January 17, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    I have noticed whenever President Trump gives speeches like this he does not make it about himself. He always makes it about the person (and persons) he is honoring, never really mentioning himself at all.

    Beautiful.

  24. Bob Thoms says:
    January 17, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    And Dole supported the 1993 Hillary Clinton Healthcare reforms…………smh…………..Dole was a sponsor of the bill. It included:

    A mandate, a ban on denying coverage for pre-existing conditions, standardized benefits (one size fits all), and a greater roll for the federal government in healthcare. Texas Senator Phil Gramm pushed back and got the GOP to withdraw support.

  25. colmdebhailis says:
    January 17, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    I applaud Senator Dole’s WWII service. I was never a fan of his me-too Republicanism. I appreciate his support of POTUS.

  27. NJF says:
    January 17, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    C’mon guys is this thread supposed to be about why we don’t like the guy?

    • Chuck says:
      January 17, 2018 at 6:09 pm

      It’s why Bob Thomas doesn’t like the guy. Bob’s probably a lot of fun at parties………

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      January 17, 2018 at 6:17 pm

      Appears Bob is stuck on a one-track mind… Maybe another quote from the era he’s regretting, “nattering naBOBs of negativity”…

      Let Bob Dole have his peace. GOD will sort it all out, in any case. And Senator Dole was FAR better than McShame could ever be.

  29. GreatAgainReport says:
    January 17, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    I like Bob Dole. Classy guy.

    It is disgusting to see Cryin’ Chuck and Scary Nancy to hear them talk about him. If he was running for President, they would be doing everything they could to destroy him.

    • Pam says:
      January 17, 2018 at 5:45 pm

      That’s exactly why I’m glad there is a such thing as a fast forward function. I had to leave just as the event got started and so I just finished watching the ceremony. I didn’t want to listen to these dems lie. 😉

  30. COS Patriot says:
    January 17, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    Awfully quiet this week 😦 Where are the House Committee interrogations of the gang of Obama/Hillary conspirators? Thought that was gonna happen by now. Instead we get Bannon being interrogated over nothing and the Left leaking it to the public.

    Sick and tired of our side waiting for justice that never comes.

  31. Dani TX says:
    January 17, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    Looking for perfection? I always heard the perfect is the enemy of the good.

  32. LL says:
    January 17, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    Did we verb “Ross Perot” yet (to siphon off votes)?
    At the time, I recall this young woman who volunteered on the Bill Clinton re-election campaign. I asked her loads of questions, but she couldn’t answer why anyone should re-elect him. She just wanted to be “politically active.” When I was done pounding Bill Clinton, she said “I guess I need to read up on him.” Later, someone I knew overheard her on the phone saying, “I don’t know! I panicked and voted for Perot!”

  33. LL says:
    January 17, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    Fake news will live stream …

    Okay, this is what I’m hearing, that the fake news will live stream here:

    LIVE: President Donald Trump PRESENTS the FAKE NEWS Awards from the White House LIVE NOW: President Donald Trump PRESENTS the FAKE NEWS Awards from the White House LIVE STREAM: President Donald Trump PRESENTS the FAKE NEWS Awards from the White House

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      January 17, 2018 at 6:25 pm

      Would be funny if they commandeered CNN’s channel and bandwidth and did a “flash-stream” (to coin a term) from there… Go full pirate. Have Assange and Snowden co-host it (JUST KIDDING!!!!!!)…

      Set up a playpen for Acosta, complete with rattle, “educational” play toys, a couple of bottles of formula, and maybe a modded “Simon” that always changes the tune and sequence (i.e. Acosta can NEVER get it right)…

  34. Pam says:
    January 17, 2018 at 6:38 pm

