President Trump Attends Congressional Ceremony Honoring Bob Dole – 3:00pm Livestream…

President Donald Trump is attending a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony for former U.S. Senator Bob Dole and is anticipated to deliver remarks to the audience. The event is scheduled to begin at 3:00pm EST:
UPDATE: Video Added
Livestream Link – Active:
I’ve been looking forward to seeing this. If anyone ever deserved this award, it’s Bob Dole. He’s a great American patriot. God bless him!
Bob Dole was always Center of the Road and non controversial…happy when he joined the Trump Train…Well Respected American Leader…reminds me of TRex style…
Bob Dole sold out american workers with NAFTA.
No one said Bob Dole was perfect; he was not alone in the NAFTA decision making process.
However, Bob Dole is a true American hero AND he did more good than harm while serving this country.
Nobody’s perfect, Bob Thomas. Swamp dwellers have no idea how the flyover people live so probably don’t think long on what their votes in the Swamp mean to the “little people”. It isn’t malicious, it’s just disinterested disconnection.
The Republicans were the main drivers of NAFTA as Bush 41 was President…Clinton acted like he was against it and ran the middle road…Perot selected his VP and then left the race for a few weeks (maybe Deep State UNIPARTY decision)…the Dems kept the rust belt til Trump.
I’m fairly certain that many of the Republicans who voted for NAFTA were not anticipating the ultimately disastrous effect it would have on American workers. Despite being mature and experienced Senators, not all of them were savvy businessmen and likely believed what they were told by those who ‘sold’ the concept to them. I vividly remember the debates and arguments and job loss was given as one of the reasons to not pass it. Even Rush Limbaugh in 1992 was a strong “free marketer” and was vocally pro-NAFTA, something I’d bet he privately wishes today he could take back. But hindsight is always 20/20. Let Bob retire in peace, he has served his country well.
Our president HONORS real men and women for what they have done for our country. He doesn’t honor non patriots like his predecessor did. It means that much more for the recipients that receive these types of honors from our Incredible President!
I know many have cut the cord on TV, but Fox News is playing the ceremony live with no commercial interruptions during the Shep Smith hour. The only way my TV will be on FOX at 3:00.
So True, same here
Whereas once Fox News was our go-to channel and Bret Baier recorded so as to keep up with the news, we haven’t watched Fox with any regularity since March 2016 when we caught on that they just represented the R-side of the UniParty and promoted Globalist anti-Trump agenda just as heavily as CNN promoted Globalist pro-Hillary agenda. Bill Kristol, Charles Krauthammer, Stephen Hayes drove me off Bret Baier and I haven’t been back since. Fox Business is far better — you get the news but generally don’t have to put up with the Fox Format of having a Lefty yell at a moderate for a five minute segment between ads.
Exact same here.
There’s THE SQUEAKER AND THE TURTLE TOO. Nice that they come forward to support one of their own.
How’d he get so rich? All that selfless “service”?
Absolutely
Presumably the same way that the rest of the swamp became so rich and I can assure you it was not through his taxpayers funded salary. I am however appreciative of the fact that he did his job well but that is no reason to celebrate the man, especially as he was doing only what was expected of him and that was to do what his voters put him in Office to do!!!!
How about 2 purple hearts. Pretty deserving in my book.
svenwg: In the 21st century; I find it difficult to even FIND a man or woman who is an elected official, (at any level and in any office), who does what Bob Dole did:”he was doing only what was expected of him and that was to do what his voters put him in Office to do!!!!”
This award ceremony serves as a notice and reminder to all what a true hero and servant of the people is made of.
At least the swamp critters did it while he was alive and I’m sure it was at the urging of PDJT.
Bob Dole deserves this award, IMHO.
How “rich” is he? I think he has more than one pension and his wife also held several executive positions…undoubtedly like many of us, invested for retirement.
He did a Viagra commercial.
The Dole Institute/Museum in Lawrence Kansas is a great tribute to this incredible American. I cried when he was helped to stand for our National Anthem. He would not have considered not standing. One of Flyover Country’s best! God speed Senator Dole👍👍❤️❤️
LikeLiked by 12 people
Signatures of ALL 100 Senators for this honor – according to current senator from Kansas – Pat Roberts – who just spoke – phenomenal honor to be acknowledged by one’s peers!
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s nauseating hearing these Dems talk about bipartisanship when they’ve been resisting and conspiring since the day our President announced his candidacy…ridicule then shock then anger and now, lies and hate 24-7.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I’ve never seen a funeral for a guy who isn’t dead yet. Seems rather odd.
LikeLiked by 23 people
I was wondering that too. Maybe they thought it would be nice to honor him before that happens
LikeLiked by 6 people
I think it’s good for him to hear while alive! After dead it wouldn’t matter!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Funerals are for the living.
Bob Dole gave a lot for the country. He suffered a horrendous injury in WWII. He’s in his late 90’s — it’s time for him to be honored.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The RINO’s need to celebrate the mushy center just as much as Dole.
Both are near death.
LikeLiked by 1 person
joninmd22, There was no need for that! The man served our Country honorably, and he was the only GOP Presidential Candidate to support Trump! Lighten up!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Maybe the President wanted to show how to honor a REAL Patriot so McCain could watch what he will NOT be getting when he dies.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He stood, with assistance, for the flag. Very touching.
Well, I remember when they honored Sammy Davis, Jr shortly before his death as well as others. Personally, I would rather have any “honors” or tributes from my peers while I could still enjoy them.
Common SD, Dole used to crack some good jokes.
WTF is up with Pelosi? And people worry about the President’s health????
LikeLiked by 6 people
Nancy Pelosi’s speech is obnoxious, self-serving, and awkward in the extreme. That slam about anyone can be President… Rude, rude woman…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Except you Nan
LikeLiked by 4 people
Anyone but Hillary maybe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Her Botox is dragging face left and right!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think its more than botox. She speaks as if she has some type of a stroke. Of course I should shut up about diagnosis from afar….Don’t want to be a Gupta.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Her liquor cabinet could fuel a small-to-medium country…
I’d love to see all the congress critters take a cognitive mental health exam and publicly reveal the scores just like PDJT did. I’ll bet a doughnut or a Duff beer that Homer Simpson scores higher than Pelosi
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is interesting Bob Dole gets this coveted deserved award, yet another Republican Senator who is older and is having health issues, is not getting one, at least at this moment…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you are referring to McStain, I sincerely hope that before he dies his true past is released by President Trump so that McStain can go to his grave ashamed and the world knowing what a traitor he was!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
McCain is YOUNGER than Bob Dole. Bob Dole served in WWII, McCain in Vietnam. Both served their country honorably; the difference is after they served honorably. Dole continued to serve honorably; McCain not so much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Assuming you mean McCain…much younger than Dole who is probably 90.
94
songbird the traitor….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nancy said howdy to Mrs. Pence— First Lady Melania is missing the event or Nancy skipped her.
“Anybody can be a President” — how many have failed presidential campaigns in that room?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Pelosi left the podium without even greeting the president and vice president.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The hatred she has is going to stroke her!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nothing would please me more than to have this woman and DiFi keel over and croak soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree. Hate rots the body as much as the soul.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She thought it was her turn to get her nails done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So did Mitch McConnell
Pelosi is responsible for passing the heinous ruinous unaffordable health care bill.
Despicable woman pretends to be a catholic, but supports abortion and all the rest of the ungodly Democrat pro perversion policies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, when I saw her make the sign of the Cross after the prayer I nearly gagged. It’s a wonder she didn’t make the sign inversely like Satanists do.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Uniparty duo extraordinaire; she’s a carpetbagger uniparty player………….
Dole was a primary mover behind approving NAFTA and the mass migration of American jobs and middle class wealth.
Bob Dole mocked Ross Perot over his concerns about the consequences of NAFTA. Dole was always a Chamber of Commerce Republican.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In order to have socialist/feudalist/Marxist governance, the Middle Class must be diminished. Why do you think the Bolsheviks had to get rid of the Bourgeois and the Kulaks (land owning peasants)? None of this is accidental.
Makes me sad seeing the contrast of a person from youth to near their end days of life. Dole struggled a bit, but got through that little thank you speech. Won’t be much longer till all the WW2 vets are all gone.
LikeLiked by 6 people
As all House reps and Senators are, Bob Dole is a legal inside trader.
And they love the grace and favour, it’s their due, after all.
I have noticed whenever President Trump gives speeches like this he does not make it about himself. He always makes it about the person (and persons) he is honoring, never really mentioning himself at all.
Beautiful.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Beautifully said! I also learn so much about the person as well. Our President is incredible when he does that. I admire him for it.
And Dole supported the 1993 Hillary Clinton Healthcare reforms…………smh…………..Dole was a sponsor of the bill. It included:
A mandate, a ban on denying coverage for pre-existing conditions, standardized benefits (one size fits all), and a greater roll for the federal government in healthcare. Texas Senator Phil Gramm pushed back and got the GOP to withdraw support.
I applaud Senator Dole’s WWII service. I was never a fan of his me-too Republicanism. I appreciate his support of POTUS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
C’mon guys is this thread supposed to be about why we don’t like the guy?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s why Bob Thomas doesn’t like the guy. Bob’s probably a lot of fun at parties………
Appears Bob is stuck on a one-track mind… Maybe another quote from the era he’s regretting, “nattering naBOBs of negativity”…
Let Bob Dole have his peace. GOD will sort it all out, in any case. And Senator Dole was FAR better than McShame could ever be.
I like Bob Dole. Classy guy.
It is disgusting to see Cryin’ Chuck and Scary Nancy to hear them talk about him. If he was running for President, they would be doing everything they could to destroy him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s exactly why I’m glad there is a such thing as a fast forward function. I had to leave just as the event got started and so I just finished watching the ceremony. I didn’t want to listen to these dems lie. 😉
Awfully quiet this week 😦 Where are the House Committee interrogations of the gang of Obama/Hillary conspirators? Thought that was gonna happen by now. Instead we get Bannon being interrogated over nothing and the Left leaking it to the public.
Sick and tired of our side waiting for justice that never comes.
Crickets. And Hillary told us they were all gonna hang.
Bookends, again…
FAKE NEWS MEDIA AWARDS and President Trump America First agenda…THE fools in Congress don’t know what to do..Takes 5 minutes to hold DOJ/FBI in contempt…with this event ending and the “feeling of bipartisanship” in the air maybe the Head Clown and Sad Clown will come to the table…President Trump may move on SALT for 2-year Budget…
Where can I find the Fake Awards? On Twitter?
It’s set up like a dance mob…place will be announced and you just show up! Hope they add footnotes like they did with President Trump’s Speeches! Remember, how Fake News Media kept saying that’s “not true” and rating things “false” until the Trump Campaign releases the speeches with research! Brilliant!
Explain it to me like I’m a 3rd grader. Who will announce and where? Sorry to be daft.
It could be by email/twitter/Instagram/text/etc…I thought wh.gov would be the best but maybe they want to keep it Campaign related…
Could be live or taped…produced by professionals or home grown…true Master of the Media! Maybe they are testing the algorithms of the Global resistance
I guess this is the best place to check and re-check: https://mobile.twitter.com/hashtag/FakeNewsAwards?src=hashtag_click
OMG, me too!! I’m on the edge of my seat! Where? Where?
Okay, this is what I’m hearing, that the fake news will live stream here:
LIVE: President Donald Trump PRESENTS the FAKE NEWS Awards from the White House LIVE NOW: President Donald Trump PRESENTS the FAKE NEWS Awards from the White House LIVE STREAM: President Donald Trump PRESENTS the FAKE NEWS Awards from the White House
Looking for perfection? I always heard the perfect is the enemy of the good.
Did we verb “Ross Perot” yet (to siphon off votes)?
At the time, I recall this young woman who volunteered on the Bill Clinton re-election campaign. I asked her loads of questions, but she couldn’t answer why anyone should re-elect him. She just wanted to be “politically active.” When I was done pounding Bill Clinton, she said “I guess I need to read up on him.” Later, someone I knew overheard her on the phone saying, “I don’t know! I panicked and voted for Perot!”
Clarification – pounded, the verbal way.
Fake news will live stream …
Okay, this is what I’m hearing, that the fake news will live stream here:
LIVE: President Donald Trump PRESENTS the FAKE NEWS Awards from the White House LIVE NOW: President Donald Trump PRESENTS the FAKE NEWS Awards from the White House LIVE STREAM: President Donald Trump PRESENTS the FAKE NEWS Awards from the White House
Would be funny if they commandeered CNN’s channel and bandwidth and did a “flash-stream” (to coin a term) from there… Go full pirate. Have Assange and Snowden co-host it (JUST KIDDING!!!!!!)…
Set up a playpen for Acosta, complete with rattle, “educational” play toys, a couple of bottles of formula, and maybe a modded “Simon” that always changes the tune and sequence (i.e. Acosta can NEVER get it right)…
